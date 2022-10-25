Meta’s Alexis Björlin Joins Gsa As Board Member

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlexisBjorlin–The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Board of Directors welcomes Dr. Alexis Björlin, Vice President, Infrastructure at Meta as its newest member.
“Our industry has experienced monumental growth and technology convergence over the past two years. When combined with the ever-increasing need for a highly-skilled, diverse workforce, the semiconductor industry is at a critical crossroads and I’m proud to say that GSA is leading the charge for companies across the ecosystem around the globe.
“With the addition of Alexis to our board, we have broader insight to further assist and provide guidance to our worldwide network of more than 300 member companies that span six continents,” said Jodi Shelton, CEO of GSA. “Alexis’ leadership, business acumen and technical knowledge make her an ideal candidate to serve on GSA’s board. I look forward to working closely with her to ensure all companies in our ecosystem thrive and can make a lasting, positive impact on future generations.”
“GSA’s board offers a comprehensive, global perspective while fostering collaboration in a thoughtful and innovative way,” said Björlin. “This collaboration is crucial to advancing technology across our entire value chain and creates a positive impact for all stakeholders. I am honored to join GSA’s board of directors and look forward to serving alongside some of the semiconductor industry’s top leaders and engaging in meaningful dialogue to benefit our ecosystem.”
In her role as Vice President of Infrastructure at Meta, Björlin leads the teams developing hardware and software co-designed systems for both scaled AI and web-scale compute, storage, and networking platforms across Meta’s infrastructure. Her team plays a critical role as Meta builds towards the next evolution in social technology, where billions of people will someday come together in the Metaverse.
Alexis Björlin also serves as a director of the board of Digital Realty [NYSE: DLR].
Prior to joining Meta, Björlin served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the optical systems division at Broadcom, where she led the business unit responsible for developing and manufacturing devices and systems used in optical communications.
Björlin also served as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Data Center Connectivity Group at Intel, where she oversaw three business units: the Networking division, the High-performance Computing Fabric Division, and the Silicon Photonics Division. While at Intel, she commercialized Intel’s silicon photonics technology, led the company’s move towards the Infrastructure Processing Unit and served on the board of directors for the Intel Capital diversity initiative, and was a frequent speaker and advocate for women and diversity in technology.
Björlin earned her BS in materials science & engineering from MIT and a Ph.D. in materials science from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
About GSA:
GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.
Synota will commercialize its software platform to deliver instant settlements to the energy industry, reducing costs and unleashing innovation to promote global energy abundance
COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClimateTech—Synota, a Bitcoin technology company providing transactional flexibility and instant settlements to the energy industry, today announced it has raised a $3 million seed round led by ego death capital. The investment will be used to rapidly commercialize the company’s settlement platform for power generators, distributors and energy consumers worldwide.
Synota was founded in 2022 with a mission to promote global energy abundance by integrating Bitcoin’s Lightning Network and energy.
“The freedom to transact is essential to solve the global challenges of energy equity and access. Anything less condemns future generations to energy poverty – this is why we are passionate about how Synota disrupts energy finance,” said Austin Mitchell, Co-founder and CEO of Synota.
Today, a significant disconnect exists between when and how energy flows compared to when and how the energy payments are settled. The disconnect results in cash lag, credit risk and increased energy costs.
Synota resolves these issues by integrating existing hardware and software in the energy industry with Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, an open-source, peer-to-peer payment technology. Synota’s platform offers revolutionary transaction capability and instant settlements. Synchronizing the flow of energy with payments removes the financial friction currently inhibiting energy investment and innovation.
“Using Synota, back-office constraints will no longer limit a company’s ability to settle complex energy transactions,” said Lisa Scott, Co-founder and Chief Administrative Officer.
Enabling energy companies to settle transactions more frequently, based on real-time usage data, reduces counterparty risk and the need for collateral. Combined with the reduction in overhead costs from automating legacy and piecemeal settlement processes, Synota lowers the cost of energy.
Synota will launch a pay-as-you-go service for Bitcoin miners, hosts, and their energy suppliers early next year. Flexible transaction capabilities include dynamic pricing and simultaneous multi-party settlement. The software will be available for the broader energy industry starting in 2024.
Trammell Venture Partners, Rev1 Ventures, Hivemind VC, Bitcoiner Ventures and Recursive Capital also participated in the fundraising round, alongside other strategic partners.
