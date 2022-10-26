UNITED NATIONS – Russia asks the UN Security Council to create a commission to investigate its allegations that the United States and Ukraine violate the convention banning the use of biological weapons because of activities carried out in biological laboratories in Ukraine.
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Reunite on TV: All the Details
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph cook up something irresistible.
Longtime and old best friends Saturday Night Live the co-stars reunite again to host the second season of Peacock’s cooking competition series Cooking.
Upcoming episodes, which sees the Parks and recreation star taking over the co-hosting duties of Andy Sambergwill follow a new batch of bakers as they compete in a series of exciting and hilarious challenges designed by Amy and Maya for the chance to win some serious cash, but only if they can impress the grand jury. mothers.
“This year’s challenges will be filled with explosions, instruments of destruction, smashed cakes and more,” the streamer announced on October 25. “The second season of Cooking marks the first time the Emmy winners have hosted a series together.”
Amy and Maya added in a joint statement, “This season’s coziest cooking contest is Cooking: Season 2! This season has it all: grandmas, artful baking, goofy butter songs, cash prizes, best friends, family, and did we mention butter?”
A ‘nail bandit’ littered Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Many Dallas drivers have been extra careful behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called “nail bandit.” Police said he covered busy intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear.
Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money and convenience flowing from her right front tire.
“I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we walked into the garage, and he said, ‘Mom, what’s that noise? ? “”, Did she say.
The next morning, her tire was deflated and she called a tow truck. She discovered that one of her recent stops had been frequented by the Nail Bandit.
“The whole thing ended up taking half a day to do it,” she said. “It’s just a big nuisance.”
Neighbors have reported at least 30 incidents in the past six weeks, including 13 in Highland Park, four in University Park and many more on social media.
In Preston Hollow, around Hillcrest Road and the Northwest Highway, neighbors spotted the nails and started picking them up – collecting 325 of them – to dump more on the street.
“There were hundreds of them, and they were clumped together, and it was difficult because you had to extract them from the asphalt because it was hot,” said Laila Dolle, one of the neighbors who helped. “It seems very blind,” she said.
After weeks of concern and frustration, Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, on Oct. 24 in connection with another fatal driving incident that occurred Oct. 22 at Toyota’s corporate headquarters in Plano. .
In the October 22 incident, witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a suspect walk away. The suspects’ vehicle matched a vehicle that dropped multiple nails in the Toyota headquarters parking lot on Oct. 20 and 21, according to Toyota Security.
Highland Park and University Park Police confirm he is a suspect, with an MO, description and vehicle similar to what witnesses saw.
Drivers said they hoped he was off the streets for safety reasons.
“It’s so dangerous. We use these streets every day,” Dolle said.
“This guy really did some damage and just caused major pain to people in our community,” Bremer said.
Russia asks the UN to investigate allegations about Ukrainian biological laboratories
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, its ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia claimed that secret American laboratories in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare – a charge denied by the United States. and Ukraine.
The draft resolution would authorize the Security Council to set up a commission of its 15 members to investigate Russian claims and report to the council by November 30 and to the parties to the convention at a conference of examination in Geneva from November 28 to December . 16.
Nebenzia said in a letter that she was circulating the resolution, along with some 300 pages of documents, ahead of a Security Council meeting Moscow called Thursday on biological activities in Ukraine. He said Russia also plans to hold Council expert consultations on the draft resolution.
In March, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of using a Security Council meeting to “lie and spread disinformation” about biological weapons in a possible operation under false Moscow banner for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.
The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately comment on the Russian draft resolution.
An AP investigation in March found that Russia’s baseless claims about secret US biowarfare labs in Ukraine were taking root online, including in the US, bringing together COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, QAnon adherents and some supporters of former President Donald Trump — despite rebuttals from independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders, and White House and Pentagon officials.
Ukraine has a network of biological laboratories that have obtained funding and research support from the United States. But they are owned and operated by Ukraine and are part of an initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Program which aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly disease outbreaks, whether natural. or of human origin. American efforts date back to the 1990s to dismantle the former Soviet Union’s weapons of mass destruction program.
“The labs are not secret,” Filippa Lentzos, senior lecturer in science and international security at King’s College London, said in an email to The Associated Press in March. “They are not used in connection with biological weapons. This is all misinformation.
