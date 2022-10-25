News
Send Mississippi River water to southwestern reservoirs? New analysis casts doubts.
As an environmental scientist, Roger Viadero had to scratch his head over news reports last summer of the thirsty demand in Palm Springs and Las Vegas, among other western cities, for water from the Mississippi River and the Great Lakes.
The letters pages of the Palm Springs Desert Sun newspaper broke their own records for online traffic last June with readers’ proposals to siphon some 22 billion gallons of water per day from the Midwest. To solve the Southwest’s water crisis, the desert denizens wrote, a series of canals and reservoirs could pipe water from the flood-prone Mississippi River to the Colorado River, a supposed win-win for everyone.
Aqueducts, pipelines and open channels pumping water from Minnesota and thereabouts to drier climates could easily do the trick, according to the letter writers. “We could fill Lake Powell in less than a year with an aqueduct from (the) Mississippi River,” wrote a reader. “It’s about will,” wrote another.
The proposals provoked Viadero, a skeptic and board-certified environmental engineer, to take up their feasibility with his students at Western Illinois University, where he chairs the environmental science doctorate program from the school’s Moline campus, located along the Mississippi River near the state’s Iowa border.
“The idea we have this abundance of water, it’s just a fantasy,” said Viadero, director of the university’s Institute for Environmental Studies, pointing to severe drought and low Midwestern water levels in an interview Monday.
“We sent astronauts to the moon,” he added. “We didn’t send the moon to us. People say all kinds of things about what they heard on Facebook. … We’re trying to give them some tools to help people make decisions.”
‘PHYSICAL, ECONOMIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL MAGNITUDE’
On Oct. 17, he and two doctoral students — E. Dave Thomas and Samuel Babatunde — released a 21-page technical analysis of the “physical, economic and environmental magnitude” of potentially diverting trillions of gallons of water from the Mississippi River to the lower Colorado River.
They presented their white paper two days later at the Upper Mississippi River Conference, which was held in Moline, and hope to have it peer-reviewed and published in an academic journal.
“We noticed a lack of information that can be used by the public to weigh the practical aspects of these proposals,” wrote the scientists. “This has created a void that’s being filled by proposals that lack realistic goals, violate a number of physical laws, and convey a poor understanding of scale, among other issues.”
Their findings, in a nutshell?
“Time, space, ecology, ﬁnances, and politics aren’t on the side” of water diverters, they wrote.
20 YEARS OF DROUGHT
The researchers noted there’s nothing hypothetical about the 20-plus years of drought that have plagued the Colorado River, which travels through seven U.S. states, provides drinking water for roughly 1-in-10 Americans and irrigates the vast majority of the nation’s winter vegetables.
Below Lake Powell in northern Arizona, the lower Colorado winds through Nevada, Arizona and California into Mexico, watering Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles and San Diego on its way.
In 2012, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation gave the possibility of diverting Mississippi River water westward serious consideration, calling it at the time a potential 30-year project. The Arizona state legislature petitioned Congress in 2021 to revisit the idea, and on June 26, a letter in the Desert Sun went viral for suggesting using the river water to replenish Lake Powell, a reservoir in Utah and Arizona, as well as Lake Mead, another drought-stricken reservoir in Nevada and Arizona.
Together, the two reservoirs are about 27 percent full, or some 13 trillion gallons short of capacity, and sinking fast.
Still, the 2012 drought that hit both the upper and lower Mississippi River basins was even more severe — though less long-lasting — than the ongoing drought along the Colorado River basins, according to the scientists.
Drought conditions have continued to impact river communities from Minnesota on down through Tennessee and Mississippi. In the past few weeks alone, low water levels have clogged Mississippi River barge traffic, impacting both recreation and national commerce, including corn supplies.
“The severity of dry conditions has become worse over time,” the scientists wrote. “Given the length and geographic extent of these dry conditions, it is unlikely that this will abate under natural circumstances.”
21.6 BILLION GALLONS DAILY
Refilling Lake Mead and Lake Powell in less than two years, as Desert Sun readers suggested, would require moving 21.6 billion gallons of water per day — enough water to fill the Washington Monument 2,600 times daily.
