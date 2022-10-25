Naz Reid showing he can still make an impact in limited Timberwolves’ opportunities

Naz Reid performed well throughout the Timberwolves’ preseason, showing the improvements he made during his offseason training.

That training hit new heights over the summer. Reid truly committed himself to the everyday tasks that are required of elite athletes, from a consistent sleep regimen to ample water consumption. Pair that with his work, and Reid was ready for another leap, consistent with the growth he’d demonstrated throughout the first three years of his pro career.

But reality struck in the team’s season opener. With Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, minutes for Reid will be few and far between — something that he’s discussed with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

It’s not that this is new for for Reid. His minutes were limited often to 12 to 14 per game last season because he played behind Towns.

“Then this year, our backup five happens to be the same All-NBA center,” Finch said. “He’s just gotta stay ready and stay professional. I’m very proud of him because I know he had a great season and I know how much he wants to be a major contributor to our team.”

Reid admits it’s “tough” not knowing when his next playing time may come. It’s hard to be patient as a player who was so eager to show what he’s added to his game since last season ended. But he made a point to stay ready and patient while cheering on his teammates.

“It’s all part of the process. I’ve been in worst predicaments before, and I’m able to tough it out and do what I do,” Reid said. “At the end of the day everybody on the team believes in me, and that’s the biggest thing, that they all support me, whether it’s in the game, on the bench, whatever the case may be. So we’re still one. It’s not about my minutes, it’s about how far we get and things of that nature.”

Reid certainly has looked ready when his number has been called. He scored 14 points in the final frame in Sunday’s win in Oklahoma City after largely sitting on the bench up to that point. Anthony Edwards noted Reid “did everything” for the Wolves from boxing out to playing a key role on the defensive end.

“I … told him in the locker room, I said, ‘You nice, Naz. You nice.’ I don’t think I have that in me to come in a game when I haven’t played the entire game, to come in the fourth quarter and I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points. Am I right?” Edwards said. “I go 5 for 7 and score 14 points and help us create a lead to where they can’t come back. I haven’t seen anybody like Naz in a minute.”

Reid is determined to not let a lack of opportunity affect his production.

“Whether it’s starting, whether it’s finishing out the game, whether we might have a back to back, whatever the case may be, we want to show up and show out and do what I do,” Reid said. “Show the skill set that I’ve worked on this summer, show that I belong in this league and show that everything matters. I’m here to prove that everything matters and everything that I can do.”