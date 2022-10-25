News
the voices of the RN divide on the left and embarrass Les Républicains – RT in French
The vote by the RN deputies of the motion of censure presented by the left aroused disparate reactions, some welcoming this support within the Nupes, others condemning it. The maneuver ulcerated the majority, saved by the LR voices.
Opportunism, pursuit of a strategy of “de-demonization”, skilful maneuver, “unnatural alliance”? The surprise vote, by the deputies of the National Rally (RN), of the motion of censure presented by the Nupes, rejected by 50 votes, gave rise to many comments and varied appreciations, during a day which saw the Assembly reject three successive motions of censure, for the first time under the Fifth Republic.
The left divided between rejection of the RN and pragmatism
The leader of the Green MPs Cyrielle Chatelain, who defended the motion of the left coalition against the government, said she was not fooled by this “coup” by Marine Le Pen. “It is undoubtedly part of their de-demonization strategy”, which “is unfortunately fueled by those who constantly send us back to back”, she declared, targeting the presidential camp.
“At home, we say each his bread, each his herring”
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne like the majority have indeed pinned an “unnatural alliance” of the oppositions, the leader of the Renaissance deputies Aurore Bergé having castigated a pure alliance “of circumstance”, forged in “the sole purpose of bringing down the government”.
Three ecologists did not take part in the vote on the motion, two of them because of a problem of voting delegation, only one (Jérémie Iordanoff, deputy for Isère) explicitly affirming that he refused “to mix his voice” with those of the RN.
On October 25, the Minister of Public Accounts Gabriel Attal also returned to the charge on the subject, emphasizing the contradictions within the left-wing coalition: “I have a thought for the socialist and ecological voters who thought that the left was digging dikes with the far right”, he pretended to sympathize with France 2, believing that the left “is actually building bridges” with the RN. “Socialist and environmentalist deputies find themselves doing extreme vote laundering,” he vilified.
Left-leaning MPs made varying judgments on this joint vote, with some choosing to emphasize their differences with the RN. According to the communist Sébastien Jumel, it is on the part of the RN of “a political posture”, which should not be equated with a substantive convergence.
“At home, we say each his bread, each his herring”, he imagined, before citing several previous debates illustrating the fact that the RN did not share the options of the Nupes, whether it was the reinstatement of the solidarity tax on wealth or the increase in the minimum wage. “On a certain number of subjects, it is not worth spending time to show our differences”, deduced the elected representative of Seine-Maritime.
“That the RN votes our motion does not bother me. A motion is not for the beauty of the clouds, but to overthrow the government, said the rebellious chairman of the finance committee, Eric Coquerel. However, said reversal cannot occur without the meeting of the voices of several oppositions, since it is necessary to reach an absolute majority.
On this same pragmatic register, the rebellious deputy Raquel Garrido underlined on Twitter that “the Nupes motion of censure is made to be voted on”, even saying “happy that the RN is obliged to recognize the leadership of the Nupes in this institutional moment when the Parliament stands up against the abuse of power of 49.3. “LR should do the same”, she tackled, targeting the right-wing deputies who, as they had announced on several occasions, refused to add their voices to those of the RN and Nupes.
“Let them take it for granted, their government is hanging by a thread,” insisted Mathilde Panot, president of the LFI group in the Assembly, joining Raquel Garrido in affirming that “Nupes is the only alternative to their world of misfortune”.
50 votes.
This is what he will have missed to censor Macronie.
Let them take it for granted, their government is hanging by a thread.
The #NUPES is the only alternative to their world of doom. #motionsdecensure
— Mathilde Panot (@MathildePanot) October 24, 2022
The Republicans denounced as “allies of Macron” by LFI and the RN
The Republicans (LR), in the midst of an internal debate on its political positioning in relation to the majority, took it for its rank after the rejection of the motion of censure tabled by Nupes. “The right narrowly saves the government. It lacked 50 votes to eject the government. We are ready for the next generation,” welcomed Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
The right narrowly saves the government. It lacked 50 votes to eject the government. We are ready for succession. #DirectAN#Motion of censure
— Jean-Luc Melenchon (@JLMelenchon) October 24, 2022
Marine Le Pen targeted the elected LR, accused of “allies of Emmanuel Macron” for not having voted for censorship. She also noted that “they did not even see fit to file one”, while the leader of the LR deputies Olivier Marleix had indicated that he did not rule out this prospect “if the circumstances so require”.
