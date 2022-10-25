News
Naz Reid showing he can still make an impact in limited Timberwolves’ opportunities
Naz Reid performed well throughout the Timberwolves’ preseason, showing the improvements he made during his offseason training.
That training hit new heights over the summer. Reid truly committed himself to the everyday tasks that are required of elite athletes, from a consistent sleep regimen to ample water consumption. Pair that with his work, and Reid was ready for another leap, consistent with the growth he’d demonstrated throughout the first three years of his pro career.
But reality struck in the team’s season opener. With Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, minutes for Reid will be few and far between — something that he’s discussed with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.
It’s not that this is new for for Reid. His minutes were limited often to 12 to 14 per game last season because he played behind Towns.
“Then this year, our backup five happens to be the same All-NBA center,” Finch said. “He’s just gotta stay ready and stay professional. I’m very proud of him because I know he had a great season and I know how much he wants to be a major contributor to our team.”
Reid admits it’s “tough” not knowing when his next playing time may come. It’s hard to be patient as a player who was so eager to show what he’s added to his game since last season ended. But he made a point to stay ready and patient while cheering on his teammates.
“It’s all part of the process. I’ve been in worst predicaments before, and I’m able to tough it out and do what I do,” Reid said. “At the end of the day everybody on the team believes in me, and that’s the biggest thing, that they all support me, whether it’s in the game, on the bench, whatever the case may be. So we’re still one. It’s not about my minutes, it’s about how far we get and things of that nature.”
Reid certainly has looked ready when his number has been called. He scored 14 points in the final frame in Sunday’s win in Oklahoma City after largely sitting on the bench up to that point. Anthony Edwards noted Reid “did everything” for the Wolves from boxing out to playing a key role on the defensive end.
“I … told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game when I haven’t played the entire game, to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points. Am I right?” Edwards said. “I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points and help us create a lead to where they can’t come back. I haven’t seen anybody like Naz in a minute.”
Reid is determined to not let a lack of opportunity affect his production.
“Whether it’s starting, whether it’s finishing out the game, whether we might have a back to back, whatever the case may be, we want to show up and show out and do what I do,” Reid said. “Show the skill set that I’ve worked on this summer, show that I belong in this league and show that everything matters. I’m here to prove that everything matters and everything that I can do.”
News
Farmington man sentenced for chase, crash that killed Rosemount girl
A Farmington man was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in prison for fleeing police and crashing in Burnsville, a single-vehicle wreck in April that killed a 16-year-old girl and severely injured a 15-year-old girl — both of whom were his passengers.
Alejandro Jesus Saavedra, 21, pleaded guilty in July to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and another count of criminal vehicular operation that resulted in great bodily harm in connection with the April 9 crash that killed Sydney Nicole Kohner and injured Carmen Marie Braun.
Kohner, of Rosemount, was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School. Braun, also of Rosemount, was a sophomore at Rosemount High School.
Dakota County District Judge Vicki Taylor sentenced Saavedra to 57 months in prison. He was given credit for 198 days already served in custody.
According to an amended criminal complaint filed in July, tests of Saavedra’s blood showed the presence of cocaine, marijuana, alcohol and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), more commonly known as ecstasy.
According to the April 12 criminal complaint:
Burnsville police were responding to a noise complaint at a hotel just after 6 a.m. when they saw Saavedra sitting in a white Lexus in the parking lot.
Saavedra sped off when he saw one of the officers, who pursued him for several blocks as Saavedra ran red lights and took corners at high speed.
The officer eventually lost sight of Saavedra’s vehicle, but found it crumpled against a concrete pillar of a post office parking ramp less than a mile from the hotel.
Saavedra was pinned in the driver’s seat and injured but conscious and alert, while his two teen passengers were unconscious.
Kohner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Braun was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Her injuries included bleeding and swelling in her brain and a fractured vertebrae, femur, tibia and fibula.
Investigators learned Saavedra had rented two hotel rooms where staff reported to police there was a noise disturbance. In the rooms, investigators found alcohol, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
In an interview with investigators, Saavedra said he bought alcohol for a hotel party and that he drank and used cocaine. He said he saw police squads in the hotel parking lot and tried to avoid officers by leaving.
