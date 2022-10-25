News
Tom Thibodeau determined to get his team to shoot more threes: ‘We nudged it up a little bit’
Tom Thibodeau was coy about his new goal for 3-point attempts, but the number is certainly ambitious.
“Forty-two is a little low,” Thibodeau responded Monday when a reporter floated it.
How about 45?
“Still low,” the coach said.
While digesting last season’s playoffs, Thibodeau saw the most successful teams were releasing treys at a higher rate. Three of the four Conference finalists — the Mavericks, Warriors and Celtics — finished in the top-4 of 3-point attempts in the postseason.
Since the playoffs are often a precursor to trends, Thibodeau decided to increase his demand from last season’s goal of 37 to 40 3-point shots.
“We nudged it up a little bit,” he said.
Raising that number has been an aspiration from Thibodeau since he took the gig over two years ago, when the Knicks finished the 2019-20 season as the 29th ranked team in the NBA with just 28.4 3-point attempts per game.
“I saw where we ranked in terms of 3-point shooting. So the first thing was — right now we’re not giving ourselves a chance to win because we’re at such a deficit,” Thibodeau said. “We didn’t take enough, we didn’t make enough. So that was the biggest thing — let’s close that gap.”
There wasn’t much improvement in Thibodeau’s first campaign. The Knicks shocked the NBA by finishing 10 games over .500 but their success was built on defense and keeping the scores low.
Last season was a big jump to 36.9 3-point attempts, but the Knicks floundered defensively and fell out of the play-in tournament.
This season, the Knicks averaged 37.5 3-point attempts in their opening two games. Thibodeau wants more.
“Mathematically, we have to be at a certain number for us to have a chance to win,” he said.
Much of this is about pace. The faster the Knicks play, the more possessions it accumulates. Increased 3-pointers are a byproduct.
It’s a formula for high-scoring games, which seemingly undermines Thibodeau’s reputation as a defensive specialist.
But Thibodeau understands the final score isn’t determined by style points.
“I know how it works in this league. Everyone wants to put you into some box,” he said. “You’re an offensive guy, you’re a defensive guy, you’re a player development guy. Whatever it might be. I just want to win. I know I’ve been put into this box. I have no problem with it. But I’ve had top-5 offenses, too. I think if you understand defense, you also understand where the holes in the defense are, where you can attack the holes in the defense. And that’s one of the advantages I think you do gain.
“I don’t care if it’s slow, fast or medium. I just want to make sure we have more than them at the end.”
Rapper Kodak Black Is Rumored To Be Dating Legendary Singer Monica Arnold
The rapper who believes Donald Trump should be the president of the United States forever, Kodak Black, is back in the news—and if this isn't some upcoming project he's got with legendary singer Monica Arnold, then the two are exchanging fluids. It's rumored that Kodak Black and Monica Arnold are a 'thing'
GM Ryan Poles says learning how to finish is the key to the Chicago Bears’ ascent: ‘We’re on the doorstep’
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles landed on a key word Monday: finish.
That’s what Poles would like to see his team do better after a 2-4 start characterized the last three weeks by games that slipped away late. The Bears squandered fourth-quarter leads in losses to the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings and couldn’t quite get over the hump in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants to begin the month.
Thus they went into Monday night’s clash with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium with plenty to prove and with Poles believing he knows how this group can turn a corner in its ability to finish.
“It’s detail in their work,” Poles said. “Just being very specific, it’s being exactly where you’re supposed to be. (It’s) your technique. I know Coach (Matt Eberflus) is big on technique. That’s one thing they hammered this week. I believe in that too, just from my time playing. If you can dial in on technique, all the other little stuff comes after that.”
Poles met with reporters for a little more than 10 minutes, long enough to provide an overview of where he thinks the Bears are and where they need to go. Naturally, a lot of the conversation revolved around quarterback Justin Fields and his path to progress.
Here are highlights from that session.
On his big-picture assessment of where the Bears are after the first six games:
“Clearly, Matt and I are on the same page in terms of competing to win games. We’ve come up short a few times, and to us that’s a little bit of having a young team that needs to learn how to finish in the red zone and win games and do the things we’re hoping to do. What I was really encouraged about was how we handled this mini-bye. And regardless of your record, the ability to look in the mirror and see what did we do well, what did we not do well, what have we struggled with and then attack those things (is key).
“Our coaches met with the players. We met with the coordinators and just talked about that exactly. And then what’s the plan to improve and take the next step? The work that was put in this week was incredible, making some adjustments to get guys in positions to be successful and do better and hopefully win some games.”
On Justin Fields’ growth:
“I know Justin has been a big topic with his development. And we’re encouraged with the progress that is there. I know it’s not in the statistics and on the paper all the time, but he is getting better in a lot of different areas. As a whole we’ve got to continue to play better around him as well to allow him to keep playing well and get his confidence going to execute at a high level.”
