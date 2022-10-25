News
One guilty plea, one alternate approach avert trial over George Floyd’s death
Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd was averted on Monday after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to manslaughter and another agreed to take a more uncommon approach and let a judge decide his fate based on the evidence in the case.
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao had been set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd, who died after another officer kneeled on the Black man’s neck, sparking worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.
Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in exchange for the murder count against him being dismissed. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge; Thomas Lane pleaded guilty earlier this year.
Thao, who previously told the judge that it “would be lying” to plead guilty, said Monday that he would proceed with a stipulated evidence trial on the count of aiding and abetting manslaughter. The two sides will work out agreed-upon evidence against Thao and prepare written closing arguments. They will submit those to Judge Peter Cahill to decide whether Thao is guilty. If he’s convicted, the murder count — which carries a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison — will be dropped.
By taking that approach, Thao waives his right to a jury trial, as well as his right to cross-examine the state’s witnesses, call witnesses of his own and testify. But he preserves his right to appeal.
His attorney, Bob Paule, told The Associated Press that this allows Thao to still litigate the issue of his guilt or innocence, and “it’s ultimately up to the judge to decide whether this really constitutes aiding and abetting. “
Legal experts say the approach is uncommon in a case like this and could benefit both sides.
“The stipulated bench trial allows him to maintain his innocence and to blame the court if he gets found guilty, rather than make any admissions himself,” said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “On the state’s part, they also don’t want to go to trial. They are exhausted, their witnesses are exhausted. … They potentially get what they want, which is just a conviction and concurrent prison time, which is all they were looking for.”
Floyd, 46, died after former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back during the restraint, which was captured on video.
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February.
Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the state cases, said in a statement that he hopes Keung’s plea can bring comfort to Floyd’s family and “bring our communities closer to a new era of accountability and justice.” He also said his office is looking forward to a swift resolution of Thao’s case.
As part of his plea agreement, Kueng admitted that he held Floyd’s torso, that he knew from his experience and training that restraining a handcuffed person in a prone position created a substantial risk, and that the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable under the circumstances.
Kueng agreed to a sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison, to be served at the same time as his federal sentence and in federal custody. He will be formally sentenced later and was being returned to federal custody — he has been at a prison in Ohio since early October.
Ben Crump and other attorneys for Floyd’s family released a statement saying that Kueng’s plea shows justice takes time, adding: “We must never forget the horror of what we all saw in that 9-minute video, and that there rightfully should be both accountability for all involved as well as deep lessons learned for police officers and communities everywhere.”
In Thao’s case, both sides have until Nov. 17 to submit their materials to Cahill, who said he would issue a decision within 90 days. If convicted of manslaughter, Thao would likely get about four years in prison, to be served at the same time as his federal sentence.
Thao, who has been at the federal medical center in Lexington, Kentucky, since early October, said in court that he wished to remain in Hennepin County sheriff’s custody while his case proceeds, even though he would be in solitary confinement.
Cahill said in court that Thao had recently sustained a concussion, but he did not say how. When asked if there had been an incident at the federal prison, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons said he could not comment, citing privacy, safety and security reasons.
Someone familiar with the matter told the AP that Thao was attacked in prison on Friday but only suffered minor injuries. The person could not discuss details of the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
John Baker, a lawyer and assistant professor of criminal justice studies at St. Cloud State University, said stipulated bench trials can be used when there are concerns about getting an unbiased jury and when a case hinges more on a legal question rather than evidentiary issues.
Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis defense attorney who is also monitoring the case, said: “I think there was incentive for everyone to settle these cases. The state probably had a reality check; that murder charges were questionable. And if they can get (a conviction) without the time and trouble, and frankly without putting the witnesses through all the trauma again, there’s a huge benefit in that.”
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is serving 22 1/2 years in the state case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years. He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.
Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February: All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.
Lane, who is white, is serving his 2 1/2-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He’s serving a 3-year state sentence at the same time. Kueng, who is Black, was sentenced to three years on the federal counts; Thao, who is Hmong American, got a 3 1/2-year federal sentence.
