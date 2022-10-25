Connect with us

Blockchain

Twitter Working On Its Own Crypto Wallet Prototype

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

Twitter Bitcoin Crypto Wallet
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, famous for her reports on to-be-launch tech features, claimed that Twitter would implement its own crypto wallet. Currently, the project is under development, and the team behind the feature is still working on a prototype. 

According to Manchun Wong, the crypto wallet will enable users to deposit and withdraw their funds without relying on third-party services. At the time of writing, there is no official announcement or statement from the company, only unofficial reports. 

Twitter’s Crypto Wallet Prototype Only The Beginning?

The Jack Dorsey-founded social media has been one of the most crypto-friendly platforms, alongside Instagram and Reddit. Under Dorsey’s leadership, the company launched several features allowing users to link their crypto wallets to their profiles. 

However, this feature requires that users create and manage their own wallets and addresses. The feature was initially compatible with Bitcoin. Later, Twitter extended the feature to Ethereum addresses and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 

ETH’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSDT Tradingview

Until now, there were no reports of a native Twitter crypto wallet. If implemented, the process of sending and receiving tips, and using the NFT profile picture feature, could be much easier for the users. They won’t need to link or manage an external wallet. 

The social media platform continues to improve its crypto features after the change in management. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey left his role appointing Parag Agrawal as CEO. 

In addition to a crypto wallet feature, there is a separate division called “Bluesky.” The team behind this project is working on a social media solution as a “social protocol.” In that way, these platforms will be able to operate beyond the structure of a traditional company. They will adopt the values akin to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies of transparency and decentralization. 

In that sense, the protocol might give more power to social media users allowing them to choose the services they want to operate with, control the algorithms running them, and even their performance. 

Although Twitter and Bluesky operate as separate entities, they were both founded by Dorsey to take social media to the future, to a period where crypto wallets might become the new normal in the form of social protocols. 

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Binance Striving Hard To Grab the Hacker Behind Recent Exploit

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

Binance Investing Heavily In Defi As Per Ceo ‘Cz’
google news
Exchange News
  • The attacker stole $570 million worth of cryptocurrency on October 6.
  • Following the discovery of the breach, Binance Smart Chain was disabled.

On Monday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC that the exchange is “narrowing down” the identity of the attacker who stole $570 million worth of cryptocurrency from a cross-chain bridge on October 6.

Zhao said that the blockchain has successfully frozen up to 90% of the stolen assets. The biggest centralized cryptocurrency exchange in the world has received assistance in identifying hacker.

Speaking to CNBC from Dubai, Zhao added:

“We’re still actually helping [law enforcement] to chase the bad players and working with law enforcement around the globe. In this particular instance, law enforcement gave us tips on who they think it may be, so we’re narrowing it down.”

Former FBI Agent Hired

Following the discovery of the breach, Binance Smart Chain was disabled. Zhao said on Reddit that the “funds are safe,” but also disclosed that the value of the funds syphoned off the BSC was between $100 and $110 million.

Paradigm researcher Sam Sun tweeted after the vulnerability that the hacker “somehow convinced the Binance Bridge” to twice transfer 1 million BNB to the hacker’s account. Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics business, reports that $2 billion, or 69% of all funds taken from the beginning of the year through August, were the result of assaults on cross-chain bridges. This is before the Binance Smart Chain Bridge was hacked.

Considering the persistent increase in cryptocurrency-related fraud incidents. Binance has a new director of investigations in its U.S. office. The exchange just hired BJ Kang, a former FBI agent, to serve as its first Head of Investigations.

Recommended For You:

Binance Investing Heavily in DeFi as per CEO ‘CZ’

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Plummets 25% in Last 7 Days

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

Crypto Market Fumbles, Over $600M Liquidated In Last 24 Hours
google news
59 seconds ago |