About Synota
Synota was founded in 2022 by Austin Mitchell and Lisa Scott to bring about an abundant energy future. Synota’s software development is led by Max Dignan and the company is further supported by an experienced group of advisors. The team brings together a combined 125 years of experience in the energy industry along with Lightning Network expertise.
Editor’s note: Interviews are available upon request.
Contacts
Lisa Scott/Austin Mitchell Synota [email protected] 614-858-5981
Docker, DeployHub, Oracle, and Others Join Community Initiative to Create a Fair and Open Governance Model for the Pyrsia Decentralized Package Network
SUNNYVALE, Calif. & DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FROG#Pyrsia—KUBECON — JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced Pyrsia, an open source software community initiative that utilizes blockchain technology to secure software packages (a.k.a. binaries) from vulnerabilities and malicious code, has become an incubating project under the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF). Working together, JFrog and the CD Foundation will ensure Pyrsia grows its backing and engagement through the use of a centralized governance model, defined roadmap, and broad representation within the wider technology and open source communities.
“We’re excited to join our long-time partners at the CD Foundation in creating a groundswell around Pyrsia to further its mission to better secure the software supply chain,” said Stephen Chin, VP of Developer Relations at JFrog and Governing Board Member for the CD Foundation. “With the CD Foundation’s support, and that of our incredible industry partners, developers can leverage Pyrsia to have peace of mind in knowing their open source components have not been compromised, and confidently deliver secure software at scale.”
Research shows open source libraries and components make up more than 75 percent of the code in the average software application, with the average software application depending on more than 500 components. While these open source dependencies are convenient, they also present new vulnerabilities that threat actors can exploit. For example, one bad actor injecting malware into a popular open source project has the potential to affect thousands of downstream users.
Pyrsia is an open source-based, decentralized, secure build network and software package repository that seamlessly integrates with the package management systems developers are already using today, so they can certify their software components without foregoing compatibility, security, or efficiency. Developers receive a digitally signed, immutable chain of evidence for their code, which is an essential building block for Software Bill Of Materials (SBOMs). This provides developers and their customer’s assurance in knowing the exact source of their packages.
“We see Pyrsia as a natural extension of our organization’s mission to grow and sustain projects that are part of the wider continuous delivery ecosystem,” said Fatih Degirmenci, Executive Director, CD Foundation. “We’ve recently learned as an industry that no one is safe from cybercriminal activity, particularly when bad actors inject malicious packages into central repositories, wreaking havoc on downstream systems and applications. We’re proud to support Pyrsia because it puts the power back in the hands of developers and, ultimately, accelerates innovation.”
JFrog, along with other open source technology leaders, including Docker, DeployHub, Futurewei, and Oracle, collaborated to officially launch Pyrsia in May 2022. Since then, these software giants have lent their expertise on how to better secure the software supply chain to the Pyrsia network, creating opportunities for cross-project collaboration within the CD Foundation to interlink secure packages with community tools, helping improve developers’ ability to deliver secure software at scale.
To learn more and join the Pyrsia community, visit https://pyrsia.io. Those attending KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America or the Continuous Delivery Summit can also join JFrog vice president of developer relations, Stephen Chin, for his keynote presentation on “Hacking the OSS Supply Chain,” at 9:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, or his session on, “Closing the Supply Chain Security Loop with Rust & Pyrsia,” at 2:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Supporting Quotes from Industry Partners
“The cloud native community in the last decade has been an amazing transformational force that has changed the lives of millions of developers and organizations. Looking forward to the next decade we need to explore new paths that provide even more transformation. Pyrsia is an ambitious community project that we are proud to be part of. The basic structure that emerged in the container ecosystem of immutable images is a key technology that is an ideal foundation to support distributed architectures while still providing trust. Pyrsia is exploring the possibilities with a focus on also improving supply chain security, a key emerging risk area. Together as a community we can reshape the second decade of cloud native.” – Justin Cormack, CTO, Docker
“It’s not hyperbole to say that, at some point, just about every developer has unwittingly run malicious packages or libraries. Pyrsia has the potential to solve the software supply chain problem where the binary that you get is built with different source code than what you think it’s built with. The beauty of it is, large and small businesses alike stand to benefit from Pyrsia, as will the entire software supply chain.”– Eric Sedlar, VP & Technical Director, Oracle Labs
“Pyrsia is the first open source project to introduce improvements to software supply chain security, and the DeployHub is proud to be part of it. Backing from the CD Foundation creates a whole new set of possibilities, and I’m excited to see where we go from here.” – Steve Taylor, CTO, DeployHub, Inc.
