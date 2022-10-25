News
Nets lose 134-124 in measuring stick matchup against Grizzlies
In many respects, the Nets’ 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies late Monday night was predictable.
The Grizzlies are considered NBA Finals contenders and brought back one of the best two-way cores in all of basketball, powered by All-NBA lightning rod Ja Morant.
The Nets, on the other hand, have the pieces on paper that read “Eastern Conference Finals contender” but are still looking to build the continuity needed to beat cohesive teams like the one in Memphis.
And between the new-look offense and Ben Simmons finding himself again on the basketball court, it’s going to take some time.
But the Nets’ valiant effort against a quality early-season foe served as an adequate barometer measuring where this team is in its quest for a deep playoff run. The Nets bent, but never broke, and that is an admirable quality in a team that knows there is work ahead.
GLARING SIZE DISPARITY
If there was a game the Nets missed Markieff Morris, this was the one.
Sean Marks signed Morris, known for his toughness league-wide, precisely for matchups against teams that like to use their size and strength to play a more physical brand of basketball against the Nets.
Unfortunately, Morris, for personal reasons, did not travel to Memphis and it is unclear if he will be available for another bruising team in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Wednesday. Without him, the Nets were in foul trouble all night long: Simmons fouled out — on a blunder of a whistle in the fourth quarter — and six other players recorded at least three fouls with the entire starting five in foul trouble.
Between big men Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, and some stocky wings on Memphis’ perimeter, the Grizzlies were able to use their brute force to create advantages in the paint and on the glass.
But the Nets actually only finished with three fewer rebounds than their opponent all night. It was Kyrie Irving who stepped up and led Brooklyn with eight boards. Adams grabbed 13 rebounds and Morant added eight more, but no other Grizzly grabbed more than four.
Without Morris on the floor, it isn’t fair to judge whether or not the Nets could have used another big man with veteran experience in free agency this offseason. Nic Claxton finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe had some good moments, but also finished the game with five fouls.
IDENTITY: RESILIENT
Just like their come-from-behind win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the Nets showed the kind of resilience that could be their calling card for a deep playoff run. It’s been a trait of theirs ever since they’ve had both Durant and Irving on the court together: With those two on the floor, there’s never a lead too large for these Nets to overcome.
And overcome they did to turn a 15-point deficit into a winnable game down the stretch. Had it not been for the Nets falling asleep on defense against the deep three — both Morant and Desmond Bane hit momentum-shifting 30-footers while their defender was asleep — the Nets may have been able to pull off a second straight comeback win.
That’s because Durant and Irving’s individual scoring greatness know no bounds. The two scored 37 apiece with only 16 missed shots between the two of them. It was one mind boggling shot after another, with the two stars putting the weight of an entire offense, at times, on their lone shoulders.
SIMMONS NOT READY
And Simmons still has yet to find his footing with now three regular season games under his belt.
Simmons finished with seven points, eight assists, five turnovers and three rebounds, at times looking like a traffic cone while people moved around him. It is evident he is still working to find his rhythm and recoup what’s left of what was once an All-NBA player on both ends of the floor before sitting out an entire season because of mental health issues and an offseason back surgery.
And it’s also evident the Nets are still working to find their offensive pop when he’s in the game. Without him, only Durant, Irving and Claxton scored in double figures.
Maybe the Nets could use their two injured scorers — Seth Curry (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot) — a little bit more than meets the eye.
Magic emphasize crashing offensive glass but get outrebounded in loss at Knicks
Like most NBA teams, the Orlando Magic want to give themselves more scoring opportunities.
Their solution, outside of cutting down the turnovers? Crash the offensive glass with greater frequency and create more second-chance points.
The results? Positive, albeit in a small sample of three games prior to their 115-102 road loss to the Knicks.
But Monday, it was the Knicks (2-1) who were the better team on the offensive glass, finishing with 18 offensive rebounds for 27 second-chance points.
The Magic (0-4) had a season-high 13 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points but the Knicks used their advantage on the glass to keep themselves in the game early when their shots weren’t falling and the Magic’s were by getting easy putbacks or to the free throw line.
Once the Magic’s early hot shooting cooled off, the Knicks took over. The Magic, like they did the previous three games, battled and took a 2-point lead (73-71) in the middle of the third quarter, but the Knicks’ second unit helped retake control of the game, with New York leading by many as 14 early in the fourth, a comfortable advantage on the way to victory.
Julius Randle led the Knicks with 25 points (10-of-19), 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Jalen Brunson (21 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds) and RJ Barrett (20 points, 6 rebounds) also had 20-plus points.
Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points (6-of-13), becoming the third No. 1 pick in NBA history to score 20-plus in his first four games. The other two are Elvin Hayes (10 games in 1968-69) and Oscar Robertson (6 games in 1960-61).
Bol Bol scored a career-high 19 points (8-of-10) to go with 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in 20 minutes off the bench. Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double.
The Magic were one of the league’s better rebounding teams in 2021-22, mostly because they were a strong defensive rebounding team. Offensively, they were toward the bottom of the league — 23.4% offensive rebounding percentage for No. 27th, according to Cleaning The Glass.
Ahead of Monday, the Magic put in more effort to grab more offensive rebounds (26% offensive rebounding percentage for No. 17), helping them score more second-chance points (16.7 for No. 1 this season compared to 12.4 for No. 21 last year).
Again, a small sample, but the process has been there.
“A lot of teams throughout the league are doing that — trying to create extra possessions,” coach Jamahl Mosley said ahead of Monday’s game. “It puts pressure on the defense. Not necessarily letting them get runouts. Because of our length and size, we have the advantage there at certain times throughout the game.”
The challenge most teams face, and the one the Magic have been facing, is finding the balance of crashing the offensive glass and getting back on defense in transition.
It’s a balance they’re working through, with opponents scoring 20.7 fastbreak points per game against the Magic entering Monday.
“The interesting part is sometimes when you crash the offensive boards, the [fewer] transition baskets they get,” Mosley said. “A lot of times, teams don’t want to leak out because they’re worried about getting the rebound.”
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) were sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Julius Randle continues strong play, Knicks win 115-102 over Magic
Julius Randle was again back on his pandemic groove.
The power forward, whose 2020-21 pandemic season was among the best in recent Knicks history, continued his strong start to this campaign by dropping 25 points with 12 boards in Monday night’s 115-102 victory over the Magic.
Randle lost his smile and his jumper last season as fans returned to arenas, prompting outbursts on the court and rumors of a relocation. But he’s clearly in a better space after the long offseason. Randle even sent an Instagram message Monday to Madison Square Garden, “I’ve missed you.”
That sentiment would’ve hard to believe about five months ago.
Now it’s convincing. On Monday, the 1-time All-Star was bullying the Magic while RJ Barrett struggled and Jalen Brunson navigated foul trouble. Randle is averaging an efficient 21.3 points this season on 51% shooting, including 44% on 3-pointers. He has committed just 1.6 turnovers per game.
The Knicks (2-1), who moved the ball and dished 24 assists, won their second straight against a bottom dweller of the Eastern Conference. They beat the Pistons on Friday and finish a three-game homestand with another winnable game Wednesday against the Hornets.
The rebuilding Magic (0-4) will be situated in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes this season. Their top player is this year’s No. 1 pick, Paolo Banchero, a very early Rookie of the Year frontrunner who scored 21 points in 34 minutes Monday.
The Knicks, though, are deeper, savvier and stronger. They held the advantage all evening.
The second unit ran rampant with Obi Toppin providing his usual array of highlights. This time, Toppin’s greatest play was a pass: a no-look behind-the-back dish to Barrett for a breakaway dunk.
Brunson was the stabilizer while scoring 21 points with six assists in 33 minutes. When the Knicks looked vulnerable with about four minutes because their lead fell to 6, Brunson responded with an and-1 jumper. It was all the separation the Knicks required.
Barrett added 20 points but continued his poor shooting. He missed 12 of his 19 attempts overall. Barrett converted his first 3-pointer of the season with about 4:30 remaining in the third quarter, which followed 11 consecutive misses over the opening three games.
Timberwolves run off the floor in loss to Spurs
Perhaps more time is all Minnesota’s starting unit — and entire roster — needs to gel and find its way.
But it remains to be seen if time is the antidote for a lack of effort, energy or urgency.
The Timberwolves have lacked that far more than they’ve had it this season, and the lack of care reared its ugly head in a big way in Minnesota’s 115-106 blowout defeat at the hands of San Antonio on Monday at Target Center.
San Antonio’s game plan out of the gates was simple — run. The Spurs got out in transition at every possible opportunity, sprinting full speed down the floor, lapping the lackadaisical Wolves. The pure outhustling led to one easy bucket after another for the Spurs (3-1), who are inferior to the Wolves on paper but certainly looked the part of a team more committed to playing winning basketball.
Minnesota trailed by as many as 35 points before making a faux fourth-quarter rally.
Apple Valley product Tre Jones led the charge, pushing the pace on offense while blowing up much of what Minnesota tried to do offensively. Met with resistance, the Wolves again stagnated. Minnesota got selfish, with the top players forcing up rushed shots sans any ball movement.
