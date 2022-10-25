Why Biden’s quiet campaign season could help Democrats in November

The vote by the RN deputies of the motion of censure presented by the left aroused disparate reactions, some welcoming this support within the Nupes, others condemning it. The maneuver ulcerated the majority, saved by the LR voices.

Opportunism, pursuit of a strategy of “de-demonization”, skilful maneuver, “unnatural alliance”? The surprise vote, by the deputies of the National Rally (RN), of the motion of censure presented by the Nupes, rejected by 50 votes, gave rise to many comments and varied appreciations, during a day which saw the Assembly reject three successive motions of censure, for the first time under the Fifth Republic.

The left divided between rejection of the RN and pragmatism

The leader of the Green MPs Cyrielle Chatelain, who defended the motion of the left coalition against the government, said she was not fooled by this “coup” by Marine Le Pen. “It is undoubtedly part of their de-demonization strategy”, which “is unfortunately fueled by those who constantly send us back to back”, she declared, targeting the presidential camp.

“At home, we say each his bread, each his herring”

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne like the majority have indeed pinned an “unnatural alliance” of the oppositions, the leader of the Renaissance deputies Aurore Bergé having castigated a pure alliance “of circumstance”, forged in “the sole purpose of bringing down the government”.

Three ecologists did not take part in the vote on the motion, two of them because of a problem of voting delegation, only one (Jérémie Iordanoff, deputy for Isère) explicitly affirming that he refused “to mix his voice” with those of the RN.

On October 25, the Minister of Public Accounts Gabriel Attal also returned to the charge on the subject, emphasizing the contradictions within the left-wing coalition: “I have a thought for the socialist and ecological voters who thought that the left was digging dikes with the far right”, he pretended to sympathize with France 2, believing that the left “is actually building bridges” with the RN. “Socialist and environmentalist deputies find themselves doing extreme vote laundering,” he vilified.

Left-leaning MPs made varying judgments on this joint vote, with some choosing to emphasize their differences with the RN. According to the communist Sébastien Jumel, it is on the part of the RN of “a political posture”, which should not be equated with a substantive convergence.

“At home, we say each his bread, each his herring”, he imagined, before citing several previous debates illustrating the fact that the RN did not share the options of the Nupes, whether it was the reinstatement of the solidarity tax on wealth or the increase in the minimum wage. “On a certain number of subjects, it is not worth spending time to show our differences”, deduced the elected representative of Seine-Maritime.

“That the RN votes our motion does not bother me. A motion is not for the beauty of the clouds, but to overthrow the government, said the rebellious chairman of the finance committee, Eric Coquerel. However, said reversal cannot occur without the meeting of the voices of several oppositions, since it is necessary to reach an absolute majority.

On this same pragmatic register, the rebellious deputy Raquel Garrido underlined on Twitter that “the Nupes motion of censure is made to be voted on”, even saying “happy that the RN is obliged to recognize the leadership of the Nupes in this institutional moment when the Parliament stands up against the abuse of power of 49.3. “LR should do the same”, she tackled, targeting the right-wing deputies who, as they had announced on several occasions, refused to add their voices to those of the RN and Nupes.

“Let them take it for granted, their government is hanging by a thread,” insisted Mathilde Panot, president of the LFI group in the Assembly, joining Raquel Garrido in affirming that “Nupes is the only alternative to their world of misfortune”.

50 votes. This is what he will have missed to censor Macronie. Let them take it for granted, their government is hanging by a thread. The #NUPES is the only alternative to their world of doom. #motionsdecensure — Mathilde Panot (@MathildePanot) October 24, 2022

The Republicans denounced as “allies of Macron” by LFI and the RN

The Republicans (LR), in the midst of an internal debate on its political positioning in relation to the majority, took it for its rank after the rejection of the motion of censure tabled by Nupes. “The right narrowly saves the government. It lacked 50 votes to eject the government. We are ready for the next generation,” welcomed Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The right narrowly saves the government. It lacked 50 votes to eject the government. We are ready for succession. #DirectAN#Motion of censure — Jean-Luc Melenchon (@JLMelenchon) October 24, 2022

Marine Le Pen targeted the elected LR, accused of “allies of Emmanuel Macron” for not having voted for censorship. She also noted that “they did not even see fit to file one”, while the leader of the LR deputies Olivier Marleix had indicated that he did not rule out this prospect “if the circumstances so require”.

The motions of censure did not receive a majority to be voted on. The government can thank @The Republicans, who did not wish to vote for them. They didn’t even see fit to file one. From now on, there is no longer any doubt: they are the allies of Emmanuel Macron. – Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 24, 2022

The same Olivier Marleix denounced the “reconciliation of extremes” which materialized according to him during this vote. At the same time, elected representatives of the majority have propagated the hashtag “#RNUPES” on Twitter, insisting on the paradoxes of the “marriage” between left and radical right.

“They are very close to wanting to form a government of national fusion”, mocked, among others, Robin Reda, Renaissance deputy from Essonne and defector from LR. Eric Woerthalso rallied to the Macronist majority after leaving LR, also vilified the union of “the far right” and the “far left”, accusing them of only offering “ungovernability as an alternative”.

In the face of attacks from the majority, environmentalist Benjamin Lucas did not fail to retort that “Macronie forgets very quickly and with intellectual dishonesty of a rare magnitude the Republican barrage which led it and returned it to power”, in reference to the virulent attacks launched by the majority during the campaign legislative, which had returned back to back “the far left” supposed to be represented by the Nupes and “the far right” led by the RN.

For the government, inevitable recourse to section 49.3

The RN had also tabled its own motion of censure on October 24, but only one LFI deputy, Jean-Philippe Nilor (Martinique) voted in favor, the Nupes having indicated that it would not support a text coming from the other side of the Hemicycle.

The motions followed Article 49.3 of the Constitution activated twice the previous week by Elisabeth Borne to pass without a vote the revenue parts of the Social Security finance and financing bill. As AFP reminds us, in the absence of an absolute majority for the Macronists in the Assembly, these two appeals to this article of the Constitution are probably the first in a long series during this budgetary autumn.

On the side of the RN as of the Nupes, the use of 49.3 reflects an atmosphere of “end of reign”, while Emmanuel Macron’s second five-year term has barely begun.