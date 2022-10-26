Australia’s inflation rate rises at fastest pace in 32 years

Australia’s inflation rate jumped 7.3% – the fastest price growth in 32 years making another interest rate hike more likely next week.

The cost of living crisis is deepening with new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released just a day after the Budget warned of more severe electricity price pain.

Headline inflation in the September quarter rose at the fastest annual rate since June 1990 as the Treasury expects Australians to see their real wages cut until 2024.

The consumer price index of 7.3% is more than double the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target, meaning further interest rate hikes are likely in 2022 and maybe 2023.

Australia’s big four banks all expect the RBA to hike the exchange rate on Melbourne Cup day by a further 0.25 percentage points.

Fruit and vegetable costs jumped 16.2% in the year to September following recent flooding on Australia’s east coast and the inability of growers to find enough of backpackers abroad during harvest time.

Housing costs rose 10.5%, due to tight rental vacancy rates in Sydney and Melbourne, while overall food costs climbed 9%.

Bread and cereal prices rose 10%, while dairy product costs rose 12.1%.

The increases are in line with the Treasury’s budget forecast that annual inflation will hit a new 32-year high of 7.75% in the December quarter, after fuel excise duties halving to 22.1 cents per liter for six months.

Inflation far exceeds wage growth, which means workers are taking a real pay cut.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who presented the Labor Party’s first budget in nearly a decade, acknowledged that the soaring cost of living would erode any wage increases for two years.

What a 0.25 percentage point rate hike in November means $500,000: Up to $75 to $2,621 $600,000: Up to $90 to $3,145 $700,000: Up to $105 to $3,669 $800,000: Up to $120 to $4,193 $900,000: Up to $135 to $4,717 $1,000,000: Up to $150 to $5,241 Monthly repayment increases based on Commonwealth Bank variable loan from 4.54% to 4.79% to reflect Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate from 2.6% to 2, 85%

“Wages are rising faster now than they were before the election, but this good news is tempered by rising electricity prices and grocery bills eating away at wages,” he said. told Parliament on Tuesday evening.

“When this inflation moderates, real wages should begin to rise again in 2024.”

The wage price index rose only 2.6% in the year to June.

The Treasury expects it to reach 3.75% by June 2023 – the fastest wage growth since 2012.

But even if inflation slowed to 5.75% by the middle of next year, as the Treasury expects, Australians would still suffer falling real wages.

Payroll packages are expected to continue to grow by 3.75% in 2023-2024, but inflation should then moderate to 3.5%.

The Treasury expects household electricity bills to rise by 56% over two years, throwing into question Labor’s election promise to cut electricity bills by $275 by 2025.

Higher inflation also means more financial sacrifice for mortgage borrowers, who have suffered six consecutive monthly interest rate hikes since May, pushing the spot rate to a nine-year high of 2.6%.

Another rate hike on Nov. 1 of 0.25 percentage points would take rates to 2.85% and see a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 owe $90 more per month in loan repayments.

Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ and NAB are all expecting a quarter percentage point rise on Melbourne Cup day.