On what he would like to see Fields show over the final two-plus months to demonstrate progress:
“(It’s) a few different things. How is he being used? Are we putting him in the position where he can be successful? And then it’s the execution and the details of what he’s being asked to do and really speeding up to the game and making decisions quicker. Again, the beautiful thing about football, it’s reliant on everybody else. As a whole we have to improve. And I think we’ll see that when everyone starts to get better, then we’ll start to ascend.”
On the possibility of being active before the trade deadline to add pass-catching help for the offense:
“Regardless we’re always going to be active in terms of whether it’s making phone calls or picking up the phone and just seeing if that is something that can improve our team and it makes sense for us — not only for now. Because I’ve always talked about this. It’s about sustaining success for a long period of time. It’s not the short fix all the time. Just blending that together is tough because it takes a lot of discipline to do. So that’s what we’re balancing.”
On where the team has fallen short through the first six games:
“I knew we were going to be a young team. But it’s really just executing at a higher level and guys making plays. Finishing. Those types of things. Also, we know that it’s a new scheme for a lot of different people. Even with Justin, this is his first year with us. He doesn’t have many starts as it is. It’s just continuing to grow and seeing guys mature within the game. That’s what we need to speed up.”
On specific things he has seen from Fields that encouraged him:
“With young players you’re looking for the flashes. And he has shown the flashes of getting the ball out on time, being accurate. Some of the deep shots — like even the one to (Dante) Pettis (against the Commanders) was incredible. So it’s continuing to do those things. That’s what we’re looking for.”
On the ongoing criticism from outside that he didn’t do enough in the offseason to improve the offensive line and receiving corps to properly help Fields:
“We’re still able to evaluate everybody in our current situation. I’m convicted with the things that we did do this offseason and in the draft. And we’ll continue to chip away. Like I’ve said, everything we’re going to do or are doing is to sustain success over a long period of time. Within that, I think we can still evaluate our players — from the quarterback to guys on defense and all the positions.”
On the performance to this point of rookie defensive backs Kyle Gordon and Jaquan Brisker:
“Kyler’s getting better every single week. I thought the last game was probably his best game so far. We put a lot on his plate playing inside and outside, and that takes a lot of mental toughness. Especially playing DB in this league, it’s a grind. There’s a lot of space to cover, so he’s doing good and will continue to improve. I truly believe in that.
“And then Brisker’s been doing a good job too. I’ve been expecting him to make some plays on the ball and I think that’s going to come as well. But his ability to tackle and come in and fill and help our defense become physical, I think he’s done a good job.”
On where he sees indicators of the team he wants to build long term:
“For the age of our team, there have been a lot of games where we’re knocking on the door to win games. The next step is learning how to finish. And you all know this from watching on Sundays. There are teams where, once they learn how to find a way to win, there are teams that know how to come back from deficits. There are characteristics of (winning) teams. Finishing is one of those things. We really need to take that next step. But we’re on the doorstep.”
On his evaluation of coach Matt Eberflus:
“He’s incredible. Again, his ability to self-assess over this last week and get the staff together and keep the team jelled together (has been good). That’s what you worry about with any team is when you lose, you don’t want things to fracture, and this team is tighter than it’s ever been. (It’s about) believing in each other and finding ways to win games moving forward.”
One Of 2Pac’s Ex-girlfriends, Desiree Smith, Confirms That The Late Rapper F**ed Faith Evans
So the rumors that the late rapper 2Pac f***ed Faith Evans are true? Well, one of 2Pac's numerous ex-girlfriends Desiree Smith has confirmed that the legendary rapper and Faith exchanged fluids. According to Desiree, 2Pac confirmed to her and since he never lied to her while they were dating, she believes it.
The post One Of 2Pac's Ex-girlfriends, Desiree Smith, Confirms That The Late Rapper F**ed Faith Evans appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey among 6 starters missing at walk-through practice
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was among six Ravens starters sidelined at Monday’s walk-through practice.
Humphrey (hamstring) was listed as missing on Monday’s injury report, which was an estimation of the team’s participation ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness), inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) and cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps) also did not practice.
Running back Gus Edwards (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) were listed as limited, while guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was a full participant. Of the nine Ravens on the injury report, all but Stephens (16 total snaps) and Cleveland (inactive) played significant snaps in the Ravens’ 23-20 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.
Asked after practice whether Humphrey’s injury could be serious, Harbaugh said: “No, he’s OK. We’ll see. I don’t know. It’s Monday.”
