News
The folks behind Immersive Van Gogh will bring an exhibit of Disney’s animated films to Minneapolis
Another immersive art experience is coming to town and this time it focuses on Disney’s animated films, from “Peter Pan” to “Frozen.”
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience opens March 23 at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Minneapolis. Ticket prices start at $39.99 and are available now online via disneyimmersive.com or by phone at 844-307-4644. The exhibit is currently scheduled to run through June 18.
During the event, animated films from throughout Disney’s history will be shown in a 360-degree immersive environment. There will also be interactive elements in the lobby for guests entering, or exiting, the main gallery.
“Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal,” said Corey Ross, founder of Lighthouse Immersive, which is collaborating with Disney on the exhibit. “This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you.”
Lighthouse Immersive was the company behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, which ran in the same space from August 2021 to April and returned in July for another two months. Lighthouse, which says it has sold a total of more than 4 million tickets for its events, also has plans to bring immersive King Tut and Claude Monet shows to Minneapolis.
News
The little moments from Wild winger Matt Boldy’s homecoming in Boston
Todd Boldy proudly wore a Wild jersey on Saturday afternoon in the lower level of TD Garden in Boston.
“I’m still a Bruins fan,” he said through a thick Boston accent. “Just not when they play the Wild.”
He soaked in the moment as his son Matt Boldy took line rushes for the Wild before a matinee game against the Bruins.
As warmups wrapped up, Boldy took a few minutes to flip pucks into the crowd. The hometown kid who grew up in Millis, Mass., 30 minutes from downtown Boston, couldn’t help but notice the dozens of Wild jerseys lining the glass in support of him.
Meanwhile, a man noticed Todd wearing his Wild jersey and approached him to show off a shirt he and his buddies had made for the occasion.
On the front of the shirt, in bright yellow letters, read the words, “BRUINS FAN BUT. ” On the back of the shirt, in red letters with green trim, read the words, “WILD FOR BOLDY.”
After shaking hands with the fan, Todd headed up to his seat for puck drop.
As for the game itself, Boldy scored a goal and had another waved off as the Wild lost 4-3 to the Bruins in overtime. As disappointed as he was with the outcome, Boldy was able to separate the forest from the trees in the Wild locker room after the game.
“It’s awesome,” Boldy said. “It’s my hometown team. I grew up coming here for games and playing here in college and stuff like that. It’s a surreal experience every time I get the chance to play here, for sure.”
The only other time Boldy has played at TD Garden as a member of the Wild came on Jan. 6, 2022 when he made his NHL debut. Fittingly, he scored a goal in that game, too, finishing off a perfect pass from teammate Marcus Foligno.
In the stands 10 months ago, Boldy’s family erupted after watching him score. The reaction went viral as the Wild captured the moment on camera and posted it on social media. Some highlights from the video include Todd jumping out of his seat alongside stepmom Emily, as well as mom Jenn screaming directly at the camera in celebration.
There was a similar vibe on Saturday when Boldy scored on the power play to help the Wild cut into the deficit. There was even an audible cheer from the home crowd when the public-address announcer called Boldy’s name over the loud speakers.
No surprise considering Todd estimated they had more than 100 family members and friends in attendance, scattered throughout the crowd. There was everyone from Todd’s coworker, who brought his daughter to the game, to the person who sold Matt his first car.
“It was pretty much every intermission I had somebody coming up to say hi,” he said. “Even though those moments are nice, from a parent perspective, we haven’t seen Matt in a couple of months, so it was nice for us to see him. We get that thrill of, ‘Hey, we get to see our son after the game.’ I don’t think people think about that part of it.”
Not to mention TD Garden itself also holds a special place in the family’s heart. Whether it was going to Bruins games over the years, seeing older brother Mike play for Medway High School in the state championship game, or watching Matt play for Boston College in The Beanpot, the arena has been host to a lot of memories
“Now it’s going to be a tradition where every year we get to see him play there,” Todd said. ” I’m not rich. I don’t go to Bruins games. I watch them on TV. Now, to be able to go there once a year and have that be a tradition where we get to see him play, that’s going to be pretty special.”
There’s no doubt Boldy will be a mainstay in the NHL for the foreseeable future. He had 15 goals and 24 assists in 47 games as a rookie last season, and he’s extremely likely to surpass those numbers this season. Asked how good a player Boldy can be, Wild coach Dean Evason replied, “He is already. You see what he can do. He’s an elite, elite hockey player.”
That’s a testament to the hard work Boldy has put in over the years, which his family has witnessed firsthand at every level throughout his rise up the ranks.
“This is something that he’s accomplished with all of his hard work,” Todd said. “He’s always been the type person that when he gets that opportunity, he always takes full advantage of it. He’s worked his butt off to get where he is, and I’m happy for him. Now we can sit back and enjoy the ride.”
The ride will continue this weekend as Todd has put together a group of 62 people to watch the Wild take on the Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. That will offer another chance to see his son in person, something he never takes for granted.
In the meantime, Todd is still buzzing from his son’s homecoming in Boston.