Examining discharge rates by Vicksburg, Miss., the scientists found that diverting some 250,000 gallons of Mississippi River water per second would reduce the average downstream flow by roughly 8 percent, or by 5.6 percent during flooding conditions and by 17 percent compared to periods of low water discharge.
The scientists scoffed at suggestions that would save taxpayers money by reducing the need to build and maintain flood levees and other infrastructure along the Mississippi River and its major tributaries. They noted that in 2019, the impact of flooding in the Midwest and southern plains was estimated at $20 billion in flood response, reconstruction and recovery, among other losses.
Even if the diverted river water was valued at just a penny per gallon, the cost to ﬁll both lakes would total at least $134.8 billion, or 6.7 times the cost of the response to the basin-wide Mississippi River flooding three years ago.
And those totals do not include the added costs to acquire land, design and construct a conveyance system, treat the water and provide for annual operation and maintenance.
A LONG CHANNEL OR A BIG PIPE UPHILL
What kind of system could transport that much water? An open channel would have to be 100 feet wide and 61 feet deep, or 1,000 feet wide and 6 feet deep, stretching across a massive swathe of the U.S., according to the scientists.
That channel would span the width of an interstate highway, if not 10, and require heavy political buy-in from the cities and states along some 1,200 to 1,600 miles of future river highway. Construction would require some 1.9 billion yards of excavated material for the channel alone, not including its foundation.
Using a closed pipe instead of an open channel would result in a structure 88 feet in diameter — about the length across of 1 1/2 semi-trailers.
Then there’s the question of crossing the mountainous continental divide. The elevation difference between Lake Powell and the Old River Control Structure, the Mississippi River floodgate system in central Louisiana, is about 4,600 feet. The maximum elevation is 11,000 feet some 12 miles east of Santa Fe, New Mexico. While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commands powerful pumps, “their lift capabilities are relatively low,” wrote the scientists.
ADVERSE EFFECTS
The report also touched briefly upon questions beyond engineering, including the likelihood that invasive species such as silver and bighead carp could travel westward from the Midwest and its tributaries.
On average, the concentration of nitrogen in Mississippi River water is 6.8 times greater than the concentration in Lake Mead. At a rate of 250,000 gallons per second, some 69 million lbs. of nitrogen would be sent westward over the course of one and a half years, likely requiring costly added treatment.
While the scientists did not dwell on political considerations, they noted that a Colorado River Compact dating to 1922 divides water allocation by basin, not by state, further complicating political questions around water access.
Both the state of Minnesota and individual communities such as Dakota County have crafted laws against removing massive loads of groundwater for non-emergency, commercial and out-of-state use.
Gearoid Reidy: The West has failed — North Korea is a nuclear state
The world might not want to hear it, but Kim Jong Un might be right.
“There will never be such a thing as our abandonment of the nuclear weapons or denuclearization,” Kim declared last month. “The position of our state as a nuclear nation has become irreversible.”
Decades of pursuing the “denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula has failed. After North Korea last month declared itself a nuclear weapons state, it’s time for the U.S. and its allies to accept this reality — and learn to live with it. That’s the first step to reducing the risk of accidental confrontation that could lead to all-out nuclear war.
The idea is reaching the mainstream. Jeffrey Lewis, a leading nuclear weapons expert, has called on Washington to “contemplate the unthinkable” and accept North Korea’s nuclear statehood, citing the increasing risks of a flashpoint as South Korea and Japan talk up first-strike capability.
Washington should think “about the return we’re seeing on our stubborn continued insistence on denuclearization as the desired near-term end-state,” agrees Ankit Panda, a senior fellow in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “We have a far more acute interest on the Korean peninsula, which is averting the use of nuclear weapons by North Korea.”
A rethink is needed. For one thing, the U.S. administration has already shown an admirable willingness to abandon the failed policies of previous administrations. From ending the war in Afghanistan, casting off decades of naive Democratic party China policy or de-escalating the War on Drugs with a reform of cannabis policy, President Joe Biden has discarded ideas he previously promoted.
And to describe the goal of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as a bust would be generous. Beyond condemning millions to poverty after 30 years, the U.S. has little to show for its punishing economic sanctions. Pyongyang has built itself a formidable arsenal: enough fissile material for dozens of nuclear bombs, and a demonstrated capacity for its missiles to hit U.S. bases in Guam or the American mainland itself. More nuclear tests are feared soon, which would be the first in five years. Kim said last month he won’t budge even after 100 years of sanctions.
