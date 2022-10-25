News
Instead of high notes, Heat and Kyle Lowry out of tune and in early trouble
The goal, of course, was to hit the high notes under Kyle Lowry’s orchestration, such was the reasoning behind the 2021 sign-and-trade transaction that added Lowry at $85 million over three years.
At the moment, with the Miami Heat 1-3 heading into the three-game western swing that opens Wednesday against the undefeated Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, it instead is all falling flat.
The question now is whether it is because the veteran point guard has been reduced to semi conductor.
Such was the risk of injecting Tyler Herro into a starting lineup that last season fueled the team’s run to the top regular-season record in the Eastern Conference, when Herro was playing as NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
On the eve of the season, coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of how having playmakers such as Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would allow Lowry to more often be able to play off the ball.
The reality is a shot menu that has left the Heat’s offense lagging, with a defense equally off kilter.
“I think we just got to continue to move the ball, make unselfish plays,” Lowry said long after the Heat fell at home Monday night to the Toronto Raptors. “I think that’s one thing, honestly, that we can do, that will help us is keeping the ball hopping and understanding what teams want to do against us. Yes, that’ll help.”
In last week’s season-opening loss to the shorthanded Chicago Bulls at the start of the Heat’s four-game homestand, there were only four assists from Lowry. Monday night there were only two from the 36-year-old veteran.
“I could probably have the ball a little bit longer, keep the ball in my hands a little bit more,” he said. “That could help. But I’m an unselfish player. So sometimes it’s called for you to kind of get off the ball and let the game come to you.”
When the Heat completed their August 2021 sign-and-trade transaction for Lowry, it was to get something close to a true playmaker. It is the reason Goran Dragic was swapped out to the Raptors, why the Heat were willing to give up on the promise of Precious Achiuwa, who closed with a career-high 22 rebounds Monday against the Heat.
Now Lowry is left to navigate a landscape that has Herro trying to be dynamic off the dribble, that has center Bam Adebayo focused on playing more often in attack mode.
“We’ve got guys who can really play basketball,” Lowry said quietly, respectfully. “We’ve got guys who can really make plays, and we’ve just got to all find ways to mix and match, not take turns, but figure out how to play off each other a little bit better, and play with each other a little bit better.
“Honestly, everybody has a different role this year, things are a little bit different, right? Tyler’s in the starting lineup, and Bam’s more aggressive. We’ve got different lineups with this, that and the other, and we’re just trying to figure it out right now.”
So a team built around 3-point shooting has failed to generate such a consistent shot diet. A team built on veteran moxie has committed heinous turnovers at some of the worst possible moments. And, so, 1-3, a season-opening homestand squandered.
Lowry said it’s not for a lack of wont or want.
“I think a lot of guys always go into the summertime and continue to get better,” Lowry said of his younger teammates trying to put those skills on early display. “Here, a team like this, Coach Spo said we’ve got young ambitious guys and we’ve got old veteran guys and we’ve got to find a way for all of us to bring it together. It’s 15 of us. We’ve got to find a way to kind of all be on the same page.
“And I think we’re a good team and we know each other well. We’ve just got to figure out how to grow and continue to grow, and not be inconsistent one game and the next game. And I’m not talking about playing wise, I’m just talking about the style of play. That’s one thing. You’re going to miss shots and shots are going to not go in, but at the same time, you can play the same exact way every day.”
With the Raptors, Lowry taking turns off the ball led to a championship in 2019 with center Marc Gasol running the offense similar to what the Heat do with Adebayo, with off-guard Fred VanVleet seizing the playmaking as Herro has attempted, with Kawhi Leonard leading through a bigger-muscle game similar to Butler, with Pascal Siakam also working in lockstep.
The question is whether this cast is up to similar cohesion, simply out of tune at the moment.
“We’re just trying to figure it out,” Lowry said. “I mean, honestly, it’s four games in. I think we’re trying to figure it out. I know we said running it back, and I agree with that, but we still have different guys in different roles in different situations. So we have to figure it out, how to all be on the same page.”