Eleven Buccaneers were listed as missing at their walk-through Monday, including seven starters: wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee), tight end Cameron Brate (neck), guards Shaq Mason (ankle) and Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion). Starting defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) was estimated to be limited.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told local reporters Monday that Winfield, a Pro Bowl selection last season, is “likely to be out” Thursday.
Extra points
- The Ravens released cornerback Daryl Worley from their 53-man roster and re-signed him to their practice squad. Worley played 14 special teams snaps Sunday.
- Asked about the team’s plan for practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was not elevated for Sunday’s game, Harbaugh said: “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
After Nets offseason drama, all is quiet — and focused — in Brooklyn
Despite enduring as chaotic an offseason as any team this past summer, all seems to be quiet — and focused on basketball — as the Nets trek through the first leg of their season. That’s as good of an indication as there can be that this team is.
The Nets’ summer consisted of contentious negotiations between Kyrie Irving and Nets management, followed by Kevin Durant’s trade request — then his subsequent demand Nets owner Joe Tsai fire both general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.
Tsai did neither. Irving opted into the final year of his contract and is essentially operating on a one-year deal. Durant had a clearing-of-the-air meeting calling for accountability from top to bottom, and the Nets entered this season with one goal:
Figuring out how to best utilize their pieces to be the last team standing at the end of the season.
Elsewhere in the NBA, however, other teams are experiencing much more turmoil than the Nets, whose main concern at this juncture of the season is getting star forward Ben Simmons back to the most aggressive version of himself after a 470-day layoff between games played.
RUSSELL WESTBROOK EXPERIMENT
For the Nets, it was about not making a deal. For the Lakers, it’s about the deal they should have struck.
The Lakers have lost their first three games of the season, and Russell Westbrook has been abominable in purple and gold. In his latest display of poor decision-making, Westbrook attempted and missed a pull-up jump shot at the worst time: The Lakers led by one with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter and 17 seconds left on the shot clock against Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
It was such a blunder, Westbrook’s lead stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were animated in their disbelief of his decision.
And you know what happened next: Lillard hit a stepback three to give the Trail Blazers a two-point lead, and Portland — a team some would consider undermatched given the Lakers’ starpower — went on to win in crunch time.
Here are some more glaring stats from Westbrook’s awful start to the season: He is shooting 3-of-17 on jump shots through the first three games of the year and is 4-of-26 from the field in his team’s last two losses. Those losses have only been by a combined eight points, which in theory means the Lakers could have evenly distributed his shots to other teammates and had a better chance to win.
The Lakers are going to be a mess until one of two things happen: Westbrook starts playing better, and fast, which doesn’t appear on the horizon; or they trade him for one of several packages reportedly available at the cost of both their tradeable first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.
SIXERS STARTED 0-3
That’s a pretty terrible start for a team that not only kept their entire core intact from last season’s team, but also added depth with two of their superstar guard’s friends in P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.
Yet here they are with two understandable losses to the defending conference champion Boston Celtics and the year prior’s NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Both of those teams are experiencing some issues: The Celtics are dealing with a widely-reported coaching change; and the Bucks are still missing All-Star forward Khris Middleton.
But losing to a San Antonio Spurs team primed to be tanking for Victor Wembanyama at the end of the year is inexcusable. Joel Embiid scored 40 points and Tyrese Maxey has established himself as a bright star with another impressive performance (25 points, six assists), but James Harden only posted 12 points with 12 assists, and Tobias Harris — whose name was floated in trade rumors this past summer — feels like the odd man out with Maxey’s ascendence within the organization.
It’s early in the season, but many had the 76ers pegged as a dominant championship contender given Embiid is anchoring the defense and Harden being surrounded with so many offensive weapons.
BULLS OFF TO ROCKY START
Another team with largely the same core as last year off to a slower start than they would have hoped.
The Bulls still have the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, and even though they’re missing Lonzo Ball (knee surgery rehab), the roster is still full of depth at every position. Yet after beating the Heat, the Bulls lost to a Wizards team no one has pegged as a playoff contender on a Bradley Beal game winner, then got blown out by the Cavaliers in a 32-point performance from Donovan Mitchell.
NETS PROCEEDING AS EXPECTED
No one thought Simmons would get back to looking like his old self immediately. And with Joe Harris, Seth Curry and T.J. Warren nursing injuries to start this season, no one thought the Nets would be immediately healthy, either.
In fact, Nash has made it clear on a number of occasions that things would look ugly early as the team incorporates new wrinkles to a recently installed offense and learns how each five-man unit meshes after adding new pieces to the rotation over the summer.
The Nets are a work in progress, but that work isn’t nearly as disastrous as the drama over the offseason would have suggested. And in this case, for the Nets, all quiet is all clear.
JAZZ ARE 3-0
Show me the person who bet that the Utah Jazz would win their first three games and I’ll show you a delusional sports fan who just so happens to now be filthy rich.
