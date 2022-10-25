News
Why Biden’s quiet campaign season could help Democrats in November
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – With Democrats and Republicans split evenly in the US Senate, the stakes are high for Senate elections in key states.
Former President Donald Trump vocally supports the candidates he favors. But a big name doesn’t lean into these races so much; President Biden. Why? It probably depends on how popular Biden is.
For example, he is not popular in North Carolina, which could explain why he has never campaigned with the Democratic candidate in the state.
With just over two weeks to go until Election Day, polls are neck and neck in major Senate races in states like Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
“There was back and forth with them in front, us in front, them in front,” President Biden said Friday at a press conference.
Biden watches these races closely, but does not get directly involved in most of them.
“The president is welcome in North Carolina,” said Cheri Beasley, the Democratic candidate for the North Carolina Senate. “It’s great if he comes to see the successes and also our challenges.”
But a presidential visit might not be in Beasley’s best interest. Biden lost North Carolina to former President Trump in 2020.
“Cheri Beasley always finds a way to be super busy whenever the Joe Biden administration comes to North Carolina,” said Beasley’s opponent, Trump-backed Rep. Ted Budd.
Budd said Beasley doesn’t want to be publicly tied to Biden’s policies. But UNC Charlotte political science professor Eric Heberlig said it was probably more about optics.
“For Biden to visit here and have pictures of Beasley and Biden together would easily show up in Budd’s TV ads, and that’s what Beasley is trying to prevent,” Heberlig said.
President Biden said he campaigned with 15 midterm candidates. He visited candidates in mostly reliable blue states like California, Oregon and Colorado. Then there is Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania isn’t really blue, but Biden was born there.
“So this connection with a local boy is enough to offset any criticism people have about Biden’s performance as president,” Heberlig said.
Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania took place mostly behind closed doors. He went to a private fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman.
Biden is heading to Florida next week to host a rally and fundraise with Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Heberlig said the visit was low risk because Democrats shouldn’t win anyway.
“While the visit probably won’t help Crist beat Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida will likely remain on a somewhat competitive slate in 2024, so Biden has an incentive to give him some personal attention,” Heberlig said.
Coca-Cola (KO) Third Quarter 2022 Results
Coca Cola on Tuesday raised its outlook for the full year after beating Wall Street expectations for its quarterly earnings and revenue.
The company also provided a look ahead to 2023, saying it expects inflation to continue to drive up spending and commodity prices to remain volatile. Foreign currencies are also expected to weigh on Coke’s earnings and revenue. However, the company won’t provide its full outlook for next year until early 2023.
Shares of the company rose 3% in premarket trading.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
- Earnings per share: 69 cents adjusted vs. 64 cents expected
- Revenue: $11.05 billion adjusted vs. $10.52 billion expected
The beverage giant reported third-quarter net income of $2.83 billion, or 65 cents per share, compared with $2.47 billion, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Coke earned 69 cents per share.
Adjusted net sales rose 10% to $11.05 billion, beating expectations of $10.52 billion. Organic revenue increased 16%, fueled by higher prices across Coke’s portfolio.
Unit case volume, which excludes the impact of currency and price changes, increased 4% in the quarter. Other consumer giants, like Tide maker Procter & Gamble, have seen their volume plummet as consumers feel inflation hitting their wallets. Coke said it is trying to appeal to budget-conscious consumers with product offerings like value packs in North America.
Coke’s sparkling soft drink segment, which includes its namesake soda, reported volume growth of 3%. Coke Zero Sugar once again stood out, with volume increasing 11% in the quarter.
The company’s hydration, sports, coffee and tea division recorded volume growth of 5%, fueled by Powerade, Bodyarmor and the expansion of Costa Coffee.
Coke’s nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages division saw flat volume for the quarter. Coke said the lackluster performance was due to lower demand for local brands in Eastern Europe.
For 2022, Coke now expects comparable earnings per share growth of 6% to 7%, up from its previous range of 5% to 6%. The company also raised its organic revenue growth outlook to 14% to 15% from a range of 12% to 13%.
the voices of the RN divide on the left and embarrass Les Républicains – RT in French
The vote by the RN deputies of the motion of censure presented by the left aroused disparate reactions, some welcoming this support within the Nupes, others condemning it. The maneuver ulcerated the majority, saved by the LR voices.