Mahathir Mohammad continues his attack on Malaysian judicial independence
The judiciary has always been the target of the political despot, Mahathir Mohammad, since his previous term as Prime Minister of Malaysia. As pointed out in official gazette of malaysia on October 24, 2022, Mahathir continually clashed with the Malaysian judiciary in the 1980s. He reportedly armed the media to attack judicial independence.
Due to intense media pressure, Tun Salleh Abbas, then Chief Justice, and 20 other High Court judges had written to the monarch calling on the Mahathir-led government to end its interference in the judiciary. This letter, however, was used by Mahathir as the motive for a large-scale overhaul in the national judicial system. He wrote to the monarch to replace Chief Justice Tun Salleh. He alleged that Tun Salleh had lost his ability to make sound decisions. Tun Salleh was eventually forced to resign due to intense media and political pressure from Mahathir. This episode has been widely documented in the annals of Malaysian history as a very, very dark period of Malaysian judicial independence.
Unfortunately, history has a habit of repeating itself when actors reappear, as detailed in a report recently declassified by the Malaysian government. A Special Task Force (STF) was established in December 2021 to investigate the allegations and self-incriminating statements in the book written by former Attorney General Tommy Thomas titled My Story: Justice in the Desert. Tommy was nominated by Mahathir and his group of political compatriots, which included Lim Guan Eng, then General Secretary of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), after winning the 2018 general election. As Tommy confesses in his book, it was indeed a political figure conveniently appointed from outside the government attorney general’s office.
According official gazette of malaysia, the STF revealed that Mahathir, in collusion with Tommy, had repeatedly violated the Judicial Appointments Commission Act 2009 (Act 695) (JAC). The Mahathir-Tommy duo had surreptitiously overruled recommendations from the Judicial Appointments Commission on several occasions to circumvent promotions to senior judges, including that of Chief Justice of Malaysia. This raises serious doubts about the independence and impartiality of the judicial formation which oversaw the trial of former Prime Minister Najib Razak.
It’s no wonder that several leaders, including Najib’s close aide and current Barisan Nasional Coalition party chairman Zahid Hamidi, have expressed serious concerns about the duo’s so-called “selective prosecutions.”
Interestingly, Tommy was the lead defense attorney for Lim Guan Eng, who himself was facing corruption charges ahead of the 2018 general election. This case was summarily dismissed by Tommy upon his appointment as prosecutor. general. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was reportedly taken by surprise by this unilateral decision by the then Attorney General. Several other ongoing corruption cases against politicians aligned with Mahathir and Lim were also dropped overnight. This in itself raises serious questions about Tommy’s integrity and conflicts of interest.
The STF further highlighted several laws and regulations that may have been broken by Tommy Thomas, possibly in cahoots with Mahathir. These include several criminal code offences, violation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009, Official Secrets Act 1972, Sedition Act 1948 and several government regulations and procedures. .
This begs the question, not only of the integrity of the Mahathir-Tommy duo, but also of the loose coalition that managed to cobble together a government that only lasted 22 months. In addition, possible “selective prosecutions” and judicial machinations, as detailed by the government-created task force, raise serious doubts about judicial independence. Hence the question: “Did Najib Razak receive a fair trial as required by the Malaysian constitution?
The author is a political analyst based in Malaysia. Views are personal.
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
LONDON (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.
Adidas said Tuesday that it conducted a “thorough review” and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The sportswear company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the decision.
The move by Adidas, whose CEO Kasper Rorsted is stepping down next year, comes after Ye was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this month over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.
He recently suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast,” among other comments. He also was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.
Ye’s talent agency, CAA, has dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about the rapper.
The Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye last week, according to Women’s Wear Daily. JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship, although the banking breakup was in the works even before Ye’s antisemitic comments.
In recent weeks, Ye also has ended his company’s association with Gap and has told Bloomberg that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers.
After he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Ye offered to buy conservative social network Parler.
