NEW YORK — Jury selection in the Trump Organization tax evasion trial began Monday morning with the selection of about 130 prospective jurors, some of whom could serve on the panel that will decide whether the former president’s namesake company has committed crimes.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE commentary: Barca are on the brink of Champions League group stage elimination for the second consecutive year
Barcelona host Bayern Munich at Camp Nou as they aim to prevent Champions League elimination.
Robert Lewandowski’s stoppage-time equalizer in Barca’s 3-3 draw with Inter Milan two weeks ago was just enough to keep the LaLiga side in the competition.
But hopes for Xavi’s side are still dim and they are now on the verge of a group stage exit for the second straight year for the first time since 1999.
If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the previous kick-off, Barcelona will be confirmed to finish in third place and drop out of the Europa League regardless of their result.
They will face Bayern who will be looking to continue their 100 per cent record so far in Europe this season and secure top spot in Group C.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: talkSPORT coverage
This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday, October 26.
Kick-off at Camp Nou is scheduled for 8 p.m.
talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the game with commentary from Ian Danter and former England defender Danny Mills.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
HORRENDOUS
Shakhtar striker Sikan produces ‘worst miss ever’ in Champions League
showcase
Rudiger’s nightmare as Chelsea target Real Madrid’s first defeat of the season
UCL
Dortmund 0-0 City REACTION LIVE: Bellingham and Co. in last 16 after Mahrez pen miss
spell?
Potter’s brilliant record and bizarre omens have fans dreaming of Champions League glory
HAAL-OFF
Haaland retired at half-time and Guardiola was stunned by Mahrez’s missed penalty
stunning
Messi scores outrageous goal outside start as stats highlight PSG’s brilliant form
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Team News
Barcelona will be without centre-backs Ronaldo Araujo and Andreas Christensen, both injured.
Memphis Depay takes a hit and could miss for the hosts while Sergi Roberto is also injured.
As for Bayern, their return goalscorers Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane are both expected to be unavailable.
Manuel Neuer is also ruled out through injury while former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is set to start on Wednesday.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: What has been said?
Barca boss Xavi remains hopeful despite his team’s slim chance of going through.
He said, “It’s not a miracle we’re asking for. There is still a small hope.
“There are always uncertainties when you depend on other outcomes. It’s an uncomfortable situation. But we have to go out and play the game.
“These things happen in football. And why can’t something happen tomorrow? It’s not in our hands, but there is still a little hope.
“We should never lose that hope. It’s a shame we didn’t score points in Munich or Milan. This competition has been cruel to us. We can only wait and see what happens.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: The facts of the match
- All four of Leroy Sané’s UEFA Champions League goals this season have come from a carry (going more than 5 meters with the ball); the most by any player in the competition this term.
- Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been directly involved in five goals in his last two UEFA Champions League appearances (two goals, three assists), as many as he has been in his 21 appearances in the league. previously combined competition.
- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 52 goals in 53 home games in the UEFA Champions League (38 for Bayern Munich, nine for Borussia Dortmund and five for Barcelona). His five goals at Spotify Camp Nou for his current club are the most ever scored by a Barcelona player in his first two home games in the competition.
- No team has scored more goals with more than 10 assists in the build-up than Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this season (3), with one coming in the reverse game against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena last month.
- If Bayern Munich win this match, it will only be the fifth time that Barcelona have been beaten twice by the same team in a UEFA Champions League campaign. Indeed, Bayern have been responsible for three of the previous four (1998-99, 2012-13 and 2021-22), with Dynamo Kyiv being the only other side to manage it (in 1997-98).
- Barcelona could be knocked out in the group stage in back-to-back UEFA Champions League campaigns for only the second time, having done so in 1997-98 and 1998-99 under Louis van Gaal.
- Bayern have suffered just one defeat in one of their previous five away trips to face Spanish sides in the UEFA Champions League (W2 D2), although that loss came on the most recent – 0-1 against Villarreal in the quarter-finals of last season. leg.
- Barcelona have lost their last two home games against German opponents in European competition – 0-3 against Bayern Munich in September 2021 in the UEFA Champions League and 2-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt in April this year in the UEFA Europa League. They have never lost three times in a row at home to German opponents.
- Bayern Munich have won three of their five UEFA Champions League away matches against Barcelona (L2), the most of any team in the competition’s history. Along with Juventus and Real Madrid, they are one of three teams to have won more than they lost to Barca in the Champions League.
- Barcelona have lost nine of their 12 UEFA Champions League matches against Bayern Munich (W2 D1), including the last five in a row. Only Bayern Munich themselves against Real Madrid (10) have lost more games to a single opponent in Champions League history.
Most EU residents cut spending for the most part – Bloomberg – RT Business News
Around 71% of EU consumers have changed their shopping habits to keep food on the table amid the cost of living crisis, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a survey by the market research firm American IRI.