The motions of censure did not receive a majority to be voted on. The government can thank @The Republicans, who did not wish to vote for them. They didn’t even see fit to file one. From now on, there is no longer any doubt: they are the allies of Emmanuel Macron.
– Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 24, 2022
The same Olivier Marleix denounced the “reconciliation of extremes” which materialized according to him during this vote. At the same time, elected representatives of the majority have propagated the hashtag “#RNUPES” on Twitter, insisting on the paradoxes of the “marriage” between left and radical right.
“They are very close to wanting to form a government of national fusion”, mocked, among others, Robin Reda, Renaissance deputy from Essonne and defector from LR. Eric Woerthalso rallied to the Macronist majority after leaving LR, also vilified the union of “the far right” and the “far left”, accusing them of only offering “ungovernability as an alternative”.
In the face of attacks from the majority, environmentalist Benjamin Lucas did not fail to retort that “Macronie forgets very quickly and with intellectual dishonesty of a rare magnitude the Republican barrage which led it and returned it to power”, in reference to the virulent attacks launched by the majority during the campaign legislative, which had returned back to back “the far left” supposed to be represented by the Nupes and “the far right” led by the RN.
For the government, inevitable recourse to section 49.3
The RN had also tabled its own motion of censure on October 24, but only one LFI deputy, Jean-Philippe Nilor (Martinique) voted in favor, the Nupes having indicated that it would not support a text coming from the other side of the Hemicycle.
The motions followed Article 49.3 of the Constitution activated twice the previous week by Elisabeth Borne to pass without a vote the revenue parts of the Social Security finance and financing bill. As AFP reminds us, in the absence of an absolute majority for the Macronists in the Assembly, these two appeals to this article of the Constitution are probably the first in a long series during this budgetary autumn.
On the side of the RN as of the Nupes, the use of 49.3 reflects an atmosphere of “end of reign”, while Emmanuel Macron’s second five-year term has barely begun.
Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister, faces economic crisis
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.
Sunak, the U.K.’s first leader of color, met at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III, who had just accepted the resignation of Liz Truss.
Sunak — at 42 the youngest British leader in more than 200 years — is expected to immediately begin appointing a Cabinet and getting to grips with an economy sliding toward recession. The third Conservative prime minister this year, he will also try to unite a governing party that is riven with divisions after Truss’ brief, disastrous term weakened Britain’s already difficult economic outlook.
Speaking outside the prime minister’s residence, Sunak acknowledged mistakes by his predecessor and promised to place “economic stability and confidence” at the heart of his agenda.
He said he would confront the “profound economic crisis” with compassion and lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”
Truss departed after making a public statement outside the prime minister’s 10 Downing Street office, seven weeks to the day after she was appointed prime minister. Sunak was selected to replace her as leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday.
Truss offered a defense of her low-tax economic vision and her brief term in office before being driven from the prime minister’s official residence for the last time.
“I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the problems we face,” she said. She stood by the free-market principles of “lower taxes” and “delivering growth,” despite the market mayhem triggered by her Sept. 23 budget package.
Truss wished Sunak success as Britain continues “to battle through a storm.”
Sunak’s top priorities will be appointing Cabinet ministers, and preparing for a budget statement that will set out how the government plans to come up with billions of pounds (dollars) to fill a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy, and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing economic experiments.
The statement, set to feature tax increases and spending cuts, is currently due to be made in Parliament on Monday by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt — if Sunak keeps him in the job.
Sunak, who was Treasury chief himself for two years until July, becomes prime minister in a remarkable reversal of fortune just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Party members in the summer chose her tax-cutting boosterism over his warnings that inflation must be tamed.
