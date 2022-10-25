Toncoin Gains Over 14% In Value During The Turbulent Week

Toncoin is outperforming major coins despite a turbulent week for the crypto market. The coin experienced a surge of over 14% within the week, leaving traders with huge profits. Toncoin is currently trading at $1.44 per coin, a 4.68% gain in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin’s gains also extend to BTC and ETH as it records a substantial edge in price over both cryptos. More recently, Telegram announced the near-completion of its username auction marketplace. The announcement also mentioned the marketplace would leverage the Ton blockchain infrastructure. This bullish news helped push Ton’s price over 12% on the day.

Toncoin Makes Bullish Reversal To Bag Over 16% Gains

TON’s price jump last Thursday came as a surprise for traders and the Ton blockchain users. It was trading in the red zone, touching $1.22 at midday. However, it quickly made a reversal and jumped to $1.39. After making its 13.93% gain, it closed the trading day at $1.35.

This surge comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market as a whole has been doing poorly. For the first time this month, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is already less than $920 billion. It might fall even lower than $910 billion by the end of the day.

This week also saw Bitcoin, the world’s first crypto, fall below $19k. On Friday, Bitcoin fell to $18,811.51, marking a 1.25% drop from the previous day. While it’s still trading in the red zone, it has climbed to $19k. Specifically, it’s trading at $19,318, down 0.72% from the previous day, at press time. Ethereum also had a bloody week, despite recovering some losses today. On Friday, a unit of Ether was worth $1,278. This decreased by 1% from its early morning price of $1,292. Thankfully, it’s trading at $1,348, a 24-hour increase of 1.34%. However, the battle is far from over.

Toncoin’s Partnership With Telegram Causes Price To Surge

TON took to Twitter on October 21st to announce its partnership with messaging app Telegram. The partnership will see both platforms creating a marketplace for auctioning off custom usernames. A few weeks ago, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov proposed offering distinctive and identifiable usernames. This will allow Telegram to purchase and trade usernames on the TON blockchain-based marketplace.

From what we can gather from Telegram Usernames, the platform for online auctions is nearly ready for launch. It advises that the most valuable usernames be purchased and registered in the TON blockchain’s immutable record.

This news was the main catalyst of Ton’s price action, which saw it gain over 16%. The number of trades has also increased by more than 380%. As Telegram plans to reserve and sell off unique usernames, there has been a rise in traders’ enthusiasm. Telegram also recently unveiled a TON-based functionality that paves the way for users to trade cryptocurrencies with one another.

