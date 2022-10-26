Binance Usd Supply Increases Amid Heated Stablecoin Wars

- As the price of XRP recently dropped, more than 205 million XRP were purchased.
Although the overall value of digital currencies has been falling over the previous 90 days, Ripple’s native token, XRP, has been one of the best performers. Positive developments in the critical long-running case between Ripple and the SEC have recently increased the whales’ appetite for XRP.
More than 105 million XRP were added to prominent cryptocurrency wallets in the last 24 hours, according to data compiled by Whale Alert. As of right now, the total value of all the XRP held by whales is estimated to be over $48.3 million.
Lawsuit Result Close
Adding $25.8 million worth of XRP from the Bitstamp crypto market was the largest transaction recorded by the tracker in recent times. The whale tracker, however, also revealed that 100M XRP were transferred from a wallet with the name “Ripple” to an unidentified wallet. Estimates put the value of this deal at $45.4 million.
As the price of XRP has recently dropped, it is noteworthy that more than 205 million XRP have been transferred to various anonymous wallets. It seems that the whales have successfully bought the recent price drop. It was previously announced that cryptocurrency “whales” had purchased an additional 240 million XRP tokens.
The significant development in the case against the SEC allowed Ripple to amass these resources. After first defending the critical Hinman speech documents, the commission ultimately turned them over to the defendants.
In the last week, the value of XRP has decreased by over 5%. Nonetheless, the token’s value has increased by more than 32% in the previous 90 days.