Truss conceded last week that she could not deliver on her plans — but only after her attempts triggered market chaos and worsened inflation at a time when millions of Britons were already struggling with soaring borrowing costs and rising energy and food prices.
The party is now desperate for someone to right the ship after months of chaos under Truss and Johnson, who quit in July after becoming mired in ethics scandals.
Sunak was chosen as Conservative leader after becoming the only candidate to clear the hurdle of 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers to run in the party election. Sunak defeated rival Penny Mordaunt, who may get a job in his government, and the ousted Johnson, who dashed back from a Caribbean vacation to rally support for a comeback bid but failed to get enough backing to run.
As well as stabilizing the U.K. economy, Sunak must try to unite a governing party that has descended into acrimony as its poll ratings have plunged.
Conservative lawmaker Victoria Atkins, a Sunak ally, said the party would “settle down” under Sunak.
“We all understand that we’ve now really got to get behind Rishi — and, in fairness, that’s exactly what the party has done,” she told radio station LBC.
ASK IRA: Were the Heat exposed by Precious Achiuwa on multiple levels?
Q: That Kyle Lowry trade looks worse and worse every day. Precious Achiuwa would have been a perfect fit next to Bam Adebayo. – Jeffrey, Miami.
A: Yes, it does and yes he might have been. At this moment, it is difficult to justify giving up a rebound machine who also makes 3-pointers, while at the same time doing it to be able to sign Kyle Lowry at three years, $85 million. But again, we’re four games into a season, talking about a Heat team that Lowry did help advance within one game of last season’s NBA Finals. And yet perhaps there is a reason the Heat moved on so quickly from Precious Achiuwa. Asked in his pregame media session Monday about Achiuwa, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, “He’s got an offensive game. He’ll shoot. He’ll get some drives and things like that. I’m probably more concerned with him getting up and down the floor both ways faster, getting on the glass a lot harder, keeping people off the glass a lot harder, and being more of an all-around player. We really need him to be an integral cog in our defensive and rebounding kind of machine. His scoring is great, and we also need that.” For at least one night, those words seemingly hit home. So yes, the Raptors and Achiuwa both came away winners Monday.
Q: At some point Miami needs a legitimate power forward. You got to package Duncan Robinson’s for a veteran (maybe even a back-up power forward who is in a doghouse). Caleb Martin is not a power forward and Jimmy Butler is undersized and you don’t want Jimmy Butler taking the punishment. Heck I’d even use Udonis Haslem for 10 minutes a game – Martin.
A: It was telling Monday that with Caleb Martin suspended, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra elected not to go with Haywood Highsmith as the replacement starter, even with Highsmith essentially on the roster as the backup power forward. And it’s not as if Nikola Jovic, if not suspended, would have been cast as starter. Spoelstra simply does not turn to such youth so soon. So, yes, there’s a void. But it’s also not as if anyone is rushing to take on Duncan Robinson’s contract. So it comes down to how much of a sweetener you would be willing to add to Robinson to get the likes of a Jae Crowder. As for Udonis Haslem, as Monday showed, he is not here to play. So, yes, Jimmy Butler might well remain the best option.
Q: Ira, what’s going on with Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry? Is part of the problem that Tyler Herro is now playing with the starters, taking ballhandling and shots away from Bam and Lowry. – Joel.
A: Yes. That’s a lot of it. Plus it gives opponents an early defensive target.
Send Mississippi River water to southwestern reservoirs? New analysis casts doubts.
As an environmental scientist, Roger Viadero had to scratch his head over news reports last summer of the thirsty demand in Palm Springs and Las Vegas, among other western cities, for water from the Mississippi River and the Great Lakes.
The letters pages of the Palm Springs Desert Sun newspaper broke their own records for online traffic last June with readers’ proposals to siphon some 22 billion gallons of water per day from the Midwest. To solve the Southwest’s water crisis, the desert denizens wrote, a series of canals and reservoirs could pipe water from the flood-prone Mississippi River to the Colorado River, a supposed win-win for everyone.
