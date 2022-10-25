Blockchain
Uniswap Shows Bullish Pattern As Price Fails To Break $6.8; Are Bears In Control?
- UNI’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a range channel.
- UNI bounced off its downtrend movement as the price broke its resistance of $6.8 but failed to hold this region.
- The price of UNI continues in its range movement as the price gets rejected into a range and trades below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Uniswap (UNI), a one-time favorite of many in the crypto industry, has failed to live up to the hype it once had as its price rallied from a low of $3 to $30. The crypto market, including the big players like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB), has had a quiet month as the prices of most altcoins have found themselves fighting for survival as they seek to defend their key support areas. The price of UNI, despite having a good start in recent weeks, formed a bullish pattern but failed to complement this structure with some rally. (Data from Binance)
Uniswap (UNI) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Uniswap has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of UNI hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly chart rallying from a low of $3.5 to a high of $9.5 before facing rejection from that region.
After the price of UNI rallied to a high of $9.5, the price has faced rejection to break higher to a region of $10, and the price has continued to struggle to stay afloat, considering how tough the crypto market has been lately.
The price of UNI dropped to a low of $5 after rejection from the high of $9.5; the price of UNI bounced from that region to a high of $6.5, where the price was rejected into a range channel.
Weekly resistance for the price of UNI – $10.
Weekly Support for the price of UNI – $5.5.
Price Analysis Of UNI On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of UNI continues to trade below the key resistance formed at 50 EMA after forming a cup and handle pattern but failed to complete the pattern as the price was rejected into the range. The price of $7 acts as the resistance holding the price of UNI from breaking the range and trending higher.
The price of UNI needs to break and hold above $7 for the price to trend higher to a region of $9.5-$10, which is a key supply zone for most traders. If the UNI price fails to break above this region, we could see the price retest its Support at $5.5.
Daily resistance for the UNI price – $9.5-$10.
Daily Support for the UNI price – $5.5.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction And Fresh Increase Seems Likely
Bitcoin price corrected lower from $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is holding the $19,200 support and might soon start a fresh increase.
- Bitcoin started a downside correction after it failed to clear the $19,650 zone.
- The price is trading above $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,320 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above the $19,350 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported
Bitcoin price was able to gain pace for a move above the $19,500 resistance. However, BTC struggled above the $19,600 zone. It traded as high as $19,679 and recently started a downside correction.
There was a correction below the $19,500 and $19,400 levels. The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $18,865 swing low to $19,680 high. The price even spiked below the $19,250 level.
However, the bulls were active near the $19,200 support zone. Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also stable above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $18,865 swing low to $19,680 high.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,320 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,320 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $19,500 level. The next major resistance might be $19,650. A clear move above the $19,650 resistance might send the price towards the $20,000 resistance. Any more gains might set the pace for a steady increase towards the $21,200 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,500 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,270 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break and close below $19,200 might open the doors for a fresh test of the $18,800 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,270, followed by $19,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,320, $19,500 and $19,650.
Blockchain
Toncoin Gains Over 14% In Value During The Turbulent Week
Toncoin is outperforming major coins despite a turbulent week for the crypto market. The coin experienced a surge of over 14% within the week, leaving traders with huge profits. Toncoin is currently trading at $1.44 per coin, a 4.68% gain in the last 24 hours.
Toncoin’s gains also extend to BTC and ETH as it records a substantial edge in price over both cryptos. More recently, Telegram announced the near-completion of its username auction marketplace. The announcement also mentioned the marketplace would leverage the Ton blockchain infrastructure. This bullish news helped push Ton’s price over 12% on the day.
Toncoin Makes Bullish Reversal To Bag Over 16% Gains
TON’s price jump last Thursday came as a surprise for traders and the Ton blockchain users. It was trading in the red zone, touching $1.22 at midday. However, it quickly made a reversal and jumped to $1.39. After making its 13.93% gain, it closed the trading day at $1.35.
This surge comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market as a whole has been doing poorly. For the first time this month, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is already less than $920 billion. It might fall even lower than $910 billion by the end of the day.
This week also saw Bitcoin, the world’s first crypto, fall below $19k. On Friday, Bitcoin fell to $18,811.51, marking a 1.25% drop from the previous day. While it’s still trading in the red zone, it has climbed to $19k. Specifically, it’s trading at $19,318, down 0.72% from the previous day, at press time. Ethereum also had a bloody week, despite recovering some losses today. On Friday, a unit of Ether was worth $1,278. This decreased by 1% from its early morning price of $1,292. Thankfully, it’s trading at $1,348, a 24-hour increase of 1.34%. However, the battle is far from over.
Toncoin’s Partnership With Telegram Causes Price To Surge
TON took to Twitter on October 21st to announce its partnership with messaging app Telegram. The partnership will see both platforms creating a marketplace for auctioning off custom usernames. A few weeks ago, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov proposed offering distinctive and identifiable usernames. This will allow Telegram to purchase and trade usernames on the TON blockchain-based marketplace.
