Apple confirms iPhone will get USB-C charging to comply with EU law
Apple will “comply” with European Union regulations that require electronic devices to be equipped with USB-C charging, said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. That means Apple’s iPhones, which currently use its proprietary Lightning charging standard, will have to change to support USB-C.
Jakub Porzyck | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Apple will have to comply with a European Union law that requires electronic devices to have a common charging standard – known as USB-C – the company's chief marketing officer has confirmed.
“Obviously we’ll have to comply,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said Tuesday at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference.
On Monday, EU member state ministers gave final approval to the Common Charger Act, which means that by 2024 electronic devices, including mobile phones and tablets, will have to support USB-C charging.
The stamp of approval from the European Council comes after other EU legislative bodies voted in favor of the law which took around 10 years to draft.
Apple’s iPhone uses its own Lightning charger. Under future European legislation, the iPhone should support USB-C.
Joswiak didn’t say when Apple would introduce USB-C to its flagship smartphone, but it should happen by 2024.
Analysts previously told CNBC that iPhones slated for release in 2023 could feature USB-C charging and that Apple is likely to introduce the standard globally, not just in the European Union. .
European lawmakers say the rules will reduce waste because consumers don’t have to buy a new charger every time they buy a device. The EU said this would reduce production and disposal of new chargers.
Joswiak criticized the EU for the charges law, admitting the two sides were “a bit at odds”.
“We think the approach would have been better for the environment and for our customers if the government weren’t so prescriptive,” Joswiak said.
How Hailey Bieber Avoids Comparing Rhode to Kardashian-Jenner Brands
According to court documents obtained by E! News June 22, the founders of RHODE, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickersstates, “There is no doubt that Ms. Bieber and her companies are aware of Rhode’s superior rights.”
The following month, Hailey won a legal victory in the lawsuit when a judge ruled in her favor on the trademark infringement suit. Despite Purna and Phoebe’s legal loss, they vowed to continue pressing charges.
“We remain confident that we will win at trial,” a spokesperson for RHODE told E! News on July 23. “‘Rhode’ is our name and brand, we built it, and federal and state laws protect it. We ask Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we’ve spent the past nine years to build.”
3 charged after torturing man at Murfreesboro hotel, police say
MURFRESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) — Three people have been arrested after a man was held hostage and tortured at a hotel in Murfreesboro, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Harry Kiningham, 41, Joshua Frazier, 37, and Jessica Mortensen, 25, have all been charged in connection with the kidnapping, robbery and extortion case.
A preliminary investigation showed that Mortensen contacted a 24-year-old man from College Grove, Tennessee via Facebook Messenger. The pair agreed to meet at a hotel to have sex for $300 at 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said.
Once inside the hotel, Kiningham and Frazier approached the victim, claiming to be Nashville police officers. Police said the men forced the victim to strip naked and give him his bank details, before taking him to the bank and forcing him to withdraw thousands of dollars. After nearly 10 hours, police said the victim was dropped off at his home in College Grove. The three suspects were eventually arrested.
Frazier, Mortensen and Kiningham are being held on $33,500 bail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Hearings are set for January 26 before the Court of General Sessions.
Conor McGregor teases UFC return for ‘millions and millions of dollars’ after ridiculing fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski
Conor McGregor says he is ready to return to the octagon for “millions and millions of dollars”.
The former two-weight UFC champion was on an 18-month enforced absence from the sport following a horrific broken leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.
McGregor broke his left fibula and tibia and demanded that a metal rod be inserted into his leg.
The 34-year-old has been on the comeback trail for some time now and we’re no closer to knowing who he will be up against.
The Irish fighter kept his fans updated with regular training videos and his impressive bulk.
It looks like he’s hoping to get back in the cage as soon as he tweeted, “Getting ready to bounce in a cage and smash someone with a bunch of hammers. For millions and millions of dollars. Light work.”
However, don’t expect to see him back in the UFC for at least the next six months.
Dana White confirmed over the weekend that he is not currently in the USADA drug testing pool and would need to be in there for at least six months before he can compete again.
That hasn’t stopped him from giving his thoughts on the fights happening in the promotion.
