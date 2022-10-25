Witnesses Related to Terra Fall Skip Parliamentary Inquiries

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Research Report by Function, End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 10.53 billion in 2021, USD 14.68 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 39.53% to reach USD 77.76 billion by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Function, the market was studied across Claims Adjudication & Billing Management, Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, and Supply Chain Management.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, and Pharmaceutical Companies.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Focus to Improve Patient Engagement and Deliver Patient-Centric Care
- Penetration of High-Speed Network Technologies Initiating Blockchain as a Service
- Rise in Use of Blockchain for the Healthcare Supply Chain to Eliminate the Risk of Counterfeited Drugs
Restraints
- Legacy and Outdated Infrastructure Impeding the Digital Growth of the Medical Industry
- Complex Integration Supporting Multiple Devices and Protocols
Opportunities
- Rising Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health
- Emerging Investment and Partnership Across Industry for Integration of Blockchain
Challenges
- Issues Related to Data Security and Privacy
- Lack of Awareness and Understanding
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, by Function
7. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, by End User
8. Americas Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market
9. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Usability Profiles
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Blockpharma
- Chronicled
- Factom
- FarmaTrust
- Gem
- Guardtime
- Hashed Health
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Isolve
- Medicalchain
- Microsoft Corporation
- Patientory
- Pokitdok
- Proof.Work
- SimplyVital Health