Opportunism, pursuit of a strategy of “de-demonization”, skilful maneuver, “unnatural alliance”? The surprise vote, by the deputies of the National Rally (RN), of the motion of censure presented by the Nupes, rejected by 50 votes, gave rise to many comments and varied appreciations, during a day which saw the Assembly reject three successive motions of censure, for the first time under the Fifth Republic.
The left divided between rejection of the RN and pragmatism
The leader of the Green MPs Cyrielle Chatelain, who defended the motion of the left coalition against the government, said she was not fooled by this “coup” by Marine Le Pen. “It is undoubtedly part of their de-demonization strategy”, which “is unfortunately fueled by those who constantly send us back to back”, she declared, targeting the presidential camp.
“At home, we say each his bread, each his herring”
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne like the majority have indeed pinned an “unnatural alliance” of the oppositions, the leader of the Renaissance deputies Aurore Bergé having castigated a pure alliance “of circumstance”, forged in “the sole purpose of bringing down the government”.
Three ecologists did not take part in the vote on the motion, two of them because of a problem of voting delegation, only one (Jérémie Iordanoff, deputy for Isère) explicitly affirming that he refused “to mix his voice” with those of the RN.
On October 25, the Minister of Public Accounts Gabriel Attal also returned to the charge on the subject, emphasizing the contradictions within the left-wing coalition: “I have a thought for the socialist and ecological voters who thought that the left was digging dikes with the far right”, he pretended to sympathize with France 2, believing that the left “is actually building bridges” with the RN. “Socialist and environmentalist deputies find themselves doing extreme vote laundering,” he vilified.
Left-leaning MPs made varying judgments on this joint vote, with some choosing to emphasize their differences with the RN. According to the communist Sébastien Jumel, it is on the part of the RN of “a political posture”, which should not be equated with a substantive convergence.
“At home, we say each his bread, each his herring”, he imagined, before citing several previous debates illustrating the fact that the RN did not share the options of the Nupes, whether it was the reinstatement of the solidarity tax on wealth or the increase in the minimum wage. “On a certain number of subjects, it is not worth spending time to show our differences”, deduced the elected representative of Seine-Maritime.
“That the RN votes our motion does not bother me. A motion is not for the beauty of the clouds, but to overthrow the government, said the rebellious chairman of the finance committee, Eric Coquerel. However, said reversal cannot occur without the meeting of the voices of several oppositions, since it is necessary to reach an absolute majority.
On this same pragmatic register, the rebellious deputy Raquel Garrido underlined on Twitter that “the Nupes motion of censure is made to be voted on”, even saying “happy that the RN is obliged to recognize the leadership of the Nupes in this institutional moment when the Parliament stands up against the abuse of power of 49.3. “LR should do the same”, she tackled, targeting the right-wing deputies who, as they had announced on several occasions, refused to add their voices to those of the RN and Nupes.
“Let them take it for granted, their government is hanging by a thread,” insisted Mathilde Panot, president of the LFI group in the Assembly, joining Raquel Garrido in affirming that “Nupes is the only alternative to their world of misfortune”.
50 votes.
This is what he will have missed to censor Macronie.
Let them take it for granted, their government is hanging by a thread.
The #NUPES is the only alternative to their world of doom. #motionsdecensure
— Mathilde Panot (@MathildePanot) October 24, 2022
The Republicans denounced as “allies of Macron” by LFI and the RN
The Republicans (LR), in the midst of an internal debate on its political positioning in relation to the majority, took it for its rank after the rejection of the motion of censure tabled by Nupes. “The right narrowly saves the government. It lacked 50 votes to eject the government. We are ready for the next generation,” welcomed Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
The right narrowly saves the government. It lacked 50 votes to eject the government. We are ready for succession. #DirectAN#Motion of censure
— Jean-Luc Melenchon (@JLMelenchon) October 24, 2022
Marine Le Pen targeted the elected LR, accused of “allies of Emmanuel Macron” for not having voted for censorship. She also noted that “they did not even see fit to file one”, while the leader of the LR deputies Olivier Marleix had indicated that he did not rule out this prospect “if the circumstances so require”.
The motions of censure did not receive a majority to be voted on. The government can thank @The Republicans, who did not wish to vote for them. They didn’t even see fit to file one. From now on, there is no longer any doubt: they are the allies of Emmanuel Macron.
– Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 24, 2022
The same Olivier Marleix denounced the “reconciliation of extremes” which materialized according to him during this vote. At the same time, elected representatives of the majority have propagated the hashtag “#RNUPES” on Twitter, insisting on the paradoxes of the “marriage” between left and radical right.
“They are very close to wanting to form a government of national fusion”, mocked, among others, Robin Reda, Renaissance deputy from Essonne and defector from LR. Eric Woerthalso rallied to the Macronist majority after leaving LR, also vilified the union of “the far right” and the “far left”, accusing them of only offering “ungovernability as an alternative”.
In the face of attacks from the majority, environmentalist Benjamin Lucas did not fail to retort that “Macronie forgets very quickly and with intellectual dishonesty of a rare magnitude the Republican barrage which led it and returned it to power”, in reference to the virulent attacks launched by the majority during the campaign legislative, which had returned back to back “the far left” supposed to be represented by the Nupes and “the far right” led by the RN.
For the government, inevitable recourse to section 49.3
The RN had also tabled its own motion of censure on October 24, but only one LFI deputy, Jean-Philippe Nilor (Martinique) voted in favor, the Nupes having indicated that it would not support a text coming from the other side of the Hemicycle.
The motions followed Article 49.3 of the Constitution activated twice the previous week by Elisabeth Borne to pass without a vote the revenue parts of the Social Security finance and financing bill. As AFP reminds us, in the absence of an absolute majority for the Macronists in the Assembly, these two appeals to this article of the Constitution are probably the first in a long series during this budgetary autumn.
On the side of the RN as of the Nupes, the use of 49.3 reflects an atmosphere of “end of reign”, while Emmanuel Macron’s second five-year term has barely begun.
Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister, faces economic crisis
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.
Sunak, the U.K.’s first leader of color, met at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III, who had just accepted the resignation of Liz Truss.
Sunak — at 42 the youngest British leader in more than 200 years — is expected to immediately begin appointing a Cabinet and getting to grips with an economy sliding toward recession. The third Conservative prime minister this year, he will also try to unite a governing party that is riven with divisions after Truss’ brief, disastrous term weakened Britain’s already difficult economic outlook.
Speaking outside the prime minister’s residence, Sunak acknowledged mistakes by his predecessor and promised to place “economic stability and confidence” at the heart of his agenda.
He said he would confront the “profound economic crisis” with compassion and lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”
Truss departed after making a public statement outside the prime minister’s 10 Downing Street office, seven weeks to the day after she was appointed prime minister. Sunak was selected to replace her as leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday.
Truss offered a defense of her low-tax economic vision and her brief term in office before being driven from the prime minister’s official residence for the last time.
“I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the problems we face,” she said. She stood by the free-market principles of “lower taxes” and “delivering growth,” despite the market mayhem triggered by her Sept. 23 budget package.
Truss wished Sunak success as Britain continues “to battle through a storm.”
Sunak’s top priorities will be appointing Cabinet ministers, and preparing for a budget statement that will set out how the government plans to come up with billions of pounds (dollars) to fill a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy, and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing economic experiments.
The statement, set to feature tax increases and spending cuts, is currently due to be made in Parliament on Monday by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt — if Sunak keeps him in the job.
Sunak, who was Treasury chief himself for two years until July, becomes prime minister in a remarkable reversal of fortune just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Party members in the summer chose her tax-cutting boosterism over his warnings that inflation must be tamed.
Truss conceded last week that she could not deliver on her plans — but only after her attempts triggered market chaos and worsened inflation at a time when millions of Britons were already struggling with soaring borrowing costs and rising energy and food prices.
The party is now desperate for someone to right the ship after months of chaos under Truss and Johnson, who quit in July after becoming mired in ethics scandals.
Sunak was chosen as Conservative leader after becoming the only candidate to clear the hurdle of 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers to run in the party election. Sunak defeated rival Penny Mordaunt, who may get a job in his government, and the ousted Johnson, who dashed back from a Caribbean vacation to rally support for a comeback bid but failed to get enough backing to run.
As well as stabilizing the U.K. economy, Sunak must try to unite a governing party that has descended into acrimony as its poll ratings have plunged.
Conservative lawmaker Victoria Atkins, a Sunak ally, said the party would “settle down” under Sunak.
“We all understand that we’ve now really got to get behind Rishi — and, in fairness, that’s exactly what the party has done,” she told radio station LBC.
ASK IRA: Were the Heat exposed by Precious Achiuwa on multiple levels?