Nebenzia claimed in the letter to council members released on Tuesday that during what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, she obtained “a variety of documents and evidence that shed light on the true nature of the biological military activities of the United States and Ukraine on Ukrainian territory.
“Data analysis proves non-compliance by the US and Ukrainian sides with the provisions” of the Biological Weapons Convention, he said.
Nebenzia said Russia had tried “to get comprehensive answers” to questions about specific U.S. and Ukrainian activities and implementation of the convention, but “Washington and Kyiv did not provided the necessary explanations or taken immediate action to remedy the situation”.
He said a formal meeting of the 197 states parties to the convention had been convened by Russia in late August and early September on the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine, but a final report said that “it was not possible to reach consensus on the issues we have raised”. .”
The issues “remain open and require resolution,” Nebenzia said, which is why Russia is invoking Article VI of the convention. It gives states parties the right to ask the Security Council to investigate alleged violations.
The draft resolution also notes that Article VI requires states parties “to cooperate in the conduct of any investigation that the Security Council may initiate.”
Why India has nothing to prove to Britain on minorities
Minutes after it was announced that Rishi Sunak would become the UK’s next prime minister, leaders from India’s liberal stable tweeted praising the UK for allowing a member of the minority community to to occupy the top job, and quickly used it as an opportunity to question whether India would ever be progressive enough to do the same. As usual, this lot proved too mentally colonized, and too ignorant on many levels, to even have an opinion that should be taken seriously. However, this is a serious question regarding history and civilization, and so it is time for serious analysis to be advanced so that public discourse can see beyond these Nehruvian novices.
To begin, let’s refresh our memories of only eight and a half years ago. India had Manmohan Singh, a famous economist who belonged to one of the smallest minorities in the country, leading us as Prime Minister for the tenth consecutive year. How and why the leaders of the liberal brigade completely obliterated themselves about him and made their case as if he did not even exist or had never become the Prime Minister of India is to put it in the sweetest, most disrespectful terms. Not just Manmohan Singh, but as has been pointed out, India has had three Muslim presidents. What Liberal Brigade leaders mean by minority remains unclear, although if they included communities such as tribes in their definition, the incumbent president of India they have branded as a rubber stamp would also the case.
Another argument against their line of thinking is that India gave its largest minority two whole countries upon independence, and therefore India doesn’t really owe anyone an explanation. Moreover, the only state where the minority community is in the majority has never elected a chief minister from any other community. But these arguments are handy fruit for engaging with the liberal brigade in a superficial way. There is a need to expose their mentality, their hypocrisy and their sense of history, at more fundamental levels.
To begin with, the underlying assumption, while using an event like the rise of Sunak to preach to Indians, is that the British public as a whole has thrown their racial prejudices in the trash and risen above of these archaic considerations to elect someone who belongs to a minority. . The realities on the ground, in fact, indicate just the opposite. Sunak is unfortunately not the people’s choice; the country’s electoral mandate was never for him. Despite his admirable administrative background, despite his proven credentials in economics at a time when it is essential, Sunak only landed the top job as a last resort. The country seems to have adopted and exhausted all possible means to keep him out of power, until there is literally nothing left. A total disaster as Liz Truss first had a chance until lettuce beat her, and only after Boris Johnson refused to return to work and Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race, that this crown of thorns was placed on the man of Indian descent. .
This phenomenon was best demonstrated by a conversation a British caller had with an LBC host on live TV in the UK, which has now gone viral on social media. In it, the caller makes an inconsistent case against Sunak for minutes, despite being refuted by the host every step of the way. The caller struggles to find a single good reason for Sunak not to be prime minister, or to clearly demonstrate why one of the other options is better than Sunak. And yet he persists, until he is called out to be a racist who will only accept a white man for the highest position. The caller eventually admits it, telling the host that the country is, after all, eighty-five percent white. “These things are important, I’m sorry you don’t like it,” the caller tells the host at the end. In 2022, the mentality that Indians are the “white man’s burden,” or as Sunak’s predecessor Winston Churchill described us as “a beastly people with a beastly religion,” persists.
Essentially, Sunak becoming Prime Minister is not a flashy display of a mature democracy as India’s liberal brigade portrays it, but rather something that inadvertently eludes the goalkeeper, and an extremely vigilant goalkeeper. It is not a test that the UK passed with flying colors; the test has only just begun. It remains to be seen how the country will treat its first non-Christian Prime Minister, not directly elected by the people but simply a product of circumstances. Will the media target him constantly and for no reason? Will the people drive him out of office at the first opportunity? The UK litmus test has only just begun now. Yet for India’s liberal brigade, they have already passed the test with flying colors. That’s typical of them, as they have a long history of giving the UK a free pass on many issues.