Absent a very dangerous policy of regime change, Kim is going to remain in charge, and in any event doesn’t have a way to climb down from nuclear weapons. The window for military action against North Korea closed during the Clinton administration, when the U.S. considered a preemptive strike. It chose negotiation instead, which Pyongyang used as cover to speed development of its nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea’s new nuclear doctrine, unveiled in September, has further upped the ante, pledging automatic nuclear strikes on its enemies if its command-and-control leadership is threatened. Such a doctrine is a “logical reaction” to South Korea talking up its ability to deal a fatal blow to the North’s leadership, Panda says.
Indeed, far from the stereotype of the crazy North Korean leader, Kim is being perfectly logical in seeking to keep his regime in one piece. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put that in stark relief. Ukraine famously agreed to give up the nuclear weapons on its territory (though they were not under its control) after the fall of the Soviet Union, in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S., U.K. and Russia. Time has shown how valuable those assurances were. Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi are other examples of leaders who abandoned their nuclear pursuits, only to meet gruesome ends.
Kim could not be sure of any guarantee that Washington might give in return for denuclearization — especially when it’s U.S. policy that has been most inconsistent. Flipping between dovish Democratic and hawkish Republican positions on Pyongyang (or in the case of Donald Trump’s administration, between “fire and fury” and love letters in the space of a few years) has resulted in head-snappingly inconsistent carrot-and-stick approaches.
Meanwhile, through a cycle of bait-and-switch negotiations and threats, Kim has managed to keep the U.S. and South Korea distracted enough to complete his nuclear state. He’s on his fourth South Korean leader and third American president. He’s less than half Biden’s age; time is on his side, assuming he can avoid the heart problems that felled his father and grandfather.
Of course, there are significant risks. Pyongyang has proven not to be a trustworthy negotiating partner. Being seen to reward its obstinacy might embolden rogue regimes elsewhere. Even a tacit acceptance of North Korea’s position could also lead to another bout of proliferation. The South Korean public is already roundly in favor of also possessing nuclear weapons. Japan is understandably far more opposed but how might it react surrounded by four nuclear-armed states?
But doggedly pursuing a failed policy that has only become more unrealistic over the years isn’t getting the U.S. and its allies anywhere — and the risk of accidental confrontation is only running higher.
NFL power rankings, Week 8: Race between Ravens and Bengals heats up
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 8:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1, No. 1 last week)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0, No. 2)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2, No. 3)
If there were any lingering doubts about the Chiefs’ offense after the Tyreek Hill trade, they were put to rest Sunday. Kansas City averaged 9.1 yards per play in a 44-23 win over the 49ers, as Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns against one of the league’s best defenses. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combined for 235 receiving yards, tight end Travis Kelce caught six passes for 98 yards and Mecole Hardman became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to have at least two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the same game. The defense also flexed its muscle, sacking Jimmy Garoppolo five times and pressuring him into two interceptions, including one in the end zone near the end of the first half. Mahomes is still one of the toughest quarterbacks to defend in the league, and his new weapons have held up their end of the bargain.
The flawed contenders
4. New York Giants (6-1, No. 5)
5. Minnesota Vikings (5-1, No. 4)
6. Baltimore Ravens (4-3, No. 7)
7. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3, No. 10)
8. Dallas Cowboys (5-2, No. 8)
This felt like the week the Giants were going to come back down to earth. The Jaguars entered Sunday as the betting favorites, but New York once again found a way to win, this time stopping wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line as time expired to secure a 23-17 victory. Daniel Jones has become one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the league (yes, really), passing for 202 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 107 yards and a score as Jacksonville focused on limiting star running back Saquon Barkley, who finally got going in the fourth quarter. Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has made an immediate impact with his consistent pressure on the quarterback, and unheralded contributors like veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau are making big plays. Injuries to rookie right tackle Evan Neal (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and left guard Ben Bredeson (knee) will test the Giants’ depth, but there’s no question coach Brian Daboll has built a tough team that’s proving even tougher to beat.
