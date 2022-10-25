News
Julius Randle continues strong play, Knicks win 115-102 over Magic
Julius Randle was again back on his pandemic groove.
The power forward, whose 2020-21 pandemic season was among the best in recent Knicks history, continued his strong start to this campaign by dropping 25 points with 12 boards in Monday night’s 115-102 victory over the Magic.
Randle lost his smile and his jumper last season as fans returned to arenas, prompting outbursts on the court and rumors of a relocation. But he’s clearly in a better space after the long offseason. Randle even sent an Instagram message Monday to Madison Square Garden, “I’ve missed you.”
That sentiment would’ve hard to believe about five months ago.
Now it’s convincing. On Monday, the 1-time All-Star was bullying the Magic while RJ Barrett struggled and Jalen Brunson navigated foul trouble. Randle is averaging an efficient 21.3 points this season on 51% shooting, including 44% on 3-pointers. He has committed just 1.6 turnovers per game.
The Knicks (2-1), who moved the ball and dished 24 assists, won their second straight against a bottom dweller of the Eastern Conference. They beat the Pistons on Friday and finish a three-game homestand with another winnable game Wednesday against the Hornets.
The rebuilding Magic (0-4) will be situated in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes this season. Their top player is this year’s No. 1 pick, Paolo Banchero, a very early Rookie of the Year frontrunner who scored 21 points in 34 minutes Monday.
The Knicks, though, are deeper, savvier and stronger. They held the advantage all evening.
The second unit ran rampant with Obi Toppin providing his usual array of highlights. This time, Toppin’s greatest play was a pass: a no-look behind-the-back dish to Barrett for a breakaway dunk.
Brunson was the stabilizer while scoring 21 points with six assists in 33 minutes. When the Knicks looked vulnerable with about four minutes because their lead fell to 6, Brunson responded with an and-1 jumper. It was all the separation the Knicks required.
Barrett added 20 points but continued his poor shooting. He missed 12 of his 19 attempts overall. Barrett converted his first 3-pointer of the season with about 4:30 remaining in the third quarter, which followed 11 consecutive misses over the opening three games.
Timberwolves run off the floor in loss to Spurs
Perhaps more time is all Minnesota’s starting unit — and entire roster — needs to gel and find its way.
But it remains to be seen if time is the antidote for a lack of effort, energy or urgency.
The Timberwolves have lacked that far more than they’ve had it this season, and the lack of care reared its ugly head in a big way in Minnesota’s 115-106 blowout defeat at the hands of San Antonio on Monday at Target Center.
San Antonio’s game plan out of the gates was simple — run. The Spurs got out in transition at every possible opportunity, sprinting full speed down the floor, lapping the lackadaisical Wolves. The pure outhustling led to one easy bucket after another for the Spurs (3-1), who are inferior to the Wolves on paper but certainly looked the part of a team more committed to playing winning basketball.
Minnesota trailed by as many as 35 points before making a faux fourth-quarter rally.
Apple Valley product Tre Jones led the charge, pushing the pace on offense while blowing up much of what Minnesota tried to do offensively. Met with resistance, the Wolves again stagnated. Minnesota got selfish, with the top players forcing up rushed shots sans any ball movement.
It was all a microcosm of what Minnesota had done for much of the first three games, but managed to win twice in spite of it because the opponent was Oklahoma City.
But if those same efforts lead to embarrassing losses against San Antonio — who Minnesota will meet again Wednesday — what trouble does that spell for the Wolves when the schedule gets more difficult?
Minnesota’s starting lineup, and the entire team, needs to recall what actually wins basketball games in short order.
Week 7 updates: Chicago Bears lead New England Patriots 20-14 at halftime after scoring 10 points in final 2 minutes
The 2-4 Chicago Bears are playing the 3-3 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in a Week 7 matchup on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s what you need to know.
Halftime: 2 late scores give Bears 20-14 lead
Bears quarterback Justin Fields led two touchdown drives and the Bears defense had two takeaways to fuel a 20-14 halftime lead against the Patriots.