Aqueducts, pipelines and open channels pumping water from Minnesota and thereabouts to drier climates could easily do the trick, according to the letter writers. “We could fill Lake Powell in less than a year with an aqueduct from (the) Mississippi River,” wrote a reader. “It’s about will,” wrote another.
The proposals provoked Viadero, a skeptic and board-certified environmental engineer, to take up their feasibility with his students at Western Illinois University, where he chairs the environmental science doctorate program from the school’s Moline campus, located along the Mississippi River near the state’s Iowa border.
“The idea we have this abundance of water, it’s just a fantasy,” said Viadero, director of the university’s Institute for Environmental Studies, pointing to severe drought and low Midwestern water levels in an interview Monday.
“We sent astronauts to the moon,” he added. “We didn’t send the moon to us. People say all kinds of things about what they heard on Facebook. … We’re trying to give them some tools to help people make decisions.”
‘PHYSICAL, ECONOMIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL MAGNITUDE’
On Oct. 17, he and two doctoral students — E. Dave Thomas and Samuel Babatunde — released a 21-page technical analysis of the “physical, economic and environmental magnitude” of potentially diverting trillions of gallons of water from the Mississippi River to the lower Colorado River.
They presented their white paper two days later at the Upper Mississippi River Conference, which was held in Moline, and hope to have it peer-reviewed and published in an academic journal.
“We noticed a lack of information that can be used by the public to weigh the practical aspects of these proposals,” wrote the scientists. “This has created a void that’s being filled by proposals that lack realistic goals, violate a number of physical laws, and convey a poor understanding of scale, among other issues.”
Their findings, in a nutshell?
“Time, space, ecology, ﬁnances, and politics aren’t on the side” of water diverters, they wrote.
20 YEARS OF DROUGHT
The researchers noted there’s nothing hypothetical about the 20-plus years of drought that have plagued the Colorado River, which travels through seven U.S. states, provides drinking water for roughly 1-in-10 Americans and irrigates the vast majority of the nation’s winter vegetables.
Below Lake Powell in northern Arizona, the lower Colorado winds through Nevada, Arizona and California into Mexico, watering Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles and San Diego on its way.
In 2012, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation gave the possibility of diverting Mississippi River water westward serious consideration, calling it at the time a potential 30-year project. The Arizona state legislature petitioned Congress in 2021 to revisit the idea, and on June 26, a letter in the Desert Sun went viral for suggesting using the river water to replenish Lake Powell, a reservoir in Utah and Arizona, as well as Lake Mead, another drought-stricken reservoir in Nevada and Arizona.
Together, the two reservoirs are about 27 percent full, or some 13 trillion gallons short of capacity, and sinking fast.
Still, the 2012 drought that hit both the upper and lower Mississippi River basins was even more severe — though less long-lasting — than the ongoing drought along the Colorado River basins, according to the scientists.
Drought conditions have continued to impact river communities from Minnesota on down through Tennessee and Mississippi. In the past few weeks alone, low water levels have clogged Mississippi River barge traffic, impacting both recreation and national commerce, including corn supplies.
“The severity of dry conditions has become worse over time,” the scientists wrote. “Given the length and geographic extent of these dry conditions, it is unlikely that this will abate under natural circumstances.”
21.6 BILLION GALLONS DAILY
Refilling Lake Mead and Lake Powell in less than two years, as Desert Sun readers suggested, would require moving 21.6 billion gallons of water per day — enough water to fill the Washington Monument 2,600 times daily.
Examining discharge rates by Vicksburg, Miss., the scientists found that diverting some 250,000 gallons of Mississippi River water per second would reduce the average downstream flow by roughly 8 percent, or by 5.6 percent during flooding conditions and by 17 percent compared to periods of low water discharge.
The scientists scoffed at suggestions that would save taxpayers money by reducing the need to build and maintain flood levees and other infrastructure along the Mississippi River and its major tributaries. They noted that in 2019, the impact of flooding in the Midwest and southern plains was estimated at $20 billion in flood response, reconstruction and recovery, among other losses.