Saavedra had a past history of trouble while behind the wheel in Dakota County. He was convicted of drunken driving in April 2018, speeding in May 2018 and auto theft in April 2019.
News
Jets trade for Jaguars running back James Robinson: report
A day after Breece Hall suffered a significant injury, the Jets made an addition to their backfield.
According to a league source, the Jets have traded a conditional sixth-round pick, which could be a fifth-round pick for Jaguars running back James Robinson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news of the Jets acquiring Robinson.
Robinson will cost only about $500,000 against the Jets’ salary cap for this season and will be a restricted free agent next year. So the Jets could keep him on the roster in 2023.
Hall suffered an ACL tear along with a minor meniscus tear in the Jets 16-9 victory against the Broncos in Denver. He will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Hall was a massive part of the Jets’ offense recently as they’ve leaned heavily on the run, while Zach Wilson has struggled since returning from meniscus and bone bruise injuries in Week 4. Wilson hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since his return in the victory against the Steelers on Oct. 2.
In seven games, Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 19 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown.
Gang Green was expected to elevate Michael Carter to a more significant role with Hall out. But now, the Jets can once again have a one-two punch in the backfield with Robinson now joining the team.
In recent weeks, Robinson has received fewer snaps as the Jaguars are starting 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne in their backfield. In the 23-17 loss to the Giants in Jacksonville, Robinson played only 12 offensive snaps and had no touches for the first time in his three-year career.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Robinson is dealing with knee “soreness”, which is why the running back has received fewer snaps in the offense. However, this season, Robinson has not appeared on the Jaguars’ injury report.
Robinson has rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He also has nine catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
At 5-2 and fifth in the AFC playoff race, seven weeks into the season, the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas appear to be committed to ending the team’s long playoff drought. Gang Green hasn’t made the postseason since 2010, which is also the longest postseason drought in the NFL.
It is unknown if Robinson will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots. But he will provide stability and another option after Hall’s injury whenever he hits the field.
()
News
Man accidentally shoots himself getting corn out of boot at corn maze
A 38-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the upper leg while at a Brooklyn Park corn maze on Saturday morning, police said.
The accidental shooting occurred at 11:43 a.m. at the Twin Cities Corn Maze at 8001 109th Ave. N.
The man had been near the corn pit — a pile of shelled corn akin to a sandbox — and was bending over at the waist removing corn from his boot when the firearm he was carrying on his hip discharged, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
Detectives are still working to determine why the firearm discharged.
The man was taken to the hospital.
Police say he had a valid permit to carry and was legally carrying the firearm. No other injuries or property damage was reported. The festival resumed normal operation after the incident.
News
Despite Patrick Williams’ slow start to the season, the Chicago Bulls are urging the 3rd-year forward to stay the course
Through the first three games of the season, Patrick Williams said the feedback from the Chicago Bulls coaching staff and his teammates has remained the same: “Stay with it. We’ll figure it out.”
Williams entered his third year in Chicago under fire, spending the preseason vying with fellow forward Javonte Green for a spot in the starting lineup.
Even after retaining his starting position, Williams is barely scraping the stat line in the first week of the season — 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game with no assists. He’s shooting 33.3% from the field (25% from 3-point range) while taking only six shots per game.
Yet despite this sluggish start to the season, the Bulls are urging Williams to stay the course, starting him at power forward for a fourth straight game Monday night against the Boston Celtics at the United Center.
“He’s going to be all right. It’s three games,” DeMar DeRozan said after Saturday’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Sometimes it’s going to be healthy for you to understand what you need to do, how you need to do it and build from that.
“He just turned 21. He missed the majority of last year. He’ll find that rhythm. Some of us have to help him as well, but it’ll come.”
Coach Billy Donovan previously said Williams could prove himself without scoring at a high clip — he just needs to rebound. The Bulls struggled to protect the rim last season and allowed the second-most offensive rebounds (9.3 per game).
