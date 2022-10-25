News
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday that he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting all five victims, an attack which investigators believe resulted from a custody dispute between two families.
As part of his plea deal, Jake Wagner had agreed to testify against his older brother, George Wagner IV, in exchange for being spared the death penalty.
George Wagner IV, whose trial has entered its eighth week in Pike County Court, faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering the Rhoden family near Piketon. George Wagner is the first person to stand trial for the murders.
Jake and George’s mother, Angela Wagner, has also pleaded guilty to helping plan the murders and is expected to testify. Jake and George’s father, George “Billy” Wagner III, has pleaded not guilty. He probably won’t be tried until next year. The four members of the Wagner family were not arrested until more than two years after the murder.
Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa did not accuse George Wagner, 31, of shooting anyone in April 2016, but said he was involved in the planning, execution and cover-up of “one of the most heinous crimes in Ohio history”.
The two families had been close for years, but Canepa described the Wagners as obsessed with controlling the child Jake Wagner had with Hanna Rhoden.
The Wagner family had pressured Hanna Rhoden to give up custody of the 3-year-old, but Hanna vowed in a Facebook post four months before the massacre that “they’ll have to kill me first”, Canepa said.
Jake Wagner, who said he feared his daughter would be abused, testified on Monday that Hanna Rhoden’s comment was his “tipping point” when he decided that 19-year-old Hanna had to die.
George Wagner was with his brother and father when they went to three different locations where the eight victims were killed, went inside with the couple and helped his brother move two of the bodies, Canepa said. previously.
Jake Wagner testified Monday that it was the tipping point that led him to conclude he had to kill Hanna, who was 19 at the time of her death. He said the other intended victims were Hanna’s brothers, Frankie and Chris Rhoden, and their father, Chris Rhoden Sr. The other four victims were killed because they might have been witnesses, Jake Wagner testified.
Jake Wagner also testified that George Wagner was supposed to kill Chris Rhoden Sr. but didn’t shoot, so Jake Wagner shot Rhoden himself.
Defense attorney Richard Nash said George Wagner was not like the rest of his family and had nothing to do with the murders.
The Wagners spent three months planning the massacre, buying masks, ammunition and a device to jam phone signals, Canepa said. The two brothers even dyed their hair in the week leading up to the murders, she said.
Several discoveries, Canepa said, led investigators to the Wagners, including a casing found outside the Wagner home that matched that of a firearm that killed five of the victims.
Those killed were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, 37; their three children, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Jr., 16, and Hanna; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20; Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and a cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38.
FILE – This undated file image released by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office shows, top row from left, George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner, and bottom row from left, George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty in 2021 to shooting five of his eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre, and as part of his plea deal he was to testify against his older brother, George Wagner IV. Jake Wagner’s testimony was part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death. George Wagner IV, whose trial has entered its eighth week in Pike County Court, faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering the Rhoden family near Piketon, Ohio. Jake and George’s mother, Angela Wagner, has also pleaded guilty to helping plan the murders and is also expected to testify. Jake and George’s father, George “Billy” Wagner III, has pleaded not guilty. He likely won’t go to trial until 2023. (Ohio Attorney General’s Office via AP, File)
Bay Area News Group Top 15
With the NCS Playoffs beginning this week and the CCS Tournament beginning soon as well, the Bay Area’s elite volleyball teams are ready to enter their second and most important season.
As always, St. Francis and Archbishop Mitty both retained their place at the top of the rankings.
Sacred Heart Prep has had the best form of any team outside of the top two over the past month and has slowly crept up to third place in the standings.
After a tough season, St. Ignatius finally dropped out of the standings. In its place is 26-8 Los Altos.
And with all that out of the way, place on the leaderboard!
Bay Area News Group Top 15
(Mercury News & East Bay Time)
(Records through Monday)
No. 1 ST. FRANCIS (27-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Update: The Lancers moved closer to an undefeated regular season with 3-0 wins over St. Ignatius and Valley Christian. St. Francis will travel to Archbishop #2 Mitty to close out his season.
