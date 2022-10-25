Rubix Announces Key Additions to its Global Leadership Team

Mahesh Ramanujam, renowned digital transformation leader, spearheads expansion of worldwide Rubix community through adoption and integration of first-of-its-kind innovative green blockchain.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd (Rubix) announced today the appointment of a distinguished and diverse leadership team for its global business. Rubix is a next generation blockchain platform built to address the scale, cost, security and privacy issues that other chains face. A first-of-its-kind green blockchain based upon a revolutionary “Proof-of-Pledge” protocol, Rubix virtually eliminates energy-intensive operations associated with legacy blockchain technologies.

Rubix’s growing global community includes developers, partners, organizations and individuals who are leveraging blockchain technology to drive digital transformation and create an owner’s economy.

Its new leadership team comprises:

Mahesh Ramanujam, CEO

Sarah Merricks, Chief Marketing Officer

Scot Horst, Chair

Manoj Vembu, Director and Global Head of Business Development

“Blockchain created a seismic shift in the implementation of Web3 and we built Rubix to meet the moment,” said K.C. Reddy, Founder and Chief Architect of Rubix. “From developing better blockchain use cases to their integration into business practices, Mahesh and his team understand the landscape and are the right leaders for this moment. As leaders with a strong track record of delivering true market transformation, their unique expertise will enable organizations around the world to embrace web3 and change the digital landscape for the better.”

“K.C.’s foresight in the creation of Proof-of-Pledge and the development of ‘blockchain for good’ is transforming the industry,” said Mahesh Ramanujam. “We’re democratizing Rubix technology and, in doing so, we’re working to become the global standard for blockchains. The expanded reach of Rubix will help position Web3 to take on the next generation of DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse, NFTs and beyond.”

Mahesh Ramanujam will oversee the global operations and expansion and the development of Rubix’s community. A pioneer of blockchain for good, Mahesh is committed to leveraging Rubix’s decentralized architecture, Proof-of-Pledge protocol and green blockchain to solve real-world issues that Web2 neglects. He previously served as President and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council, (USGBC), Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) and the global technology platform Arc. With decades of experience using innovative tech to pair people and platforms, Ramanujam is passionate about driving climate action and digital transformation, and is primed to deploy Rubix’s singular Web3 advantages to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Sarah Merricks is a seasoned strategist and marketing executive. Leveraging her years of experience in the digital transformation of green building practices, Merricks will lead Rubix’s communications strategy and implementation, as well as the brand’s worldwide efforts at increasing awareness and adoption of its green blockchain technology. Previously the Chief of Staff at the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Merricks led marketing efforts for LEED international, the Arc digital platform and a number of sustainability ratings systems and credentialing programs. A visionary brand manager and communications strategist, Merricks is also known for her skills as an agile marketer, product positioner and media guru.

Scot Horst will leverage Rubix’s decentralized network to help subject matter experts, leaders and consumers use Rubix’s blockchain technology to reduce emissions. Scot is the founder and founding CEO of Arc Skoru and is the visionary and architect of the Arc platform. At the U.S. Green Building Council, Horst served in the top oversight role of the LEED certification system, growing the program from its early roots to global recognition. Scot has more than three decades of climate and digital leadership and is known for the revolutionary thinking and disruptive vision he brings to market and cultural transformation.

Manoj Vembu will lead the market strategy and expansion of Rubix’s Proof-of-Pledge technology, from the metaverse to the real world. His experience includes roles as Chief Strategy Officer & Director Finance for a multinational trading corporation in Singapore, and Founder and Director of a consulting group in India, managing trade portfolios worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Vembu has worked on investments throughout India, the United States and Singapore.

Founded in 2017, Rubix is valued today at over $1 billion and continues to grow as the company and its wider community address the challenges and opportunities presented by Web3, Web5 and beyond.

About Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd: Rubix, the world’s first green blockchain, is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer and transactions. With operations in Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and the United States, Rubix is a Web-scale protocol with zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security, and privacy. Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 15,000 validators. https://rubix.net/

