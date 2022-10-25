News
Victor Oladipo remains behind but Omer Yurtseven takes flight as Heat head west for three-game trip
The Miami Heat took flight Tuesday for the start of their three-game western swing in an all-too-familiar pattern with Victor Oladipo, with the veteran guard still grounded.
Yet to play this season, Oladipo is dealing with knee tendinosis and remained behind in South Florida, meaning he will miss at least the first seven games this season.
On a more encouraging note, center Omer Yurtseven, who has yet to play this season due to an ankle impingement, took flight with the team for the trip that features three games over four days.
Yurtseven tweaked the ankle during the Heat’s Oct. 4 preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena and has not played since, after going 27 minutes in that game.
Oladipo was held out of the Heat’s first three exhibitions for what was listed as “return to competition conditioning,” before appearing in the final two, most recently going 18 minutes in the Oct.12 exhibition victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Oladipo missed most of last season due to surgical complications with his opposite knee.
Back with the team are forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic, with the two suspended from Monday night’s loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors due to their involvement in a Saturday fracas against Toronto that spilled into the FTX Arena stands
Waiting game
No, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, the intent was not to limit Jimmy Butler to just the final 3:38 of the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss.
But without an intervening stoppage, Butler was caught watching and waiting from the scorers’ table before he could get back into the action.
Butler had reported to the scorers’ table with 6:20 to play in the fourth, but wound up with an unexpected run of 8:29 out of action.
“I didn’t have a timeout,” said Spoelstra, who actually had two but prefers to save those for the waning moments. “That frustrated the heck out of me. I almost considered taking a foul, not the take-foul [an intentional stoppage that gives the opposition a free throw], but in the half court. And in retrospect, I probably should have. That was too much to have him sitting on that sideline, particularly as that every possession really mattered.
“I thought we were getting decent execution and decent looks. But we also wanted Jimmy Butler in the game and we sent him to the table with enough time typically. But the way things had gone earlier, I didn’t have any timeouts.”
The Heat utilized their final two timeouts in the final 50.4, after the Raptors had moved to a five-point lead from what had been an eight-point Heat advantage.
Road warriors
After a 1-3 homestand to open the season, the hope is that the road is now a road to redemption, with the western swing that opens Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, continues Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors and concludes Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.
“I always feel like these trips can be an opportunity,” Spoelstra said, “but particularly right now, when we’re faced with a little bit of adversity. These are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.
“There’s not going to be anybody else but us out there. This is an opportunity for us to really start to connect, face some adversity on the road and hopefully grow from that and get some wins.”
Point guard Kyle Lowry said it will have to be a step-by-step process.
“I think we’ve just got to go out there and play, at the end of the day,” he said. “The road is the road, a hostile environment and we’ve just got to go out there and hoop and find a way to try to win games and take it one by one and possession by possession, can’t look at the whole trip. Look at is as the next game is Portland and concentrate on Portland.”
Biden calls new UK PM ‘Rashee Sanook’ — RT World News
The US president’s latest blunder came as he praised Rishi Sunak at an Indian holiday-related event
US President Joe Biden mispronounced the name of new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday when commenting on his appointment. The slip-up adds to a growing list of gaffes by the president.
Speaking at an event marking the Indian holiday of Diwali (“Festival of Lights”), which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Biden welcomed the appointment of Sunak, who is of Indian descent, as “a decisive step” it really “Questions.”
“We have news that Rashee Sanook is now Prime Minister,” said the American leader. “As my brother would say, ‘go figure.’”
On Tuesday, Sunak officially took office as Britain’s new prime minister after a meeting with King Charles III, who had officially accepted the resignation of Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss. The latter had only spent 44 days in this post, becoming the shortest prime minister in the country’s history.
Sunak, a 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer and former hedge fund boss, is the first person of color and the first Hindu to lead the UK. He won the Tory leadership race after his main challenger, Penny Mordaunt, failed to get the required number of votes from Tory MPs to be on the ballot. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, another potential rival, opted out of the contest early.
Meanwhile, as Biden mulls a re-election race in 2024, he has repeatedly found himself in hot water over gaffes, which have sparked widespread concern over his physical and mental condition.
