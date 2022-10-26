Bella Ballard, of Altadena, crowned Rose Queen 2023 – Orange County Register

How to recoup stock market losses

Annie Duke has an interesting take on how to handle stock loss.

Who is Annie Duke, you might be asking? Well, she wears many hats.

She is the author of a national bestseller. She is the only female world champion in poker. And she’s also a recipient of a National Science Foundation All-in-One Research Fellowship.

That’s quite a resume to be honest. That’s why when Annie Duke speaks, especially on topics like decision-making and psychology, it pays to listen.

Well, Annie talked a lot recently, on a podcast full of ideas and where she covered a lot of ground. The part I was most interested in was losing stocks and how to deal with them.

Annie believes that every person should first recognize that they are not rational or a good decision maker all the time.

There are times when you make good, well-considered decisions and there are times when you make terrible, irrational decisions based more on emotions and less on logic and sound reasoning.

When it comes to investing, a person is most vulnerable to a terrible decision when sitting on a big loss. According to Annie, the majority of investors don’t want to swallow the bitter pill of booking losses and move on. They are totally focused on getting their money back in full.

In fact, most of the time, the stress of sitting on a loss reaches levels where the investor can no longer make a rational decision. And this is where things go really wrong. Instead of stopping digging when they find themselves in a hole, their digging intensifies.

They find all sorts of reasons to think they are rational by continuing. But the harsh reality is that they are irrational. They don’t want to bite the bullet and face the tough choice of having to take the big loss.

I think Annie is perfect. Ask any experienced investor what their biggest mistakes are and I’m sure this irrationality of hanging on to losers for too long would be somewhere at the top of the list.

Ok, so Annie has identified the problem. And most of us probably know that we’re suboptimal sales decision makers. But how to fix it? What should we do to minimize this error in the future?

Well, Annie has a simple solution to this tricky problem. She is of the opinion that you better put things in place in advance that will prevent you from making a rash decision when you are stressed or sitting on a big loss.

I think what she is trying to say is that just as traders have stop losses, investors should also have a predetermined sell rule. They must decide in advance when they will sell a particular security. And once we have decided on the rule, we must stick to it no matter what.

For example, this rule may be to sell after two years or after a profit of 50-100%, whichever comes first. This rule will help you make substantial profits from your winners and also prevent you from holding on to your losers for too long.

Does this apply to currently losing stocks like Tata Elxsi and Nykaa?

If someone bought these stocks a few months ago and is now sitting on a big loss, should they exit now or should they stay invested for the next 2-3 years at least?

Well, it all depends on what kind of sales rule he has set for himself in advance. This in turn depends on the type of investor he is.

If he is a trader and the stock has fallen below his stop-loss limit, then exiting makes sense. Hanging on to the losing position would mean that he is acting irrationally and is unwilling to turn his loss on paper into a real realized loss. It’s definitely not a wise thing to do in my opinion.

On the other hand, if the person is an investor and wants to make at least 50-100% of each investment and is willing to wait 2-3 years, they should hold either or both of these stocks. This is on the condition that he thinks they are undervalued stocks.

However, if no real effort was made to value the stock or if the shares were bought on the basis of a tip or a recommendation from a friend, then one is acting irrationally and purely out of greed to My opinion. Such an investor should definitely get out of stocks.

And last but not least, what if the holding period exceeds 2-3 years? What if you are a very long-term investor and want to hold these shares for 5 years and even beyond?

Well, for such an investor who is truly convinced of the long-term potential of these stocks, the right option would not be to exit but to buy every significant drop in the stock price.

If he has a deep understanding of these businesses and is confident that they will set new earnings records in 10 years, then every fall is an opportunity to buy, not sell.

However, more than growth, these investors are really interested in whether these companies have any kind of sustainable competitive advantage.

This advantage can either take the form of providing the same product or service at a lower price than the rest of the competition, or of a much higher quality, so that customers are willing to pay extra for it.

If any of these advantages are missing, these companies could be very vulnerable to the entry of competition and the loss of market share or the reduction of profit margins.

So, more than profit growth, it’s sustainable competitive advantage that matters. Those who are long-term investors in these stocks should carefully check for the presence of these benefits.

So that’s a reliable way to handle the loss of stocks like Tata Elxsi and Nykaa. One that allows you to use logic and sound reasoning and doesn’t leave you at the mercy of emotions and suboptimal decision-making.

It works by allowing you to ask yourself what type of investor you are and then formulate your sell rule accordingly.

Once formed, please stick to it at all times, whether or not it means going out with a big loss from time to time.

These losses are necessary because they lay the groundwork for your future winners and ensure that you do not exceed your welcome in dead investments.

