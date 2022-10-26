A daunting schedule awaits Gophers football in 2023

Ohio State and Michigan.

The Gophers football program’s 2023 schedule includes the Big Ten’s two toughest teams, the conference shared in its delayed schedule release Wednesday.

After avoiding both of the elite programs in 2022, Minnesota will play the Wolverines for the Little Brown Jug at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 7 and will travel to Ohio Stadium to play the Buckeyes on Nov. 18.

Minnesota hasn’t had both of them in the same year since 2015. Then-interim head coach Tracy Claeys drew them in his first two weeks after taking over for Jerry Kill midseason.

The Gophers’ third crossover game against East Division programs next season will be a home game against Michigan State on Oct. 28.

Minnesota also opens next season with a Big Ten clash — similar to how they started 2021 against Ohio State. The Gophers have hosted the season opener every year since 2012, primarily on Thursday nights.

Next season, the U will host Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31. Unless interim coach Mickey Joseph gets the full-time job, Cornhuskers will be debuting a new head coach that game.

After Week 2 vs. Eastern Michigan in Minneapolis, the Gophers’ premier nonconference game is Sept. 16 against North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Gophers and Tar Heels of the Atlantic Coast Conference have never played each other.

UNC will come to Minnesota for the 2024 season opener, a year that will include many changes in the Big Ten: the addition of UCLA and Southern Cal and the rumored dissolving of the East-West division split.

Looking ahead to next season, Minnesota will dip back into conference play with a trip to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern in Week 4 before finishing up nonconference play the following week against Louisiana.

The Gophers will have a bye week in mid-October to prepare for a trip to play Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 21. Minnesota has lost 10 straight rivalry games in Iowa City since 1999.

The three remaining Big Ten West games will be hosting Illinois on Nov. 4 (he Illini have won two consecutive over Minnesota), followed by a road trip Nov. 18 to Purdue, which topped the U 20-10 in the 2021 Big Ten opener, and tradition remains with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line in the regular season finale at home against Wisconsin on Nov. 25.

GOPHERS 2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — vs. Nebraska

Sept. 9 — vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 16 — at North Carolina

Sept. 23 — at Northwestern

Sept. 30 — vs. Louisiana

Oct. 7 — vs. Michigan

Oct. 14 — bye

Oct. 21 — at Iowa

Oct. 28 — vs. Michigan State

Nov. 4 — vs. Illinois

Nov. 11 — at Purdue

Nov. 18 — at Ohio State

Nov. 25 — vs. Wisconsin