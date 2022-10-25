Witnesses Related to Terra Fall Skip Parliamentary Inquiries

Connect with us

  Seo-joon is said to have "anxiety" and "panic disorder" in the letter.
  The former head of Bithumb had announced his retirement from the company.

After being called as a witness by the Korean National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee on Monday, Kim Seo-joon, CEO of venture capital company Hashed and an early investor in Terra, did not show up.

Among the six witnesses called to help piece together what led to Terra’s $40 billion collapse back in May, Seo-joon was one of the most prominent.

A statement he released said, “After the Luna-Terra incident, I was under extreme stress, and my health deteriorated and I needed to stabilize.” In addition, Seo-joon is said to have “anxiety” and “panic disorder” in the letter.

Many Suffer Panic Disorder and Anxiety

A medical certificate he supplied confirmed he has been getting psychiatric care since July 29. He said he “is in absolute need of emotional stability at this time” due to the stress brought on by the medication and therapy.

Key officials such Kim Seo-joon, Shin Hyun-sung (Director, Chai Holdco), Lee Jung-hoon (Former Chairman, Bithumb Korea), Kang Jong-hyun (Major Shareholder, Bithumb), and Lee Seok-woo (CEO, Dunamu) were chosen by the Political Affairs Committee on March 14.

After failing to show up to the National Assembly meeting on 6 June, Lee Jung-hoon provided an explanation for his absence. Having suffered from panic disorder, the former head of Bithumb has announced his retirement from the company. Since USDT’s demise, pressure has been mounting on Terraform Labs.

Do Kwon, the company’s co-founder, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by a South Korean court in September for allegedly breaking capital market laws (while the Ministry of Finance revoked his passport), however, Kwon swiftly reassured his fans that he was not hiding away.

Is This Product Likely to Bring Cardano (ADA) Back to $1?

Cardano is sinking deeper into support after a rejection at $0.50 and $0.40 with no indication of a rebound. The cryptocurrency has been one of the worst performers in this crypto bear market, but the bulls might still have some hope. 

At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.37 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours and a 2% loss in the previous seven days. Over the past month, ADA’s price records a massive 20% loss wiping out any bullish sentiment for investors. 

ADA’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

Onboarding Millions Of New Users To Cardano

In a recent interview with Big Pey, the inventor of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, talked about the launch of their newest crypto wallet, “Lace.” This new product will allow Cardano to get to a billion users, according to Hoskinson. 

The new crypto wallet is still developing but will operate as the “world’s financial operating system upon its release.” Lace will provide users with new use cases, access to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, on-chain gaming, and much more. 

The new crypto wallet will take the Cardano ecosystem to new levels by offering an all-in-one solution for identity, transactions, and applications. According to Hoskinson, Lace is based on legacy and the latest technology. He said: 

We put some of our best people together. We took a lot of great new technologies like Mithril and Atala PRISM and a lot of legacy stuff that we invented in the cardano ecosystem, and we pulled it all together, and now Lace as a product is starting to come out to market. It’s one of our first commercial B2C products, and so it’s not a reference client. It’s not like Daedalus, which is a neutral playground, but rather this is IO’s view of how crypto ought to be done (…).

Hoskinson expects Lace to ignite a change in the crypto industry, pushing crypto wallets to become much more. For several years, products have attempted to get users to adopt identity solutions and certificates, but they have yet to be successful. Lace might be the first crypto wallet to score a victory in the sector.

Will Cardano Be Compatible With Bitcoin And Ethereum?

In the long run, Cardano and ADA holders might see the most significant benefit, but the entire industry could benefit from Lace. Hoskinson claims that everyone with a computer or smartphone will be able to download Lace and use it. 

The crypto wallet will move from a demo phase to a beta, but Hoskinson was careful to omit deadlines. In the future, Lace might become Cardano’s killer product, a wallet for “everyone, not just the crypto enthusiasts,” Hoskinson said. He added: 

It’s also going to be cross chain. So, it’s not just Cardano. It’ll support Bitcoin, Ethereum,and a lot of other ecosystems and showcase what we’ve created as an ecosystem to the rest of the cryptocurrency space in that respect.

Lace might also operate as a new bullish narrative for ADA’s price. Without one, the cryptocurrency seems poised to continue trending lower at the mercy of macroeconomic forces.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Bulls Reclaim $20,000

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at the Bitcoin price rally to see if it can turn into something much bigger. Are bulls ready to stampede all over bears?

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price (BTCUSD): October 25, 2022 Crypto Winter

Finally, some action in Bitcoin, and so far it is to the upside. Bitcoin price is testing just below $20,000 currently.

BTCUSD Daily Begins Potential Bollinger Band Squeeze

This is particularly important for a variety of reasons, first and foremost being the daily Bollinger Bands. The tool is at the tightest levels since prior to the October 2020 bull impulse. Bitcoin price must close above the upper Bollinger Band on high enough volume to spark a sustainable trend. This is called riding the bands and volume should be roughly two thirds what it has been during the recent sideways phase.

Just above the upper Bollinger Band, is the Ichimoku cloud. The last time Bitcoin daily price action touched the cloud, it was rejected, but this time could be different. BTCUSD is also above the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen which are crossed bullish at the moment. At almost exactly the same levels, is the daily Parabolic SAR. The tool is used to set trailing stop losses, so a short squeeze could begin after pushing through there.

Dynamic indicator resistance is piled up | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Related Reading: Bitcoin Dominance To Regain Control Over Crypto? | BTC.D Analysis October 20, 2022

Bitcoin Price Targets $21K And $25K Next

Bitcoin price action has also made it through the 50-day moving average, making the 100-day and 200-day moving averages the next logical price targets. These targets are located at roughly $21,000 and $25,000 give or take a couple hundred dollars.

All of the bullish signals are occurring just as momentum begins to approach the zero line on the LMACD. Passing through it could confirm a change in the trend in the short term. The medium term trend could also be about to chance, according to the same tool on the weekly timeframe. Momentum is beginning to turn upward and strengthen after reaching levels from the last bear market bottom.

Btcusd_2022-10-25_13-19-55

The Pixel Perfect Line For Crypto To Cross

At the moment, Bitcoin price on the daily timeframe is still struggling with an important resistance level –– perhaps one of the most important levels it has ever faced as resistance: Former all-time high resistance set nearly five years earlier. 

In combination with all of the dynamic indicator resistance above, price action is taking a pause to struggle with this exact level, down to a one-pixel line of resistance.

Update: Bitcoin price has broke above this level and is now trading above $20,000.

Btcusd_2022-10-25_13-12-12

Whales Buy Dip Accumulating More Than 200 Million XRP

