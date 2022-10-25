News
Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body
Heartbreaks bring out self and body-positivity goals in people. Some cut their hair, others hit the gym and some opt for cosmetic surgeries. And the case of Love & Hip/Hop star Mashonda is no different. After being dumped by her ex-husband and producer Swiss Beatz, Mashonda declared her self-love goals. Mashonda just revealed an er-tic… Read More »Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Album 2023 Summer Tour First Ticket Auctioned At A Whopping $150K
The queen, Beyoncé, after shutting Nusi Quero up on his claims of stiffing on the Renaissance album art is set for a States tour in Summer 2023. And we can’t wait. Plans for the event were released at the charity Auctions at WACO Theatre over the weekend. The luxury event displayed the ticket with the… Read More »Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Album 2023 Summer Tour First Ticket Auctioned At A Whopping $150K
Jets RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker both out for the season
The Jets entered the game against the Broncos relatively healthy.
Gang Green defeated the Broncos 16-9, but it came at a heavy price.
Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that running back Breece Hall would miss the rest of the 2022 season due to an ACL tear and a minor meniscus tear. He also announced offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker would miss the rest of the year after tearing his biceps as he will undergo surgery to repair the injury.
“It is always tough,” Saleh said. “Those are two potential Pro Bowlers between Breece and AVT [Vera-Tucker]. We experienced this back in 2020 back in San Francisco and lost a handful of guys for the season.
“It’s the NFL, so next man up. Michael Carter has proven he can carry the load. Ty Johnson has done a really nice job and with our offensive line all year, we have a lot of faith in the guys that are here to step in and continue to do the job.”
Hall suffered the injury when he was tackled near the sideline by Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith as he did not return to the game. He was helped off the field and later carted into the locker room.
In a tweet, Hall said, “Appreciate the endless love and support! Another step along the journey, see y’all soon.”
Losing Hall and Vera-Tucker is devastating for the Jets’ offense. Hall has been the catalyst while Gang Green’s passing attack under Zach Wilson has struggled since his return from a meniscus and bone bruise in Week 4. Vera-Tucker has been the team’s best offensive lineman as he has played at left guard, left tackle and most recently right tackle after George Fant (knee) was placed on injured reserve.
With Vera-Tucker out, veteran Cedric Ogbuehi, who was signed off the Texans practice squad in September, will start at right tackle against the Patriots. Saleh doesn’t expect Fant, who is scheduled to come off injured reserve this week, to be ready to game action. Fant injured his knee in the Week 3 loss to the Bengals.
“I don’t think it’s going to be this week,” Saleh said. “He’s doing great, he’s back in the building. I talked to him this morning and he feels great.
“As far as him returning, I’m not exactly sure how far that is yet.”
Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games on 80 attempts. He also caught 19 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown as Hall looked like a candidate to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“It is very tough, especially with what Breece has brought to our team,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “His mindset, his work ethic, everything he has given to this point has been great.
“It is always hard to have that kind of injury in the middle of the season. As a player, as a teammate, as a player, as a friend, it is our job to keep him motivated now that he’s in that position. We know how great he is on and off the field.”
Hall, along with wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, all selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, have all made an immediate impact as rookies.
Now the Jets will have to find new ways to score points offensively. The Jets have gone three games without Wilson throwing a passing touchdown.
The team’s defense has played a significant role in the Jets’ 5-2 record. Gang Green currently ranks 10th in yards allowed (314.7) and points allowed (19.6).
Gang Green does have Carter, who was the primary starter last season, will now take on more of a role in the offense. Also, expect the Jets to get Johnson involved more and promote Zonovan “Bam” Knight from the team’s practice squad.
Carter might not have Hall’s speed and size, but he is one of the Jets’ locker room leaders. He is also a versatile player, as he has 867 rushing yards and six touchdowns in two seasons with the team. Carter also has caught 56 passes for 476 yards.
“I prepare all the time like I’m the only back on the team, understanding that I’m not, which is totally fine,” Carter said. “I prepare myself for these games like that. I don’t think my progression will change, I will just be on the field a little bit more than I have been since the season started.
“It is not too much going to change for me, not from my perspective. I played with Javonte Williams in college, so it was something that I’m kind of used to. Being able to carry that is something that I’m very much capable of.