The rapper, who has won 24 Grammy Awards, has earned a reputation less for his music and more for stirring up controversy since 2016, when he was hospitalized in Los Angeles because of what his team called stress and exhaustion. It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Jewish groups have pointed to the danger of the rapper’s comments at a time of rising antisemitism. Such incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high last year, the Anti-Defamation League said in a letter to Adidas last week urging it to break with Ye.
Demonstrators on a Los Angeles overpass unfurled a banner Saturday praising Ye’s antisemitic comments, prompting an outcry on social media from celebrities and others who said they stand with Jewish people.
Jewish groups welcomed Adidas’ decision but said the step was overdue. The World Jewish Congress noted that during World War II, Adidas factories “produced supplies and weapons for the Nazi regime, using slave labor.”
“I would have liked a clear stance earlier from a German company that also was entangled with the Nazi regime,” Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the main Jewish group in the country where Adidas is headquartered.
“Adidas has done a lot to distance itself from its past and, like many sports brands, is one of those companies that conduct big campaigns against antisemitism and racism. That’s why an earlier separation from Kanye West would have been appropriate,” Schuster said in a statement.
How a partial solar eclipse was seen from various cities in India: photos
New Delhi:
Partial solar eclipse or Surya Garahn was visible in India today, the eclipse was seen in various cities across the country including Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai etc. The partial solar eclipse was the last eclipse of 2022. The end of the eclipse will not be visible in India as it will end after sunset.
#PartialSolarEclipse seen in the sky of Amritsar, Punjab. The astronomical phenomenon is now visible over most of India except for parts of the northeast pic.twitter.com/T9ZG068YTG
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
The astronomical wonder of a partial solar eclipse seen in Jammu (pic 1) and Chandigarh (pic 2) https://t.co/LZvMRPrOyRpic.twitter.com/4jNfdJJhHt
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
The eclipse will be visible in most parts of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and western parts of Asia.
Indian Institute of Astrophysics livestreams solar eclipse
Most parts of India will be able to witness the celestial phenomenon, the duration of which varies from city to city, however, residents of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some northeastern regions including Imphal, Aizawl, Itanagar and Kohima wouldn’t make it. see the eclipse. Also, the end of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will continue after sunset.
For Mumbai and Delhi, the duration of the eclipse from its onset until the time of sunset is 1 hour 19 minutes and 1 hour 13 minutes, respectively. While the eclipse will begin at 4:29 p.m. in Delhi, in Mumbai it will be visible from 4:49 p.m.
The partial eclipse will last 31 minutes in Chennai where it will begin at 5:14 p.m. People in Bengaluru will be able to view the eclipse from 5:12 p.m. for 43 minutes. Kolkata will witness the partial eclipse at 4:52 p.m. which will last about 12 minutes.
#PartialSolarEclipse witness in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/KrQ2bNjMX2
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
#PartialSolarEclipse as seen in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/q9Wo5zZo1Q
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
In a press release, the Ministry of Earth Sciences urged not to see the Sun eclipsed with the naked eye, even for a short time. It indicates that the obscuration of the Sun will be around 40-50% at the time of the maximum eclipse in the northwestern regions of India.
The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country, it will be considered a partial solar eclipse.
U.S. home prices are facing a steep drop, with the West Coast facing the fastest declines
The US housing market has fallen steeply from the highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to a study by the American Enterprise Institute published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing a rapid decline in housing prices in cities like San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
The study was conducted by Ed Pinto, director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center. Pinto told Fortune he expects the “damage” to spread to the northeast, with the low and mid markets hit the hardest.
Northern California leads the way, with San Jose down 10.8% since September, followed by San Francisco at 8.5%, then Seattle at 8.2%, Denver at 5.8%, San Diego 5.2%, Portland 5.1%, Las Vegas 4.8% and Phoenix 4.4%.
The west coast is seeing a rapid decline in housing prices in cities such as San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, where crime is rampant.
The Fortune report says other cities across the country have seen worryingly small declines. Those of Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta and Raleigh.
