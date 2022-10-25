Powerball jackpot climbs to $680 million – NBC Chicago

Newsletter Sign-Up
The Powerball jackpot reached around $680 million for Wednesday night’s draw, making it the seventh biggest prize in the game’s history.
No ticket matched the five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Monday night, which brought in $625 million. The numbers for the October 25 draw are 18-23-35-45-54 with a Powerball of 16.
The price of $680 million refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Almost all of the big winners choose the cash option, which is currently estimated at $326.1 million. Either pricing option would also be subject to taxes.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had 34 draws in a row without a grand prize winner. Wednesday’s draw will be the 36th jackpot draw.
The longer the game lasts without a grand prize winner, the higher the payout will increase.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million.
Draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Do you think you have a chance of winning the lottery? Well, you do! But it’s a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 billion – January 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
2. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
3. $758.7 million – August 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
4. $731.1 million – January 20, 2021 – Maryland
5. $699.8 million – October 4, 2021 – California
6. $687.8 million – October 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York
7. $680 million (estimated) – October 26, 2022
8. $632.6 million – January 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin
9. $590.5 million – May 18, 2013 – Florida
10. $587.5 million – November 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri
NEW YORK CITY — McDonald’s McRib is returning to its menus soon – and this could be the last time.
The channel said the fan-favorite menu item will return on October 31 for a limited time. McDonald’s teased in a statement that “this could be your last chance to taste it” as the chain has confirmed that it will not be sold nationwide for some time after this promotion.
“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later’. Because, as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib returns,” McDonald’s said.
The sandwich is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and covered in barbecue sauce then placed on a bun. Price varies by location and is sold out in the fall.
McDonald’s first added the McRib to Kansas City menus in 1981. The chain removed it from its menu four years later. But it has become a cult favorite among McDonald’s loyalists in recent years. It was previously sold regionally before expanding to all of its US restaurants in 2020.
As part of this so-called “farewell tour”, McDonald’s is selling a “nostalgic McRib product line” from November 4 on its online store.
Seasonal items are an important marketing tool for the food industry, according to Alexander Chernev, professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
“When you have these exclusive products, which are there for a short time, it gives people a reason to come to the store,” he previously told CNN Business. For example, Starbucks customers rave about pumpkin spice lattes and holiday red mugs.
McDonald’s often brings back old menu items, so it’s unlikely this will be the last we’ll see (or eat) the McRib. This year, he brought home a cheese danish and Halloween buckets.
Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s last defense secretary, died Monday in Boston, his family said in a statement.
Mr Carter led the Ministry of Defense from February 2015 to January 2017. He died after what his family members described as a “sudden cardiac event”. Mr. Carter was 68 years old.
“Needless to say, his family and friends are devastated by this news and are still processing his sudden passing. It was an honor and a privilege to serve him,” Peter Cook, his former Pentagon spokesman, said on Tuesday.
President Obama appointed Mr. Carter as Secretary of Defense in December 2014. While at the Pentagon, he helped launch the campaign to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group in Iraq and Syria and opened all positions fighting for women.
He also heralded a major change in defense policy in late 2016 when he announced that transgender people could openly serve in the military and service members could change gender while serving. President Trump largely rescinded the policy, but it was reinstated when President Biden took office in 2021.
Mr Carter is also credited with strongly supporting the Defense Ministry’s renewed focus on the Indo-Pacific region as the Chinese military grew stronger.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will. Funeral arrangements are still pending, family members said.
“He was a beloved husband, father, mentor and friend. His sudden loss will be felt by all who knew him,” his family said in their statement.
After leaving government, he joined the Harvard faculty as director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Kennedy School.
“Ash was dedicated to our students. He said one of the main reasons he came back here was his Department of Defense experience of traveling overseas and being greeted with the “Hello, Professor Carter” greeting from his former students. So he wanted to come back and work with more students,” Kennedy School dean Douglas W. Elmendorf said in a statement Tuesday.
Although known for his deep understanding of military technology and international affairs, Mr. Carter loved nothing more than spending time with the troops and made frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan to visit US forces there. down, his family said. They said he also put politics aside and served the presidents of both parties in five administrations.
“He believed his deepest legacy would be the thousands of students he taught in the hopes that they would make the world a better and safer place,” his family said.
Health
After treating Ebola patients in Guinea and surviving the disease himself, Dr. Craig Spencer felt comforted knowing he would never again witness the despair he had seen in the midst of virus outbreak.
