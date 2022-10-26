Biden is on par with Americans squeezed by inflation, says his economic plan is taking a long time to work

President Biden said Wednesday he appreciates Americans’ frustrations with soaring prices as he struggles to get inflation under control, and he warned it will take time before families get back to breaking even .

Speaking from the White House at an event unveiling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new crackdown on banking fees, Mr Biden tried to level with average families who continue to feel the pressure high gas prices and grocery bills that are becoming increasingly out of reach.

“I’m optimistic,” he said. ” That will take time. I appreciate the frustration of the American people.

Mr Biden continued to blame world events for rattling Americans’ wallets.

“One of the things that I think frustrates the American people is that they know the world is in a bit of a mess. They know that Putin’s war has put a tremendous amount of pressure on Europe, the rest of the world and the United States,” he said. “They want to know what we’re doing.

“There’s a lot going on that we’re doing,” the president said. “And it adds up.”

This view contrasts with polls showing that most American adults think Mr. Biden is not focused enough on the issues that matter most, and the most important of those issues is inflation.

A Monmouth University poll released last week found that only 31% of respondents believe Mr Biden “has given enough attention to the issues that matter most to American families”.

A 63% majority of those polled said they wanted the president to focus more on the main issues: inflation, elections and voting, crime and immigration.

The number of people who regard inflation as extremely important rose from 37% in September to 46% in this month’s poll.

The same poll found that Mr Biden’s approval rating remains underwater with 40% of respondents approving of his overall job performance while 53% say they disapprove.

Mr Biden’s slump in the polls has coincided with persistent inflation numbers and bleak economic forecasts throughout his tenure.

Mr Biden initially dismissed concerns about rising costs, predicting last summer that inflation would be temporary.

“We also know that as our economy has come back strong, we have seen price increases,” Biden said in remarks on July 19, 2021. “Some people have raised concerns that this could be a sign of persistent inflation. But that’s not our view. Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen are — were expected and were meant to be temporary.

At the time, inflation was 5.4%.

Earlier this month, Mr Biden dismissed the Labor Department’s dismal inflation figures, saying Americans had been battling risky costs “for years”.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September after rising 0.1% in August, beating expectations and showing that inflation remains a stubborn problem in the final monthly report ahead of the elections in mid-term.

“Americans are squeezed by the cost of living: it’s been true for years, and they didn’t need today’s report to tell them that,” Biden said of the report on the CPI, which was the last major inflation figure that voters will see before. the November 8 elections.

He said Labor Department figures show “some progress in tackling rising prices,” noting that annual inflation slowed from the previous quarter.

The annual inflation rate of 8.2% was down slightly from 8.3% the previous month, although it remains a burden on consumers. Inflation hit a 41-year high of 9.1% in June.

“But even with this progress, the prices are still too high,” he said. “Tackling global inflation that is affecting countries around the world and working families here at home is my top priority.”

Mr. Biden has pointed to the $740 billion Tax and Spending Act he signed this summer as the way out of choppy economic waters. Democrats say the law will eventually limit inflationary pressures.

Critics see the measure as more government spending that will increase inflation rather than reduce it. Critics also point to other forms of spending under the administration, such as Mr. Biden’s plan to write off billions in student loan debt, as compounding the problem.

Mr Biden also focused on the fees he says companies use for consumers of nickels and dimes.

At Wednesday’s event, the president took aim at ‘junk fees’ banks charge customers for NSF checks and overdrafts, which he says may not be a boon for families individual, but will accumulate over time.

“It’s billions of dollars,” he said. “It’s not billions for billions for an individual, but it’s two, three or four hundred dollars for an average family.”

“A lot of you come from backgrounds like me,” he said. “We are not poor, just ordinary people. But it matters. It matters in your life.