“We were able to see him for a few minutes after the game, and I was able to get my hug in,” Todd said. “That’ll hold me over for another week.”
News
St. Paul man, 65, sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for beating his wife to death
After beating to death his wife of nearly 50 years to death, Arvid Harry Johnson wrote a note on a paper towel that read, “I didn’t mean to hurt my wife. I love my wife.” He also drew the shape of a heart on the note, which police found in the couple’s St. Paul home.
On Monday, before being sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for the Jan. 22 killing, Johnson repeated those words in court, saying, “I love her and I miss her.” He also added, “I don’t know what happened. Please forgive me.”
Johnson, 65, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree unintentional murder in the killing of Linda Johnson, 66. In exchange for the plea, Ramsey County prosecutors agreed to seek no more than 150 months in prison.
Ramsey County District Judge Adam Yang on Monday denied a request from Johnson’s public defender for either a dispositional or downward departure from state sentencing guidelines and gave Johnson 130 months in prison.
Yang said a presentence investigation and letters from family members submitted to the court reveal a history of Johnson’s physical and verbal abuse toward his wife. He noted Johnson does not have a previous criminal history.
“You have an anger issue,” Yang told Johnson, who wept at times during the hearing. “And it was not addressed.”
St. Paul officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of N. Dale St. around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 23 after Johnson’s daughter reported that he had confessed to killing his wife. Officers arrived to find him seated at the kitchen table, smoking a cigarette.
Linda Johnson was found dead in a bedroom. She had trauma to her face and head and was wrapped in a comforter. A small wooden bat with blood on it was found in the bedroom.
In an interview with investigators, Johnson said he was his wife’s caregiver and added, “It’s never good enough,” according to the complaint.
He admitted to beating her and hitting her with the bat the previous night following an argument.
“Something went off,” Johnson told police. “I slammed her. I just couldn’t stop.”
He told police his daughter and grandson live in the second-level of the home. He said everyone was moving around the house, and that he could not tell them what he had done.
He told police he had tried to kill himself, but couldn’t go through with it.
He said his grandson came downstairs and that he did not want him to find his grandmother dead. He told him to get his mom.
The judge have Johnson credit for 275 days he’s already served in custody.
News
Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body
Heartbreaks bring out self and body-positivity goals in people. Some cut their hair, others hit the gym and some opt for cosmetic surgeries. And the case of Love & Hip/Hop star Mashonda is no different. After being dumped by her ex-husband and producer Swiss Beatz, Mashonda declared her self-love goals. Mashonda just revealed an er-tic… Read More »Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body
The post Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Album 2023 Summer Tour First Ticket Auctioned At A Whopping $150K
The queen, Beyoncé, after shutting Nusi Quero up on his claims of stiffing on the Renaissance album art is set for a States tour in Summer 2023. And we can’t wait. Plans for the event were released at the charity Auctions at WACO Theatre over the weekend. The luxury event displayed the ticket with the… Read More »Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Album 2023 Summer Tour First Ticket Auctioned At A Whopping $150K
The post Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Album 2023 Summer Tour First Ticket Auctioned At A Whopping $150K appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Jets RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker both out for the season
The Jets entered the game against the Broncos relatively healthy.
Gang Green defeated the Broncos 16-9, but it came at a heavy price.
Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that running back Breece Hall would miss the rest of the 2022 season due to an ACL tear and a minor meniscus tear. He also announced offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker would miss the rest of the year after tearing his biceps as he will undergo surgery to repair the injury.
“It is always tough,” Saleh said. “Those are two potential Pro Bowlers between Breece and AVT [Vera-Tucker]. We experienced this back in 2020 back in San Francisco and lost a handful of guys for the season.
“It’s the NFL, so next man up. Michael Carter has proven he can carry the load. Ty Johnson has done a really nice job and with our offensive line all year, we have a lot of faith in the guys that are here to step in and continue to do the job.”
Hall suffered the injury when he was tackled near the sideline by Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith as he did not return to the game. He was helped off the field and later carted into the locker room.
In a tweet, Hall said, “Appreciate the endless love and support! Another step along the journey, see y’all soon.”
Losing Hall and Vera-Tucker is devastating for the Jets’ offense. Hall has been the catalyst while Gang Green’s passing attack under Zach Wilson has struggled since his return from a meniscus and bone bruise in Week 4. Vera-Tucker has been the team’s best offensive lineman as he has played at left guard, left tackle and most recently right tackle after George Fant (knee) was placed on injured reserve.
With Vera-Tucker out, veteran Cedric Ogbuehi, who was signed off the Texans practice squad in September, will start at right tackle against the Patriots. Saleh doesn’t expect Fant, who is scheduled to come off injured reserve this week, to be ready to game action. Fant injured his knee in the Week 3 loss to the Bengals.
“I don’t think it’s going to be this week,” Saleh said. “He’s doing great, he’s back in the building. I talked to him this morning and he feels great.
“As far as him returning, I’m not exactly sure how far that is yet.”
Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games on 80 attempts. He also caught 19 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown as Hall looked like a candidate to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“It is very tough, especially with what Breece has brought to our team,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “His mindset, his work ethic, everything he has given to this point has been great.
