Bindi Irwin clears backlash over her response to a struggling emu farm owner

Bindi Irwin refused to engage with trolls who called her ‘pathetic’ for her response to an American farm owner whose emu fell ill.

The wildlife warrior, 24, chose to ignore her haters as she returned to Instagram amid the backlash on Tuesday, opting instead to post a romantic tribute to husband Chandler Powell, 25.

‘A #flashback just because I love this handsome guy so much. This photo was taken right after our engagement,’ she wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing at Australia Zoo in July 2019.

“@chandlerpowell you make me happier than I ever thought possible,” she added.

In the photo, Bindi offered a glimpse of her engagement ring as she ecstatically threw her arms around her beau’s shoulders.

Chandler replied in the comments section, “I’m the luckiest man alive.” You inspire me to be the best I can be and I love you. You are incredible.’

Chandler (pictured with Bindi and their daughter Grace Warrior, two) responded in the comments: ‘I’m the luckiest man alive’ You inspire me to be the best I can be and I love you’

The post came hours after Bindi was slammed by cruel trolls for her response to a US farm owner’s plea for help after losing 99% of her birds to bird flu.

Taylor Blake, also known as ‘Eco Sister’ on Twitter, sent a desperate message to the Irwin clan last week after she thought her beloved emu and TikTok fan favorite Emmanuel had contracted the virus.

She offered to airlift one of their contacts or members of Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to her Knuckle Bump farm in South Florida to help rescue Emmanuel.

Bindi responded by saying she was unable to provide too much support because the hospital team had never treated birds with bird flu but sent her ‘love and prayers’ at the farm.

Taylor thanked Bindi for responding, writing, “Thank you so much for taking the time to write this, Bindi.” Your answer alone means more than you think. Please send my love to your family!’

But some fans have taken to social media to criticize Bindi’s response, with one calling it “pathetic” and “unhelpful”.

Taylor Blake (pictured), also known as ‘Eco Sister’ on Twitter, sent a desperate plea to the Irwins last week after she thought her beloved emu Emmanuel had contracted bird flu

“What a pathetic and unnecessary response. No effort to help him when you are in a supposedly unique position to use your influence and contacts to actually help him. Thoughts and prayers are cheap. You’re not impressive and that’s being polite,” they said.

“Thoughts and prayers are nice, but isn’t there someone you could recommend, given that your family has been in this business for years?” another accepted.

A third person wrote: “So you don’t know anyone in your network who could help you?” One would assume that it wouldn’t be difficult for you to ask around or spread the word in hopes that someone with the right experience would show up, rather than writing this form letter response claiming that you care.

While some fans criticized Bindi, others praised her for responding to Taylor.

“I’m sure the response lifted Emmanuel’s spirit of recovery. It’s all we could even hope for,” one supporter said.

“I think it’s so cool that Bindi Irwin responded. Still praying for Emmanuel,” another agreed.

“Thank you, Irwins. We are all [praying] for Immanuel. He is deeply loved around the world,” wrote a third.

Taylor has been sharing the story of her sick emu Emmanuel on social media since her South Florida farm was hit by the outbreak.

She explained that she had lost all the chickens and ducks as well as many geese, turkeys and swans.

Taylor sent a desperate appeal to the Irwin clan after believing that Emmanuel had contracted the flu; however, he later tested negative for the virus.

She expressed her admiration for the family while asking for advice.

“I’ve been a fan of your family for as long as I can remember, contacting you out of desperation right now,” she tweeted.

“I need help saving my emu, Emmanuel. I’ll pay to ferry anyone to us, if they can help us, no questions asked.

Taylor has been sharing her story on social media since her Knuckle Bump farm in South Florida was hit by the outbreak. She thought her beloved bird Emmanuel was the last bird to catch the flu, prompting Taylor to send a desperate plea to the Irwin clan.

Bindi replied, “Thank you so much for reaching out.”

“Although our wildlife hospital has treated over 100,000 animals, including emus, we have never treated an emu with this particular disease,” she added.

“We will have to rely on our fellow animal experts who have more experience with this bird flu.”

Taylor Blake is pictured with her beloved emu

Bindi continued, “Our hearts are with you and we appreciate that you care so deeply and have such compassion for our darling Emmanuel.

“We believe that we should all have love for every animal.

“We hope that someone with more experience in their field can be of help. Sending love and light from all our family. ‘

Bindi (center, with her mother Terri Irwin, left, and brother Robert, right) replied, “Thank you so much for reaching out. Although our wildlife hospital has treated over 100,000 animals including emus, we have never treated an emu with this particular disease.

Taylor has since revealed that Emmanuel tested negative for bird flu and she believes her beloved bird fell ill from the stress.

“Emmanuel Todd Lopez tested negative for bird flu in two separate labs, swab, fecal and blood. He does not have the virus and is not actively eliminating the virus,’ she tweeted.

“We believe this is all due to stress. Emus are very sensitive to stress. He was incredibly overwhelmed with the incoming condition and euthanized our herd (although it was necessary, it was still very stressful for him). He stopped eating the day they depopulated.