Next meeting: Wednesday at Archbishop Mitty, 6 p.m.
No. 2 ARCHBISHOP MITTY (26-6)
Previous ranking: 2
Update: The Monarchs swept Sacred Heart Cathedral and Presentation to improve their WCAL record to 8-1. MItty hosts No. 1 St. Francis on Wednesday and has a chance to avenge their 3-0 loss to the Lancers a few weeks ago.
Next meeting: Wednesday against Saint-François, 6:00 p.m.
#3 SACRED HEART PREP (21-4)
Previous ranking: 5
Update: The Gators’ winning streak is now 15 after the team beat Mercy and Notre Dame. Sacred Heart Prep ends its season against Notre Dame-San Jose.
Next match: Tuesday vs Notre Dame-San Jose, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 MONTE VISTA (27-5)
Previous ranking: 3
Update: The Mustangs had a tough series of games to close out the regular season. The team won matches against ranked opponents in Dublin and the Amador Valley, but also dropped a contest in the San Ramon Valley.
Coming soon: playoffs to be determined
No. 5 BACKDROP (25-8)
Previous ranking: 4
Update: After winning their eighth game in a row by beating Dougherty Valley, Foothill lost back-to-back 3-2 games against Amador Valley and San Ramon Valley to close out the season. Foothill plays Mission San Jose in the NCS playoffs.
Next: Today vs Mission San Jose, 6:00 p.m.
N°6 CAMPOLINDO (22-7)
Previous ranking: 6
Update: Campolindo beat Benicia and Northgate to end their regular season on a winning note. The team’s playoff opponent has yet to be determined.
To be continued: playoff opponent TBD
N° 7 SAN RAMON VALLEY (23-7)
Previous ranking: 7
Update: Wolves beat Livermore and a great Foothill side, then split two games against Monte Vista to end the season with a 3-1 week. San Ramon Valley will face Deer Valley in the NCS playoffs.
Next: Today vs. Deer Valley, 7:00 p.m.
No. 8: CHRISTIAN VALLEY (17-7)
Previous ranking: 8
Update: Valley Christian beat Sacred Heart Cathedral to start the week, but also lost to St. Francis.
Coming soon: today against Saint-Ignace, 6:00 p.m.
N°9 CARONDELET (20-10)
Previous ranking: 9
Update: Carondelet ended its regular season with 3-0 wins over Granada and California. Next up is a playoff game on Wednesday against Ukiah.
Next match: Wednesday against Ukiah, 7:00 p.m.
No. 10 BISHOP O’DOWD (30-7)
Previous ranking: 10
Update: The Dragons finished their regular season with a six-game winning streak. Bishop O’Dowd has swept Encinal and Berkeley and will wait to see who his playoff opponent will be.
Coming soon: playoffs to be determined
No. 11 AMADOR VALLEY (22-5)
Previous ranking: 13
Update: Amador Valley beat California and then picked up a huge victory against a ranked Foothill team earlier in the week, then lost a tight 3-2 game to Monte Vista. Amador Valley hosts Liberty later in the day in the NCS playoffs.
#12 BURLINGAME (24-6)
Previous ranking: 11
Update: Burlingame went 5-1 last week, with wins over Hillsdale, Carlmont, Santa Cruz, Milpitas and Wilcox. Burlingame then lost to Branham.
To be continued: today against Half Moon Bay, 6:15 p.m.
#13 DUBLIN (13-6)
Previous ranking: 12
Update: Dublin lost 3-0 to Monte Vista, then traveled to Dougherty Valley and beat that side 3-1. Dublin play Vintage in the NCS playoffs.
Next: Today vs. Vintage, 7:00 p.m.
Next: Today vs. Liberty, 7:00 p.m.
No. 14 SACRED HEART CATHEDRAL (13-11)
Previous ranking: 15
Update: Sacred Heart Cathedral started their week with WCAL losses to Valley Christian and Mitty, but bounced back with wins over Harbor and Branham.
