Oak Park Heights: Progress made on promised St. Croix River boat launch

Todd Boldy proudly wore a Wild jersey on Saturday afternoon in the lower level of TD Garden in Boston.

“I’m still a Bruins fan,” he said through a thick Boston accent. “Just not when they play the Wild.”

He soaked in the moment as his son Matt Boldy took line rushes for the Wild before a matinee game against the Bruins.

As warmups wrapped up, Boldy took a few minutes to flip pucks into the crowd. The hometown kid who grew up in Millis, Mass., 30 minutes from downtown Boston, couldn’t help but notice the dozens of Wild jerseys lining the glass in support of him.

Meanwhile, a man noticed Todd wearing his Wild jersey and approached him to show off a shirt he and his buddies had made for the occasion.

On the front of the shirt, in bright yellow letters, read the words, “BRUINS FAN BUT. ” On the back of the shirt, in red letters with green trim, read the words, “WILD FOR BOLDY.”

After shaking hands with the fan, Todd headed up to his seat for puck drop.

As for the game itself, Boldy scored a goal and had another waved off as the Wild lost 4-3 to the Bruins in overtime. As disappointed as he was with the outcome, Boldy was able to separate the forest from the trees in the Wild locker room after the game.

“It’s awesome,” Boldy said. “It’s my hometown team. I grew up coming here for games and playing here in college and stuff like that. It’s a surreal experience every time I get the chance to play here, for sure.”

The only other time Boldy has played at TD Garden as a member of the Wild came on Jan. 6, 2022 when he made his NHL debut. Fittingly, he scored a goal in that game, too, finishing off a perfect pass from teammate Marcus Foligno.

In the stands 10 months ago, Boldy’s family erupted after watching him score. The reaction went viral as the Wild captured the moment on camera and posted it on social media. Some highlights from the video include Todd jumping out of his seat alongside stepmom Emily, as well as mom Jenn screaming directly at the camera in celebration.

There was a similar vibe on Saturday when Boldy scored on the power play to help the Wild cut into the deficit. There was even an audible cheer from the home crowd when the public-address announcer called Boldy’s name over the loud speakers.

No surprise considering Todd estimated they had more than 100 family members and friends in attendance, scattered throughout the crowd. There was everyone from Todd’s coworker, who brought his daughter to the game, to the person who sold Matt his first car.

“It was pretty much every intermission I had somebody coming up to say hi,” he said. “Even though those moments are nice, from a parent perspective, we haven’t seen Matt in a couple of months, so it was nice for us to see him. We get that thrill of, ‘Hey, we get to see our son after the game.’ I don’t think people think about that part of it.”

Not to mention TD Garden itself also holds a special place in the family’s heart. Whether it was going to Bruins games over the years, seeing older brother Mike play for Medway High School in the state championship game, or watching Matt play for Boston College in The Beanpot, the arena has been host to a lot of memories

“Now it’s going to be a tradition where every year we get to see him play there,” Todd said. ” I’m not rich. I don’t go to Bruins games. I watch them on TV. Now, to be able to go there once a year and have that be a tradition where we get to see him play, that’s going to be pretty special.”

There’s no doubt Boldy will be a mainstay in the NHL for the foreseeable future. He had 15 goals and 24 assists in 47 games as a rookie last season, and he’s extremely likely to surpass those numbers this season. Asked how good a player Boldy can be, Wild coach Dean Evason replied, “He is already. You see what he can do. He’s an elite, elite hockey player.”

That’s a testament to the hard work Boldy has put in over the years, which his family has witnessed firsthand at every level throughout his rise up the ranks.

“This is something that he’s accomplished with all of his hard work,” Todd said. “He’s always been the type person that when he gets that opportunity, he always takes full advantage of it. He’s worked his butt off to get where he is, and I’m happy for him. Now we can sit back and enjoy the ride.”

The ride will continue this weekend as Todd has put together a group of 62 people to watch the Wild take on the Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. That will offer another chance to see his son in person, something he never takes for granted.

In the meantime, Todd is still buzzing from his son’s homecoming in Boston.

“We were able to see him for a few minutes after the game, and I was able to get my hug in,” Todd said. “That’ll hold me over for another week.”