From what we can gather from Telegram Usernames, the platform for online auctions is nearly ready for launch. It advises that the most valuable usernames be purchased and registered in the TON blockchain’s immutable record.
This news was the main catalyst of Ton’s price action, which saw it gain over 16%. The number of trades has also increased by more than 380%. As Telegram plans to reserve and sell off unique usernames, there has been a rise in traders’ enthusiasm. Telegram also recently unveiled a TON-based functionality that paves the way for users to trade cryptocurrencies with one another.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Polygon (MATIC) Leads Gains When Top Coins Bleed
MATIC enjoyed significant gains on the trading day despite other coins going red. The Ethereum layer-2 token gained bullish momentum on the day, keeping over 6% gains in the last 24 hours.
The token has also held its end against Bitcoin and Ethereum, leading significant gains over the two biggest coins. Polygon hasn’t been its best self in terms of social media engagement. It also traded red midway through the last 7 days.
However, the team has scored some big partnerships recently, including Nubank. These partnerships are part of the reasons why the coin is currently up.
MATIC Survives A Midweek Crisis To Soar Over 7%
The last seven days haven’t been the most stable for the crypto market in general. MATIC also experienced a midweek crisis that saw it drop to $0.78 on Friday from a $0.87 high on Wednesday. However, the coin recovered quickly and was able to climb to $0.90 today.
The token’s price action indicates strong backing from the bulls. Currently, MATIC is trading at $0.89, up 6.40% in the previous 24 hours. This level now acts as its resistance zone. Assuming further gains, the price might once again test the 0.884 level of resistance.
At the time of writing, MATIC had a somewhat optimistic outlook, as indicated by the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) of 0.08. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 50. This indicated that the market strength was not on either the buyer’s or the seller’s side.
MATIC Gains After Nubank’s Partnership
MATIC’s price climbed nearly 6% four days after its announced partnership with Nubank. Nubank stated that it’d use Polygon’s “Supernets technology” for its blockchain and digital token. The Brazillian Fintech, backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Softbank.
The official announcement also added;
Nubank plans to airdrop the digital token [Nucoin] to its customers in the first half of 2023. These tokens will serve as the basis for its customers loyalty rewards program and will have benefits such as discounts and other advantages.
As a result of the rally, MATIC was worth $0.90 on October 24. This was the most it had been worth in three weeks. Business-grade solutions like Polygon Supernets make it easier for enterprises to create their own private blockchains. The gaming startup GameSwift used the product to debut its own blockchain before Nubank did. MATIC can potentially reach new highs in the coming weeks as demand for Polygon products increases.
TradingView User Predicts Higher Resistance Breakthrough For MATIC
A TradingView user, known as Clara_Trader, sees MATIC breaking new high resistance. She wrote,
As long as the bottom of the channel is maintained, there is a possibility of breaking higher resistances. In the 1-hour time frame, the price trend is also upward, and the support of the $0.82-$0.83 range has prevented the growth of the price of this currency.
She also mentioned that keeping the price inside this range will bring it closer to the first short-term goal. This is the top of the short-term ascending channel in the above chart. However, if this level of support is breached, the price will tumble back down to the $0.70 area, where the channel bottom is located.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Puts Bitcoin At $1 Million In 8 Years, Here’s Why
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin. The CEO had taken the bold step and become one of the first managers of a public fund to actually support the digital asset openly. ARK Invest had gone on to make some investments related to the cryptocurrency such as buying shares of Coinbase, the first crypto exchange to go public, and holding significant shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Now, the CEO has once more reiterated her belief in the long-term potential of the digital asset.
Bitcoin Headed To $1 Million
Over the last year, Cathie Wood has had some very bullish stances on bitcoin. This has seen the CEO reveal some very interesting forecasts for the digital asset. In 2021, Cathie Wood said that she believed the price of bitcoin was going to hit $500,000 in five years. This was when the bull run was in full swing and the digital asset had actually already hit multiple new all-time highs.
Despite the decline in the price of the digital asset since that time, the CEO is back once more to reiterate her bullish stance on the cryptocurrency. Speaking on the “What Bitcoin Did” podcast, Wood presented her bullish case for the digital asset once more.
According to the ARK Invest CEO, she believes that the bitcoin price will reach $1 million in 2030. Now, this is not the first time that Wood would be giving this exact forecast. Speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami earlier this year, Wood had given this exact same prediction. She explained that this is because institutions were starting to move into the market, which would give it the push it needed to beat such prices.
BTC recovers to mid-$19,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Major Reasons For This
In the past, Wood has said that her firm believes that the entrance of institutional investors into bitcoin would be the main driving force behind its price. Back then, Wood explained that even if just 5% of institutional money were to move into the digital asset, it would surpass the $500,000 level, which she believes would happen by 2030.