Like this story? Tweet this: [email protected] open source project #Pyrsia to be incubated under the @CDFoundation to further secure the software supply chain. Learn how https://bit.ly/3FaKk8e #developers #SoftwareSupplyChain #OpenSourceSoftware
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge and connected devices. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.
About the CD Foundation
The CD Foundation seeks to improve the world’s capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the Pyrsia Initiative, statements made by JFrog’s Executives, and the ability of the Pyrsia Initiative to provide better security to software supply chains.
These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause JFrog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Contacts
Media Contact: Siobhan Lyons, Sr. MarComm Manager, JFrog, [email protected]
Investor Contact: Jeff Schreiner, VP of Investor Relations, [email protected]
Former CIO of BlackRock’s Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund and Clinton Economic Advisor to Join Leading Quant Crypto Firm
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strix Leviathan, a leading quantitative investment firm providing investors with actively managed exposure to the digital asset ecosystem, today announced that Matthew McBrady, PhD, has joined as Head of Strategy. In this role, he will advise on the firm’s trading and investment strategies and oversee future growth plans.
Dr. McBrady brings nearly 25 years of experience as an investor, academic, and economic policy advisor. As an investor, he most recently served as CIO of BlackRock’s multi-strategy hedge fund, a $1.5 billion fund he helped build and run beginning in 2014. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director and Head of Investment Strategy and Risk Management at alternative investment advisor Silver Creek Capital Management and before that he served as a Vice President in Bain Capital’s North American Private Equity group. Prior to becoming an investment professional, Dr. McBrady was an award-winning professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Darden School of the University of Virginia, the latter of which he has recently returned to as a Professor of Practice.
Earlier in his career, Dr. McBrady served as both an entrepreneur and policy advisor. As an entrepreneur, he helped establish and grow two successful public companies – aQuantive, a pioneer in digital marketing that had its IPO in 2000 and was subsequently acquired by Microsoft, and TASER International (now Axon Enterprise), the leading provider of technology solutions to law enforcement officials and first responders worldwide that had its IPO in 2001. Matt has also served on the Board of Advisors of Axon Enterprise for over 15 years.
As a policy advisor, Dr. McBrady worked as an International Economist with Janet Yellen on President Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisors where he was actively involved in shaping the administration’s response to the Asian Financial Crisis. He was subsequently recruited by Timothy Geithner to join the Asian Financial Crisis Task Force and to serve as a founding member of the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Policy Development and Review along with Nouriel Roubini.
“Matt’s extensive experience in building and running alternative investment strategies for some of the most demanding LPs in the world is simply unparalleled,” said Sadie Raney, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strix Leviathan. “Additionally, his skillset and credibility as a successful entrepreneur and an advisor to policymakers and technology startups will be a true asset to our firm’s investment strategies and our investors. We are thrilled to have Matt join the team and look forward to his contributions to our market-leading algorithmic investment and trading strategies.”
“At a time when digital asset markets continue to evolve at a rapid pace, Matt’s tremendous experience in developing and leveraging quantitative strategies to generate alpha and exploit market inefficiencies at BlackRock and Silver Creek will be simply invaluable to our platform,” added Nico Cordeiro, Chief Investment Officer of Strix Leviathan. “Matt’s diverse set of skills and deep focus on risk management and downside protection align with our investment principles and will help us navigate where we believe crypto markets will move well into the future. Matt has also been a great friend and resource to me as an active member of our Investment Committee, and I am excited to work more closely with him going forward.”
“I have long been impressed with Strix Leviathan’s unique, quantitative approach to crypto markets, best-in-class algorithmic trading models and infrastructure, and outstanding investment-focused leadership that has generated consistently strong performance for its investors. I could not be more excited to join the team,” said Dr. McBrady. “As we continue to build out our suite of quantitative strategies, Strix Leviathan will be even better positioned to generate strong risk-adjusted returns in both bull and bear markets, and I look forward to helping the firm execute on its strategic initiatives.”
About Strix Leviathan
Strix Leviathan is a US-based asset manager providing actively managed exposure across the digital asset landscape. Founded in 2018, the firm is led by a team of seasoned technologists and experienced finance professionals with a strong track record of leveraging algorithmic trading strategies to generate consistently strong risk-adjusted returns. Strix Leviathan serves a wide array of institutions, fund of funds, single family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, providing them with institutional-grade strategies that are still not widely available to investors.
