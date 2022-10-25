Russian banks are running out of gold amid rising demand – Vedomosti – RT Business News

Connect with us

Russian banks are running out of gold amid rising demand – Vedomosti

Russian Banks Are Running Out Of Gold Amid Rising Demand
The abolition of the purchase tax has sparked widespread interest in the precious metal, experts say

Russian banks are facing a shortage of gold bars after the sharp increase in demand for the precious metal, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing experts.

Andrey Vasiliev, executive director of precious metals operations at Uralsib Bank, told the media that supply disruptions have occurred due to limited production capacity at refineries and growing demand for gold bullion from the from the citizens.

Small ingots are more in demand by individuals, while refineries focused on bulk purchases of large bars and could not adapt quickly to new market demands, he explained. Producing small gold bars is a more expensive process, experts say. It is cheaper to produce a 12 kg ingot than several smaller ones, confirmed Evgeny Safonov from Promsvyazbank.

In March, the Russian government scrapped the 20% value-added tax on gold for individuals as people rushed to park their savings amid the introduction of sweeping Western sanctions. Additionally, in June, the 13% income tax on profits from the sale of gold bullion was also removed. Since then, the demand has continued to grow.

Meanwhile, refineries are developing infrastructure to work with individuals, but it takes time to establish business processes, analysts at Moscow Credit Bank said.

Man dies in apartment fire on southeast side of Tucson

October 25, 2022

Man Dies In Apartment Fire On Southeast Side Of Tucson
Arizona Daily Star

One person died in an apartment fire on Sunday afternoon on the southeast side, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Overlook Apartments in the 1800 block of South Pantano Road, south of East 22nd Street, for a blaze shortly after 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Tucson Fire Department.

Smoke was coming from a first-floor apartment, the statement said. Firefighters entered the apartment and extinguished a fire in a bedroom and a bathroom. The fire was reported under control around 3:40 p.m.

Inside the apartment, firefighters found a man between a bed and a closet. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

October 25, 2022

How Justin Fields And The Chicago Bears Offense Came Up With A Game Plan After 10 Days Of Preparation
()

California Daily Newspapers

google news
Thousands demonstrate in Khartoum on the 1st anniversary of the coup in Sudan

October 25, 2022

Thousands Demonstrate In Khartoum On The 1St Anniversary Of The Coup In Sudan
CAIRO — Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the country’s capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of a military coup that upended the country’s short-lived transition to democracy.

Videos posted on social media show thousands of protesters marching with flags and drums, most heading towards the presidential palace, where they are expected to face a large security presence.

Various local media and journalists reported that security forces had closed the bridges leading to Khartoum earlier in the morning. According to netblocks, an online network tracker, internet services across the country have been blocked. There were no immediate reports of violence.

Since taking power, the military has suppressed and cracked down on near-weekly pro-democracy marches, with as many as 118 protesters killed.

Sudan’s top general General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and paramilitary deputy general Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo were meant to oversee a democratic transition after the overthrow of autocratic Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising in 2019.

But last year Burhan dissolved the ruling Sovereign Council, arrested the transitional prime minister and overthrew the civilian faction of a power-sharing government that was in place. He later said he acted to stop a civil war.

Rights groups say hundreds of people have been detained since the military coup, many without charge.

In recent weeks, internationally-backed talks between Sudan’s pro-democracy movement and the ruling military have made some progress.

According to the Forces for Freedom and Change declaration – an alliance of political parties and protest groups – the military has agreed to a draft constitutional document drafted by the country’s Bar Association. This would allow for the appointment of a civilian Prime Minister who would lead the country until elections by 2024.

But Sudan’s most ardent pro-democracy groups, including grassroots resistance committees that spearhead anti-coup street protests, reject any deal with the military. Along with the Communist Party, they demanded that those responsible for the deadly crackdown on protests that year be tried in court.

”I have no faith in the army’s intentions, the new negotiation is only a new division of wealth and power,” said Ammar Yahya, spokesman for a Khartoum branch Resistance Committees.

The coup plunged Sudan’s already inflation-ridden economy into even greater peril. International aid dried up as shortages of bread and fuel, caused in part by the war in Ukraine, became increasingly routine.

The year also saw a resurgence of deadly tribal clashes in the neglected outskirts of the country. Last week, violent clashes between the Hausa and the Berta killed at least 230 people in the southern province of Blue Nile.

Many analysts see the rise in violence in the south as the product of the power vacuum caused by the military takeover, with the repression of the ruling generals focusing on the center of power, Khartoum and the heart of the country, while the outskirts are sinking into chaos.

Burhan and Dagalo separately promised to retire from politics after the restoration of a civilian government. But amid the chaos, the two have also sought to increase their political influence.