Q: That Kyle Lowry trade looks worse and worse every day. Precious Achiuwa would have been a perfect fit next to Bam Adebayo. – Jeffrey, Miami.
A: Yes, it does and yes he might have been. At this moment, it is difficult to justify giving up a rebound machine who also makes 3-pointers, while at the same time doing it to be able to sign Kyle Lowry at three years, $85 million. But again, we’re four games into a season, talking about a Heat team that Lowry did help advance within one game of last season’s NBA Finals. And yet perhaps there is a reason the Heat moved on so quickly from Precious Achiuwa. Asked in his pregame media session Monday about Achiuwa, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, “He’s got an offensive game. He’ll shoot. He’ll get some drives and things like that. I’m probably more concerned with him getting up and down the floor both ways faster, getting on the glass a lot harder, keeping people off the glass a lot harder, and being more of an all-around player. We really need him to be an integral cog in our defensive and rebounding kind of machine. His scoring is great, and we also need that.” For at least one night, those words seemingly hit home. So yes, the Raptors and Achiuwa both came away winners Monday.
Q: At some point Miami needs a legitimate power forward. You got to package Duncan Robinson’s for a veteran (maybe even a back-up power forward who is in a doghouse). Caleb Martin is not a power forward and Jimmy Butler is undersized and you don’t want Jimmy Butler taking the punishment. Heck I’d even use Udonis Haslem for 10 minutes a game – Martin.
A: It was telling Monday that with Caleb Martin suspended, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra elected not to go with Haywood Highsmith as the replacement starter, even with Highsmith essentially on the roster as the backup power forward. And it’s not as if Nikola Jovic, if not suspended, would have been cast as starter. Spoelstra simply does not turn to such youth so soon. So, yes, there’s a void. But it’s also not as if anyone is rushing to take on Duncan Robinson’s contract. So it comes down to how much of a sweetener you would be willing to add to Robinson to get the likes of a Jae Crowder. As for Udonis Haslem, as Monday showed, he is not here to play. So, yes, Jimmy Butler might well remain the best option.
Q: Ira, what’s going on with Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry? Is part of the problem that Tyler Herro is now playing with the starters, taking ballhandling and shots away from Bam and Lowry. – Joel.
A: Yes. That’s a lot of it. Plus it gives opponents an early defensive target.
Send Mississippi River water to southwestern reservoirs? New analysis casts doubts.
As an environmental scientist, Roger Viadero had to scratch his head over news reports last summer of the thirsty demand in Palm Springs and Las Vegas, among other western cities, for water from the Mississippi River and the Great Lakes.
The letters pages of the Palm Springs Desert Sun newspaper broke their own records for online traffic last June with readers’ proposals to siphon some 22 billion gallons of water per day from the Midwest. To solve the Southwest’s water crisis, the desert denizens wrote, a series of canals and reservoirs could pipe water from the flood-prone Mississippi River to the Colorado River, a supposed win-win for everyone.
Aqueducts, pipelines and open channels pumping water from Minnesota and thereabouts to drier climates could easily do the trick, according to the letter writers. “We could fill Lake Powell in less than a year with an aqueduct from (the) Mississippi River,” wrote a reader. “It’s about will,” wrote another.
The proposals provoked Viadero, a skeptic and board-certified environmental engineer, to take up their feasibility with his students at Western Illinois University, where he chairs the environmental science doctorate program from the school’s Moline campus, located along the Mississippi River near the state’s Iowa border.
“The idea we have this abundance of water, it’s just a fantasy,” said Viadero, director of the university’s Institute for Environmental Studies, pointing to severe drought and low Midwestern water levels in an interview Monday.
“We sent astronauts to the moon,” he added. “We didn’t send the moon to us. People say all kinds of things about what they heard on Facebook. … We’re trying to give them some tools to help people make decisions.”
‘PHYSICAL, ECONOMIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL MAGNITUDE’
On Oct. 17, he and two doctoral students — E. Dave Thomas and Samuel Babatunde — released a 21-page technical analysis of the “physical, economic and environmental magnitude” of potentially diverting trillions of gallons of water from the Mississippi River to the lower Colorado River.
They presented their white paper two days later at the Upper Mississippi River Conference, which was held in Moline, and hope to have it peer-reviewed and published in an academic journal.