In the AFC North, the race between the Ravens and Bengals is heating up. While Baltimore exorcised some demons by finally holding on to a fourth-quarter lead in a 23-20 win over Cleveland, Cincinnati showed off the offensive firepower that led it to a surprising Super Bowl berth in a 35-17 win over Atlanta. Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns, including his NFL-best 12th passing touchdown of 50 or more yards since 2021. The Bengals nearly had three 100-yard receivers in Tyler Boyd (155), Ja’Marr Chase (130) and Tee Higgins (93), reminding everyone that this remains one of the most explosive offenses in the league.
The Ravens desperately needed a win, no matter how ugly, and it could set them up for a strong run against a series of mediocre teams. The big question is the play of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was held to 120 passing yards, the sixth fewest of his career, on just 16 attempts. Baltimore’s resurgent running game behind the returning Gus Edwards got the job done Sunday, but the Ravens need the Jackson that showed up in the first three weeks of the season to be a legitimate postseason contender. Despite all the blown leads and frustrating moments, however, the Ravens sit atop the division and rank fourth in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. This is still a good team that could be pretty scary come playoff time.
On the cusp of contention
9. Miami Dolphins (4-3, No. 17)
10. New York Jets (5-2, No. 11)
11. Los Angeles Rams (3-3, No. 12)
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4, No. 9)
13. Tennessee Titans (4-2, No. 16)
From top to bottom, the AFC East has a pretty strong case to be the best division in football. The return of Tua Tagovailoa from a concussion helped the Dolphins secure a 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night, but the third-year quarterback looked rusty, throwing four near-interceptions that Pittsburgh defenders dropped. It took three picks from the Miami secondary against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to salt this one away, as the Dolphins’ offense produced just 127 yards in the second half. A healthy Tagovailoa with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill remains a legitimate threat, but outside of an incredible fourth quarter against the Ravens way back in Week 2, it has been disappointing.
The Jets haven’t been dominant, but they’ve avoided turnovers and played sound defense on the way to four straight wins, the latest 16-9 over the Broncos and backup quarterback Brett Rypien. Sunday’s victory came at a cost, however, as star rookie running back Breece Hall (torn ACL) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) were both lost to season-ending injuries. Hall had been the engine of the Jets’ turnaround, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while being a reliable receiver. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has put up modest numbers since his return from a knee injury, but he’ll have to carry more of the load to keep the offense ahead of schedule. There’s more pressure on Wilson and a young defense led by rookie cornerback Sauce Garnder to keep the Jets in the playoff race.
There wasn’t a more shocking result on Sunday, and maybe this entire season, than the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers. Carolina had just fired coach Matt Rhule and traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, yet third-string quarterback P.J. Walker outplayed Tom Brady in an improbable win. Brady now has a losing record through his first seven games of a season for the first time since 2002 — his first full season as an NFL starter and the only healthy season of his career in which he did not make the playoffs. His decision to come back from a brief retirement looks more bewildering by the week. There’s still plenty of talent on this team, but it hasn’t been enough to prevent four losses in five games. Now safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out with a concussion, further depleting a banged-up secondary. A quick turnaround to play the Ravens on Thursday night couldn’t come at a worse time.
The wild cards
14. Seattle Seahawks (4-3, No. 19)
15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, No. 6)
16. Arizona Cardinals (3-4, No. 23)
17. San Francisco 49ers (3-4, No. 14)
18. Green Bay Packers (3-4, No. 13)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4, No. 24)
20. Washington Commanders (3-4, No. 29)
21. Chicago Bears (3-4, No. 30)
22. New England Patriots (3-4, No. 15)
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5, No. 21)
Through the first seven weeks, the best rookie class in the league belongs to Seattle. Running back Kenneth Walker broke out with 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-23 win over the Chargers, just the latest standout performance from a 2022 draft pick on this roster. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas have been rock-solid offensive tackles. Cornerback Tariq Woolen is tied for the league lead with four interceptions. Cornerback Coby Bryant and edge rusher Boye Mafe have been valuable contributors. Journeyman quarterback Geno Smith has been a revelation, perhaps earning himself a long-term deal with the franchise. Seattle is in first place in the vaunted NFC West, and it doesn’t feel like a fluke.