HENDERSON, Nevada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#virtual–Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR; “Creek Road” or the “Company”) and Prairie Operating Co., LLC (“Prairie”) announced today the signing of a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon closing of the merger between Creek Road and Prairie (the “Merger”), the combined company will be named Prairie Operating Co. and is expected to become publicly listed on the OTCQB under the symbol “PROP.” Following the Merger, the Company intends to request listing on the NYSE American Exchange. Members of Prairie will receive common stock of Creek Road and restricted performance-based options in the Merger. At closing, Ed Kovalik will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, Gary Hanna will become President, and Craig Owen will be Chief Financial Officer.
Prairie has also signed a purchase and sale agreement (the “PSA”) with Exok, Inc. (“Exok”) for the acquisition of 37,030 gross acres of operated undeveloped oil and gas leasehold acreage with an average net revenue interest of 76%, located in Weld County, Colorado (the “Exok Assets”) for approximately $28.2 million (the “Asset Acquisition” and together with the Merger, the “Transactions”).
Paul Kessler, the Company’s Executive Chairman added, “The Creek-Prairie merger is the result of a targeted effort to identify institutional-quality energy assets to generate substantive value for all stakeholders. The resulting team of experienced, pedigreed professionals represent the best in class and will focus on supporting U.S. energy independence.”
Ed Kovalik added, “The opportunity to acquire these assets from Exok Inc. at what we believe are very attractive metrics positions Prairie ideally going forward. Recent offset activity by well-known operators gives us a high level of confidence in the potential within this mostly contiguous acreage block. We expect to commence our initial drilling operations in early 2023.” Mr. Kovalik further added “We believe Prairie will represent a very unique story in the public markets, with a solid low cost asset profile, with ample running room in what appears to be a great long-term market for oil and natural gas”.
Creek Road has engaged Roth Capital Partners, LLC to assist in negotiations with certain investors to raise capital prior to the closing of the Merger. Any proceeds raised would be used to fund the Asset Acquisition as well as develop the Exok Assets after closing.
The Merger, which has been approved by the board of directors of Creek Road and the members of Prairie, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including the closing of a private placement of Creek Road securities for aggregate proceeds of at least $30 million (“PIPE”). The Asset Acquisition is expected to close immediately after the closing of the Merger. Excluding the issuances of securities in a potential PIPE, and assuming no exercise of options or warrants issued at closing of the Merger, the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock following the Merger is expected to be owned approximately 58.5% by current Creek Road stockholders, 29.3% by members of Prairie, and 12.2% by Exok.
Creek Road intends to immediately file an information statement describing, among other things, the terms and conditions of the Transactions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Additional information about the Transactions, including copies of the Merger Agreement and the PSA, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed by Creek Road with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov.
Advisors
Baker & McKenzie LLP is serving as legal counsel to Creek Road.
Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. is serving as legal counsel to Prairie.
About Creek Road
Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.CreekRoadMiners.com) is a cryptocurrency mining company that leverages mobile power generation units and mining facilities. The Creek Road Miners model utilizes the abundance of stranded natural gas in a manner that provides its operations with a desirably-priced energy source while benefitting energy operators, the consumer and environmental considerations.
About Prairie
Prairie is a Delaware limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring and operating oil and gas properties in the United States. Prairie is managed by its members, Gary C. Hanna and Edward Kovalik.
Forward Looking Statements
The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the Transactions, Creek Road’s and Prairie’s ability to consummate the Transactions and raise capital prior to the Merger, the benefits of the Transactions, Creek Road’s future financial performance following the Transactions, as well as Creek Road’s and Prairie’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Creek Road and Prairie management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Creek Road and Prairie disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Creek Road and Prairie caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Creek Road and Prairie. These risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the Transactions or to satisfy the closing conditions, including the closing of a private placement of Creek Road securities for aggregate proceeds of at least $30 million; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transactions, including as a result of a delay in its consummation; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of Creek Road and Prairie to terminate the definitive agreements related to the Transactions; the risks related to the growth of Creek Road’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and the effects of competition on Creek Road’s future business. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Creek Road and Prairie presently know or that Creek Road and Prairie currently believe are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Creek Road’s expectations can be found in Creek Road’s periodic filings with the SEC, including Creek Road’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Creek Road’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in compliance, monitoring, investigations, and security consulting, today announced the formation of its Emerging Issues and Technology practice and the promotion of Bradley Dizik to executive vice president and head of the new practice group. The group will help clients better understand the implications of emerging technologies, as well as provide innovative investigations and establish rigorous programs to maintain compliance with existing and emerging regulations and vulnerabilities.