“We noticed a lack of information that can be used by the public to weigh the practical aspects of these proposals,” wrote the scientists. “This has created a void that’s being filled by proposals that lack realistic goals, violate a number of physical laws, and convey a poor understanding of scale, among other issues.”
Their findings, in a nutshell?
“Time, space, ecology, ﬁnances, and politics aren’t on the side” of water diverters, they wrote.
20 YEARS OF DROUGHT
The researchers noted there’s nothing hypothetical about the 20-plus years of drought that have plagued the Colorado River, which travels through seven U.S. states, provides drinking water for roughly 1-in-10 Americans and irrigates the vast majority of the nation’s winter vegetables.
Below Lake Powell in northern Arizona, the lower Colorado winds through Nevada, Arizona and California into Mexico, watering Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles and San Diego on its way.
In 2012, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation gave the possibility of diverting Mississippi River water westward serious consideration, calling it at the time a potential 30-year project. The Arizona state legislature petitioned Congress in 2021 to revisit the idea, and on June 26, a letter in the Desert Sun went viral for suggesting using the river water to replenish Lake Powell, a reservoir in Utah and Arizona, as well as Lake Mead, another drought-stricken reservoir in Nevada and Arizona.
Together, the two reservoirs are about 27 percent full, or some 13 trillion gallons short of capacity, and sinking fast.
Still, the 2012 drought that hit both the upper and lower Mississippi River basins was even more severe — though less long-lasting — than the ongoing drought along the Colorado River basins, according to the scientists.
Drought conditions have continued to impact river communities from Minnesota on down through Tennessee and Mississippi. In the past few weeks alone, low water levels have clogged Mississippi River barge traffic, impacting both recreation and national commerce, including corn supplies.
“The severity of dry conditions has become worse over time,” the scientists wrote. “Given the length and geographic extent of these dry conditions, it is unlikely that this will abate under natural circumstances.”
21.6 BILLION GALLONS DAILY
Refilling Lake Mead and Lake Powell in less than two years, as Desert Sun readers suggested, would require moving 21.6 billion gallons of water per day — enough water to fill the Washington Monument 2,600 times daily.
Examining discharge rates by Vicksburg, Miss., the scientists found that diverting some 250,000 gallons of Mississippi River water per second would reduce the average downstream flow by roughly 8 percent, or by 5.6 percent during flooding conditions and by 17 percent compared to periods of low water discharge.
The scientists scoffed at suggestions that would save taxpayers money by reducing the need to build and maintain flood levees and other infrastructure along the Mississippi River and its major tributaries. They noted that in 2019, the impact of flooding in the Midwest and southern plains was estimated at $20 billion in flood response, reconstruction and recovery, among other losses.
Even if the diverted river water was valued at just a penny per gallon, the cost to ﬁll both lakes would total at least $134.8 billion, or 6.7 times the cost of the response to the basin-wide Mississippi River flooding three years ago.
And those totals do not include the added costs to acquire land, design and construct a conveyance system, treat the water and provide for annual operation and maintenance.
A LONG CHANNEL OR A BIG PIPE UPHILL
What kind of system could transport that much water? An open channel would have to be 100 feet wide and 61 feet deep, or 1,000 feet wide and 6 feet deep, stretching across a massive swathe of the U.S., according to the scientists.
That channel would span the width of an interstate highway, if not 10, and require heavy political buy-in from the cities and states along some 1,200 to 1,600 miles of future river highway. Construction would require some 1.9 billion yards of excavated material for the channel alone, not including its foundation.
Using a closed pipe instead of an open channel would result in a structure 88 feet in diameter — about the length across of 1 1/2 semi-trailers.
Then there’s the question of crossing the mountainous continental divide. The elevation difference between Lake Powell and the Old River Control Structure, the Mississippi River floodgate system in central Louisiana, is about 4,600 feet. The maximum elevation is 11,000 feet some 12 miles east of Santa Fe, New Mexico. While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commands powerful pumps, “their lift capabilities are relatively low,” wrote the scientists.
ADVERSE EFFECTS
The report also touched briefly upon questions beyond engineering, including the likelihood that invasive species such as silver and bighead carp could travel westward from the Midwest and its tributaries.
On average, the concentration of nitrogen in Mississippi River water is 6.8 times greater than the concentration in Lake Mead. At a rate of 250,000 gallons per second, some 69 million lbs. of nitrogen would be sent westward over the course of one and a half years, likely requiring costly added treatment.