However, during the post-Covid boom, these cities remained more affordable compared to their Western counterparts, so the drop would still be less severe.
Pinto told Fortune, “The expensive parts of the market are the first to decline because they suffer the most when the Fed takes the punch away and rates rise.”
He continued, “That’s because high-income buyers are borrowing in private markets, and when rates go up, they have a harder time qualifying for home loans than low- and middle-income borrowers who are getting mortgages. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHA loans.”
Pinto went on to say that the housing market is likely to be affected by the impending economic downturn. He said rising unemployment will lead to more foreclosures and distressed sales.
The economic slowdown is expected to last eight months
Earlier this month, a Bloomberg survey of economists’ views found that a recession is 100% certain within the next 12 months.
A separate Wall Street Journal study published over the weekend found that 63% of economists believe a recession coupled with job losses is inevitable in 2023.
However, that 63% is the biggest recession chance WSJ economists have given since July 2020 in the midst of a recession.
Those involved in the study found that the recession would lead to a reduction in federal interest rates at some point over the next two years.
Referring to this reduction, Daniil Manaenkov of the University of Michigan told the Journal, “The soft landing” will likely remain a mythical outcome that will never happen.”
Pinto also pointed to gas prices across the country. He said: “Rising gasoline prices are often the canary in the coal mine for lower house prices.”
He said people will look to live closer to work to save on gas costs. ‘
It is Pinto’s opinion that homeowners in New England and the Tri-State area will suffer the most from rising gasoline prices.
“It is already reducing demand. Oil prices are extremely high in New England. Add higher gas prices on top of regular inflation. Additionally, these are states that are found in the Rust and Frost Belts. If unemployment increases significantly, their low-cost markets will be particularly affected,” Pinto said.
While states like Florida and the Carolinas, which have seen huge migration during Covid-19, will continue to thrive on people moving from northern states to warmer climes.
In September, home sales fell to their lowest level on record, according to new data, as mortgage rates hit a 20-year high and inflation bites into existing savings.
US home sales fell in September as mortgage rates (in yellow) rise and house prices (in red) remain stubbornly high
New data from Redfin, which boasts of running the country’s leading real estate brokerage site, released on Wednesday showed the scale of the downturn – which had been widely expected.
The number of homes sold in September was down 22.8% year-on-year, with 499,941 deals completed compared to 647,413 in September last year.
The national average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate was 6.1% – down from 2.9% this time last year – and has only risen since.
Mortgage rates have more than doubled since last year, hitting a 20-year high last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
The 30-year fixed rate climbed to 6.94% in the second week of October from 6.81% a week earlier.
Redfin also reported that sellers are rethinking, amid the market seizure: New listings fell 22% last month, marking another grim record for the biggest drop in history, excluding months pandemics of April and May 2020.
“The U.S. housing market is stalled again, but the driving forces are completely different from those that triggered the shutdown at the start of the pandemic,” said Chen Zhao, head of economic research at Redfin.
“This time demand is collapsing due to soaring mortgage rates, but prices are being supported by inflation and a drop in the number of people putting their homes up for sale.
“Many Americans are staying put because they’ve already moved and gotten a rock-bottom mortgage rate during the pandemic, so they have little incentive to move today.”
The median U.S. home price rose 8% year-over-year in September to $403,797.
Chicago police seek answers after 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in Douglas neighborhood – NBC Chicago
Chicago police are trying to piece together the events that led to the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy Monday night inside an apartment building in the city’s Douglas neighborhood, officials say.
The shooting was reported around 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said.
Officials say the victim was inside a residence with other people when the shooting occurred. He was shot in the head and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who met the victim’s family after the shooting, said the incident was an accident. However, the police did not confirm any details.
No one was in custody and detectives are continuing to investigate, authorities said.
On Tuesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 8-year-old Jaiden Hines.
The incident comes just a day after Chicago suffered a violent weekend that left 43 gunshot wounds, 10 of whom were killed.