“I don’t mind either, but I hate my dog Breece got hurt and obviously praying for him.”
The NFL trading deadline is Nov. 1 and with the Jets fifth in the AFC playoff race, they could be buyers in a market with potential running back options. Browns running back Kareem Hunt, Rams running back Cam Akers and Jaguars running back James Robinson are just a few players who could be moved before the deadline.
According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are listening to trade offers on Hunt. During the preseason, Hunt requested to be traded, but the Browns refused. But after a 2-5 start and Hunt scheduled to be a free agent after the season, the team could finally decide to move him before the trading deadline, especially with Nick Chubb entrenched as the starter.
The Rams have been actively shopping Akers after he has fallen out of favor with the coach Sean McVay and the coaching staff. Akers was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft and has been productive when healthy.
Robinson has been benched for Travis Etienne recently and did not have a carry in the 23-17 loss to the Giants Sunday. He will be a free agent at season’s end, so the Jaguars might be willing to part with Robinson for a sixth or seventh-round draft pick, especially with the team currently.
MOORE RETURNS
After being left in New Jersey and made inactive for Sunday’s game against the Broncos after he voiced his displeasure about his role in the offense, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has returned to the team. He is expected to practice Wednesday and play against the Patriots on Sunday.
Moore was absent from last Thursday’s practice as Saleh said he was dealing with a personal matter. Later that same day, news broke that Moore requested to be traded. But the Jets have said they have no plans to trade Moore.
A year after catching 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns, Moore’s production has been down, as he has just 16 receptions for 203 yards in six games. With the status of Corey Davis, the Jets could use Moore now more than ever.
Davis left the game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Although his injury isn’t expected to be long-term, Davis is day-to-day as his status against the Patriots, according to Saleh, is “up in the air.”
“I just don’t think this is the time to alienate Elijah,” Saleh said. “He doesn’t need to be alienated from this organization.
“We love him, we think the world of him, we know what he can do from a football standpoint and how much he can help us and we just want to help him. We are not alienating or moving him off to the side.
“No one is trying to cut the corner when they see him walking. He is still part of this family and family embraces each other through adversity, we don’t reject.”
Rapper Slatt Zy Facing Up To 75 Years In Prison For Robbing And Kidnapping Blogger ‘Miko Worldwide’ At Gunpoint
Slatt Zy, a 20-year-old rapper, refers to himself as “a kid trying to make it” may be wasting away his career and life for the most ridiculous crimes in history. The kind of sh-ts these young rappers engage in is daunting, to say the least. Earlier this month, Slatt Zy released a video bragging about… Read More »Rapper Slatt Zy Facing Up To 75 Years In Prison For Robbing And Kidnapping Blogger ‘Miko Worldwide’ At Gunpoint
Minnesota Aurora wants to turn pro, needs at least one wealthy investor to make the jump
After abundant success in their inaugural season, the amateur women’s soccer club Minnesota Aurora FC is looking to turn pro.
The community-owned team that played in the “pre-professional” USL-W League in 2022 announced Monday that it has bigger aspirations.
“We believe the Minnesota Aurora can and should be a professional team,” the club’s founders said in a letter to its more than 3,000 community stakeholders. “From the beginning, we always envisioned this club as being built different, proving our concept and then taking it to the highest level possible. Because of the overwhelming community support in our first year, we now have the opportunity to pursue a professional team far sooner than we initially expected.”
Aurora said it will continue to play in the W League in 2023 and that the club owners have had “positive conversations” with both the top-tier National Women’s Soccer League and the nascent USL Super League.
Aurora, which has 3,080 community investors, will need a principle owner to take on at least a 35-percent stake in the team to make the jump. That owner must demonstrate a net worth of $40 million, and together the overall ownership group, they needs to demonstrate a net worth of $70 million, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation professional league standards.
This level of investment is required to show a club can be funded for at least five years and in an industry in which profits are scarce.
The letter from Aurora’s leadership did not share specifics, logistics or a timeline for making the jump to a professional league. Nothing happens without first finding deep-pocketed investors..
Aurora’s 3,080 community owners set a goal to raise $500,000 for its debut season in 2022, but was able to double that, generating $1 million, with an average contribution of more than $300 per investor.