“The world would surely never be so ill-prepared again,” he said in a guest essay on Monday. The New York Times.
Enter: The COVID-19 pandemic.
“Covid was humiliating; it revealed how vulnerable we all are to pandemic threats,” wrote Spencer, an emergency physician and associate professor of health services, policy, and practice at Brown University School of Public Health.
“We remain a mere genetic swap of the flu genome away from a more catastrophic pandemic than anything we have experienced in recent memory,” he warned.
Policymakers must heed warnings from the front line, Spencer wrote.
“Even if the next pandemic is years away, it’s likely that we only have a few months to lay the groundwork to prepare for it,” he wrote. “So what should we do?”
Spencer identified three areas requiring immediate action and investment: expanding disease surveillance – not only among rich countries, but also in low-income countries and areas of humanitarian crisis – strengthening the global health workforce and ensuring the equity in access to treatment and vaccines.
“We must treat pandemic preparedness as an ongoing priority, just as we do our national defense, which receives hundreds of billions of dollars in annual funding, even in peacetime,” Spencer insisted. “If we allow the destruction of the Covid pandemic to recur in the future, we will only have ourselves – not a pandemic pathogen – to blame.”
Read Spencer’s full essay on The New York Times’ website.
Aaron Judge was consistent through the end. The Yankees’ slugger never let himself talk about his free agency during the season. After he turned down an extension offer worth $234 million on Opening Day, Judge made himself focus on the field.
He went out and had a historic season with free agency and the possibility he may never play in the Bronx in pinstripes again waiting at the end. So Sunday night, after the end came in a 6-5 loss to the Astros in Yankee Stadium, Judge said he still wasn’t ready to think about his future.
Not even walking off the field as the final out Sunday night, did Judge think about it as the end.
“Not at all. I tried to go out there and do my job and help this team win and I really didn’t think of it. It happened so quickly. You don’t really have time to soak in,” Judge said. “That’s all gonna run through my agent. I haven’t even thought about the next step yet, but like I said we got we got time to figure it out. I’ve never been in this spot before, so I don’t know how to answer that.”
The 30-year-old was clearly unhappy on Opening Day, when, after he had declined the Yankees’ eight-year extension offer, GM Brian Cashman came out and laid out the details of what was on the table. At the time, it was a deal that would have been worth $234 million including 2022. Judge bet on himself, that he could get more than the annual AAV of $30.5 million.
And it is turning out to be a smart bet.
While some will remember that he slashed .139/.184/.306 with two home runs, 15 strikeouts and a .490 OPS in the playoffs, Judge had a historic season, quieting doubts about his ability to stay healthy and putting up MVP-type numbers — while mostly playing center field.
“Incredible. Just an incredible season and someone that I’ve grown close with and just admire and respect and hopefully we’ll see him in pinstripes for a long time,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I don’t even want to think about the alternative right now.
“But he means a lot to a lot of us in that room.”
His bat would mean a lot in other lineups as well and there are teams who are willing to pay for it.
The Giants, near his native northern, central California home have been rumored as a landing spot for Judge. The Red Sox, Dodgers and Mets have also been rumored landing spots.
Judge has always made it clear, however, that he would like to play his entire career with the Yankees — if they are fair with their offer.
Sunday night, he expressed how special playing here was to him.
“Getting the chance to wear the pinstripes and play right field at Yankee Stadium. It’s an incredible honor that I definitely didn’t take for granted at any point,” Judge said. “I always check myself pregame when I say a little prayer and I kind of look around the stadium and kind of pinch myself. There were very few individuals to get a chance to run out in that field and do that and play in front of the fans who have supported us throughout my whole, six years here.
“So it was a special time you know, I just kick myself for not bringing home that championship for them.”
He gave them plenty to cheer for though — especially this season.
He led the majors with 62 home runs and a 10.6 bWAR, and was tied with the Mets’ Pete Alonso with 131 RBI. The 62 home runs broke a 61-year-old American League and Yankees’ single-season home run record. It is the seventh-most-ever hit in a single season in baseball history.
If it is the end of an era in the Bronx for Judge, it was a pretty memorable ride. He debuted in 2016 with a home run in his first big-league at-bat, foreshadowing his time in pinstripes. He may have struggled the rest of that season, but in 2017 he left no doubts that he would be the leader of this team of homegrown “Baby Bombers.”
He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017, hitting .284/.422/.627 with a then-rookie record 52 homers and 114 RBI. He’d finish second in A.L. MVP voting to the Astros’ Jose Altuve.