Last week, a video went viral on social media showing the US president seemingly confused as he struggled to find the exit from the stage during a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At a White House event in September, Biden mistakenly called Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash a month earlier.
Rumor Has It That Memphis Grizzlies’ Star, Ja Morant, Is Dating Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
Word on the street is Ja Morant is currently dating Latto's sister, Brooklyn Nikole and according to the TEA spilled on Instagram, they've been seen multiple times together in Atlanta. And from their Instagram activities, Ja Morant's sister Niya Morant is in full support of the relationship and probably wants to see it end in…
The post Rumor Has It That Memphis Grizzlies’ Star, Ja Morant, Is Dating Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss Tua’s return and Sunday’s game at Detroit
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers talked about Tua Tagovailoa’s return and previewed Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. They also answered viewers’ questions and broke down the team’s struggles on offense and improved defense.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
Moscow pessimistic about the arrival of Rishi Sunak in Downing Street – RT in French
The Kremlin has estimated that the appointment of the successor to the short-lived Liz Truss will not warm relations between the two countries. Rishi Sunak reaffirmed British support for Ukraine, which he believes must emerge victorious from the ongoing conflict.
The third British Prime Minister in two months Rishi Sunak spoke on October 25 outside 10 Downing Street in London. If he expressed the wish to repair the “errors” committed by his ex-rival Liz Truss, forced to resign after six weeks of economic mistakes, he on the other hand registered his foreign policy in continuity by renewing a firm support in Kyiv.
Rishi Sunak thus described as “terrible war” the offensive led by Moscow in Ukraine, and declared the conflict had to “end with success” for the latter. After sending him the usual congratulations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready Twitter to “continue to strengthen” the “strategic partnership” between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
“Ukraine appreciates the support of the UK in its fight against the aggressor. We are counting on closer cooperation for the common well-being and victory,” added the head of his government, Denys Shmygal.
Similarly, the US President Joe Bidenafter having inadvertently skinned the name of the new British leader calling him “Rashid Sanook” the day before during a speech on the occasion of the Indian festival of Diwali, expressed his willingness to continue to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, including the strong support of the two countries in Kyiv.
According to Moscow, relations with London will remain icy
Conversely, Russia has indicated that it has “no hope” of an improvement in relations with the United Kingdom after the appointment of Rishi Sunak. “At the moment we see no premise, no foundation and we have no hope for any positive changes in the near future,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry told reporters. Peskov. He recalled on this occasion that “Russia remains open and ready to talk about difficult issues at the negotiating table”, while specifying that it will not do so, however, “to the detriment of its interests”.
The relationship between Moscow and London, already very uncordial before the outbreak of the Russian offensive in February, has hardly evolved over the changes of British leaders: Boris Johnson was already committed to resolute support from the United Kingdom to the Ukraine and then-foreign minister Liz Truss said in April that kyiv’s victory was “a strategic imperative” and said Moscow should also evacuate Crimea.
She had also met her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on February 10, in an interview that the latter had described as “dialogue of the deaf”. Having become Prime Minister, she had made no inflection with a view to a more peaceful dialogue with Moscow.
Rishi Sunak’s statements on October 25 are hardly surprising. In a letter to Ukrainians two months earlier published by the Kiev Posthe had written: “Whatever changes here in our country, we, the British, will always remain your best ally.”
Over the summer, the training of Ukrainian fighters in the UK began with much fanfare when Defense Secretary Ben Wallace visited a training ground near Manchester, with London planning to train up to 10,000 fighters. Moreover, despite a difficult economic situation, the United Kingdom has already spent several billion pounds in military aid to Kyiv.
Dolphins Q&A: Is 8-3 with a 5-game win streak in Miami’s future? Does Brandon Shell hold on to RT job?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Can they win 5 in a row to get to 8-3? — @1972wasgreat on Twitter
A: They certainly could. Here’s the schedule through the end of November: at Detroit Lions, at Chicago Bears, vs. Houston Texans, bye, vs. Cleveland Browns.
Those teams are a combined 7-18-1. All are below .500. If the Dolphins are who we thought they were, they should be able to handle these teams or go, at worst, 3-1 over the next four to get to 7-4.
If the Bears look like they did on Monday night in Foxborough, that could complicate things at Soldier Field on Nov. 6. Then, returning home for the Texans and Browns (without Deshaun Watson), with the bye week in between, should set Miami up well for the final stretch.