Aurora went unbeaten in 12 regular-season games and two playoff games before losing in the championship game to South Georgia Tormenta at the TCO Stadium in Eagan in July. Starting with its debut game in May, Aurora games produced capacity crowds of more than 5,000 fans at the Vikings’ venue.
The NWSL currently has 12 clubs across the U.S., with Midwest sides in Kansas City and Chicago. The 10-year-old league added Los Angeles-based Angel City FC and the San Diego Wave this season. Most of the clubs play in stadiums shared with Major League Soccer clubs.
In June, new NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said two teams would be added for 2024. One is expected to be in Utah.
Berman said NWSL has heard from “over 30 investor groups” interested in bringing a team into the league. A handful of MLS clubs reportedly have shown interest.
The second-tier USL Super League is expected to launch its first season in August 2023. The league needs a minimum of six clubs but said it could see double that number in its first year of competition.
Minnesota United owner Bill McGuire, the former UnitedHeath Group CEO who has the wealth to meet the USSF requirements, has previously shared an openness to exploring a potential NWSL side to go with the Loons. MNUFC just concluded their sixth season in MLS last week.
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead
By MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER (Associated Press)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.
Others inside the school said they heard the shooter declare: “You are all going to die.” The city’s police chief said fast actions by a security guard and police officers who “ran to the gunfire” helped end the shooting before more people were killed or hurt.
Speaking at a news conference, Police Chief Michael Sack said the shooter was about 20 years old but did not provide a name for him or his victims. He declined to say if the woman killed was a teacher.
St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said seven security guards were in the school at the time, each at an entry point of the locked building. One of the guards noticed the man trying to get in at a locked door, but couldn’t. The guard notified school officials and ensured police were contacted, Sack said.
“It was that timely response by that security officer, the fact that the door did cause pause for the suspect, that bought us some time,” Sack said.
He declined to say how the man eventually got inside, armed with what he described as a long gun. Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which also was evacuated. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.
Officers worked to get students out of the three-story brick building, then “ran to that gunfire, located that shooter and engaged that shooter in an exchange of gunfire,” killing him, Sack said.
Monday’s school shooting was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week — the most in any single year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. These include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died. Monday’s St. Louis shooting came on the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.
Some of the six people hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds, while others were struck by shrapnel, Sack said. He did not provide any information on their conditions.
One student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was in a room when the shooter entered.
“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” Gholston said. “And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”
Ninth-grader Nylah Jones told the Post-Dispatch she was in math class when the shooter fired into the room from the hallway. The shooter was unable to get into the room and banged on the door as students piled into a corner, she said.
Janay Douglas’ 15-year-old daughter got stuck in a hallway when the school was locked down. Douglas said she received a call from her daughter letting her know she had heard shots.
“One of her friends busted through the door, he was shot in the hand, and then her and her friends just took off running. The phone disconnected,” Douglas said. “I was on my way.”
The shooting left St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones shaken.
“Our children shouldn’t have to experience this,” Jones said at the news conference. “They shouldn’t have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately that happened today.”
The school district placed all of its schools on lockdown for the remainder of the day, and canceled all after-school activities, including sports.
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual, musical and performing arts. The district website says the school’s “educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”
Man killed in Cottage Grove crash IDed as Park High School staffer
Counselors were at Park High School in Cottage Grove on Monday to talk with students upset about the news that a staff member had died in a fiery one-car crash early Friday.
Corbin Buss, 27, of Cottage Grove, died at the scene of the 1 a.m. crash in the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road, police said Monday.
Buss, who had recently moved to Cottage Grove, was a Promise Fellow at the high school. Promise Fellows provide support as mentors, facilitate service learning and lead extracurricular activities. Buss had a caseload of 30 students at Park and attended and supported up to two classes a day, a school spokesman said.
“This is a devastating loss for our school, and our hearts go out to his family,” Park High School Principal Todd Herber wrote in an email to families.
When police officers and firefighters arrived at the crash site shortly after 1 a.m., they found the car, which had flipped, fully engulfed in flames.
A passenger, Jeffrey Pariseau, 33, of Cottage Grove, was transported to Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was heading southbound on East Point Douglas Road when it missed a curve and hit a tree.
Authorities believe both speed and alcohol played a part in the crash.