While the scientists did not dwell on political considerations, they noted that a Colorado River Compact dating to 1922 divides water allocation by basin, not by state, further complicating political questions around water access.
Both the state of Minnesota and individual communities such as Dakota County have crafted laws against removing massive loads of groundwater for non-emergency, commercial and out-of-state use.
Gearoid Reidy: The West has failed — North Korea is a nuclear state
The world might not want to hear it, but Kim Jong Un might be right.
“There will never be such a thing as our abandonment of the nuclear weapons or denuclearization,” Kim declared last month. “The position of our state as a nuclear nation has become irreversible.”
Decades of pursuing the “denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula has failed. After North Korea last month declared itself a nuclear weapons state, it’s time for the U.S. and its allies to accept this reality — and learn to live with it. That’s the first step to reducing the risk of accidental confrontation that could lead to all-out nuclear war.
The idea is reaching the mainstream. Jeffrey Lewis, a leading nuclear weapons expert, has called on Washington to “contemplate the unthinkable” and accept North Korea’s nuclear statehood, citing the increasing risks of a flashpoint as South Korea and Japan talk up first-strike capability.
Washington should think “about the return we’re seeing on our stubborn continued insistence on denuclearization as the desired near-term end-state,” agrees Ankit Panda, a senior fellow in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “We have a far more acute interest on the Korean peninsula, which is averting the use of nuclear weapons by North Korea.”
A rethink is needed. For one thing, the U.S. administration has already shown an admirable willingness to abandon the failed policies of previous administrations. From ending the war in Afghanistan, casting off decades of naive Democratic party China policy or de-escalating the War on Drugs with a reform of cannabis policy, President Joe Biden has discarded ideas he previously promoted.
And to describe the goal of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as a bust would be generous. Beyond condemning millions to poverty after 30 years, the U.S. has little to show for its punishing economic sanctions. Pyongyang has built itself a formidable arsenal: enough fissile material for dozens of nuclear bombs, and a demonstrated capacity for its missiles to hit U.S. bases in Guam or the American mainland itself. More nuclear tests are feared soon, which would be the first in five years. Kim said last month he won’t budge even after 100 years of sanctions.
Absent a very dangerous policy of regime change, Kim is going to remain in charge, and in any event doesn’t have a way to climb down from nuclear weapons. The window for military action against North Korea closed during the Clinton administration, when the U.S. considered a preemptive strike. It chose negotiation instead, which Pyongyang used as cover to speed development of its nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea’s new nuclear doctrine, unveiled in September, has further upped the ante, pledging automatic nuclear strikes on its enemies if its command-and-control leadership is threatened. Such a doctrine is a “logical reaction” to South Korea talking up its ability to deal a fatal blow to the North’s leadership, Panda says.
Indeed, far from the stereotype of the crazy North Korean leader, Kim is being perfectly logical in seeking to keep his regime in one piece. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put that in stark relief. Ukraine famously agreed to give up the nuclear weapons on its territory (though they were not under its control) after the fall of the Soviet Union, in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S., U.K. and Russia. Time has shown how valuable those assurances were. Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi are other examples of leaders who abandoned their nuclear pursuits, only to meet gruesome ends.
Kim could not be sure of any guarantee that Washington might give in return for denuclearization — especially when it’s U.S. policy that has been most inconsistent. Flipping between dovish Democratic and hawkish Republican positions on Pyongyang (or in the case of Donald Trump’s administration, between “fire and fury” and love letters in the space of a few years) has resulted in head-snappingly inconsistent carrot-and-stick approaches.
Meanwhile, through a cycle of bait-and-switch negotiations and threats, Kim has managed to keep the U.S. and South Korea distracted enough to complete his nuclear state. He’s on his fourth South Korean leader and third American president. He’s less than half Biden’s age; time is on his side, assuming he can avoid the heart problems that felled his father and grandfather.
Of course, there are significant risks. Pyongyang has proven not to be a trustworthy negotiating partner. Being seen to reward its obstinacy might embolden rogue regimes elsewhere. Even a tacit acceptance of North Korea’s position could also lead to another bout of proliferation. The South Korean public is already roundly in favor of also possessing nuclear weapons. Japan is understandably far more opposed but how might it react surrounded by four nuclear-armed states?
But doggedly pursuing a failed policy that has only become more unrealistic over the years isn’t getting the U.S. and its allies anywhere — and the risk of accidental confrontation is only running higher.