Another reason given for this is the protection that bitcoin provides to investors. Over the years, there have been impacts on accumulated wealth on the part of investors due to the increase in inflation. Wood says bitcoin has become an insurance policy for investors worldwide, which is why she believes it is going to a million dollars.
“My background is both economics and finance. So I feel very confident in what I’m saying: this is the first global private, meaning no government oversight, digital rules-based monetary system. When I’m explaining it like that I ask everyone to listen to each of those words, each one of them is very important. This is one of the most profound innovations of our time.”
Wood is not the only one at ARK Invest who seems convinced of the growing power of bitcoin. The CEO explained that the price target is from the research arm of ARK Invest which has taken many factors into account before coming up with this number.
Featured image from Barron's, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Optimism (OP) Cracks Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Breach $1 Mark?
- OP’s price shows the first sign of bounce after seeing its price bottom at the $0.6 support zone.
- OP bounced off its downtrend movement as price eyes a break from its downtrend to a region of $1.
- The price of OP breaks out of its daily downtrend, acting as a resistance line as the price trades below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Despite many traders and investors expecting the month of October to be fruitful for most crypto, including Optimism (OP), the price of Optimism (OP) has had a difficult start. In recent weeks, the price of OP has failed to replicate the rally from a low of $0.5 to a high of $2. The crypto market, including the big players like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB), has had a quiet month as the prices of most altcoins have found themselves fighting for survival as they seek to defend their key support areas. (Data from Binance)
Optimism (OP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Optimism has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of OP hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly chart rallying from a low of $0.5 to a high of $2.4 with many becoming interested as to what OP will accomplish.
After the price of OP rallied to a high of $2.4 with what is its all-time high, the price has faced so much downtrend as the price dropped to a weekly low of $0.6; the price rallied from this low to a high of $0.7, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region.
The price of OP bounced from its low after facing several rejections to trend; with the week looking more interesting for most crypto projects like OP, we could see a rally to a high of $0.9-$1.
OP’s price needs to maintain this structure as the price heads into the monthly close; if OP continues, we could see a price trend toward $1.
Weekly resistance for the price of OP – $1.
Weekly Support for the price of OP – $0.6.
Price Analysis Of OP On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of OP continues to trade below the key resistance formed at 50 EMA after breaking out of its descending triangle. The price of $0.9 acts as the resistance holding the price of OP from trending higher, which corresponds to the value of the 50 EMA.
The price of OP needs to break and hold above $0.9 for the price to trend higher to a region of $1, which is a key supply zone for most traders. If the OP price fails to break above this region, we could see the price retest its Support at $0.65.
Daily resistance for the OP price – $0.9-$1.
Daily Support for the OP price – $0.65.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Twitter Working On Its Own Crypto Wallet Prototype
Software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, famous for her reports on to-be-launch tech features, claimed that Twitter would implement its own crypto wallet. Currently, the project is under development, and the team behind the feature is still working on a prototype.
According to Manchun Wong, the crypto wallet will enable users to deposit and withdraw their funds without relying on third-party services. At the time of writing, there is no official announcement or statement from the company, only unofficial reports.
Twitter is working on a “wallet prototype” that supports “crypto deposit and withdrawal”
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 24, 2022
Twitter’s Crypto Wallet Prototype Only The Beginning?
The Jack Dorsey-founded social media has been one of the most crypto-friendly platforms, alongside Instagram and Reddit. Under Dorsey’s leadership, the company launched several features allowing users to link their crypto wallets to their profiles.
However, this feature requires that users create and manage their own wallets and addresses. The feature was initially compatible with Bitcoin. Later, Twitter extended the feature to Ethereum addresses and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Until now, there were no reports of a native Twitter crypto wallet. If implemented, the process of sending and receiving tips, and using the NFT profile picture feature, could be much easier for the users. They won’t need to link or manage an external wallet.
The social media platform continues to improve its crypto features after the change in management. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey left his role appointing Parag Agrawal as CEO.
In addition to a crypto wallet feature, there is a separate division called “Bluesky.” The team behind this project is working on a social media solution as a “social protocol.” In that way, these platforms will be able to operate beyond the structure of a traditional company. They will adopt the values akin to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies of transparency and decentralization.
In that sense, the protocol might give more power to social media users allowing them to choose the services they want to operate with, control the algorithms running them, and even their performance.
What’s a “federated” network? It’s a way for servers to communicate with each other – like email. Instead of one site running the network, you can have many sites. Users get a choice of provider, and individuals and businesses can self-host if they want.
— bluesky (@bluesky) October 18, 2022
Although Twitter and Bluesky operate as separate entities, they were both founded by Dorsey to take social media to the future, to a period where crypto wallets might become the new normal in the form of social protocols.