Even if the diverted river water was valued at just a penny per gallon, the cost to ﬁll both lakes would total at least $134.8 billion, or 6.7 times the cost of the response to the basin-wide Mississippi River flooding three years ago.
And those totals do not include the added costs to acquire land, design and construct a conveyance system, treat the water and provide for annual operation and maintenance.
A LONG CHANNEL OR A BIG PIPE UPHILL
What kind of system could transport that much water? An open channel would have to be 100 feet wide and 61 feet deep, or 1,000 feet wide and 6 feet deep, stretching across a massive swathe of the U.S., according to the scientists.
That channel would span the width of an interstate highway, if not 10, and require heavy political buy-in from the cities and states along some 1,200 to 1,600 miles of future river highway. Construction would require some 1.9 billion yards of excavated material for the channel alone, not including its foundation.
Using a closed pipe instead of an open channel would result in a structure 88 feet in diameter — about the length across of 1 1/2 semi-trailers.
Then there’s the question of crossing the mountainous continental divide. The elevation difference between Lake Powell and the Old River Control Structure, the Mississippi River floodgate system in central Louisiana, is about 4,600 feet. The maximum elevation is 11,000 feet some 12 miles east of Santa Fe, New Mexico. While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commands powerful pumps, “their lift capabilities are relatively low,” wrote the scientists.
ADVERSE EFFECTS
The report also touched briefly upon questions beyond engineering, including the likelihood that invasive species such as silver and bighead carp could travel westward from the Midwest and its tributaries.
On average, the concentration of nitrogen in Mississippi River water is 6.8 times greater than the concentration in Lake Mead. At a rate of 250,000 gallons per second, some 69 million lbs. of nitrogen would be sent westward over the course of one and a half years, likely requiring costly added treatment.
While the scientists did not dwell on political considerations, they noted that a Colorado River Compact dating to 1922 divides water allocation by basin, not by state, further complicating political questions around water access.
Both the state of Minnesota and individual communities such as Dakota County have crafted laws against removing massive loads of groundwater for non-emergency, commercial and out-of-state use.
Gearoid Reidy: The West has failed — North Korea is a nuclear state
The world might not want to hear it, but Kim Jong Un might be right.
“There will never be such a thing as our abandonment of the nuclear weapons or denuclearization,” Kim declared last month. “The position of our state as a nuclear nation has become irreversible.”
Decades of pursuing the “denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula has failed. After North Korea last month declared itself a nuclear weapons state, it’s time for the U.S. and its allies to accept this reality — and learn to live with it. That’s the first step to reducing the risk of accidental confrontation that could lead to all-out nuclear war.
The idea is reaching the mainstream. Jeffrey Lewis, a leading nuclear weapons expert, has called on Washington to “contemplate the unthinkable” and accept North Korea’s nuclear statehood, citing the increasing risks of a flashpoint as South Korea and Japan talk up first-strike capability.
Washington should think “about the return we’re seeing on our stubborn continued insistence on denuclearization as the desired near-term end-state,” agrees Ankit Panda, a senior fellow in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “We have a far more acute interest on the Korean peninsula, which is averting the use of nuclear weapons by North Korea.”
A rethink is needed. For one thing, the U.S. administration has already shown an admirable willingness to abandon the failed policies of previous administrations. From ending the war in Afghanistan, casting off decades of naive Democratic party China policy or de-escalating the War on Drugs with a reform of cannabis policy, President Joe Biden has discarded ideas he previously promoted.
And to describe the goal of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as a bust would be generous. Beyond condemning millions to poverty after 30 years, the U.S. has little to show for its punishing economic sanctions. Pyongyang has built itself a formidable arsenal: enough fissile material for dozens of nuclear bombs, and a demonstrated capacity for its missiles to hit U.S. bases in Guam or the American mainland itself. More nuclear tests are feared soon, which would be the first in five years. Kim said last month he won’t budge even after 100 years of sanctions.
