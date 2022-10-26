Babydoge Hodlers Rising As The Price Soars Up

BabyDoge price surged by more than 4% and traded at $0.000000001232.

Further, Doge (DOGE) soars up by over 10% in the last 24 hours.

The new week starts with the spark and excitement of cryptocurrency market participants. As a result, top crypto tokens were all trading in greens. In the last 24 hours, the total volume of the global cryptocurrency market surged by over 122% to $144 billion. In addition, all four leading meme coins were trading in green.

However, despite the stable price movement, the BabyDoge coin community has been noted. BabyDoge price surged by over 4% and the top 100 BabyDoge HODLers’ average balance has increased by 2.32% during the last 24 hours. Currently, they hold 198.893 billion tokens in total, as per the WhaleStats data.

Also, over the previous week, there has been an increase in BabyDoge social mentions, which has increased by 47%. At the same time, social engagement has climbed by 27%, as per LunarCrush data. On the other hand, BabyDoge’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has been increasing. At the start of the second week, the BabyDoge TVL was roughly $15 million, at present, the TVL was upwards of $24.2 million. And BabyDoge’s 24 hours of trading volume has risen by around 30% to $4 million.

DogeCoin (DOGE) Performance in The Market

DogeCoin (DOGE) is one of the most prominent meme coins in the crypto market and it’s impossible to express Elon Musk’s continued love for this first popular memecoin. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.06629 with a price soaring by approximately 10% in the previous day. As well, DogeCoin’s price increased evenly by 10% in the last 7 days with a trading volume of $688 million.

Furthermore, Elon Musk’s interactions with Dogecoin may one of the reasons for raising its value. And recently, Elon Musk stated that he would contribute to it over time with some of his fortunes. Moreover, Musk’s announcement of the Twitter deal would have to end by October 28.