Fields completed 9 of 13 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception and also had 10 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown in one of his best halves this season.
His play helped the Bears overcome a strong showing by Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who led touchdown drives on his first two series after replacing starter Mac Jones.
The Patriots turned to Zappe when Jones, who was coming back from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, threw an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker on their third drive.
Zappe then led a 55-yard drive, hitting Jakobi Meyers with a 30-yard touchdown pass. Meyers was wide open and caught the ball short of the end zone, but he jumped up and dived across the goal line as safety Eddie Jackson got to him.
After Fields threw an interception to safety Myles Bryant on a tipped pass, Zappe followed with a 43-yard pass to DeVante Parker. Two plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 4-yard run for a 14-10 lead.
The Bears answered with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Fields’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Herbert with 1:54 to play in the half. And after a fumbled exchange by the Patriots, Cairo Santos made a 23-yard field goal as time expired.
Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run with 2:11 to play in the first quarter gave the Bears a 10-0 lead. Fields completed a 19-yard pass to Equanimeous St. Brown and a 14-yarder to N’Keal Harry to get to the 19-yard line. It was Harry’s first catch as a Bear. David Montgomery somehow emerged from a pile of players to rush for 8 yards to the 3 to set up Fields’ run.
Santos made two field goals, a 42-yarder on the Bears’ first drive and the 23-yarder on the final play of the half.
The Bears defense got two takeaways: Brisker’s first career interception and defensive tackle Justin Jones’ recovery after Zappe’s fumbled handoff.
Lucas Patrick leaves with toe injury
Bears center Lucas Patrick was carted to the locker room in the first quarter.
Patrick went into the medical tent after the Bears’ second drive and came out limping a few minutes later. He left the field on a cart, and the Bears announced he was doubtful to return with a toe injury.
The Bears shook up their offensive line to open the game, moving Patrick from left guard to center. Veteran Michael Schofield started at left guard, and Sam Mustipher, who had been starting at center, went to the bench.
With Patrick out, Mustipher played center on the Bears’ third drive.
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Bears debut after missing the first six games with an ankle injury that required surgery in August.
Harry was cleared to play last week but wasn’t active after a short week of practice for a Thursday night game. Now with another week under his belt, he’ll debut against his former team. The Patriots drafted Harry in the first round in 2019 and dealt him to the Bears in June for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Inactive for the Bears are defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will return from a three-game absence due to a high ankle sprain and reportedly is expected to start.
Jones was limited in practice all week, but the Bears were confident the Patriots offense wouldn’t change much whether Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe started.
Inactive for the Patriots are cornerback Shaun Wade, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, linebacker Josh Uche, running back Kevin Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Changes coming?
Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line.
The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the sideline.
There are also questions about the team’s punt returner duties. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower declined to say Friday whether Velus Jones Jr. would retain his job. But Hightower made it clear an in-season competition has become necessary, listing receiver Dante Pettis, defensive back Josh Blackwell and, yes, even safety Eddie Jackson as candidates to jump in.
‘Just got to work harder’
The time off gave Bears QB Justin Fields time to assess an opening six-week stretch in which he completed 63 of 115 passes for 869 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions and a 72.7 passer rating with 23 sacks.
“(I found) that I can play better, and I’m always going to be like that,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play.”
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights village leaders promised concerned citizens a say in the impact the Bears’ proposed NFL stadium development may have on the village if the Bears move ahead with redeveloping the former Arlington International Racecourse site.
Mayor Tom Hayes promised two residents who, at the Village Board meeting, voiced concerns about the football team’s proposal that they “and other members of the public will have a full and fair opportunity to provide input before any votes are taken.”
Read the full story here.
Heat fail to pull off sweep of Raptors, drop to 1-3 with 98-90 loss
Artistry it wasn’t. Typical Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors it was.
Unlike Saturday night’s Heat victory in the first of these consecutive matchups, the scrapping this time came between the lines, with the Heat falling 98-90 Monday night to drop to 1-3 heading into this week’s three-game western swing.