___
Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
Orioles to keep entire coaching staff in place for 2023 season, add Cody Asche as offensive strategy coach
After the Orioles’ first winning season since 2016, they are keeping their entire coaching staff in place for 2023 and making an addition to the major league brass, as former upper-level minor league hitting coordinator Cody Asche will be an offensive strategy coach, a source told The Baltimore Sun.
The Sun reported in April that manager Brandon Hyde is under contract through at least the 2023 season, earning the right to see a rebuild through fruition. Hyde joined the Orioles in December 2018 and was at the helm for three 100-loss seasons before Baltimore broke out with an 83-79 campaign in 2022.
Asche, a 32-year-old who spent parts of five seasons in the majors, joined the Orioles before the 2022 season to work with minor leaguers at primarily Double-A and Triple-A. Asche worked closely with several of Baltimore’s top prospects last season, including Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Kyle Stowers.
Around Hyde remains the coaching staff that helped lead a turnaround on the diamond, including pitching coaches Chris Holt and Darren Holmes and hitting coaches Ryan Fuller and Matt Borgschulte. Bench coach Fredi González, first base coach Anthony Sanders and third base coach Tony Mansolino all retain their positions, as will major league coaches Jose Hernandez and Tim Cossins, the latter of whom is also the team’s catching instructor.
Under Holt, the Orioles’ director of pitching, Baltimore reached new heights on the mound. The Orioles’ team ERA dropped from 5.84 in 2021 to 3.97 in 2022, as several young starters made strong impressions. The difference made the Orioles the most improved staff in 91 years.
Right-hander Dean Kremer led the rotation with a 3.23 ERA in 125 1/3 innings, while right-hander Tyler Wells made a successful transition to a starting role and right-hander Kyle Bradish finished his rookie season with a 3.28 ERA from July through October.
The combination of Fuller and Borgschulte brought the best out of outfielder Anthony Santander, who grasped onto their idea of a “go zone” to hit 33 homers with 89 RBIs. Baltimore’s offense featured several intriguing young pieces such as catcher Adley Rutschman and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.
MASN.com first reported that Baltimore’s coaching staff would remain in place for 2023.
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones expected to go on IR after knee injury against Steelers
The Miami Dolphins were just getting healthier overall.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead were back for the 16-10 Sunday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, in a second game since missing one due to injuries to his groins, is beginning to look like himself again, locking up his side off the field and not being challenged by Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
But as some return, others are taken away.
On Sunday night, it was strong safety Brandon Jones leaving with a left knee injury. He was down on the field for a few minutes before being attended to in the team’s medical tent on the sideline and eventually escorted by trainers to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the night.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s Monday update, while not definitive, was not a positive one.
“It’s looking like he’s going to go on [injured reserve],” McDaniel said. “We’re getting some more opinions. There’s some lingering college stuff that are complicating the issue, but we should know more by Wednesday. … I’m not too excited about it.
“We’ll hope for the best information coming back, but more than likely, he’s going to be on IR.”
Jones is Miami’s leading tackler (49, 11 more than Jerome Baker’s 38 for second-most). The Dolphins await greater clarity as they prepare to travel for back-to-back road games at NFC North teams, the Detroit Lions (1-5) and Chicago Bears (2-4), after improving to 4-3 with the victory over Pittsburgh.
Injured reserve puts a player out for a minimum of four weeks.
The Jones injury comes on a unit that’s already been beaten down, the secondary. While just getting Howard back, cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen missed Sunday’s game. Byron Jones, a starter when healthy, doesn’t have an imminent return from the physically-unable-to-perform list in sight, with McDaniel saying Monday he’s not yet ready to return to practice. Nik Needham, the nickel cornerback when all are healthy, was lost last week to an Achilles tear.