Absent a very dangerous policy of regime change, Kim is going to remain in charge, and in any event doesn’t have a way to climb down from nuclear weapons. The window for military action against North Korea closed during the Clinton administration, when the U.S. considered a preemptive strike. It chose negotiation instead, which Pyongyang used as cover to speed development of its nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea’s new nuclear doctrine, unveiled in September, has further upped the ante, pledging automatic nuclear strikes on its enemies if its command-and-control leadership is threatened. Such a doctrine is a “logical reaction” to South Korea talking up its ability to deal a fatal blow to the North’s leadership, Panda says.
Indeed, far from the stereotype of the crazy North Korean leader, Kim is being perfectly logical in seeking to keep his regime in one piece. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put that in stark relief. Ukraine famously agreed to give up the nuclear weapons on its territory (though they were not under its control) after the fall of the Soviet Union, in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S., U.K. and Russia. Time has shown how valuable those assurances were. Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi are other examples of leaders who abandoned their nuclear pursuits, only to meet gruesome ends.
Kim could not be sure of any guarantee that Washington might give in return for denuclearization — especially when it’s U.S. policy that has been most inconsistent. Flipping between dovish Democratic and hawkish Republican positions on Pyongyang (or in the case of Donald Trump’s administration, between “fire and fury” and love letters in the space of a few years) has resulted in head-snappingly inconsistent carrot-and-stick approaches.
Meanwhile, through a cycle of bait-and-switch negotiations and threats, Kim has managed to keep the U.S. and South Korea distracted enough to complete his nuclear state. He’s on his fourth South Korean leader and third American president. He’s less than half Biden’s age; time is on his side, assuming he can avoid the heart problems that felled his father and grandfather.
Of course, there are significant risks. Pyongyang has proven not to be a trustworthy negotiating partner. Being seen to reward its obstinacy might embolden rogue regimes elsewhere. Even a tacit acceptance of North Korea’s position could also lead to another bout of proliferation. The South Korean public is already roundly in favor of also possessing nuclear weapons. Japan is understandably far more opposed but how might it react surrounded by four nuclear-armed states?
But doggedly pursuing a failed policy that has only become more unrealistic over the years isn’t getting the U.S. and its allies anywhere — and the risk of accidental confrontation is only running higher.
NFL power rankings, Week 8: Race between Ravens and Bengals heats up
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 8:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Buffalo Bills (5-1, No. 1 last week)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0, No. 2)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2, No. 3)
If there were any lingering doubts about the Chiefs’ offense after the Tyreek Hill trade, they were put to rest Sunday. Kansas City averaged 9.1 yards per play in a 44-23 win over the 49ers, as Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns against one of the league’s best defenses. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combined for 235 receiving yards, tight end Travis Kelce caught six passes for 98 yards and Mecole Hardman became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to have at least two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the same game. The defense also flexed its muscle, sacking Jimmy Garoppolo five times and pressuring him into two interceptions, including one in the end zone near the end of the first half. Mahomes is still one of the toughest quarterbacks to defend in the league, and his new weapons have held up their end of the bargain.
The flawed contenders
4. New York Giants (6-1, No. 5)
5. Minnesota Vikings (5-1, No. 4)
6. Baltimore Ravens (4-3, No. 7)
7. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3, No. 10)
8. Dallas Cowboys (5-2, No. 8)
This felt like the week the Giants were going to come back down to earth. The Jaguars entered Sunday as the betting favorites, but New York once again found a way to win, this time stopping wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line as time expired to secure a 23-17 victory. Daniel Jones has become one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the league (yes, really), passing for 202 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 107 yards and a score as Jacksonville focused on limiting star running back Saquon Barkley, who finally got going in the fourth quarter. Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has made an immediate impact with his consistent pressure on the quarterback, and unheralded contributors like veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau are making big plays. Injuries to rookie right tackle Evan Neal (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and left guard Ben Bredeson (knee) will test the Giants’ depth, but there’s no question coach Brian Daboll has built a tough team that’s proving even tougher to beat.