On a night when shots weren;t always falling, particularly 3-pointers, closing time again became decision time, this time with the decisive play going in the Raptors’ favor.
Pummeled by the career-high 22 rebounds from former Heat forward Precious Achiuwa, the Heat came up short despite 26 points from Jimmy Butler, 22 points and a career-best 15 rebounds from Tyler Herro, and 14 points and 10 rebounds from Bam Adebayo. But there also was a 1-of-8, two-assist night from Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.
The Raptors got 24 points from Fred VanVleet, 23from Pascal Siakam and 18 from Gary Trent Jr., with Achiuwa adding 10 points.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 48-43 at halftime, but then utilized a 15-2 third-quarter surge to go into the fourth up 76-71.
It appeared the Raptors had a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter to move ahead, but the Heat won a block/charge challenge to negate an O.G. Anunoby basket, instead leaving him with his fifth foul.
But back Toronto came, going up 86-83 with 5:05 to play on an Anunoby 3-pointer, later moving ahead 91-85 with 2:40 left on an Anunoby dunk.
From there, a Herro 3-pointer with 1:52 to play got the Heat within 91-88.
But a missed Herro tying 3-point attempt then was followed by a Siakam jumper for a 93-88 Toronto lead with 50.4 seconds to play.
A driving Butler layup with 47 seconds left followed to make it a 3-point game, but Trent followed on the other end with a 3-pointer for a 96-90 Raptors lead with 22.6 seconds to play.
2. Strus moves in: Rather than go with a player from the power rotation, Heat coach Erik Spoestra opted to start Max Strus in place of suspended Caleb Martin, who had opened the first three at power forward.
Spoelstra did not take issue with the NBA suspending Martin for shoving Raptors center Christian Koloko into the crowd Saturday, nor with Nikola Jovic being suspended for leaving the bench.
“I was expecting it with both of ‘em and we don’t have any issue with how the league viewed it,” Spoelstra said. “It’s a teaching moment, not only for Nikola, but for everybody else.”
Of Jovic leaving the bench area, Spoelstra said, “You’re not expecting that, certainly not in front of our bench. It was unfortunate, but we take the penalties and we move on.”
3. Undersized: Not only did the Heat go small Monday, with Strus in place of Martin, but they continue to struggle in their non-Adebayo minutes, with backup center Dewayne Dedmon uneven to start the season.
At one point in the second period, the Raptors were outbounding the Heat 27-14, with no one other than Adebayo offering post play.
In his 10 minutes Monday, Dedmon missed his lone shot, went scoreless and was limited to one rebound.
By contrast, Achiuwa was dominant on the boards against his former team, producing the 14th 20-rebound game in Raptors history.
4. Butler for 3: Butler stood 2 of 2 on 3-pointers at the end of the first quarter, the rest of the Heat 0 for 7.
Butler, who had gone 1 of 2 on 3-pointers in the season’s first three games, seven times had multiple 3-pointers during the 2021-22 regular season, with five more such games following in the playoffs.
Other than Butler’s 2 for 2, the rest of the Heat were 2 of 18 on 3-pointers in the first half.
The Heat closed 8 of 33 from beyond the arc.
5. Herro ball: While the outside shot wasn’t there, the effort was from Herro, who already had a double-double with his 10th rebound early in the third quarter.
Herro’s 13th point was the 3,000th of his career. Like his teammates, Herro struggled from beyond the arc, at 2 of 9.
()
Winderman’s view: More needed from Kyle Lowry as Heat again come up short
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 98-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors:
– For all the discussion about depth, the Heat are about Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.
– Anything beyond that is a welcomed contribution, but not necessarily expected.
– But with that level of concentrated talent, it requires four play.
– Adebayo was active and aggressive Monday night, even when off with his shot. Check.
– Herro was in attack mode on offense and on the glass. Check.
– Butler did as needed, as almost always. Check.
– So, again, it comes down to Lowry.
– And if there was/is more there, it would simplify the equation.