But through injury comes opportunity for those lower on the depth chart. It was only because of such attrition that Noah Igbinoghene sealed Sunday night’s win with an interception, the first of his three-year career, with 18 seconds remaining. Or Justin Bethel, a career special teams ace, coming up with his first interception since 2017.
At Brandon Jones’ strong safety spot in the second half Sunday, it was mostly Clayton Fejedelem, another player on the roster primarily for special teams contributions, plus undrafted rookie and practice-squad elevation Verone McKinley. Veteran Eric Rowe largely remained in his dime-package role. Fejedelem got 18 defensive snaps, Rowe 17 and McKinley 16 against the Steelers.
Fejedelem stepped up with four tackles, including a key third-down stop, and a pass deflection. Rowe had two tackles, and McKinley recorded one.
“Nothing to negate from Eric Rowe’s play,” McDaniel said of not opting for the veteran and former starter in the safety role. “It was just the [contingency] plan going in as the people that we had up in the active game-day roster.”
Who would’ve thought, when the season started, the Dolphins would have combinations of Igbinoghene, Bethel, Fejedelem, McKinley and undrafted rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille on the field together for late stops in a prime-time win? Stille, playing nine snaps Sunday, was elevated from the practice squad to help deal with the absence of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah due to a back injury.
Ogbah, Kohou (oblique) and Crossen (knee) were seen participating in light exercises early pregame Sunday evening while out of uniform. Their statuses will also be monitored throughout the week, along with Jones. Overall, though, it was a welcome sight for the Dolphins to have Howard, Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, tight end Durham Smythe and tackle Greg Little available when all entered questionable. Aside from Little, the other five started Sunday.
Jones’ run support will be one of the key aspects of his game that will be missed, as well as his ability to blitz from the safety position. He already has two sacks in seven games this season after collecting five in 2021.
The Dolphins also have right tackle Austin Jackson to monitor this week. He returned to practice two weeks ago but didn’t practice last week as he works toward his return from IR for his ankle injury. McDaniel wasn’t certain Jackson would start practicing again this week.
With Jackson still out, Brandon Shell started at right tackle instead of Little after Shell was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.
“He continues to impress,” McDaniel said. “I thought he did some really good things. … He’s fitting right into the culture, continues to get better and is a real strong dude that understands angles and how to block people.”
Monday was an off day for players at Dolphins facilities, so only McDaniel spoke to reporters.
High school football: Section quarterfinal predictions
A look at some of Tuesday’s opening-round playoff games in East Metro high school football:
Class 5A, Section 4: Cretin-Derham Hall (1-7) at Tartan (2-6), 7 p.m.
It was just last season that Tartan salvaged a one-win regular season with a pair of postseason victories that resulted in a section final appearance. The Titans will look to do something similar this fall, but their opponent likely has similar ideas. The Raiders have shown glimmers of improvement in recent weeks, which could carry over into sectional games. OUR PICK: Cretin-Derham Hall 21, Tartan 14
Class 5A, Section 4: North St. Paul (0-8) at Central (3-5), 5 p.m.
This is a rematch of an early October tilt won 7-6 by Central thanks to a missed extra point for North. Another low score can be expected here as the offense for both schools have sputtered. Who can make the big defensive or special teams play? That could spell the difference. OUR PICK: Central 13, North St. Paul 8
Class 5A, Section 3: Bloomington Jefferson (2-6) at Apple Valley (3-5), 7 p.m.
Apple Valley won a thriller between these two, 24-23, in mid-September, a victory that earned the Eagles a home playoff game. Apple Valley ran for 184 yards and three scores that night. A similar performance Tuesday could have the Eagles moving on. OUR PICK: Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 14
Class 2A, Section 4: Central Public Schools (6-2) at Concordia Academy (6-2), 7 p.m.