According to information from the Chicago Sun-Times, nearly 300 children were shot in Chicago in 2022. Of those, authorities say more than 40 were killed.
5 Takeaways From Florida’s Only Governor’s Debate Between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist
FLORIDA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist clashed over abortion, the response to Hurricane Ian, the state’s ongoing culture wars and the rising Republican’s future political ambitions in a debate an hour that produced a handful of notable moments that may well inflame Democrats in this state yet again.
Down in the polls and nearly out of campaign cash, Crist entered the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce, Fla. with next to nothing to lose and he repeatedly put DeSantis on the defensive against the divisive schedule that catapulted the Republican into GOP stardom. Crist’s goal on Monday was twofold: build momentum for the final weeks of the race in Florida and bruise the national reputation of DeSantis, who is also considering a possible presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump as he seeks to be re-elected as governor.
In the face of Crist’s broadsides, DeSantis largely stayed the course, visibly gritting his teeth at times or feigning a smile, while sticking to his talking points and delivering a series of well-timed retorts. DeSantis appeared less comfortable on the debate stage than at his crafted press conferences orchestrated to showcase his signature combative style. It was a conventional performance from a frontrunner — and with a comfortable lead and nearly $100 million left in the bank, DeSantis is certainly that, although he has boosted the GOP presidential power rankings by going to the against conventional wisdom.
Here are five takeaways from Monday’s first and only debate on Florida’s gubernatorial race.
DeSantis will not commit to a full four-year term
Crist entered the debate seeking to create a race-changing moment that could galvanize not just Democrats in Florida, but people across the country who seek to slow DeSantis’ national rise.
With DeSantis and Crist often on opposite sides of a split screen and with a raucous crowd cheering a debate moderator’s objections, the night gave Crist plenty of opportunities to do just that.
At one such time, Crist tried to convince DeSantis to commit to a full four-year term if he won in November.
DeSantis, considering a run for president in 2024, wouldn’t bite.
The exchange began with DeSantis comparing Crist’s policies to President Joe Biden. Crist responded by suggesting that DeSantis was focusing on Biden because he wanted to face the president in 2024.
“I have a question for you. You are a candidate for governor. Why don’t you look the people of the state of Florida in the eye and tell them that if you are re-elected, you will serve for four years governorship?” said Christ. “Yes or no?
DeSantis looked at the camera and didn’t respond, producing a prolonged silence.
Crist then added, “That’s not a hard question. It’s a fair question. He won’t tell you.”
WPEC debate host Liz Quirantes informed the audience that the candidates were not okay with asking each other questions directly on stage.
When Crist’s time expired, DeSantis finally responded.
“I know Charlie is interested in talking about 2024, Joe Biden,” DeSantis said. “But I just want to be very, very clear. The only old, worn donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”
DeSantis duck on abortion
After the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in late June, DeSantis said in a statement that he would take action to “protect life” in Florida, but he has declined in the months that followed to say what that action might be. When Quirantes asked DeSantis what week abortion access should be cut in Florida, the governor said he was ‘proud’ of the state’s 15-week ban he signed earlier. this year, but did not say whether he would support legislation to go further. restrict access in the state.
“I just think we’re better when everyone counts,” DeSantis said. “I understand that not everyone is going to be born into perfect circumstances, but I would like everyone to have a chance.”
Crist criticized the response for not answering the question and said the state’s new 15-week ban was “callous” and barbaric.” The law provides exemptions for fatal fetal abnormality if two doctors confirm the written diagnosis or when a pregnancy is a “serious risk” to the mother. It does not allow exemptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.
“We just recently discovered the case of a college girl near Jacksonville, who was a victim of incest, became pregnant because of the bill you signed, Governor,” Crist said. “She had to go to two or three states to sort this out.”
DeSantis accused Crist of only supporting abortion rights out of political expediency. He noted that when Crist was a Republican, he often considered himself on the other side of the abortion debate. Crist, a former GOP governor who left his party in 2010, once called himself a “pro-lifer.”