Is it time to panic in Green Bay? With a 23-21 defeat to Washington, the Packers have lost three straight for the first time since 2018, and the offense looks completely broken. Running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who were meant to be the engine of this offense as a group of young receivers got up to speed, combined for just 38 yards on 12 carries against one of the league’s worst run defenses. Aaron Rodgers looks more like a 38-year-old quarterback on his last legs than a two-time reigning Most Valuable Player; he didn’t attempt a pass more than 10 yards in the air until the final two minutes of the first half Sunday. The defense isn’t living up to high expectations either, allowing backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to throw two touchdown passes and giving up 166 rushing yards. There’s still plenty of time for coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers to turn this season around, but it’s going to take some heavy lifting.
The basement
24. Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1, No. 20)
25. Atlanta Falcons (3-4, No. 18)
26. Cleveland Browns (2-5, No. 25)
27. Denver Broncos (2-5, No. 22)
28. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5, No. 26)
29. Carolina Panthers (2-5, No. 32)
30. New Orleans Saints (2-5, No. 27)
31. Detroit Lions (1-5, No. 28)
32. Houston Texans (1-4-1, No. 31)
After a frustrating loss to the Ravens in which an officiating controversy might have cost them a chance to tie the game, the Browns are left to wonder where exactly this season — and maybe this entire franchise — is heading. They traded a boatload of draft picks, including three first-rounders, for quarterback Deshaun Watson and gave him $230 million guaranteed despite the former Texans star being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by more than two dozen women. When he does eventually return to the field after his 11-game suspension, the Browns might be completely out of playoff contention. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam made it clear where they stood on the accusations against Watson when they made the deal, choosing to look the other way in favor of Watson’s star power. No contrived statements or charitable donations can wash away the callousness of that move, and now they’re left with a losing team. Things might only get worse from here, both on and off the field.
You Cannot Miss Anand Mahindra’s Tweet After Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM
Rishi Sunak hit the headlines yesterday after becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK. As soon as Liz Truss resigned, Rishi was the frontrunner to lead the Britishers. Boris Johnson was in the race too but he pulled out yesterday, clearing the way for the 42-year-old.
Some decades ago, who’d have thought an Asian, a Brown Person, and an Indian will be ruling the UK? Although Rishi is technically a UK Citizen, his Indian roots have surely given us Indians a sense of pride. Britishers ruled us for years but the tables have turned now. It shows how far we have come after independence. Several Twitter users heaped praises on the newly appointed PM and one of them was Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra.
Mahindra’s tweet threw light on how the Brits viewed us as a nation when they left us reeling in 1947, and how things have shaped up some 7 decades later. Churchill, in particular, loathed Indians.
This is what Mahindra tweeted:-
In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2022
Winston Churchill is often hailed as the greatest Briton ever. The West views him as a freedom fighter who showed Europe the way in World War 2. But behind all his legacy and for everyone else living outside the West, he was a chauvinist, imperialist and racist. He isn’t the Hero everyone claims him to be. For those who believe in Churchill’s ideology and are living in denial, an egocentric bubble that India is still a third-world country, Sunak’s victory will be hard to digest. Britain’s economic and political struggle are there to see for everyone while on the other hand, Indian Economy is the fastest-growing in the world.
Indian-origins were already ruling the American MNCs. They’ve upped their game now. The new standard is nothing less than the Prime Minister of a former Colonizer. Rishi has raised the bar! This is the Asian Century, bound to be led by India and Indians. NRIs and Indian-origins doing their bit is icing on the cake.
The post You Cannot Miss Anand Mahindra’s Tweet After Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM appeared first on MEWS.
Ravens are slight favorites over Buccaneers in Week 8 road trip
The Ravens are slight road favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” matchup, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a narrow home win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens (4-3) are favored by 1 1/2 points in the Week 8 game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers (3-4), whose stunning 21-3 road loss to the Carolina Panthers was their fourth defeat in the past five games, have been favored in every game this season.
Tampa Bay was a one- to three-point favorite in the hours after its blowout loss Sunday, but the line has swung sharply in the Ravens’ favor since. The Buccaneers will likely be without Pro Bowl defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., who has a concussion, coach Todd Bowles said Monday. Wide receiver Russell Gage, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Panthers, is undergoing an MRI, leaving his game status uncertain.