He was pretty vocal about new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, one of the two divisions he held the belt in.
Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 and agreed to fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Their champion vs. champion clash is set to take place at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia in February, which is Volk’s homeland.
McGregor was unimpressed with the potential commercial value of this fight.
He said, “My two old belts. On two small ticks. This fight makes 10 buys.
Volkanovski fired back by sharing an old tweet from the Irishman which read: “Winners focus on winning. The losers focus on the winners,” with the caption: “An ancient sage once said…”
Arizona sheriff tightens security around ballot boxes
“Every day I spend a tremendous amount of resources just to give people the confidence that they can vote safely, and that’s nonsense,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said during an interview. a press conference. Penzone said his office referred two incidents to county prosecutors for possible criminal charges.
Fueled by former President Donald Trump’s 2020 false fraud allegations and the debunked film ‘2,000 mules’, drop boxes have become a hotbed of conspiracy theories alleging without evidence that people illegally collected and deposited there. ballot papers.
Election security experts and officials from Trump’s National Security and Justice Department said there was not enough fraud to alter the outcome of the 2020 election. Dozens of lawsuits filed after the election have been thrown out, many of them by Trump-appointed judges.
Arizona, the state with the smallest margin of victory for President Joe Biden two years ago, now has some of the most high-profile midterm races in the country, including a potentially tipping Senate race. the balance of power in Congress.
“Uninformed vigilantes outside Maricopa County drop boxes do not increase election integrity,” said Stephen Richer, Maricopa County Recorder, and Bill Gates, Chairman of the Board of Oversight. of the county, in a joint statement this weekend. “Instead, they lead to complaints of voter intimidation.”
Both Richer and Gates are Republicans.
Voters who dropped off with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs say they were filmed and, in some cases, followed by people monitoring drop boxes.
“As we approached our car, two individuals took photos of our license plate and car,” one voter wrote. “I came out and asked what they were doing. They claimed they were taking pictures for “election security” and I took pictures of them to report to the DOJ for intimidating and harassing voters. »
When asked at an independent event on Monday whether he was concerned about reported bullying in states like Arizona and whether the Justice Department would get involved, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the ministry had an obligation to “ensure a free and fair vote by all who are qualified to vote and will not allow voters to be intimidated.
A group of drop box monitors seen filming a drop box in Maricopa County last week told a local reporter they were with Clean Elections USA, a group that assembles teams to monitor drop boxes in multiple states this midterm season.
The group’s founder, Melody Jennings, said in a podcast interview last month that she wanted 10 volunteers to record drop boxes around the country on a rotating basis, day and night.
Jennings said she wants volunteers to stay away from drop boxes and obey local laws. But she added they should sit in a visible place to act as a ‘human shield’ which would deter potential voting ‘mules’ from coming to the polls.
There is no evidence for the idea that a network of voting “mules” associated with Democrats conspired to collect and deliver ballots to the polls, despite claims made in a film about the 2020 election.
Two left-wing advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Monday against Clean Elections USA, alleging the group’s ballot-monitoring activities violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino are asking the US District Court of Phoenix to ban the group from gathering at drop boxes and filming voters.
Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend, who earlier this year praised and encouraged “all vigilantes who want to camp in these drop boxes,” tweeted Monday that wearing tactical gear while watching drop boxes “could be considered voter intimidation.”
“Don’t do it,” Townsend wrote.
Penzone, the sheriff, implored people to respect everyone’s right to vote and leave it up to law enforcement to investigate alleged violations of the law. He said the focus on securing elections has diverted resources from investigating crimes.
“But we will come and watch the polls because people have to misbehave if that’s what we’re going to do to protect democracy,” said Penzone, a Democrat.
EU warns against petrol price cap — RT Business News
European Commission fears surge in demand that would trigger outflows of subsidized electricity, Reuters says
The European Commission has warned that a cap on natural gas prices in the EU could lead to increased outflows of cheaper energy to countries not part of the scheme, according to a document obtained by Reuters.
The measure could lead to an increase in gas demand of up to 9 billion cubic meters. This would translate into cheaper electricity generated in the EU to non-EU countries that import power from the bloc but have no price cap, such as the UK and Switzerland. In the document, Member States are invited to propose solutions to avoid this scenario.