“It is always hard to have that kind of injury in the middle of the season. As a player, as a teammate, as a player, as a friend, it is our job to keep him motivated now that he’s in that position. We know how great he is on and off the field.”
Hall, along with wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, all selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, have all made an immediate impact as rookies.
Now the Jets will have to find new ways to score points offensively. The Jets have gone three games without Wilson throwing a passing touchdown.
The team’s defense has played a significant role in the Jets’ 5-2 record. Gang Green currently ranks 10th in yards allowed (314.7) and points allowed (19.6).
Gang Green does have Carter, who was the primary starter last season, will now take on more of a role in the offense. Also, expect the Jets to get Johnson involved more and promote Zonovan “Bam” Knight from the team’s practice squad.
Carter might not have Hall’s speed and size, but he is one of the Jets’ locker room leaders. He is also a versatile player, as he has 867 rushing yards and six touchdowns in two seasons with the team. Carter also has caught 56 passes for 476 yards.
“I prepare all the time like I’m the only back on the team, understanding that I’m not, which is totally fine,” Carter said. “I prepare myself for these games like that. I don’t think my progression will change, I will just be on the field a little bit more than I have been since the season started.
“It is not too much going to change for me, not from my perspective. I played with Javonte Williams in college, so it was something that I’m kind of used to. Being able to carry that is something that I’m very much capable of.
“I don’t mind either, but I hate my dog Breece got hurt and obviously praying for him.”
The NFL trading deadline is Nov. 1 and with the Jets fifth in the AFC playoff race, they could be buyers in a market with potential running back options. Browns running back Kareem Hunt, Rams running back Cam Akers and Jaguars running back James Robinson are just a few players who could be moved before the deadline.
According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are listening to trade offers on Hunt. During the preseason, Hunt requested to be traded, but the Browns refused. But after a 2-5 start and Hunt scheduled to be a free agent after the season, the team could finally decide to move him before the trading deadline, especially with Nick Chubb entrenched as the starter.
The Rams have been actively shopping Akers after he has fallen out of favor with the coach Sean McVay and the coaching staff. Akers was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft and has been productive when healthy.
Robinson has been benched for Travis Etienne recently and did not have a carry in the 23-17 loss to the Giants Sunday. He will be a free agent at season’s end, so the Jaguars might be willing to part with Robinson for a sixth or seventh-round draft pick, especially with the team currently.
MOORE RETURNS
After being left in New Jersey and made inactive for Sunday’s game against the Broncos after he voiced his displeasure about his role in the offense, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has returned to the team. He is expected to practice Wednesday and play against the Patriots on Sunday.
Moore was absent from last Thursday’s practice as Saleh said he was dealing with a personal matter. Later that same day, news broke that Moore requested to be traded. But the Jets have said they have no plans to trade Moore.
A year after catching 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns, Moore’s production has been down, as he has just 16 receptions for 203 yards in six games. With the status of Corey Davis, the Jets could use Moore now more than ever.
Davis left the game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Although his injury isn’t expected to be long-term, Davis is day-to-day as his status against the Patriots, according to Saleh, is “up in the air.”
“I just don’t think this is the time to alienate Elijah,” Saleh said. “He doesn’t need to be alienated from this organization.
“We love him, we think the world of him, we know what he can do from a football standpoint and how much he can help us and we just want to help him. We are not alienating or moving him off to the side.
“No one is trying to cut the corner when they see him walking. He is still part of this family and family embraces each other through adversity, we don’t reject.”
()
News
Rapper Slatt Zy Facing Up To 75 Years In Prison For Robbing And Kidnapping Blogger ‘Miko Worldwide’ At Gunpoint
Slatt Zy, a 20-year-old rapper, refers to himself as “a kid trying to make it” may be wasting away his career and life for the most ridiculous crimes in history. The kind of sh-ts these young rappers engage in is daunting, to say the least. Earlier this month, Slatt Zy released a video bragging about… Read More »Rapper Slatt Zy Facing Up To 75 Years In Prison For Robbing And Kidnapping Blogger ‘Miko Worldwide’ At Gunpoint
The post Rapper Slatt Zy Facing Up To 75 Years In Prison For Robbing And Kidnapping Blogger ‘Miko Worldwide’ At Gunpoint appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
The folks behind Immersive Van Gogh will bring an exhibit of Disney’s animated films to Minneapolis
The little moments from Wild winger Matt Boldy’s homecoming in Boston
St. Paul man, 65, sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for beating his wife to death
Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body
Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Album 2023 Summer Tour First Ticket Auctioned At A Whopping $150K
Jets RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker both out for the season
Twitter Working On Its Own Crypto Wallet Prototype
Rapper Slatt Zy Facing Up To 75 Years In Prison For Robbing And Kidnapping Blogger ‘Miko Worldwide’ At Gunpoint
Minnesota Aurora wants to turn pro, needs at least one wealthy investor to make the jump
Binance Striving Hard To Grab the Hacker Behind Recent Exploit
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games