They need a concerted effort from the entire team — including Williams — to rectify this weakness. But Williams hasn’t shown up around the rim either. His two-rebound average is lower than that of guards Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu and backup centers Andre Drummond and Tony Bradley.
“Sometimes it’s the most athletic guy, but a lot of time it’s just about being in the right place at the right time,” Williams said. “It’s just a matter of having that cognitive focus.”
In the preseason, Williams and Donovan both identified assertiveness as a key focus. Williams felt he often deferred to All-Stars DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vučević when he started, focusing too much on feeding the trio rather than establishing his own momentum.
After three starts this season, Williams said he feels confident in his position in the starting unit.
“I don’t think it’s a matter of confidence,” he said. “I think early on that might have been part of it, having the confidence and knowing I can, but I don’t think that’s it now. Now it’s just a matter of getting free and finding those moments and taking advantage of them.”
Whether or not Williams needs a confidence boost, it’s clear a solution hinges on his mental approach to the game. Williams is a physically gifted athlete, showing flashes of tantalizing promise this season when he drives at opponents or commits to a challenge on defense. But he lacks the consistency to bring that same fire to every play.
Williams said he’s working to “bring more energy” on both sides of the ball. His primary competition for the starting position, Green, never lacks for energy, bringing a consistent burst of intensity off the bench via dunks, rebounding and tenacious defense.
“That’s what he do,” DeRozan said of Green after the Cavaliers game. “The energy that he brings, the effort that he brings, it’s definitely contagious. You have to feed off that because every time he comes in the game, that’s something he’s going to do.”
The Bulls have committed to Williams as the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, through his wrist injury last season and now as a so-far underperforming starter in his third season. His youth and inexperience have been an excuse, but Williams is running out of runway to reach his potential.
Whatever his future will be, Williams isn’t thriving in the primary lineup. If he truly stays the course, it’s only a matter of time before the Bulls are forced to make a change.
()
News
Ted Cruz jeered on ‘The View,’ gets one-finger Bronx salutes at The Stadium as Yankees lose to Astros
Ted Cruz was reminded of his value to New York City with a night-day doubleheader of disdain that played out on national television.
The Texas senator — who riled up New Yorkers six years ago when he slammed “New York values” in his failed campaign for president — proved popular as ever in his contentious return to the big city. That adventure began with insults and one finger-salutes Sunday night in Yankee Stadium, followed by a visit to ABC’s “The View” on Monday morning that was interrupted by angry protesters.
Unlike the previous night, Cruz was at least welcomed to “The View” with applause.
“They gave you a better reception than the Yankees fans,” co-host Ana Navarro said.
Cruz smiled and shrugged as he settled between the five-woman panel for a discussion that would touch on everything from Jan. 6 to the Houston Astros four-game playoff sweep of the Yankees.
“That’s all right,” he responded. “I was pretty happy with the way the game ended up myself.”
The conversation was quickly interrupted when demonstrators began chanting “Cover climate now!”
One of the show’s hosts could be heard telling protesters that climate is a topic the show addresses, as moderator Whoopi Goldberg called for calm. It’s not clear if the outburst was aimed at “The View” or Cruz, a climate change denier who once famously stated that “The scientific evidence doesn’t support global warming.”
A trio of protesters responsible for interrupting Cruz’s visit was reportedly removed from the studio.
There wasn’t much security guards could do in the Bronx Sunday night where the Republican leader was heckled by numerous fans who jeered and flipped their middle fingers in the 51-year-old conservative’s direction.
Cruz, sporting an orange shirt matching the Astros colors, smiled and waved amid a sea of blue Yankees caps and a chorus of insults.
“Racist piece of s—t,” one fan yelled as Cruz walked to his seat a few rows behind home plate.
Cruz’s home team is loathed by Yankees fans, having knocked the Bronx Bombers out of the playoffs in four of the last eight years. Cruz himself became unpopular with New Yorkers in 2016 when he criticized “New York values” while campaigning against former New Yorker Donald Trump in the Republican primary.