After opening the season with solid road wins over the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay is 0-5 against the spread in its past five games. The Ravens are 1-4-1 against the spread in their past six games but have won two of their three road games this season.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 4-2, with wins in four straight games. In their last matchup, a 2018 meeting in Baltimore, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, then a rookie, passed for 131 yards and ran for 95 in a 20-12 win. Thursday’s game is the Ravens’ first against quarterback Tom Brady as a Buccaneer.
The over-under for the game is 45 points.
How to watch Thursday’s game
Thursday night is the first Ravens game this season to be streamed on Amazon Prime, but it will also be viewable on WMAR (ABC/Ch. 2) in the Baltimore market.
To stream Thursday’s game on Amazon Prime:
- Open the Prime Video app on your device.
- Sign in. If you’re not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
- Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section or “Live & Upcoming” carousel.
- Tap on that day’s game.
- Press play.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Deebo Samuel’s Sidepiece Who Posted A Video Of Them On Her Instagram Story Claims She Never Knew He Had A Girlfriend Called Mahogany Jones
The San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel has been cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama Mahogany Jones with numerous women but it seems she isn’t bothered. Well, maybe she’s bothered but since there is nothing she can do to stop him from unzipping and disgracing her, she’s left him to cheat in peace. It’s surprising… Read More »Deebo Samuel’s Sidepiece Who Posted A Video Of Them On Her Instagram Story Claims She Never Knew He Had A Girlfriend Called Mahogany Jones
The post Deebo Samuel’s Sidepiece Who Posted A Video Of Them On Her Instagram Story Claims She Never Knew He Had A Girlfriend Called Mahogany Jones appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Readers sound off on train danger, Yankees’ defeat and Nixon’s environmentalism
What will it take to make the subway feel safe?
Brooklyn: I took the subway recently to see a Broadway play, my first time on it in the evening since the pandemic started. On the way into Manhattan, I saw a couple of homeless people sleeping on station floors, then saw some guys so spaced out on drugs that they could barely stand. That wasn’t too bad, but on the trip back to Brooklyn, things got a little more intense.
Entering the station, I saw a young couple jumping the turnstile. They were under the influence and laughing. I told them they should pay their fare. An argument ensued, and the young guy threatened to hit me (I am 79). On the train, a woman dragging a suitcase repeatedly walked back and forth through the car talking to an imaginary person. A young person dressed to the nines in a very skimpy outfit got on, stood directly in front of my spouse and me (we were seated), and proceeded to stomp her foot the way a horse would, glaring at everyone as if daring someone to say something. Thankfully, no one took the bait.
Finally, we got to our home station. We saw three fare-beating young women walk in through the exit gate while two cops watched them and laughed. We passed another homeless man sleeping on the floor, and a couple more people spaced out at the top of the stairs.
All in all, an interesting evening! Mr. Mayor, I thought you were going to make the subways safe again. You might try eating in a little more so you can pay more attention to what’s going on. George Nader
Illustrative
Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.: While flying home from Indiana (a visit to my sister), I passed over NYC. It was a dreary day. The city — my city — crying. Bramhall, I would like to see a cartoon in the Daily News of the city crying, a dark cloud above it with the word “CRIME” and below the city: “PLEASE HELP ME.” Randy Jurgensen
Foreign policy boomerang
Bronx: Let us not forget that the conditions causing the Venezuelans to come here seeking asylum were caused by the United States government’s attempts to overthrow the president fairly elected by the people of Venezuela and to install as president someone who didn’t even run. W. Twirley
Comedy of errors
Manhattan: Were the Yankees going anywhere after their July-August swoon that pilloried and perturbed all of New York, especially all real Yankees fans? Plus, here’s the thing about Aaron Judge: His post-season death knell of strikeout after strikeout proves he’s so dumb as to never learn from his batting mistakes. I heard many post-final-ALCS-loss analysts point fingers — especially the lucid David Cone — at Aaron Boone’s idiotic Gerrit Cole ouster in game three for lame Lou Trivino, who doesn’t deserve to shine my shoes. Boone had in his bullpen Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga and Wandy Peralta. So he made the season-ending blunder of taking out our ace Cole for a minor-league arm! Judge long ago lost his captainship and will go to the San Francisco Giants, who will blow him away with big money in hopes of recapturing steroidal Barry Bonds’ glory to fill the stands with home-run-loving fans. I stand by my prophetic words. Mitch Corber