In that postseason, Judge led the “Baby Bombers,” to an unexpected postseason run, setting expectations high for another Core Four-like dynasty.
It never came.
Gary Sanchez fizzled out, Dellin Betances was brilliant, but he was worn out. Luis Severino was limited to 27 innings over three years by injuries and Greg Bird never panned out. They have made the playoffs every season since Judge’s rookie year, but never won an AL pennant, let alone a World Series.
Judge was also slowed by injuries himself, something that he has overcome the last two seasons. He missed 45 games in 2018 with a right wrist fracture, 54 in 2019 with a strained oblique and in 2020 he missed 30 of the COVID-abbreviated 60-game season with a calf strain. Since then he has missed just nine games on the COVID injured list.
Judge’s age will also be a factor in his contract. He will be entering his age 31 season in 2023, four years older than most of the players who recently got mega, long-term contracts. He could, however, challenge the top AAV of the game. The Mats’ Max Scherzer’s $43.3 million tops the charts and his now former teammate Gerrit Cole set a Yankees’ record at $36 million.
Four children and two adults whose bodies were found in a Wisconsin apartment fire have died in a murder-suicide, authorities say.
All six individuals were shot once, Hartland police said Monday. The adult male, Connor McKisick, self-inflicted a gunshot wound, police said.
The other adult was identified as Jessica McKisick, police said.
The children were only identified by police as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The boys were twins and the children of Connor and Jessica McKisick, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko added.
The six bodies were found early Friday morning when crews responded to a fire at the four-apartment building in Hartland, about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.
Police said in a statement on Monday that there was “evidence of a flammable liquid in the apartment where it would not normally be.”
No other persons of interest have been identified, police said, adding that “there is no further danger to the community.”
The exact times of the shots are still unclear, but the chief said the shots would be close to the report of the fire, which was at 5:11 a.m. local time.
Several firearms were recovered from the apartment, Misko said.
The other three families who lived in the apartment building have been moved, officials said.
The Hobby Lobby founder says he gave up ownership of his multi-billion dollar retail empire because he ‘chosen God’ – and the move could also help him avoid a heavy blow tax invoice.
David Green, the 80-year-old CEO of the arts and crafts chain whose net worth has been valued by Forbes at $13.7 billion, compared his decision to similar moves by Patagonia owners and Barnhart Crane who have “relinquished” ownership to “enable the mission and purpose to remain intact.
Last month, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced that he had transferred ownership of the sportswear brand to a non-profit organization, redirecting almost all of the company’s profits to environmental conservation organizations.
“When I made the decision to give up my property, like Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia, it allowed us to maintain our mission and purpose,” Green wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.
A Bloomberg News analysis, meanwhile, found that Chouinard, whose net worth was calculated by Forbes at $1.2 billion, may have saved himself more than $700 million in taxes. on capital gains by transferring 98% of Patagonia stock to a non-profit organization.
Chouinard also dodged federal estate and gift taxes that amount to 40% on large fortunes that are transferred to heirs, according to Bloomberg News.
Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Green wrote in his op-ed that he planned to transfer ownership of the business to a trust instead of passing it on to his children, and told Fox and Friends Weekend there were downsides to being wealthy.
“Wealth can be a curse and in most cases if you explore it, wealth is a curse in terms of marriage, children and things of that nature,” Green said.
“So we run our business and as a result our kids come in to work and they get what they earn…it’s a paradigm shift from ownership that can really destroy a family.”
Green said he became uncomfortable with the idea of a business owner selling the business and “keeping[ing] benefits for you and your family.
“As our company grew, this idea started to bother me more and more,” he writes.
“Well-meaning lawyers and accountants advised me to just pass the property on to my children and grandchildren.”
Green added: “It didn’t seem fair to me that I could change or even ruin the future of grandchildren who weren’t even born yet.”
Green wrote in his op-ed that he sees himself as a “steward” of the business rather than its owner.
He recalls a period in the 1980s when “I almost lost the company” after “growing up proud thinking I had the Midas touch”.
“God had to show me that he was the one who granted success,” according to Green, who quotes the scriptures as saying “it is God who gives us the power to create wealth.”
Green acknowledges that “prayer and the Bible” are “my source of truth,” writing, “I truly believe that if leaders pray and seek truth from the Bible, their businesses will be revolutionized.
Alan Barnart, an evangelical Christian and former CEO of Memphis-based steel rigging company Barnhart Crane & Rigging, announced years ago that he and his brother, company co-founder Eric Barnhart, had given their $250 million fortune, quoting scripture.