– Instead, this first week of the season has been quite the grind.
– Especially when watching a player dealt for Lowry, Precious Achiuwa, dominate on the boards for the Raptors, reaching a career high in rebounds.
– Adebayo, Herro and Butler aren’t a Big Three.
– Not in today’s era of concentrated power.
– It is why the Heat went all in with Lowry to the tune of $85 million over three years in the 2021 offseason.
– And the cost of Achiuwa.
– Last season a family matter and playoff injury limited the Lowry payoff.
– This season, the contribution has been minimized.
– There will need to be more when the Heat hit the road now for their three-game western swing.
– Otherwise, it could be a road better less traveled.
– This time, Lowry stood 1 of 6 from the field, all on 3-pointers, through three periods, with just one assist.
– With Caleb Martin suspended for his Saturday fracas, the Heat moved Max Strus into the starting lineup.
– Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry again rounded out the first five.
– Monday’s starting five had played eight previous minutes together this season.
– By rule, Martin and Nikola Jovic, who was suspended for coming off the bench during Saturday’s incident, both had to be on the active roster, in effect to further penalize the Heat.
– The Heat remained without sidelined Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle).
– That had 12 players in uniform, three below the game-night limit.
– Jamal Cain therefore was active for the first time this season, meaning he can be active 49 more game nights on his two-way contract.
– With Scottie Barnes due to the ankle sprain sustained Saturday, the Raptors opened with Fred Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko.
– Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon entered together midway through the first quarter as the Heat’s first two reserves.
– They were followed by Gabe Vincent.
– With Haywood Highsmith then making it nine deep.
– Herro’s 13th point was the 3,000th of his career.
– Butler’s third free throw moved him past Ed Macauley for 90th on the NBA all-time list.
– Heat coach Erik Spoelstra went in saying the Heat respected the NBA’s decision to suspend Martin and Jovic in the wake of Saturday’s melee and have moved on.
– “I was expecting it with both of ‘em and we don’t have any issue with how the league viewed it,” Spoelstra said. “It’s a teaching moment, not only for Nikola, but for everybody else.”
– Jokic was suspended for not remaining in the bench area.
– “We just have to sharpen it up,” Spoelstra said. “You’re not expecting that, certainly not in front of our bench. It was unfortunate, but we take the penalties and we move on.”
– Adebayo said the game was particularly meaningful with a weeklong West Coast trip to follow.
– “Going into this road trip, we want to go in with a clear mind, a clear head,” he said.
– Asked about former teammate Achiuwa finding his way with the Raptors, Adebayo said, “Precious has always been one that wanted to learn, was willing to learn. So it’s good that he’s out there, having the opportunity to spread his wings.”
– Of what he has noticed in Achiuwa’s growth, Adebayo said, “”He’s handling in the open court more. He’s talking more now.”
– And yet, Raptors coach Nick Nurse took a contrasting view pregame to the Heat 2020 first-round pick out of Memphis.
– “He’s got an offensive game. He’ll shoot. He’ll get some drives and things like that,” Nurse said.
– And then he got to his point, adding, “I’m probably more concerned with him getting up and down the floor both ways faster, getting on the glass a lot harder, keeping people off the glass a lot harder, and being more of an all-around player. We really need him to be an integral cog in our defensive and rebounding kind of machine. His scoring is great, and we also need that.”
– Logan Paul was among those in the crowd.
()
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots: Lucas Patrick leaves with toe injury after Bears shuffle offensive line
The 2-4 Chicago Bears are playing the 3-3 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in a Week 7 matchup on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s what you need to know.
Lucas Patrick leaves with toe injury
Bears center Lucas Patrick was carted to the locker room in the first quarter.
Patrick went into the medical tent after the Bears’ second drive and came out limping a few minutes later. He left the field on a cart, and the Bears announced he was doubtful to return with a toe injury.
The Bears shook up their offensive line to open the game, moving Patrick from left guard to center. Veteran Michael Schofield started at left guard, and Sam Mustipher, who had been starting at center, went to the bench.
