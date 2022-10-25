Kim Kardashian speaks out against anti-Semitism after Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants

toggle caption VincentMarc VincentMarc

Young Adult Memoirs of George M. Johnson Not all boys are blue became one of the most banned books in the United States

The book is about growing up black and queer, and always feeling different but not having the words to express it. Over the past two years, at least 29 school districts have banned the book because of its LGBTQ content and sexually explicit nature.

“Anytime you write a book where you write about your truth, there will be people who want to silence that truth,” said Johnson, who uses the pronouns they/them. morning editionIt’s Leila Fadel.

PEN America, a group that champions free speech, says more than 1,600 books on gender and race have been banned in more than 130 districts between 2021 and 2022, in what it calls a growing censorship drive. books in schools. Combined, the bans affected some 4 million students in more than 5,000 schools.

Johnson worries about schools censoring works like theirs.

toggle caption macmillan macmillan

“The curriculum that’s taught in most school systems is still heavily focused on the straight white teenager,” Johnson says. “And so when we now have the ability to include books in the program that tell other stories, that tell stories that aren’t white, that tell stories that aren’t heterosexual, they try to get that out there. on all levels because, you know, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, how dangerous would it be if young white teenagers actually had to learn about the other people that exist in society with them? ‘”

“Not All Boys Are Blue” is bigger than Johnson’s story

Johnson’s book is still on the shelves of the New Jersey school district where they grew up, even though it ran into trouble in their home state. They say some of their former classmates are now high school teachers and recognize the value of the book for students who may struggle to question their own identities.

“They use the book and tell them, ‘I had a friend in high school who went through what you’re going through,’” Johnson said. “And it became very relevant.”

Johnson is happy to have written a book that could help others, but says watching it get banned has been bittersweet. They say that if parents don’t want their own child to read it, they should remove them rather than trying to block all students – some who really need the book – from accessing it.

“Students…have said publicly that jobs like mine have saved their lives, jobs like mine have helped them name their abusers, jobs like mine have helped them accept who they are and feeling validated that there is someone else out there in the world just like them,” Johnson says. “And you want to take that away from them. I just think it’s sad.”

Johnson also knows that the actual contents of Not all boys are blue is not attacked, because the the people who want to ban it probably haven’t read it.

“You can’t attack something you don’t know about,” they say. “And that’s really just an attack on an ideology, which just says LGBTQ people shouldn’t exist. And they want teenagers to feel insecure and to feel silenced — and that’s just something that I refuse to see happen again, because I lived like someone who felt that.”

Johnson says the book has more supporters than critics

Johnson anticipated that their book would be challenged even before it was published. They remember seeing Angie Thomas’ novel The hate you give facing bans years ago for featuring profanity and racism, and saw it as a signal that their own book would also be caught up in controversy. (Thomas’ book, published in 2017, has been among the top banned books almost every year since its release.)

Johnson did not expect the controversy around Not all boys are blue to quite rise to that level, but says a lifetime of LGBTQ advocacy has prepared them for the current conversation. She’s an important voice in the LGTBQ community — this year TIME the magazine named them one of the 100 influencers shaping the next generation.

“As long as I can remember, I have fought for LGBTQ rights, because in turn I fight for myself and for people like me. This is just an extension of the advocacy work that I do” , Johnson said. “Writing is a form of activism. … And any time you do something that’s a form of activism, there’s going to be another side that doesn’t like it.”

While the book has its vocal critics, Johnson says they are vastly outnumbered by its supporters, whom they have heard about at school board meetings and in written letters and recreated cover illustrations.

“So the book…is so much bigger than just my story,” Johnson says. “And I watch it in real time to help so many people, from parents and kids to teachers and librarians, in all areas. I just feel like the support is more important, and we just have to find ways to make sure everyone sees that too.”

The audio interview was conducted by Kurt Gardinier.