According to a Commission source who spoke to Bloomberg, one way to achieve this would be for the EU to raise electricity export prices above tariffs within the bloc. However, such a move is currently prohibited by a number of international agreements.
The document also warned that the benefits of the price cap would not be distributed evenly among EU members. France, as a net importer of gas-fired power, would be the main beneficiary, while Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, which produce much of the bloc’s gas-fired power, would facing the highest costs of financing the mechanism.
EU countries have been working on a mechanism to cap the price of natural gas in response to an unprecedented energy crisis stemming from reduced imports from Russia, once the bloc’s biggest supplier. Over the past year, Russia has reportedly fallen from 40% of EU gas imports to just 9%.
Last week the European Commission published a number of proposals aimed at saving gas and reducing energy prices. However, EU leaders failed to agree on them at a summit in Brussels later in the week as not all members of the bloc support a price cap. EU energy ministers are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue.
Russia, meanwhile, has threatened to stop all gas flows to the EU if a price cap is put in place. According to the CEO of state-owned energy giant Gazprom, Alexei Miller, such a move would constitute a breach of contract on the part of EU buyers. Although deliveries of Russian gas to the EU via the Nord Stream and Yamal-Europe gas pipelines have been interrupted, Russian gas is still delivered to some European buyers via a transit line via Ukraine and the TurkStream gas pipeline via Turkey .
What are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Saratoga the week of October 17?
A home in Saratoga that sold for $7.4 million topped the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Saratoga last week.
A total of 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area over the past week, with an average price of $5.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,377.
The prices in the list below are for real estate sales whose title was recorded in the week of October 17, even if the property may have been sold earlier.
10. $4.1 million, single-family residence in the 18600 block of Ravenwood Drive
The property in the 18600 block of Ravenwood Drive in Saratoga has new owners. The price was $4,100,000. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,276 square feet. The price per square foot is $3,213. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
9. $4.7 million, single family home in the 15600 block of Peach Hill Road
The 3,568 square foot single family home in the 15600 block of Peach Hill Road, Saratoga has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $4,695,000, $1,316 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The house has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
8. $4.7 million, single family home in the 12200 block of Vista Arroyo Court
The sale of the single family residence in the 12200 block of Vista Arroyo Court, Saratoga has been finalized. The price was $4,700,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 4,778 square feet. The price per square foot was $984. The house has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
7. $4.7 million, detached house in the 15100 block of Pepper Lane
The property in the 15100 block of Pepper Lane in Saratoga has new owners. The price was $4,725,000. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 3,243 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,457. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
6. $4.9 million, single family home in the 14000 block of Shadow Oaks Way
The 3,402 square foot single family home in the 14000 block of Shadow Oaks Way in Saratoga has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in August and the total purchase price was $4,850,000, $1,426 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
5. $5.1 million, detached house in the 13500 block of Mandarin Way
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 13500 block of Mandarin Way in Saratoga. The price was $5,055,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 1969 and the living area totals 3,181 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,589. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
4. $5.1 million, single-family home in the 20600 block of Marion Road
The sale of the single family residence in the 20600 block of Marion Road in Saratoga has been finalized. The price was $5,075,000 and the new owners took over the house in August. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,475 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,460. The house has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
3. $5.3 million, single-family residence in the 20100 block of Bonnie Brae Way
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 20100 block of Bonnie Brae Way in Saratoga. The price was $5,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1925 and the living area totals 2,915 square feet. The price per square foot eventually settled at $1,801. The house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
2. $5.3 million, detached house in the 19800 block of Mendelsohn Lane
The 3,770 square foot single family residence in the 19800 block of Mendelsohn Lane in Saratoga has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in July and the total purchase price was $5,250,000, $1,393 per square foot. The house was built in 1940. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
1. $7.4 million, single-family home in the 14500 block of Fruitvale Avenue
The property in the 14500 block of Fruitvale Avenue in Saratoga has new owners. The price was $7,350,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 7,452 square feet. The price per square foot is $986. The house has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.
