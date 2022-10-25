Jace Frederick: Gel? Before Timberwolves can do that, they must first try

The 2021-22 Timberwolves were Exhibit A for a team that simply took a little time to “gel” at the beginning of the season.

That group started 4-9, but a foundation for success was being laid. The Timberwolves were battling defensively on a near-nightly basis and were simply searching for offensive success, to boot. That much was evident in competitive losses to the likes of Phoenix and Denver — playoff teams Minnesota held below 100 points but simply couldn’t find enough points itself to pull out victories.

Eventually, with time, repetition and tinkering, the offense found a rhythm and joined hands with the defense to create a good basketball team. It all felt like a natural progression that needed to unfold in the proper order.

This is not that. It’s an admittedly small sample size, but through four games of the 2022-23 season, the Timberwolves don’t appear to be building much of anything on either end of the floor.

The ball movement is non-existent from a starting five that has serious connectivity issues and is amplifying concerns about fit. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch repeatedly has called for more swinging of the basketball, particularly early in possessions. After Monday’s home loss to San Antonio, Finch went as far as to call out his team’s starting backcourt players — D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards — for their approach on that end of the floor.

“Our backcourt has got to give itself up to the offense a little bit more. I think there’s too much come down and take on the teeth of the defense,” Finch said. “Not enough movement early in the offense, not enough thrust early in the offense. We’re just kind of waiting and pretty one dimensional.”

And that’s not even the half of the team’s issues. More pressing are the defensive concerns, with the Timberwolves giving up an exorbitant number of wide-open shots on a nightly basis, regardless of the opponent.

Last season, a gifted creator such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young or Devin Booker was required to breakdown Minnesota’s defense. This year, surprisingly — given the addition of interior dominator Rudy Gobert — anyone and everyone has been able to generate easy offense against the Timberwolves. Finch has already turned to zone defense on multiple occasions and hinted there is more to come, essentially an admission that the coach doesn’t believe his guys can guard anyone straight up. The early evidence suggests he’s correct.

San Antonio simply turned Monday’s game at Target Center into a track meet. The Spurs appeared to be running 100-meter dashes, while the Timberwolves moved at the pace of those dying down the final stretch of a marathon. Poor offensive shot selection is part of the issue, Finch noted, before conceding that “at times they’re just running by us.”

The Timberwolves look like they’re running in mud.

“We may not be the fastest of foot from end line to end line, but we’ve got to make a better effort,” Finch said.

That same improved effort is required on the glass, where if Gobert didn’t grab the rebound, the other team likely did.

“They’ve got to put their body on people. They’ve got to seek out opportunities to put their body on people and then compete for the ball with more physicality,” Finch said. “With some of our guys out there, it just kind of feels like men (against) boys.”

It feels like one team that is willing to put in the effort to win a basketball game versus another that hopes it has enough talent to get the job done with minimal exertion. Gobert has talked about building habits on a couple of occasions already in this young season. Minnesota has yet to establish those habits — not good ones, anyway.

The Timberwolves have a star-studded starting lineup, which led to an abundance of preseason optimism. But those highly-touted players have rarely been asked to do the little things required to win. That’s changed this season, and thus far, they have not answered the bell.

Everything must start with a foundation of the basics upon which success can be built. Until they establish that, the Timberwolves as currently constructed will not grow, develop or win.

Because what’s happening at the moment is not gelling.

This is simply getting gashed.

“These are habits that we’ve got to ingrain in them in a hurry, whether they’ve been asked to do them or not,” Finch said. “That’s what it takes to win.”