The basic reason for the pass they keep giving the UK is that they basically subscribe to the British version of Indian history, especially the part about India’s freedom struggle. This version may have benefited their political masters at one time, but the only beneficiary today is the UK. Essentially, this version of our freedom struggle, more than giving undue credit to those who had little impact, casts the British as benign, reasonable colonizers, who responded positively to ideas like Ahimsah and satyagraha. This version allows the British to erase their own atrocities, thefts, racism and destruction, as well as versions about Indian revolutionaries, Subhas Chandra Bose’s INA, and Indian mutineers who literally drove the empire out. After all, they must pretend to be responsible members of the international community. Consequently, their PR machinery has been working overtime for decades and India’s liberal brigade, consciously or not, has become a key part of it.
Today it is claimed that there was no India before the arrival of the British, despite the fact that their society, which originally settled before the monarch took power, was known as East India Company name. It is claimed that the British gave us our railways and that we should be grateful to them, conveniently ignoring the fact that they plundered us in broad daylight, taking us from the wealthiest part of the world to generations of shortage. It is another fact that the East India Company has now been taken over by an Indian entrepreneur, and despite plundering the wealth of the whole world, the country has plunged itself into such an economic mess that a native man Indian has now been appointed to save them, but I digress.
Apart from stealing and completely destroying several indigenous cultures around the world, this empire committed genocides across the continent, caused famines, engaged in slavery and torture, introduced narcotics into entire kingdoms and caused conflicts that continue to plague the world today. And yet, when Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia or the Taliban are viewed as historically unacceptable models in the civilized world, colonial or imperial Britain gets a pass.
This is the level of distortion and evil that the Indian liberal brigade has internalized. Despite two centuries of colonialism, they continue to admire the empire, always ready to preach to their fellow Indians in the twinkling of an eye, and that too on how we must be more avant-garde and follow in the sacred footsteps of our former settlers. Obviously, memory was not their strong suit. But they must be reminded that liberalism, progressivism, multiculturalism and the rules-based order of which their favorite empire is a proud defender in the international community are values which are rather new to them and far from being still soaked.
The responsibility rests with the British alone, and will for many decades if not centuries to come. A country or civilization like India really has nothing to prove to anyone, much less a 21st century monarchy with an official state religion.
The writer is an author and political commentator. He is the author of the book, ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma: From Boy Wonder to CM’. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.
Rupee falls to 82.73 per dollar as Chinese yuan plunges to new low
The rupee reversed gains from the start of Tuesday’s session to end slightly lower against a weaker dollar as the Chinese yuan hit a 15-year low on fears that with Xi Jinping’s new leadership team stacked with its loyalists, China would prioritize the state more than the private sector.
While the national currency initially appreciated on the back of a lower dollar on less hawkish bets from the US central bank, the rupiah’s appeal was limited in a holiday-shortened trading week after the fall of the Chinese yuan.
Bloomberg showed the rupee last changing hands at around 82.73 to the dollar after opening at 82.65, from its previous close of 82.6850 on Friday.
Last week, driven by an aggressive monetary tightening program, the rupiah hit a new high, falling to 83.29 to the dollar. However, the Reserve Bank of India stepped in to stop the bleeding and bring the rupiah back below 83.
Indian financial markets were closed on Monday and will be closed on Wednesday for Diwali celebrations and as such could limit capital inflows in narrow trade.
The rupee traded in a range of 82.58-82.79 during the day when volumes were low due to holidays in many parts of India and Asian currencies were down against the dollar,” he said. said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
“The Dollar Index was at 112.01, almost unchanged, and Oil was also flat. The only change was the Chinese Yuan, which almost touched 7.36 levels, keeping the Rupee weaker,” said- he added.
The offshore yuan fell to a new low of 7.3650 to the dollar after the People’s Bank of China’s daily correction sparked expectations that the central bank could allow a market-determined exchange rate, and Mainland stocks struggled to maintain stability.
“The conflict between Beijing’s security and economic (growth) goals has become more glaring,” Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, told Reuters.
“A clean sweep of the Politburo Standing Committee by Xi loyalists, and a stark absence of technocrats who may be more focused on reviving the economy, suggest that economic stimulus policies may be subordinated,” he said. -he adds.