It was all a microcosm of what Minnesota had done for much of the first three games, but managed to win twice in spite of it because the opponent was Oklahoma City.
But if those same efforts lead to embarrassing losses against San Antonio — who Minnesota will meet again Wednesday — what trouble does that spell for the Wolves when the schedule gets more difficult?
Minnesota’s starting lineup, and the entire team, needs to recall what actually wins basketball games in short order.
Week 7 updates: Chicago Bears lead New England Patriots 20-14 at halftime after scoring 10 points in final 2 minutes
The 2-4 Chicago Bears are playing the 3-3 New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in a Week 7 matchup on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s what you need to know.
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: 2 late scores give Bears 20-14 lead
Bears quarterback Justin Fields led two touchdown drives and the Bears defense had two takeaways to fuel a 20-14 halftime lead against the Patriots.
Fields completed 9 of 13 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception and also had 10 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown in one of his best halves this season.
His play helped the Bears overcome a strong showing by Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who led touchdown drives on his first two series after replacing starter Mac Jones.
The Patriots turned to Zappe when Jones, who was coming back from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, threw an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker on their third drive.
Zappe then led a 55-yard drive, hitting Jakobi Meyers with a 30-yard touchdown pass. Meyers was wide open and caught the ball short of the end zone, but he jumped up and dived across the goal line as safety Eddie Jackson got to him.
After Fields threw an interception to safety Myles Bryant on a tipped pass, Zappe followed with a 43-yard pass to DeVante Parker. Two plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 4-yard run for a 14-10 lead.
The Bears answered with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Fields’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Herbert with 1:54 to play in the half. And after a fumbled exchange by the Patriots, Cairo Santos made a 23-yard field goal as time expired.
Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run with 2:11 to play in the first quarter gave the Bears a 10-0 lead. Fields completed a 19-yard pass to Equanimeous St. Brown and a 14-yarder to N’Keal Harry to get to the 19-yard line. It was Harry’s first catch as a Bear. David Montgomery somehow emerged from a pile of players to rush for 8 yards to the 3 to set up Fields’ run.
Santos made two field goals, a 42-yarder on the Bears’ first drive and the 23-yarder on the final play of the half.
The Bears defense got two takeaways: Brisker’s first career interception and defensive tackle Justin Jones’ recovery after Zappe’s fumbled handoff.
Lucas Patrick leaves with toe injury
Bears center Lucas Patrick was carted to the locker room in the first quarter.
Patrick went into the medical tent after the Bears’ second drive and came out limping a few minutes later. He left the field on a cart, and the Bears announced he was doubtful to return with a toe injury.
The Bears shook up their offensive line to open the game, moving Patrick from left guard to center. Veteran Michael Schofield started at left guard, and Sam Mustipher, who had been starting at center, went to the bench.
With Patrick out, Mustipher played center on the Bears’ third drive.
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Bears debut after missing the first six games with an ankle injury that required surgery in August.
Harry was cleared to play last week but wasn’t active after a short week of practice for a Thursday night game. Now with another week under his belt, he’ll debut against his former team. The Patriots drafted Harry in the first round in 2019 and dealt him to the Bears in June for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Inactive for the Bears are defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will return from a three-game absence due to a high ankle sprain and reportedly is expected to start.
Jones was limited in practice all week, but the Bears were confident the Patriots offense wouldn’t change much whether Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe started.
Inactive for the Patriots are cornerback Shaun Wade, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, linebacker Josh Uche, running back Kevin Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Changes coming?
Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line.
The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the sideline.
There are also questions about the team’s punt returner duties. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower declined to say Friday whether Velus Jones Jr. would retain his job. But Hightower made it clear an in-season competition has become necessary, listing receiver Dante Pettis, defensive back Josh Blackwell and, yes, even safety Eddie Jackson as candidates to jump in.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears’ ‘Monday Night Football’ game vs. the Patriots — plus our Week 7 predictions
- Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
- Sign up for our free Bears alerts on all your devices
‘Just got to work harder’
The time off gave Bears QB Justin Fields time to assess an opening six-week stretch in which he completed 63 of 115 passes for 869 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions and a 72.7 passer rating with 23 sacks.
“(I found) that I can play better, and I’m always going to be like that,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play.”
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights village leaders promised concerned citizens a say in the impact the Bears’ proposed NFL stadium development may have on the village if the Bears move ahead with redeveloping the former Arlington International Racecourse site.
Mayor Tom Hayes promised two residents who, at the Village Board meeting, voiced concerns about the football team’s proposal that they “and other members of the public will have a full and fair opportunity to provide input before any votes are taken.”