The Jazz have beaten three legitimate Western Conference contenders: the same New Orleans Pelicans team that beat the Nets by 22; the same Minnesota Timberwolves team that paired Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert; and the same Denver Nuggets team led by the reigning league Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
That’s really interesting — given this was a team expected to tank to the heavens after trading star guard Mitchell to Cleveland and sending Gobert to Minnesota in the first place.
Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton are trying to prove they’re not just Cleveland’s leftovers, and two seasons after winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson is showing what he can do as a starter.
The ironic part, of course, is that with every win this unlikely group of undefeated hoopers strings together, the further Danny Ainge gets from being in position to select a generational talent like the 7-3 Wembanyama in this year’s upcoming draft.
One guilty plea, one alternate approach avert trial over George Floyd’s death
Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd was averted on Monday after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to manslaughter and another agreed to take a more uncommon approach and let a judge decide his fate based on the evidence in the case.
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao had been set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd, who died after another officer kneeled on the Black man’s neck, sparking worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.
Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in exchange for the murder count against him being dismissed. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge; Thomas Lane pleaded guilty earlier this year.
Thao, who previously told the judge that it “would be lying” to plead guilty, said Monday that he would proceed with a stipulated evidence trial on the count of aiding and abetting manslaughter. The two sides will work out agreed-upon evidence against Thao and prepare written closing arguments. They will submit those to Judge Peter Cahill to decide whether Thao is guilty. If he’s convicted, the murder count — which carries a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison — will be dropped.
By taking that approach, Thao waives his right to a jury trial, as well as his right to cross-examine the state’s witnesses, call witnesses of his own and testify. But he preserves his right to appeal.
His attorney, Bob Paule, told The Associated Press that this allows Thao to still litigate the issue of his guilt or innocence, and “it’s ultimately up to the judge to decide whether this really constitutes aiding and abetting. “
Legal experts say the approach is uncommon in a case like this and could benefit both sides.
“The stipulated bench trial allows him to maintain his innocence and to blame the court if he gets found guilty, rather than make any admissions himself,” said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. “On the state’s part, they also don’t want to go to trial. They are exhausted, their witnesses are exhausted. … They potentially get what they want, which is just a conviction and concurrent prison time, which is all they were looking for.”
Floyd, 46, died after former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back during the restraint, which was captured on video.
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February.
Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the state cases, said in a statement that he hopes Keung’s plea can bring comfort to Floyd’s family and “bring our communities closer to a new era of accountability and justice.” He also said his office is looking forward to a swift resolution of Thao’s case.
As part of his plea agreement, Kueng admitted that he held Floyd’s torso, that he knew from his experience and training that restraining a handcuffed person in a prone position created a substantial risk, and that the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable under the circumstances.
Kueng agreed to a sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison, to be served at the same time as his federal sentence and in federal custody. He will be formally sentenced later and was being returned to federal custody — he has been at a prison in Ohio since early October.
Ben Crump and other attorneys for Floyd’s family released a statement saying that Kueng’s plea shows justice takes time, adding: “We must never forget the horror of what we all saw in that 9-minute video, and that there rightfully should be both accountability for all involved as well as deep lessons learned for police officers and communities everywhere.”
In Thao’s case, both sides have until Nov. 17 to submit their materials to Cahill, who said he would issue a decision within 90 days. If convicted of manslaughter, Thao would likely get about four years in prison, to be served at the same time as his federal sentence.
Thao, who has been at the federal medical center in Lexington, Kentucky, since early October, said in court that he wished to remain in Hennepin County sheriff’s custody while his case proceeds, even though he would be in solitary confinement.
Cahill said in court that Thao had recently sustained a concussion, but he did not say how. When asked if there had been an incident at the federal prison, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons said he could not comment, citing privacy, safety and security reasons.
Someone familiar with the matter told the AP that Thao was attacked in prison on Friday but only suffered minor injuries. The person could not discuss details of the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
John Baker, a lawyer and assistant professor of criminal justice studies at St. Cloud State University, said stipulated bench trials can be used when there are concerns about getting an unbiased jury and when a case hinges more on a legal question rather than evidentiary issues.
Mike Brandt, a Minneapolis defense attorney who is also monitoring the case, said: “I think there was incentive for everyone to settle these cases. The state probably had a reality check; that murder charges were questionable. And if they can get (a conviction) without the time and trouble, and frankly without putting the witnesses through all the trauma again, there’s a huge benefit in that.”
Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is serving 22 1/2 years in the state case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years. He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.
Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February: All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.
Lane, who is white, is serving his 2 1/2-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He’s serving a 3-year state sentence at the same time. Kueng, who is Black, was sentenced to three years on the federal counts; Thao, who is Hmong American, got a 3 1/2-year federal sentence.
Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
