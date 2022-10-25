SEMPSA JP, LBMA Good Delivery Refinery Launches Tokenized Gold and Silver on the Blockchain in Partnership with Aurus

Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency that is a spin-off of dog-themed crypto Dogecoin, is counting on massive token burning rates to stop its decline.

Over the last 24 hours, over 45 million SHIB Tokens were burned

During the same time frame, Shiba Inu failed to increase its trading price

Analysts think the asset might “die” by the end of 2023

But despite the destruction of around 410 trillion of its supply since its introduction to the crypto space, SHIB failed to make any kind of rally as it continues to paint its charts in crimson.

Over the last 24 hours, there were over 45 million Shiba Inu tokens that were burned. That accounted for an impressive 1,860% spike in the asset’s burn activity.

This, however, failed to help the altcoin as it is price dropped during the same time period. At the time of this writing, the asset was trading at $0.00000997, based on tracking from Coingecko. It’s been down by 4.3% for the past week and 11.4% over the last 30 days.

The crypto’s community pinned their hopes on reducing its supply to stop it from experiencing another decline. That did not happen and investors are now cautioned to pay attention to SHIB’s metrics to know where the novelty digital coin is headed right now.

What Awaits SHIB In The Next Coming Days

While traders are still buying Shiba Inu, they are not holding the asset for long. Instead, they are using it to trade.

Source: TradingView

This is reflected in the crypto’s Accumulation and Distribution Line (ADL) which stood at 97.95 trillion. This level has helped the altcoin to establish the crucial $0.00000994 support marker.

More bad news for holders as SHIB’s Directional Movement Index (DMI) hints at its apparent fall to bears once again.

Moreover, the virtual currency’s Average Directional Index (ADI) at 23.58. If this number goes up over the next few days, it would put investors in a very difficult position to gain even just short-term profit.

Meanwhile, prediction for Shiba Inu from Coincodex reveals the cryptocurrency will maintain its current trading price over the next five days but will eventually decline to $0.00000556 30 days from now.

Shiba Inu Could Be Gone Next Year?

Some experts are predicting that SHIB, as a cryptocurrency, will die by the end of 2023 and there are very good reasons this might prove true.

For one, at present, there is no viable utility for the crypto asset and because of that, network activity and development won’t come as often as investors would want to.

The altcoin is also experiencing high supply inflation rate at 7.93%. Despite having a circulating supply that is close to 1 quadrillion, coins available for trading are very limited.

Furthermore, the burn mechanics that was thought to help in initiating price rallies for SHIB failed to meet the expectations of the asset’s community.

Investors must keep a close watch of Shiba Inu as it might be closing in on being a “dead” cryptocurrency.

SHIB total market cap at $5.46 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Coopers Fire, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.