Doing well during this part of the schedule is critical with a challenging final month-plus that involves road games at San Francisco, at the Los Angeles Chargers, at Buffalo and at New England. The Dolphins also will have home games against Green Bay and the upstart Jets during that final stretch.
Q: Does Brandon Shell have the RT job going forward? — Juan Hernandez on Twitter
A: The veteran with more than 60 starts has worked his way up from being an in-season addition to the practice squad to now having his spot secured on the active roster and starting at right tackle, at least while Austin Jackson is still not ready in recovery from his ankle injury.
He and Greg Little were the two tackles while Terron Armstead was also out, and when Armstead returned in Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh, Shell held on to his spot at right tackle while Little went to the bench.
Shell told me in the locker room after the win over the Steelers that it was his expectation to eventually earn his spot on the active roster from the practice squad because the veteran right tackle knows what he’s capable of. He also noted how much more comfortable he is on the right side after initially filling in for Armstead on the left side, where he had never played until the Oct. 9 loss at the Jets.
Said coach Mike McDaniel on Monday: “He continues to impress. … He’s fitting right into the culture, continues to get better and is a real strong dude that understands angles and how to block people.”
Jackson still may not practice this week as he gets deeper into his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve after returning to practice on Oct. 12. If Shell shows consistency in the next game or two, sticking at right tackle could be in the cards, with Jackson possibly getting a chance at left guard, where he played last season and Liam Eichenberg has had his struggles.
But don’t forget I got the same question after Week 2 over Little, and that perception quickly changed weeks later.
Q: Should the Fins have gone for CMC (Christian McCaffrey)? — Marco Briceño on Twitter
A: I saw some betting props that had the Dolphins with the second-shortest odds to trade for the star running back the Carolina Panthers dealt to the 49ers.
Even though the asking price didn’t turn out to be what was initially reported, involving a first-round draft pick, it was still pretty hefty. San Francisco sent its 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round selections, plus a 2024 fifth. That’s almost a whole upper half of your draft’s worth of picks for a player that is talented but missed 23 games over the previous two seasons.
Raheem Mostert has looked smooth in recent games, and McDaniel’s run game, while still needing more time to fully come together, can work without an elite talent at tailback, as he proved with the backfield committees San Francisco had while he coordinated the run game there.
Q: Will Miami still look to add CB depth even with some promise from Noah? — Tyler Bellen on Twitter
A: If the Dolphins haven’t to this point, my guess is no, unless there is another injury to a cornerback. McDaniel expressed confidence that the Dolphins have enough at the position amid the injuries, and Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel have proven him correct, each with interceptions in the win over Pittsburgh. Hopefully, Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen can make progress recovering from their oblique and knee injuries, respectively.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @ChrisPerk or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Why not use Mike Gesicki as WR?
Why has defense taken a step back? Liam Eichenberg concerns? Talk trades with Panthers?
Should we be sold on this O-line; what’s up with Mike Gesicki?
Is Mike McDaniel ready for the moment?
Which rookie could make biggest impact?
What should be expected of DC Josh Boyer?
Where will Dolphins add another veteran free agent?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
Dwayne Johnson Becomes The Rock in Young Rock Season 3 Photos
Get ready to smell what The Rock is up to.
NBC Young Rock returns for another hilarious season on Nov. 4, and E! News has your exclusive first look at early youth Dwayne Johnsonit is [Uli Latukefu] transformation into the entertainment icon he is today.
The third season will follow Dwayne “as he navigates his meteoric rise from unknown wrestler to Hollywood superstar,” according to the network’s description. “Together, Dwayne and his unorthodox family face locker room politics, new rivalries and the perils of budding fame as he finds his voice in WWE as The Rock.”
The first look photos see Latukefu return as an adult Dwayne, recreating some of the star’s most memorable WWE moments, including his time with the Nation of Domination wrestling group.
Also teased in preview, the new episodes will continue to explore that of Young Dwayne (Adrien Groulx)—aka Dewey—relationship with his father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson).
Randall Park returns as himself, alongside constant bradley like Teenage Dwayne, Stacey Leilua like his mother Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Grandma Lia Maivia.