“The question is, is this an honest change of heart? Or is this a guy who’s going to change with anything when he needs to try to keep his political career alive?” said DeSantis. “I think we all know the answer to that question.”
DeSantis defends his most controversial actions
Although shy about abortion, DeSantis has more readily defended his other actions which have drawn frequent criticism and lawsuits from Democrats, migrant groups, LGBTQ groups and their allies, but have also garnered broad appeal from the GOP base in Florida and beyond.
Regarding new state rules preventing some transgender health care for minors, DeSantis compared “gender-affirming care” to “the chemical castration of young boys,” adding, “A lot of kids go through a lot of different things. Much of the dysphoria resolves by the time they become adults.”
Of the flights he orchestrated that took migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, he said: “It’s sad it’s come to this, but what we’ve done has brought this issue to the fore.”
Of the ban on critical race theory in the classroom, DeSantis said, “I don’t want to teach kids to hate our country. I don’t want to teach kids to hate themselves and the way to to end discrimination on the basis of race is to end discrimination on the basis of race.”
In a comment that seemed to target much of DeSantis’ defense of these topics, Crist said, “He talks about it like it’s fun. It’s not. These are tough issues and they deserve a mature leadership.”
Hurricane proof
Crist and Biden have been in tune with the president’s agenda for much of their overlapping two years in Washington. But Crist made it clear on Monday that he disagreed with Biden’s assessment of DeSantis’ storm handling.
During a joint appearance earlier this month in Fort Myers Beach, where Hurricane Ian destroyed most beachfront properties, Biden told reporters that DeSantis’ response to the devastation was “pretty remarkable “. Crist, however, accused DeSantis of putting people at risk.
Crist noted DeSantis attended a high school football game on the Friday before the storm made landfall and said he was ‘AWOL for almost 24 hours’ when a decision could have been made to evacuate Lee County.
“And as a result, 100 people lose their lives?” Christ said. “It’s not a good record. And it’s not good leadership.”
DeSantis said Crist was trying to “politicize” the response.
“Our message was to listen to your people, it’s ultimately a local decision,” DeSantis said. “I support each of our local counties. They stood up, they worked hard and they made the best decisions with the information they had.”
Pandemic pandemonium
DeSantis has become a political force through his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and he remains a frequent focal point of the stump speeches he delivers in Florida and beyond.
Had Crist been governor at the time, DeSantis said, “it would have thrown millions of Floridians into turmoil.”
“And I can tell you Charlie Crist and his friends in Congress were urging you to get locked up, I lifted you up,” DeSantis said. “I protected your rights. I made sure you could earn a living. I made sure you could run your businesses and I worked like hell to make sure all of our kids went to school. in person five days a week.”
Crist attempted to challenge DeSantis’ perceived strength head-on.
“We have one of the highest death rates in America, Ron, and over 6 million of our fellow Floridaians have contracted Covid under your leadership,” he said. “Now that’s not something to brag about and be proud of.”
Crist also brought dizzying logic to the debate when he called DeSantis “the only governor in Florida history” to close schools and businesses, a nod to the early 2020 pandemic era. when the Sunshine State, like most of the country, followed pandemic mitigation measures encouraged by the Trump administration. Crist then said, “It’s important to listen to the science, to do the right thing, to use common sense. You don’t just shut up initially.”
But these mitigation strategies, including social distancing and stopping business activity, were recommended by scientists at the time. And Crist was one of 13 Florida Democrats in Congress who, in a letter, urged DeSantis to issue a stay-at-home order in March 2020 — weeks after the pandemic began.
DeSantis said he reopened schools over objections from teachers’ unions, a key Crist ally.
“We just got the national report card, the results from all 50 states,” DeSantis said. “Florida: Number three in fourth-grade reading and number four nationwide in fourth-grade math. … This wouldn’t have happened if we had let Charlie Crist and his friends kick our kids out of school like they did done in California and like they do in New York. We did it well in Florida.