Daglos’ paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, implicated in the June 2019 killing of more than 100 seated protesters in Khartoum, have continued to spread across the country. During this time, Burhan oversaw the reinstatement of dozens of officials fired by the previous government for their association with Bashir’s circle.

washingtonpost

Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis

October 25, 2022

Sunak Takes Over As Uk Prime Minister Amid Economic Crisis
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

Sunak, who is the U.K.’s first leader of color, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government, as is tradition.

Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday, seen by his party as a safe pair of hands it hopes will stabilize an economy sliding toward recession, and stem its own plunging popularity, after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.

Her package of unfunded tax cuts spooked financial markets with the prospect of ballooning debt, drove the pound to record lows and forced the Bank of England to intervene — weakening Britain’s fragile economy and obliterating her authority within her party.

Sunak — at 42 the youngest British leader in more than 200 years — acknowledged the scale of his challenge as well as the skepticism of a British public alarmed at the state of the economy and weary of a Conservative Party soap opera that has chewed through two prime ministers in as many months.

“I fully appreciate how hard things are,” Sunak said outside the prime minister’s 10 Downing Street residence. “And I understand, too, that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted.”

When he was Treasury chief, Sunak became popular with the public by handing out billions in support to shuttered businesses and laid-off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now he will have to oversee tax hikes and public spending cuts as he tries to bring inflation and government debt under control.

Acknowledging “difficult decisions to come,” Sunak tried to draw a line under the chaos that engulfed Truss and her predecessor, Boris Johnson. He said his government “will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

Opponents already depict Sunak as out of touch with the concerns of ordinary people because of his privileged private school background, previous career as a hedge fund manager and vast wealth.

Sunak “comes into office as not a particularly popular prime minister, but with a reputation for some semblance of economic competence,” said Alan Wager, research associate at the think tank U.K. in a Changing Europe. “The problem will be he is seen as someone that’s not broadly on the side of people. He’s seen as someone that’s broadly out of touch.”

Much of Sunak’s fortune comes through his wife Akshata Murty, whose father is the billionaire founder of Indian IT firm Infosys. The couple is worth 730 million pounds ($826 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

In April 2022, it emerged that Murty did not pay U.K. tax on her overseas income. The practice was legal — and Murty soon agreed to relinquish it — but it looked bad at a time when millions of Britons were struggling to make ends meet.

Sunak’s top priorities will be appointing Cabinet ministers, and preparing for a budget statement that will set out how the government plans to come up with billions of pounds (dollars) to fill a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy — and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing time in office.

That statement, set to feature tax increases and spending cuts, is currently due to be made in Parliament on Monday by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt — if Sunak keeps him in the job.

Truss departed Tuesday after making a defiant public statement outside 10 Downing Street, seven weeks to the day after she was appointed prime minister. She announced her resignation on Thursday, acknowledging she could not deliver on her economic plans.

In her departing words Truss offered a defense of her low-tax vision and her brief term in office — despite the market mayhem triggered by her Sept. 23 budget package.

“I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the problems we face,” she said, before wishing Sunak success as “our country continues to battle through a storm.”

Sunak’s victory is a remarkable reversal of fortune just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace Johnson. Party members chose her tax-cutting boosterism over his warnings that inflation must be tamed.

Sunak was chosen as Conservative leader after becoming the only candidate to clear the hurdle of 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers to run in the party election. Sunak defeated rival Penny Mordaunt, who may get a job in his government, and the ousted Johnson, who dashed back from a Caribbean vacation to rally support for a comeback bid but failed to get enough backing to run.

As well as stabilizing the U.K. economy, Sunak must try to unite a governing party that has descended into acrimony as its poll ratings have plunged.

Conservative lawmaker Victoria Atkins, a Sunak ally, said the party would “settle down” under Sunak.

“We all understand that we’ve now really got to get behind Rishi — and, in fairness, that’s exactly what the party has done,” she told radio station LBC.

Follow all AP's reporting on British politics at

BJP takes on Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi pollution

October 25, 2022

Bjp Takes On Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi Pollution
The capital’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. ANI

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday blamed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP organizer Arvind Kejriwal for poor air quality not just in Delhi but across northern India, blaming the farm fires on the day from Diwali in AAP-led Punjab to pollution in the capital and other cities.

The capital’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The neighboring cities of Ghaziabad (285), Noida (320), Greater Noida (294), Gurugram (315) and Faridabad (310) reported “poor” to “very poor” air quality.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said as many as 1,019 cases of farm fires in Punjab were to blame for poor air quality not only in Delhi but in all of northern India.

