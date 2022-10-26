Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE commentary: Barca are on the brink of Champions League group stage elimination for the second consecutive year

Barcelona host Bayern Munich at Camp Nou as they aim to prevent Champions League elimination.

Robert Lewandowski’s stoppage-time equalizer in Barca’s 3-3 draw with Inter Milan two weeks ago was just enough to keep the LaLiga side in the competition.

Getty Barca’s hopes of staying in the Champions League are slim

But hopes for Xavi’s side are still dim and they are now on the verge of a group stage exit for the second straight year for the first time since 1999.

If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the previous kick-off, Barcelona will be confirmed to finish in third place and drop out of the Europa League regardless of their result.

They will face Bayern who will be looking to continue their 100 per cent record so far in Europe this season and secure top spot in Group C.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: talkSPORT coverage

This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday, October 26.

Kick-off at Camp Nou is scheduled for 8 p.m.

talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the game with commentary from Ian Danter and former England defender Danny Mills.

talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the game with commentary from Ian Danter and former England defender Danny Mills.

Getty Bayern roll in Group C

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Team News

Barcelona will be without centre-backs Ronaldo Araujo and Andreas Christensen, both injured.

Memphis Depay takes a hit and could miss for the hosts while Sergi Roberto is also injured.

As for Bayern, their return goalscorers Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane are both expected to be unavailable.

Manuel Neuer is also ruled out through injury while former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is set to start on Wednesday.

Getty Mane will be looking for his third goal in Europe this season

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: What has been said?

Barca boss Xavi remains hopeful despite his team’s slim chance of going through.

He said, “It’s not a miracle we’re asking for. There is still a small hope.

“There are always uncertainties when you depend on other outcomes. It’s an uncomfortable situation. But we have to go out and play the game.

“These things happen in football. And why can’t something happen tomorrow? It’s not in our hands, but there is still a little hope.

“We should never lose that hope. It’s a shame we didn’t score points in Munich or Milan. This competition has been cruel to us. We can only wait and see what happens.

Getty Xavi has hope despite his team’s current situation

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: The facts of the match

All four of Leroy Sané’s UEFA Champions League goals this season have come from a carry (going more than 5 meters with the ball); the most by any player in the competition this term.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been directly involved in five goals in his last two UEFA Champions League appearances (two goals, three assists), as many as he has been in his 21 appearances in the league. previously combined competition.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 52 goals in 53 home games in the UEFA Champions League (38 for Bayern Munich, nine for Borussia Dortmund and five for Barcelona). His five goals at Spotify Camp Nou for his current club are the most ever scored by a Barcelona player in his first two home games in the competition.

No team has scored more goals with more than 10 assists in the build-up than Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this season (3), with one coming in the reverse game against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena last month.

If Bayern Munich win this match, it will only be the fifth time that Barcelona have been beaten twice by the same team in a UEFA Champions League campaign. Indeed, Bayern have been responsible for three of the previous four (1998-99, 2012-13 and 2021-22), with Dynamo Kyiv being the only other side to manage it (in 1997-98).

Barcelona could be knocked out in the group stage in back-to-back UEFA Champions League campaigns for only the second time, having done so in 1997-98 and 1998-99 under Louis van Gaal.

Bayern have suffered just one defeat in one of their previous five away trips to face Spanish sides in the UEFA Champions League (W2 D2), although that loss came on the most recent – 0-1 against Villarreal in the quarter-finals of last season. leg.

Barcelona have lost their last two home games against German opponents in European competition – 0-3 against Bayern Munich in September 2021 in the UEFA Champions League and 2-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt in April this year in the UEFA Europa League. They have never lost three times in a row at home to German opponents.

Bayern Munich have won three of their five UEFA Champions League away matches against Barcelona (L2), the most of any team in the competition’s history. Along with Juventus and Real Madrid, they are one of three teams to have won more than they lost to Barca in the Champions League.

Barcelona have lost nine of their 12 UEFA Champions League matches against Bayern Munich (W2 D1), including the last five in a row. Only Bayern Munich themselves against Real Madrid (10) have lost more games to a single opponent in Champions League history.