In a Fox Business debate, Cruz said those values included being “socially liberal, or pro-abortion, or pro gay marriage” and motivated by money and media.
“Not a lot of conservatives come out of Manhattan,” he claimed.
Trump, who has fathered five children with three women and been accused of adultery on multiple occasions, disagreed, citing the city’s response to the terror attacks on 9/11 as testament to solid character.
“That was a very insulting statement that Ted made,” he replied to thunderous applause.
Cruz’s low blow at New Yorkers instantly made him persona non grata in these — and sparked an iconic Daily News front page featuring an image of Lady Liberty giving him the finger.
During that race, Trump frequently insulted Cruz — even taking cheap shots at the senator’s wife — on his way to vanquishing his Lone Star State challenger and winning the presidency. Cruz quickly aligned himself with the 45th president on key issues including crackdowns on immigration. His hard-line position on that subject inspired a heckler in a Bronx restaurant to confront the lawmaker in 2016.
“You’re running on an anti-immigrant platform, and you’re speaking in the Bronx,” New Yorker Rodrigo Venegas told Cruz. “You should not be here.”
That protester was cheered as he was removed from the eatery.
Cruz was born in Calgary, Canada, and moved to Houston as a child, where he was raised by his mother, who’s from Delaware, and his father — a Cuban migrant who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2005.
Mayoral spokesman Fabien Levy also gave Cruz the proverbial middle-finger on Twitter after seeing a photo of Yankees fans shooting him the bird, all but assuring the senator it’ll happen again.
”Criticize our city and this is the proper welcome you get,” he tweeted. “It’s also the proper welcome for anyone named @tedcruz at any time.”
()
News
Tom Thibodeau determined to get his team to shoot more threes: ‘We nudged it up a little bit’
Tom Thibodeau was coy about his new goal for 3-point attempts, but the number is certainly ambitious.
“Forty-two is a little low,” Thibodeau responded Monday when a reporter floated it.
How about 45?
“Still low,” the coach said.
While digesting last season’s playoffs, Thibodeau saw the most successful teams were releasing treys at a higher rate. Three of the four Conference finalists — the Mavericks, Warriors and Celtics — finished in the top-4 of 3-point attempts in the postseason.
Since the playoffs are often a precursor to trends, Thibodeau decided to increase his demand from last season’s goal of 37 to 40 3-point shots.
“We nudged it up a little bit,” he said.
Raising that number has been an aspiration from Thibodeau since he took the gig over two years ago, when the Knicks finished the 2019-20 season as the 29th ranked team in the NBA with just 28.4 3-point attempts per game.
“I saw where we ranked in terms of 3-point shooting. So the first thing was — right now we’re not giving ourselves a chance to win because we’re at such a deficit,” Thibodeau said. “We didn’t take enough, we didn’t make enough. So that was the biggest thing — let’s close that gap.”
There wasn’t much improvement in Thibodeau’s first campaign. The Knicks shocked the NBA by finishing 10 games over .500 but their success was built on defense and keeping the scores low.
Last season was a big jump to 36.9 3-point attempts, but the Knicks floundered defensively and fell out of the play-in tournament.
This season, the Knicks averaged 37.5 3-point attempts in their opening two games. Thibodeau wants more.
“Mathematically, we have to be at a certain number for us to have a chance to win,” he said.
Much of this is about pace. The faster the Knicks play, the more possessions it accumulates. Increased 3-pointers are a byproduct.
It’s a formula for high-scoring games, which seemingly undermines Thibodeau’s reputation as a defensive specialist.
But Thibodeau understands the final score isn’t determined by style points.
“I know how it works in this league. Everyone wants to put you into some box,” he said. “You’re an offensive guy, you’re a defensive guy, you’re a player development guy. Whatever it might be. I just want to win. I know I’ve been put into this box. I have no problem with it. But I’ve had top-5 offenses, too. I think if you understand defense, you also understand where the holes in the defense are, where you can attack the holes in the defense. And that’s one of the advantages I think you do gain.
“I don’t care if it’s slow, fast or medium. I just want to make sure we have more than them at the end.”
()