“1,019 cases of farm fires in Punjab executed by AAP on Diwali day are the reason for the poor air quality not only in Delhi but all over North India. Arvind Kejriwal said let down farmers in Punjab, who expected 1000 per acre for their Parali. Don’t blame Diwali, blame Kejriwal…” he tweeted.

He also shared a real-time monitoring chart of stubble burning between October 15 and 24, which showed Punjab topped the list of farm fires at 5,617, followed by Haryana at 1,360. and Uttar Pradesh at 552 distant. On Diwali alone, there were 1,019 farm burnings in Punjab, 250 in Haryana and 215 in Uttar Pradesh.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Although the air quality in Delhi in the morning after Diwali was recorded in the “very poor” category, the situation was relatively better than in previous years due to favorable weather conditions which diluted the effect of firecrackers and the stubble burning.

However, the relatively better air this morning does not mean that it looks good. PM2.5 levels at 30 of the capital’s 35 monitoring stations were five to six times higher than the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic meter at 8 a.m.

PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less that can penetrate deep into the airways, reach the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Early Warning System, air quality is expected to remain in the “very poor” category during the day (Tuesday) and is expected to improve slightly over the next two next days.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here.

firstpost

23 unanswered points: How Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense found a game plan after 10 days of preparation

October 25, 2022

23 Unanswered Points: How Justin Fields And The Chicago Bears Offense Found A Game Plan After 10 Days Of Preparation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sported a tiny cut above his left eye when he spoke with reporters late Monday at Gillette Stadium, a gash from being sandwiched between two New England Patriots defenders on a big second-quarter play.

When defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. charged with his hands raised, Fields adjusted his arm angle and slipped a short pass to Khalil Herbert. The running back cruised 25 yards untouched into the end zone to give the Bears a lead they never relinquished in a 33-14 victory.

Fields didn’t see Herbert get into the end zone because Wise and another Patriots defender smashed into him simultaneously, leaving the gash, but he certainly felt the momentum surge that came with it.

The touchdown started a run of 23 unanswered points as the Bears earned their first win against the Patriots in New England in franchise history.

“That was our second time running that play. The first time, the ball got batted down,” Fields said. “The D-end came running free, so I saw him and I kind of pump-faked it and went sidearmed a little bit.

“We work on that in practice, maneuvering the screens around the D-end. It was a great catch and run by Khalil and really a great play call and great execution by everybody.”

Eleven days after expressing frustration about a rough 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on “Thursday Night Football,” Fields was in a much different place Monday, caught on camera dancing and smiling during the nationally televised broadcast.

Bears coaches and players made good use of the extra time between games, crafting a strong game plan that featured more designed runs for Fields, including a 3-yard touchdown run that put the Bears up 10-0 in the first quarter.

He had 14 carries for 82 yards and the touchdown and completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Fields said he was pleased with the plan coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and other coaches put together, saying they “brought a whole different element to our offense.”

“It makes our offense more complex, getting us out of the pocket, more designed quarterback runs,” Fields said. “It opens it up a little bit more. So just doing a lot of different things on offense.”

Fields made some impressive throws on the move and scrambles, including a 20-yard scurry on third-and-14 on the Bears’ final drive of the first half to get them to the Patriots 21-yard line. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made his second of four field goals to go into halftime up 20-14. The Bears were 11-for-18 on third downs.

“Every time he does something like that, I’m in awe,” Herbert said. “He’s special, and he continues to show it.”

It was part of a night in which the Bears amassed 243 rushing yards and 390 total yards. Herbert had 12 carries for 62 yards, David Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards, and wide receiver Dante Pettis had a 29-yard carry.

The performance was an obvious building block for an offense that less than two weeks earlier was the subject of ridicule for its inability to get in the end zone in three red-zone opportunities in Week 6.

“When you look at what we did with Justin and the run game and designed runs, that was a lot of fun. And then being efficient in the pass game,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “Everyone gets tied up in wanting to throw for 400 yards every game, and obviously that’s really cool. I want that and receivers want that, like, that would be sweet for everybody.

“But at the end of the day, our strengths as a team are being able to run the football. We’ve got a quarterback who can run and run physical, and he’s a tough kid who is able to get up and keep going. And when the passes come, he executes on them. It’s something we can lean into.”

Afterward Eberflus said it was important for his team’s confidence to put together a complete game in front of a national audience. But he and Fields were careful to note there’s more work ahead, especially against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 on a short week of practice.

“Just the resilience, you know,” Fields said. “Everybody was devastated after the (Commanders) loss, and the way we fought and the way we prepared throughout the week, guys were locked in through meetings, through walk-throughs.

“And pretty much our motto this week was ‘finish everything,’ whether it was in practice … finish the day focused in and locked in on meetings. I’m proud of everybody the way they prepared this week and the way they performed today.”

()