Next: Today vs. Presentation, 6:00 p.m.
No. 15 LOS ALTOS (26-8)
Previous ranking: NR
Update: Los Altos had 11 straight wins at one point and then lost two in a row to Branham and Wilcox to start the week. Los Altos then beat Leigh to end the week. Los Altos are a team that was on the verge of being ranked for the past few weeks, and they make their inclusion through solid work.
Next: Today vs Los Gatos, 6:45 p.m.
Bay Area News Group ranking eligible teams come from leagues based primarily in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. For updated records, please email [email protected]
A decision by Liz Truss quickly overturned by Rishi Sunak as PM
London:
One of Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s first decisions saw him do without Liz Truss’s desk, which was designed to look like a twisting pile of wooden blocks.
The lectern’s unusual appearance caused surprise last month when Truss used it to make his first speech outside the Prime Minister’s residence at Number 10 Downing Street.
British prime ministers of past decades have each had their own personalized desk.
But the speed of Sunak’s selection as party leader and prime minister after Liz Truss’ short and calamitous tenure has forced Downing Street to seek a position left behind by a previous administration.
The lecterns, which have a metal core to prevent them from blowing away, typically take at least three weeks to manufacture at a cost of up to 4,000 pounds ($4,500), according to the Daily Telegraph.
Sources told the newspaper that former Prime Minister David Cameron’s desk was designed to look ‘statesman’, while Theresa May was aiming for a ‘feminine’ look.
Boris Johnson had a two-tier base and was the first to be dark brown.
Tony Blair opted for a “basic floating shelf design” which Gordon Brown inherited.
Although Truss’ unsuccessful stint as prime minister lasted only seven weeks, the daily noted that his desk was nevertheless “well used”.
Darth Vader Theme
Meanwhile, as Sunak addressed the country, protesters outside Downing Street delivered an amplified musical message.
One of the tracks they picked for “Star Wars” fan Sunak’s arrival was Darth Vader’s theme, “The Imperial March.”
Neil Horan, a serial protester, also claimed Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage was “sent by Christ” to save Britain from Europe.
Police questioned Horan as he held up a sign saying: “Britain is a Christian country. It should have a Christian prime minister – not a Hindu.”
The crowd, despite their vocal anti-conservative views, responded to Horan with boos and curses.
But Larry the Downing Street cat – 11 years into his reign as mouse leader – remained calm and carried on, taking a relaxed morning walk before his fifth Prime Minister arrived.
Leaders may come and go, but Larry, who even has his own satirical Twitter account, is now a catlike fixture in British political life.
“His family is loaded so caviar and lobster on the menu for me starting tomorrow,” Larry tweeted, awaiting the arrival of the fabulously wealthy Sunak.
However, all may not be simple.
Larry will have to share Number 10 – and his half-acre garden – with the family’s 18-month-old pet Sunak, Labrador, Nova.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Emergency alert involving homicide suspect reportedly involves Roseville
Roseville police are reportedly looking for a 17-year-old homicide suspect.
People in St. Paul and the surrounding areas received an emergency cell phone alert Tuesday morning that said, “Shelter in place – Homicide suspect at large.” The message “inadvertently went out wider than intended” and occurred in Roseville near Har Mar Mall, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wrote on social media.
A message from New Brighton public safety added that “the incident is occurring in Roseville in the area of County Road B and Lexington Avenue.”
The University of St. Thomas indicated on social media that there was “no immediate risk” to either the St. Paul or Minneapolis campuses.
A Roseville police representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $680 million – NBC Chicago
The Powerball jackpot reached around $680 million for Wednesday night’s draw, making it the seventh biggest prize in the game’s history.
No ticket matched the five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Monday night, which brought in $625 million. The numbers for the October 25 draw are 18-23-35-45-54 with a Powerball of 16.