“Cyber incidents, financial crime, reputational challenges, and intellectual property issues will continue to increase as these new technologies and sectors evolve and grow in popularity,” stated Guidepost CEO Julie Myers Wood. “As head of the new practice group, Bradley’s unique knowledge and depth of experience with these emerging technologies will help clients navigate regulatory challenges with cutting-edge solutions and actionable advice.”
The Guidepost Emerging Issues and Technology practice will support clients involved in matters related to intellectual property, digital assets, cryptocurrency, NFTs, blockchain, custody options, financial technology, artificial intelligence, algorithmic design and validation, and virtual healthcare. A wide range of Guidepost services will support this practice, including complex and cross-border investigations; asset tracing and recovery; forensic accounting and valuations; data collection, forensics, and governance; reconstruction and analysis involving digital assets; unmasking of anonymous adversaries; digital vulnerability assessments and due diligence; cybersecurity; and investigations and risk mitigation related to privacy breaches and financial crimes. The group will also advise clients on crisis response, and reputational and identity management issues.
Working with Guidepost since 2014, Dizik helps clients mitigate serious risk and respond to challenges and crises. He leads sensitive, complex, and cross-border investigations; builds ethics, compliance, and cybersecurity and privacy programs; and has had key roles on monitorships with the U.S. Department of Justice. He has also served as a court-appointed receiver tasked with investigating, tracing, and recovering assets. Additionally, Dizik conducts anti-corruption due diligence for clients engaging in geographical locations with high corruption risk and social media unmasking for clients whose businesses operate in virtual environments including digital assets on the blockchain.
“The vision for this new practice is to provide innovative solutions leveraging creative control design, using artificial, open source and human intelligence tools and techniques, and applying them to emerging issues,” said Bradley Dizik, Executive Vice President, Emerging Issues and Technology. “I appreciate the opportunity to lead this new group at Guidepost, helping our clients better respond to and understand emerging issues and adapt to the exciting future that data and technology offers.”
Prior to joining Guidepost, Dizik worked as an associate attorney in an AmLaw 20 international law firm’s white-collar investigations and financial institutions regulatory practice and co-managed its financial regulatory reform working group. Dizik also had brief stints with the Offices of International Affairs and Ethics Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Dizik is a recipient of Michigan State University’s Distinguished Young Alumni Award from where he earned Juris Doctor “cum laude” and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political theory and political economy from its James Madison College. Additionally, he holds an LLM degree from Georgetown University Law Center which recognized him for “extraordinary academic performance” in International White-Collar Crime.
About Guidepost Solutions LLC Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us – whether on the ground around the globe – or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Palm Beach, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Walnut Creek, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.
10,880 Coinbase shares have been added to ARKF’s holdings.
ARK owns 7.7M COIN shares & added about 2M shares to its holdings in the last year.
ARK Fintech Innovation, a leading exchange-traded fund (ETF) is increasing its holdings on the Coinbase trading platform. According to recent reports, ARK Invest’s Fintech Innovation Fund (ARKF) has added 10,880 shares of Coinbase exchange to its holdings, bringing its total holdings to $60.5 million, or roughly 8% of the fund’s weight.
As per 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this would be ARK’s first acquisition of Coinbase stock since June.
ARK’s Hold on Coinbase
The 13F filings show that ARK owns 7.7 million shares of COIN and added approximately 2 million shares to its holdings over the last year. According to filings, ARK paid an estimated average price of $218.45 for all of its COIN purchases.
Cathie Wood, the chief investment officer at ARK, stated in August that, due to an SEC investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange, the fund has cut its holdings in Coinbase. At the time, Wood referred to the investigation as a “thesis risk” to Coinbase and insisted that ARK would sell 1.1 million COIN shares, which she described as “very little.”
Furtherly, Wood recently claimed that she bought $100,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) at a $250 price and has not sold any since. At current market prices, her personal BTC holdings are estimated to be worth $7.6 million.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an actively managed fund managed by ARK Invest, headed by Catherine Wood. Currently, the shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $15.40. ARKF has a one-year low of $14.19 and a high of $54.68.