With Patrick out, Mustipher played center on the Bears’ third drive.
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Bears debut after missing the first six games with an ankle injury that required surgery in August.
Harry was cleared to play last week but wasn’t active after a short week of practice for a Thursday night game. Now with another week under his belt, he’ll debut against his former team. The Patriots drafted Harry in the first round in 2019 and dealt him to the Bears in June for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Inactive for the Bears are defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will return from a three-game absence due to a high ankle sprain and reportedly is expected to start.
Jones was limited in practice all week, but the Bears were confident the Patriots offense wouldn’t change much whether Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe started.
Inactive for the Patriots are cornerback Shaun Wade, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, linebacker Josh Uche, running back Kevin Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Changes coming?
Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line.
The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the sideline.
There are also questions about the team’s punt returner duties. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower declined to say Friday whether Velus Jones Jr. would retain his job. But Hightower made it clear an in-season competition has become necessary, listing receiver Dante Pettis, defensive back Josh Blackwell and, yes, even safety Eddie Jackson as candidates to jump in.
‘Just got to work harder’
The time off gave Bears QB Justin Fields time to assess an opening six-week stretch in which he completed 63 of 115 passes for 869 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions and a 72.7 passer rating with 23 sacks.
“(I found) that I can play better, and I’m always going to be like that,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play.”
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights village leaders promised concerned citizens a say in the impact the Bears’ proposed NFL stadium development may have on the village if the Bears move ahead with redeveloping the former Arlington International Racecourse site.
Mayor Tom Hayes promised two residents who, at the Village Board meeting, voiced concerns about the football team’s proposal that they “and other members of the public will have a full and fair opportunity to provide input before any votes are taken.”
Read the full story here.
Naz Reid showing he can still make an impact in limited Timberwolves’ opportunities
Naz Reid performed well throughout the Timberwolves’ preseason, showing the improvements he made during his offseason training.
That training hit new heights over the summer. Reid truly committed himself to the everyday tasks that are required of elite athletes, from a consistent sleep regimen to ample water consumption. Pair that with his work, and Reid was ready for another leap, consistent with the growth he’d demonstrated throughout the first three years of his pro career.
But reality struck in the team’s season opener. With Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, minutes for Reid will be few and far between — something that he’s discussed with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.
It’s not that this is new for for Reid. His minutes were limited often to 12 to 14 per game last season because he played behind Towns.
“Then this year, our backup five happens to be the same All-NBA center,” Finch said. “He’s just gotta stay ready and stay professional. I’m very proud of him because I know he had a great season and I know how much he wants to be a major contributor to our team.”
Reid admits it’s “tough” not knowing when his next playing time may come. It’s hard to be patient as a player who was so eager to show what he’s added to his game since last season ended. But he made a point to stay ready and patient while cheering on his teammates.
“It’s all part of the process. I’ve been in worst predicaments before, and I’m able to tough it out and do what I do,” Reid said. “At the end of the day everybody on the team believes in me, and that’s the biggest thing, that they all support me, whether it’s in the game, on the bench, whatever the case may be. So we’re still one. It’s not about my minutes, it’s about how far we get and things of that nature.”
Reid certainly has looked ready when his number has been called. He scored 14 points in the final frame in Sunday’s win in Oklahoma City after largely sitting on the bench up to that point. Anthony Edwards noted Reid “did everything” for the Wolves from boxing out to playing a key role on the defensive end.
“I … told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game when I haven’t played the entire game, to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points. Am I right?” Edwards said. “I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points and help us create a lead to where they can’t come back. I haven’t seen anybody like Naz in a minute.”
Reid is determined to not let a lack of opportunity affect his production.
“Whether it’s starting, whether it’s finishing out the game, whether we might have a back to back, whatever the case may be, we want to show up and show out and do what I do,” Reid said. “Show the skill set that I’ve worked on this summer, show that I belong in this league and show that everything matters. I’m here to prove that everything matters and everything that I can do.”