In the AFC North, the race between the Ravens and Bengals is heating up. While Baltimore exorcised some demons by finally holding on to a fourth-quarter lead in a 23-20 win over Cleveland, Cincinnati showed off the offensive firepower that led it to a surprising Super Bowl berth in a 35-17 win over Atlanta. Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns, including his NFL-best 12th passing touchdown of 50 or more yards since 2021. The Bengals nearly had three 100-yard receivers in Tyler Boyd (155), Ja’Marr Chase (130) and Tee Higgins (93), reminding everyone that this remains one of the most explosive offenses in the league.
The Ravens desperately needed a win, no matter how ugly, and it could set them up for a strong run against a series of mediocre teams. The big question is the play of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was held to 120 passing yards, the sixth fewest of his career, on just 16 attempts. Baltimore’s resurgent running game behind the returning Gus Edwards got the job done Sunday, but the Ravens need the Jackson that showed up in the first three weeks of the season to be a legitimate postseason contender. Despite all the blown leads and frustrating moments, however, the Ravens sit atop the division and rank fourth in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. This is still a good team that could be pretty scary come playoff time.
On the cusp of contention
9. Miami Dolphins (4-3, No. 17)
10. New York Jets (5-2, No. 11)
11. Los Angeles Rams (3-3, No. 12)
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4, No. 9)
13. Tennessee Titans (4-2, No. 16)
From top to bottom, the AFC East has a pretty strong case to be the best division in football. The return of Tua Tagovailoa from a concussion helped the Dolphins secure a 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night, but the third-year quarterback looked rusty, throwing four near-interceptions that Pittsburgh defenders dropped. It took three picks from the Miami secondary against rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to salt this one away, as the Dolphins’ offense produced just 127 yards in the second half. A healthy Tagovailoa with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill remains a legitimate threat, but outside of an incredible fourth quarter against the Ravens way back in Week 2, it has been disappointing.
The Jets haven’t been dominant, but they’ve avoided turnovers and played sound defense on the way to four straight wins, the latest 16-9 over the Broncos and backup quarterback Brett Rypien. Sunday’s victory came at a cost, however, as star rookie running back Breece Hall (torn ACL) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) were both lost to season-ending injuries. Hall had been the engine of the Jets’ turnaround, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while being a reliable receiver. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has put up modest numbers since his return from a knee injury, but he’ll have to carry more of the load to keep the offense ahead of schedule. There’s more pressure on Wilson and a young defense led by rookie cornerback Sauce Garnder to keep the Jets in the playoff race.
There wasn’t a more shocking result on Sunday, and maybe this entire season, than the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers. Carolina had just fired coach Matt Rhule and traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, yet third-string quarterback P.J. Walker outplayed Tom Brady in an improbable win. Brady now has a losing record through his first seven games of a season for the first time since 2002 — his first full season as an NFL starter and the only healthy season of his career in which he did not make the playoffs. His decision to come back from a brief retirement looks more bewildering by the week. There’s still plenty of talent on this team, but it hasn’t been enough to prevent four losses in five games. Now safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out with a concussion, further depleting a banged-up secondary. A quick turnaround to play the Ravens on Thursday night couldn’t come at a worse time.
The wild cards
14. Seattle Seahawks (4-3, No. 19)
15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, No. 6)
16. Arizona Cardinals (3-4, No. 23)
17. San Francisco 49ers (3-4, No. 14)
18. Green Bay Packers (3-4, No. 13)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4, No. 24)
20. Washington Commanders (3-4, No. 29)
21. Chicago Bears (3-4, No. 30)
22. New England Patriots (3-4, No. 15)
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5, No. 21)
Through the first seven weeks, the best rookie class in the league belongs to Seattle. Running back Kenneth Walker broke out with 168 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-23 win over the Chargers, just the latest standout performance from a 2022 draft pick on this roster. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas have been rock-solid offensive tackles. Cornerback Tariq Woolen is tied for the league lead with four interceptions. Cornerback Coby Bryant and edge rusher Boye Mafe have been valuable contributors. Journeyman quarterback Geno Smith has been a revelation, perhaps earning himself a long-term deal with the franchise. Seattle is in first place in the vaunted NFC West, and it doesn’t feel like a fluke.