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- Bears offense at the mini-bye: What’s working, what’s not — and what’s next
- Bears defense at the mini-bye: What’s working, what’s not — and what’s next
- 5 things to watch in the Bears’ ‘Monday Night Football’ game vs. the Patriots — plus our Week 7 predictions
- Bears WR N’Keal Harry says he’s ready to contribute against his former team. Will he get the chance?
- Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Why are there negative reactions to the beginning of a rebuild? Why isn’t Cole Kmet getting more targets?
- Khalil Herbert’s missed opportunity led to a sleepless night for the Bears running back
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Patriots on ‘Monday Night Football’
- What does Justin Fields need to do to take a step forward? 4 questions facing the Bears.
- Charley Trippi, a Hall of Famer who led the Chicago Cardinals to the franchise’s last NFL title, dies at 100
Heat fail to pull off sweep of Raptors, drop to 1-3 with 98-90 loss
Artistry it wasn’t. Typical Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors it was.
Unlike Saturday night’s Heat victory in the first of these consecutive matchups, the scrapping this time came between the lines, with the Heat falling 98-90 Monday night to drop to 1-3 heading into this week’s three-game western swing.
On a night when shots weren;t always falling, particularly 3-pointers, closing time again became decision time, this time with the decisive play going in the Raptors’ favor.
Pummeled by the career-high 22 rebounds from former Heat forward Precious Achiuwa, the Heat came up short despite 26 points from Jimmy Butler, 22 points and a career-best 15 rebounds from Tyler Herro, and 14 points and 10 rebounds from Bam Adebayo. But there also was a 1-of-8, two-assist night from Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.
The Raptors got 24 points from Fred VanVleet, 23from Pascal Siakam and 18 from Gary Trent Jr., with Achiuwa adding 10 points.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 48-43 at halftime, but then utilized a 15-2 third-quarter surge to go into the fourth up 76-71.
It appeared the Raptors had a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter to move ahead, but the Heat won a block/charge challenge to negate an O.G. Anunoby basket, instead leaving him with his fifth foul.
But back Toronto came, going up 86-83 with 5:05 to play on an Anunoby 3-pointer, later moving ahead 91-85 with 2:40 left on an Anunoby dunk.
From there, a Herro 3-pointer with 1:52 to play got the Heat within 91-88.
But a missed Herro tying 3-point attempt then was followed by a Siakam jumper for a 93-88 Toronto lead with 50.4 seconds to play.
A driving Butler layup with 47 seconds left followed to make it a 3-point game, but Trent followed on the other end with a 3-pointer for a 96-90 Raptors lead with 22.6 seconds to play.
2. Strus moves in: Rather than go with a player from the power rotation, Heat coach Erik Spoestra opted to start Max Strus in place of suspended Caleb Martin, who had opened the first three at power forward.
Spoelstra did not take issue with the NBA suspending Martin for shoving Raptors center Christian Koloko into the crowd Saturday, nor with Nikola Jovic being suspended for leaving the bench.
“I was expecting it with both of ‘em and we don’t have any issue with how the league viewed it,” Spoelstra said. “It’s a teaching moment, not only for Nikola, but for everybody else.”
Of Jovic leaving the bench area, Spoelstra said, “You’re not expecting that, certainly not in front of our bench. It was unfortunate, but we take the penalties and we move on.”
3. Undersized: Not only did the Heat go small Monday, with Strus in place of Martin, but they continue to struggle in their non-Adebayo minutes, with backup center Dewayne Dedmon uneven to start the season.
At one point in the second period, the Raptors were outbounding the Heat 27-14, with no one other than Adebayo offering post play.
In his 10 minutes Monday, Dedmon missed his lone shot, went scoreless and was limited to one rebound.
By contrast, Achiuwa was dominant on the boards against his former team, producing the 14th 20-rebound game in Raptors history.
4. Butler for 3: Butler stood 2 of 2 on 3-pointers at the end of the first quarter, the rest of the Heat 0 for 7.
Butler, who had gone 1 of 2 on 3-pointers in the season’s first three games, seven times had multiple 3-pointers during the 2021-22 regular season, with five more such games following in the playoffs.
Other than Butler’s 2 for 2, the rest of the Heat were 2 of 18 on 3-pointers in the first half.
The Heat closed 8 of 33 from beyond the arc.
5. Herro ball: While the outside shot wasn’t there, the effort was from Herro, who already had a double-double with his 10th rebound early in the third quarter.
Herro’s 13th point was the 3,000th of his career. Like his teammates, Herro struggled from beyond the arc, at 2 of 9.