Life in Class 2A, Section 4 isn’t easy, with a pair of 6-2 schools squaring off in the first round. Concordia Academy likely wants another shot at St. Agnes in the section semifinals, but that opportunity will need to be earned. Both offenses in Tuesday’s game have the capability to drop 40-plus points at a moment’s notice. But the stronger defense will likely determine the victor. OUR PICK: Concordia Academy 35, Central Public Schools 20
John Shipley: Gophers’ next one-game championship is a must-win
In the world of P.J. Fleck and his Minnesota football program, the Gophers have not lost three straight games, and if you’ve at all been paying attention, you know why. All of Minnesota’s games since Fleck became head coach in 2017 are what he calls “one-game championship seasons.”
The Gophers lost 45-17 in State College, Pa., last Saturday and as Fleck told reporters Monday during his weekly news conference, when that happens, “Unfortunately, you’re 0-1 against Penn State.”
In the outside world, and the Big Ten Conference standings, the Gophers have, in fact, lost three straight games and when that happens, unfortunately, you have a three-game losing skid on your hands. That appears to mark Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. kickoff against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium as a substantial chapter in what started as a promising season.
When it was suggested to Fleck on Monday that Saturday’s game could be a turning point, the coach answered in his inimitable way.
“It’s not like, ‘Whoa, here comes a turning point,’ ” he said. “It’s kind of like NASCAR, where you are always in these turns. It’s college football. You are constantly dealing with something else that can take you off your row.”
For Gophers fans and Big Ten watchers of a certain disposition, this is the kind of P.J talk that drives you crazy. The rest either ignore it or indulge it because it seems to work. Only once since he arrived in Minnesota has a Fleck team strung together four consecutive one-game championship series losses, title games against Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska in 2018.
So, yes, this is an important game. Coach Shakespeare can still end this season with a marriage and not a death, especially if the Gophers can beat archrivals Wisconsin and Iowa. Yet a considerable, vocal portion of the Gophers’ fanbase is losing its collective mind over developments, ready to tear the epaulets from Fleck’s shoulders and take away his oar.
Consider, if we erase the short, fractious 2020 COVID-19 season — and we should, it was ridiculous — Fleck’s past two teams went 11-2 and 9-4 with bowl victories over Auburn and West Virginia. That is not a coach you throw overboard, especially when his players appear to be upstanding members of the community, a welcome and necessary development after the scandal that got his predecessor fired. That doesn’t mean there aren’t good reasons to be disappointed with his 2022 team, which was 4-0 after hammering Michigan State.
After that 34-7 victory in East Lansing, it appeared the Gophers might actually have the team to win the Big Ten West Division and earn its first trip to the Rose Bowl since 1961. Now, we know the Spartans aren’t good, and that a nonconference schedule comprising New Mexico State, Western Illinois and a down (down) Colorado program might have convinced the Gophers, and others, they were better than they actually are.
After losses to Purdue, Illinois and Penn State, the Gophers (4-3 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) won’t play in the 2023 Rose Bowl and it’s a bummer because the planets seemed to be aligning for Minnesota – sixth-year stars at tailback, receiver and quarterback, plus a West Division schedule that doesn’t include crossover games against Michigan or Ohio State. So, let’s not pretend the Gophers have not already frittered away an opportunity that might not come again for years. With UCLA and Southern Cal set to join the Big Ten for the 2024 season, Fleck’s job only gets tougher.
But let’s not pretend Minnesota’s season is over, either. While the Gophers has proven they will have their hands full in each of their last five regular-season games, they also have shown enough to prove they can beat any of them — including Iowa and Wisconsin. Minnesota hasn’t beaten both of its border rivals in the same season since 1990.
Be honest here, Tiger. If you believe eight or nine wins and a bowl game is a disappointing college football season, you’re rooting for the wrong program. With the NCAA rapidly relaxing its rules, and the Power Conferences consolidating power, the college football template is pretty much set. That doesn’t mean Minnesota can’t make serious noise every few years. Those are the magic seasons.
“I told our team (Sunday), we’ve got five total games left guaranteed, right? And we can still play our best football,” Fleck said.
That’s true, but they had better start on Saturday, because to make this one special, they need to run the table.