Tough calls
Ocean View, N.J.: Roger, your refs tried their best to give the Jacksonville Jaguars a victory on Sunday afternoon — four penalties on the last drive of the game against the Giants. They should be fired and investigated for whether any of them had any money on the game, especially the one who called the penalties. Jim Fusco
Representative team
Brooklyn: With all four major sports in action, I would like to take a moment to recognize the diversity of the Daily News sportswriters, all of whom are people of color, women or members of the LQBTQ community. Kudos to this newspaper for having a team that reflects the diversity of the city and the teams they support. Joe Ferra
Self-incriminating
Manhattan: I think the reason cops always plead the Fifth (like the 376 bad cops in Uvalde, Texas) is that none of their lies make any sense. Look at their evil talking point that George Floyd died from a drug overdose (let’s kneel on Derek Chauvin’s neck for nine minutes and see what happens). If they are right that Floyd died of an overdose, then all four cops on the scene would have to do time in prison for not rushing a dying American to the hospital and not trying to save him (how does kneeling on a dying person protect or serve them?). That would be literal murder, not manslaughter, because they knew they were not racing him to the hospital. Go back to total silence, bad cops! Larkin Novak
Familiar ploy
Brooklyn: Lee Zeldin pledges not to mess with women’s abortion rights if elected New York’s governor. Seems I (as well as millions of others) heard a similar pledge somewhere else. Yes! Those four Supreme Court justice Republican candidates swore that Roe v. Wade was sacred — the law of the land, never to be touched. Guess what? Yep, Roe’s overturned. So, we’re expected to believe a Ratpublican, anti-abortion, Trump-supported, voted-to-overturn-the-election congressman that New York women’s abortion rights are perfectly safe if he’s elected? Yeah, no! Kevin Hanley
Greener GOP
Manhattan: Mark Green was certainly right about many issues in his Sunday op-ed (”Democrats’ closing pitch,” Oct. 23). But he did list a number of social progress issues he said were opposed by Republicans from the presidency of FDR to President Biden. One issue mentioned was environmental protection laws, many of which were actually passed under Richard Nixon. That includes the Environmental Protection Act, the Clean Air Act, the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. Our earliest environmental protection laws were actually passed under FDR’s relative, Theodore Roosevelt. He passed laws to protect our national parks. Donald Trump did everything he could to eliminate many of those laws, but not all previous Republican leaders were anti-environmental protection. Sue Deutsch
Taking flight
Redondo Beach, Calif.: With Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 back in the air, does this mean it is preparing for a trip to another country? John Chevedden
Present grievances
Brooklyn: Voicer Margo Kent said Trump “created all his own problems” — you mean like a failed bail system, a dozen eggs nearing $10, a subway system that parallels the streets of Ukraine or Letitia James’s myopic preoccupation with Trump? Remember, Ms. Kent, all of the aforementioned was the byproduct of our current administration. Ron Goldman
Leading man
Forest Hills: So Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson declined (again) to run for major public office to save us from Dem-publican liars and losers on both sides — so he could instead make total-garbage movies like “Black Adam”? The DC Extended Universe is so inept that they even took the always-lovable Rock and made him boring! Maybe Dwayne should run for president — of Warner Brothers! Mr. Rock, you can be president of the United States and still make movies, FYI. In fact, there’s no rule saying you have to put in even one hour a week to do presidential stuff. Your cabinet and staff do all the work. The POTUS is mostly a mascot. Thinking the president runs America is like thinking Ronald McDonald runs McDonald’s, goes the proverb. Dwayne 2024! And none of these big celebs (Tom Hanks!) can use skeletons in their closets to avoid running — McDonald Rump changed that standard forever! Jim Ranium
Out of sight
Hopewell Junction, N.Y.: When asked how bad the recession is going to be, I’m waiting for the first economist to say, “Just think of Art Garfunkel’s hairline.” Freddy Sacco
Sees it all the time
Whitestone: The photo of the unicyclist on Second Ave. was described as an atypical sight (”A unicycle rider takes the high road in East Village,” Oct. 22). I disagree! Notice, please, that he is cycling in traffic and not using the bike lane. Very typical, and hazardous to him and the drivers with whom he is supposed to share the road. Phyllis Rosenthal
()