Is it time to panic in Green Bay? With a 23-21 defeat to Washington, the Packers have lost three straight for the first time since 2018, and the offense looks completely broken. Running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who were meant to be the engine of this offense as a group of young receivers got up to speed, combined for just 38 yards on 12 carries against one of the league’s worst run defenses. Aaron Rodgers looks more like a 38-year-old quarterback on his last legs than a two-time reigning Most Valuable Player; he didn’t attempt a pass more than 10 yards in the air until the final two minutes of the first half Sunday. The defense isn’t living up to high expectations either, allowing backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to throw two touchdown passes and giving up 166 rushing yards. There’s still plenty of time for coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers to turn this season around, but it’s going to take some heavy lifting.
The basement
24. Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1, No. 20)
25. Atlanta Falcons (3-4, No. 18)
26. Cleveland Browns (2-5, No. 25)
27. Denver Broncos (2-5, No. 22)
28. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5, No. 26)
29. Carolina Panthers (2-5, No. 32)
30. New Orleans Saints (2-5, No. 27)
31. Detroit Lions (1-5, No. 28)
32. Houston Texans (1-4-1, No. 31)
After a frustrating loss to the Ravens in which an officiating controversy might have cost them a chance to tie the game, the Browns are left to wonder where exactly this season — and maybe this entire franchise — is heading. They traded a boatload of draft picks, including three first-rounders, for quarterback Deshaun Watson and gave him $230 million guaranteed despite the former Texans star being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by more than two dozen women. When he does eventually return to the field after his 11-game suspension, the Browns might be completely out of playoff contention. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam made it clear where they stood on the accusations against Watson when they made the deal, choosing to look the other way in favor of Watson’s star power. No contrived statements or charitable donations can wash away the callousness of that move, and now they’re left with a losing team. Things might only get worse from here, both on and off the field.
You Cannot Miss Anand Mahindra’s Tweet After Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM
Rishi Sunak hit the headlines yesterday after becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK. As soon as Liz Truss resigned, Rishi was the frontrunner to lead the Britishers. Boris Johnson was in the race too but he pulled out yesterday, clearing the way for the 42-year-old.
Some decades ago, who’d have thought an Asian, a Brown Person, and an Indian will be ruling the UK? Although Rishi is technically a UK Citizen, his Indian roots have surely given us Indians a sense of pride. Britishers ruled us for years but the tables have turned now. It shows how far we have come after independence. Several Twitter users heaped praises on the newly appointed PM and one of them was Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra.
Mahindra’s tweet threw light on how the Brits viewed us as a nation when they left us reeling in 1947, and how things have shaped up some 7 decades later. Churchill, in particular, loathed Indians.
This is what Mahindra tweeted:-
In 1947 on the cusp of Indian Independence, Winston Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2022
Winston Churchill is often hailed as the greatest Briton ever. The West views him as a freedom fighter who showed Europe the way in World War 2. But behind all his legacy and for everyone else living outside the West, he was a chauvinist, imperialist and racist. He isn’t the Hero everyone claims him to be. For those who believe in Churchill’s ideology and are living in denial, an egocentric bubble that India is still a third-world country, Sunak’s victory will be hard to digest. Britain’s economic and political struggle are there to see for everyone while on the other hand, Indian Economy is the fastest-growing in the world.
Indian-origins were already ruling the American MNCs. They’ve upped their game now. The new standard is nothing less than the Prime Minister of a former Colonizer. Rishi has raised the bar! This is the Asian Century, bound to be led by India and Indians. NRIs and Indian-origins doing their bit is icing on the cake.
The post You Cannot Miss Anand Mahindra’s Tweet After Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM appeared first on MEWS.