The price of $680 million refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Almost all of the big winners choose the cash option, which is currently estimated at $326.1 million. Either pricing option would also be subject to taxes.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had 34 draws in a row without a grand prize winner. Wednesday’s draw will be the 36th jackpot draw.
The longer the game lasts without a grand prize winner, the higher the payout will increase.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million.
Draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Do you think you have a chance of winning the lottery? Well, you do! But it’s a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 billion – January 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
2. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
3. $758.7 million – August 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
4. $731.1 million – January 20, 2021 – Maryland
5. $699.8 million – October 4, 2021 – California
6. $687.8 million – October 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York
7. $680 million (estimated) – October 26, 2022
8. $632.6 million – January 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin
9. $590.5 million – May 18, 2013 – Florida
10. $587.5 million – November 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri
McDonald’s has announced that McRib is back on the menu for a limited time and this may be the last time
NEW YORK CITY — McDonald’s McRib is returning to its menus soon – and this could be the last time.
The channel said the fan-favorite menu item will return on October 31 for a limited time. McDonald’s teased in a statement that “this could be your last chance to taste it” as the chain has confirmed that it will not be sold nationwide for some time after this promotion.
“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later’. Because, as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib returns,” McDonald’s said.
The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and covered in barbecue sauce then placed on a bun. Price varies by location and is sold out in the fall.
McDonald’s first added the McRib to Kansas City menus in 1981. The chain removed it from its menu four years later. But it has become a cult favorite among McDonald’s loyalists in recent years. It was previously sold regionally before expanding to all of its US restaurants in 2020.
As part of this so-called “farewell tour”, McDonald’s is selling a “nostalgic McRib product line” from November 4 on its online store.
Seasonal items are an important marketing tool for the food industry, according to Alexander Chernev, professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
“When you have these exclusive products, which are there for a short time, it gives people a reason to come to the store,” he previously told CNN Business. For example, Starbucks customers rave about pumpkin spice lattes and holiday red mugs.
McDonald’s often brings back old menu items, so it’s unlikely this will be the last we’ll see (or eat) the McRib. This year, he brought home a cheese danish and Halloween buckets.
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
Ash Carter, former Obama defense secretary, dies at 68
Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s last defense secretary, died Monday in Boston, his family said in a statement.
Mr Carter led the Ministry of Defense from February 2015 to January 2017. He died after what his family members described as a “sudden cardiac event”. Mr. Carter was 68 years old.
“Needless to say, his family and friends are devastated by this news and are still processing his sudden passing. It was an honor and a privilege to serve him,” Peter Cook, his former Pentagon spokesman, said on Tuesday.
President Obama appointed Mr. Carter as Secretary of Defense in December 2014. While at the Pentagon, he helped launch the campaign to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group in Iraq and Syria and opened all positions fighting for women.
He also heralded a major change in defense policy in late 2016 when he announced that transgender people could openly serve in the military and service members could change gender while serving. President Trump largely rescinded the policy, but it was reinstated when President Biden took office in 2021.
Mr Carter is also credited with strongly supporting the Defense Ministry’s renewed focus on the Indo-Pacific region as the Chinese military grew stronger.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will. Funeral arrangements are still pending, family members said.
“He was a beloved husband, father, mentor and friend. His sudden loss will be felt by all who knew him,” his family said in their statement.
After leaving government, he joined the Harvard faculty as director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Kennedy School.
“Ash was dedicated to our students. He said one of the main reasons he came back here was his Department of Defense experience of traveling overseas and being greeted with the “Hello, Professor Carter” greeting from his former students. So he wanted to come back and work with more students,” Kennedy School dean Douglas W. Elmendorf said in a statement Tuesday.
Although known for his deep understanding of military technology and international affairs, Mr. Carter loved nothing more than spending time with the troops and made frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan to visit US forces there. down, his family said. They said he also put politics aside and served the presidents of both parties in five administrations.
“He believed his deepest legacy would be the thousands of students he taught in the hopes that they would make the world a better and safer place,” his family said.