According to the report, “inflation fatiguein the region led to “coping behaviorsunheard of since the 1970s and 1980s, such as skipping meals, cutting food expenses, buying expired goods or discounted items.
Some 58% were forced to cut back on essential spending and 35% dipped into personal savings or took out loans to pay bills.
“It is evident that consumers’ willingness to spend is suffering and the direction of travel is likely to deteriorate – with the likelihood of further sharp price increases given high input costs and volatile energy pricessaid IRI Senior Vice President Ananda Roy, commenting on the results.
More than half of those surveyed also revealed they planned to cut back on their food orders, while 47% said they would cut back on their visits to restaurants, bars and cafes.
Roy suggested that because inflation is unlikely to decline in the near future, consumers and retailers should adjust to the new realities.
“There are several tough shopper decisions on the cards, and retailers and brands would do well to consider long and hard how they are going to meet shopper needs.,” he stated.
READ MORE:
Euro zone recession more likely as activity slows – Bloomberg
Price growth in the EU hit a new high of 10.9% year-on-year in September, statistics agency Eurostat reported last week. The increase continues to be driven by food, fuel and energy costs. As a result, consumer confidence across the bloc remains near a record low, after falling for the fifth consecutive quarter in the third quarter of this year, according to Deloitte’s Consumer Tracker.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT's business section
Driver arrested on suspicion of murder in Porter Ranch crash
A driver accused of ramming three cars at Porter Ranch over the weekend, killing two teenage passengers in his vehicle, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.
Alexander Ceballos, 20, of Panorama City was arrested Saturday night after the crash, and his bond has been set at more than $4 million, police said. He remains in the hospital since Tuesday.
Police say Ceballos was traveling south on Reseda Boulevard in a Honda CR-V around 5:35 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle veered into the northbound lanes, hitting two other vehicles and a parked car.
The CR-V was carrying six people, including the driver. Two of the occupants, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were killed.
The boy was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene; the girl died after being taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Ceballos was also injured and taken to hospital along with the four occupants of the other vehicles.
The other four people should recover.
Concert review: Carrie Underwood embraces her inner Axl Rose at wild Target Center show
Carrie Underwood rocked Target Center on Tuesday night.
If that sounds like a trite observation, well, usually I’d agree with you. While the 39-year-old “American Idol” champ has always leaned heavily into pop and rock for her energetic, big-production shows, Underwood truly embraced her inner rock star Tuesday.
That’s not just because she offered an enthusiastic take on Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” near the end of the show. (In April, she invited Axl Rose to join her onstage at the Stagecoach festival for a pair of GNR classics and called it “the greatest night of my life.”) She injected rock energy at every turn, starting with Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” which blasted over the loudspeakers before she began her set.
She opened with a supercharged “Good Girl” followed by a rafters-rattling “Church Bells” and a massive “Undo It,” which ended with an audience singalong. And from there, she kept the pace brisk — yet still worked in multiple outfit changes — and the songs booming, whether they were her many chart toppers or lesser-known tracks from her ninth album “Denim and Rhinestones,” which she released back in June.
Before “She Don’t Know,” she emerged from a trap door in the stage clutching a glass of red wine and telling the crowd “in case you didn’t know, you are at a country music concert … we are so country up here, we’ve got two fiddlers.” During “Blown Away,” her strong, pure vocals cut through a whole lot of stage production. (Prior to her current tour, she played an extended residency in Las Vegas and clearly picked up a few new tips for razzle and dazzle in the process.)
“Cry Pretty” felt like an overblown GNR power ballad that wrapped with pyro. Underwood followed that by riding a trapeze swing that drifted over the heads of the general admission crowd on the floor and landed at a satellite stage on the other side of the arena. She strapped on a guitar and ran through “Two Black Cadillacs,” “Garden” and one of her signature songs, “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”
In order to get back to the main stage, Underwood climbed into a floating gyroscope-style metal globe with pink and blue neon wings and crooned “Crazy Angels.” Then she invited her opening act Jimmie Allen to join her for the title track of her new album, a relatively rare (for her, anyway) midtempo jam.
If all of that wasn’t enough, during “Poor Everybody Else,” she parked herself behind a drum kit and banged away. Never stop rocking, Carrie.
Criminal trial against Trump Organization begins as jurors are selected
Merchan declined to have members of the press present for the individual part of the screening of the proceedings, a decision that several news outlets have challenged.
Additional questioning of potential jurors took place later in the courtroom. Jury selection is expected to continue on Tuesday.
Before the solo sessions, Merchan read aloud the names of possible witnesses and people who might be mentioned during testimony — a list that included former President Donald Trump and other company executives. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, three of his adult children, were also on the list, along with longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and members of his family. His family reportedly received some of the benefits he got from the Trump Organization, including cars and apartments, but none of the relatives have been charged.
Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to 15 charges related to a long-running alleged fraud scheme within the organization, is expected to be one of the main witnesses against the company and has promised to discuss his role of orchestrator of an operation involving untaxed remuneration for the Trump Organization. frames. He avoided paying almost $1 million in taxes by omitting benefits he received from the company as undeclared compensation.
His testimony is believed to be limited to his direct involvement, and prosecutors hope to be able to prove that the company absorbs liability through its conduct. In the past, he has refused to cooperate against Trump on other matters the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is still investigating.
In exchange for his testimony, Weisselberg should receive a five-month prison sentence. He previously risked up to 15 years.
Prospective jurors on Monday were to tell the judge if they had any personal disputes based on the list of names or if they had “a good faith legitimate reason based solely on what you have heard so far on the business” to be unable to serve. This filtered out about half of the original 130.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he is still assessing whether Trump committed crimes by allegedly manipulating the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan and interest rates, or devaluing his assets to reduce his tax payable. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his children, and Weisselberg for fraud in connection with the alleged business practice.
The Trump Organization is on trial at a time when the former president faces investigations and legal proceedings stemming from false allegations of voter fraud, the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, as well as business entanglements and personal.
The Justice Department is assessing whether Trump and his staff illegally hoarded classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and Palm Beach residence, after leaving the White House, and the House committee investigating the events leading up to January 6 has called him to testify.
High school sports roundup: Mounds View girls pull off state soccer stunner
GIRLS SOCCER
Mounds View 3, No. 1 Wayzata 2, penalty kicks: Mounds View knocked off the top seed in the Class 3A state tournament with a quarterfinal stunner. The Mustangs received goals from Yazzy Abed and Emily Johnson — the latter coming in the final minutes of regulation to force extra sessions.
After scoreless overtime periods, the game went to a penalty shootout, which unseeded Mounds View won 2-1 to advance to the state semifinals.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 1 Hill-Murray 4, Austin 0: The top seed in Class 2A remained unbeaten on the season thanks to another shutout. The Pioneers have allowed just two goals all season.
Jacob Dinzeo scored twice for Hill-Murray, while Isaiah Cruz and Jeronimo Laklia each added goals.
FOOTBALL
Central 36, North St. Paul 22: Leading 7-6 at the half, Central exploded for three third quarter touchdowns to lock down its Class 5A, Section 4 quarterfinal victory. The Minutemen (4-5) will travel to Highland Park for the section semifinal Saturday at 3 p.m.
Lavontae Cox ran in three scores for Central. The lone first-half score from North St. Paul (0-9) came via an 80-yard kickoff return from Cass Lee.
Two Rivers 33, Hastings 28: Two Rivers (2-7) stunned third-seeded Hastings in its Class 5A, Section 3 quarterfinal, fewer than three weeks after Hastings (4-5) beat the Warriors 42-6 during the regular season.
Jonny Youness threw a pair of scoring strikes. One of those went to Gabriel Goldenman, who caught a touchdown pass, ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown. Two Rivers led 24-14 at the break, before Hastings rallied to take a 28-27 lead after three frames.
But Goldenman’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth proved to be the difference.
Two Rivers will meet Bloomington Kennedy in a section semifinal on Saturday.
St. Agnes 35, Maple Lake 33: The Aggies (8-1) cruised into the Class 2A, Section 4 semifinals thanks to three touchdown showings from Landen Mickelson and Aidan Walsh. Mickelson ran for a score and threw for two others, including a 25-yard scoring strike to Walsh, who also ran in two touchdowns.
St. Agnes will meet Central Public Schools in a Saturday semifinal, after Central Public Schools upset Concordia Academy 35-24 on Tuesday.
Over 1,000 people affected and several houses damaged by Cyclone Sitrang in Assam
Guwahati:
The situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1,100 people from 83 villages were affected by the deluge caused by cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’.
Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which brought heavy rains and a storm to Assam.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1,146 people were affected by the storm.
Sitrang damaged 325,501 hectares of crops, officials said.
Many trees and utility poles were also uprooted in various parts of the state’s Nagaon district due to Monday night’s cyclonic storm.
According to reports, several houses in Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia and Boraligaon areas of Assam’s central district were damaged by the storm.
No casualties from the storm have been reported in the area so far.
“Several houses were damaged and many trees uprooted during the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village leader, I have visited the entire village and will submit the damage report to our circle officer,” said the village chief.
Meanwhile, tides have battered the coast of Bakkhali beach in southern 24 Parganas in West Bengal amid the warning of cyclone ‘Sitrang’.
Civil Protection warns tourists and locals not to venture near the sea.
Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the remnant of Cyclone Storm “Sitrang” which created a deep depression over Bangladesh has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north- northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong. .
Earlier on Monday, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang was issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.
Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain in isolated places is expected to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