The Hang Seng was last down 0.1%, indicating that Asia-wide yuan weakness and China’s outlook is spreading.
The South Korean won fell to its lowest level in 13 years on Tuesday. The previously strong Indonesian rupiah lost its luster, while the Vietnamese dong fell despite the second 100 basis point rate hike in a month.
According to a Bloomberg gauge, the yuan also fell to its lowest level in more than a year when measured against a basket of currencies from its trading partners.
Authorities are allowing the yuan to adjust after trying to cap it at the Party Congress,” and the question is how far it will let the yuan go, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research. at the Australian and New Zealand banking group, to Bloomberg, “A weaker yuan will impact other Asian currencies.”
The dollar was a bit weaker and the euro was strong ahead of the European Central Bank’s expected rate hike later this week.
Sterling also received some support from expectations that the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will bring stability.
After Rishi Sunak easily won the Conservative Party leadership race on Monday, the price of gilts has risen.
“While the premium associated with reckless fiscal policy actions in September has been removed, this does not bring us back to a neutral view of sterling,” Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, told Reuters.
“The UK’s structural imbalances existed before these policy changes, and they remain a longer-term concern,” he added.
Oladipo remains behind but Yurtseven takes flight as Heat head west for three-game trip
The Miami Heat took flight Tuesday for the start of their three-game western swing in an all-too-familiar pattern with Victor Oladipo, with the veteran guard still grounded.
Yet to play this season, Oladipo is dealing with knee tendinosis and remained behind in South Florida, meaning he will miss at least the first seven games this season.
On a more encouraging note, center Omer Yurtseven, who has yet to play this season due to an ankle impingement, took flight with the team for the trip that features three games over four days.
Yurtseven tweaked the ankle during the Heat’s Oct. 4 preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena and has not played since, after going 27 minutes in that game.
Oladipo was held out of the Heat’s first three exhibitions for what was listed as “return to competition conditioning,” before appearing in the final two, most recently going 18 minutes in the Oct.12 exhibition victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Oladipo missed most of last season due to surgical complications with his opposite knee.
Back with the team are forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic, with the two suspended from Monday night’s loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors due to their involvement in a Saturday fracas against Toronto that spilled into the FTX Arena stands.
Waiting game
No, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, the intent was not to limit Jimmy Butler to just the final 3:38 of the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss.
But without an intervening stoppage, Butler was caught watching and waiting from the scorers’ table before he could get back into the action.
Butler had reported to the scorers’ table with 6:20 to play in the fourth, but wound up with an unexpected run of 8:29 out of action.
“I didn’t have a timeout,” said Spoelstra, who actually had two but prefers to save those for the waning moments. “That frustrated the heck out of me. I almost considered taking a foul, not the take-foul [an intentional stoppage that gives the opposition a free throw], but in the half court. And in retrospect, I probably should have. That was too much to have him sitting on that sideline, particularly as that every possession really mattered.
“I thought we were getting decent execution and decent looks. But we also wanted Jimmy Butler in the game and we sent him to the table with enough time typically. But the way things had gone earlier, I didn’t have any timeouts.”
The Heat utilized their final two timeouts in the final 50.4, after the Raptors had moved to a five-point lead from what had been an eight-point Heat advantage.
Road warriors
After a 1-3 homestand to open the season, the hope is that the road is now a road to redemption, with the western swing that opens Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, continues Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors and concludes Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.
“I always feel like these trips can be an opportunity,” Spoelstra said, “but particularly right now, when we’re faced with a little bit of adversity. These are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.
“There’s not going to be anybody else but us out there. This is an opportunity for us to really start to connect, face some adversity on the road and hopefully grow from that and get some wins.”
Point guard Kyle Lowry said it will have to be a step-by-step process.
“I think we’ve just got to go out there and play, at the end of the day,” he said. “The road is the road, a hostile environment and we’ve just got to go out there and hoop and find a way to try to win games and take it one by one and possession by possession, can’t look at the whole trip. Look at is as the next game is Portland and concentrate on Portland.”
Adidas ends its partnership with Kanye West after anti-Semitic remarks
The German sportswear giant is the latest company to cut ties with the rapper and designer after his recent anti-Semitic outbursts and other provocations. The end of the long-standing partnership is expected to significantly reduce Adidas’ profits.
