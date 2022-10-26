News
Bindi Irwin clears backlash over her response to a struggling emu farm owner
Bindi Irwin refused to engage with trolls who called her ‘pathetic’ for her response to an American farm owner whose emu fell ill.
The wildlife warrior, 24, chose to ignore her haters as she returned to Instagram amid the backlash on Tuesday, opting instead to post a romantic tribute to husband Chandler Powell, 25.
‘A #flashback just because I love this handsome guy so much. This photo was taken right after our engagement,’ she wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing at Australia Zoo in July 2019.
Bindi Irwin refused to engage with trolls who called her ‘pathetic’ for her response to an American farm owner whose emu fell ill. Rather than retaliate, she posted this throwback photo to Instagram on Tuesday alongside a tribute to husband Chandler Powell
“@chandlerpowell you make me happier than I ever thought possible,” she added.
In the photo, Bindi offered a glimpse of her engagement ring as she ecstatically threw her arms around her beau’s shoulders.
Chandler replied in the comments section, “I’m the luckiest man alive.” You inspire me to be the best I can be and I love you. You are incredible.’
Bindi said the photo was taken moments after Chandler was proposed to Australia Zoo in July 2019
Chandler (pictured with Bindi and their daughter Grace Warrior, two) responded in the comments: ‘I’m the luckiest man alive’ You inspire me to be the best I can be and I love you’
The post came hours after Bindi was slammed by cruel trolls for her response to a US farm owner’s plea for help after losing 99% of her birds to bird flu.
Taylor Blake, also known as ‘Eco Sister’ on Twitter, sent a desperate message to the Irwin clan last week after she thought her beloved emu and TikTok fan favorite Emmanuel had contracted the virus.
She offered to airlift one of their contacts or members of Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to her Knuckle Bump farm in South Florida to help rescue Emmanuel.
The post came hours after Bindi was slammed by cruel trolls for responding to a US farm owner’s plea for help after losing 99% of her birds to bird flu.
Bindi responded by saying she was unable to provide too much support because the hospital team had never treated birds with bird flu but sent her ‘love and prayers’ at the farm.
Taylor thanked Bindi for responding, writing, “Thank you so much for taking the time to write this, Bindi.” Your answer alone means more than you think. Please send my love to your family!’
But some fans have taken to social media to criticize Bindi’s response, with one calling it “pathetic” and “unhelpful”.
Taylor Blake (pictured), also known as ‘Eco Sister’ on Twitter, sent a desperate plea to the Irwins last week after she thought her beloved emu Emmanuel had contracted bird flu
“What a pathetic and unnecessary response. No effort to help him when you are in a supposedly unique position to use your influence and contacts to actually help him. Thoughts and prayers are cheap. You’re not impressive and that’s being polite,” they said.
“Thoughts and prayers are nice, but isn’t there someone you could recommend, given that your family has been in this business for years?” another accepted.
A third person wrote: “So you don’t know anyone in your network who could help you?” One would assume that it wouldn’t be difficult for you to ask around or spread the word in hopes that someone with the right experience would show up, rather than writing this form letter response claiming that you care.
Bindi responded by saying she was unable to provide too much support as the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital team had never treated birds with bird flu but had sent her “love and prayers” on the farm.
While some fans criticized Bindi, others praised her for responding to Taylor.
“I’m sure the response lifted Emmanuel’s spirit of recovery. It’s all we could even hope for,” one supporter said.
“I think it’s so cool that Bindi Irwin responded. Still praying for Emmanuel,” another agreed.
“Thank you, Irwins. We are all [praying] for Immanuel. He is deeply loved around the world,” wrote a third.
Some fans flocked to social media to call Bindi’s response ‘pathetic and unnecessary’
Taylor has been sharing the story of her sick emu Emmanuel on social media since her South Florida farm was hit by the outbreak.
She explained that she had lost all the chickens and ducks as well as many geese, turkeys and swans.
Taylor sent a desperate appeal to the Irwin clan after believing that Emmanuel had contracted the flu; however, he later tested negative for the virus.
While some fans criticized Bindi, others praised her for supporting and responding to Taylor
She expressed her admiration for the family while asking for advice.
“I’ve been a fan of your family for as long as I can remember, contacting you out of desperation right now,” she tweeted.
“I need help saving my emu, Emmanuel. I’ll pay to ferry anyone to us, if they can help us, no questions asked.
Taylor has been sharing her story on social media since her Knuckle Bump farm in South Florida was hit by the outbreak. She thought her beloved bird Emmanuel was the last bird to catch the flu, prompting Taylor to send a desperate plea to the Irwin clan.
Bindi replied, “Thank you so much for reaching out.”
“Although our wildlife hospital has treated over 100,000 animals, including emus, we have never treated an emu with this particular disease,” she added.
“We will have to rely on our fellow animal experts who have more experience with this bird flu.”
Taylor Blake is pictured with her beloved emu
Bindi continued, “Our hearts are with you and we appreciate that you care so deeply and have such compassion for our darling Emmanuel.
“We believe that we should all have love for every animal.
“We hope that someone with more experience in their field can be of help. Sending love and light from all our family. ‘
Bindi (center, with her mother Terri Irwin, left, and brother Robert, right) replied, “Thank you so much for reaching out. Although our wildlife hospital has treated over 100,000 animals including emus, we have never treated an emu with this particular disease.
Taylor has since revealed that Emmanuel tested negative for bird flu and she believes her beloved bird fell ill from the stress.
“Emmanuel Todd Lopez tested negative for bird flu in two separate labs, swab, fecal and blood. He does not have the virus and is not actively eliminating the virus,’ she tweeted.
“We believe this is all due to stress. Emus are very sensitive to stress. He was incredibly overwhelmed with the incoming condition and euthanized our herd (although it was necessary, it was still very stressful for him). He stopped eating the day they depopulated.
Bindi is the daughter of Steve Irwin, who died on September 4, 2006 aged 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.
News
St. Louis Gunman had an AR-15 style gun and 600 rounds – NBC Chicago
The 19-year-old shooter who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds, the commissioner said. police. Michael Sack said on Tuesday.
Orlando Harris also left a handwritten note explaining Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth grade student Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were injured before police killed Harris in a gunfight.
Sack read Harris’ note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. In the memo, Harris called it “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”
Sack said Harris had ammunition strapped to his chest, some in a bag, and other magazines were found dumped in the stairwells.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Sack said.
The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in the corners of the classroom, jump out of windows and run out of the building for safety. A terrified girl said she was nose to nose with the shooter before her gun apparently jammed and she was able to get away. Several people inside the school said they heard Harris warn, “You’re all going to die!”
Harris, 19, graduated from school last year. The FBI was assisting the police in the investigation. Sack, speaking at a press conference, urged people to come forward when someone who appears to be suffering from mental illness or distress starts “talking about buying guns or hurting other”.
Relatives of those killed mourned their losses.
“Alexzandria was everything to me,” her father, Andre Bell, told NBC affiliate KSDK-TV. “She was joyful, wonderful and just a great person.”
Alexzandria was outgoing, loved to dance and was on the school’s junior varsity dance team, her father said.
“She was the girl I loved seeing and hearing about. No matter how I felt, I could always talk to her and it was fine. She was my baby,” Andre Bell said.
Abby Kuczka said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.
“My mom loved kids,” Abbey Kuczka told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mother.
The seven injured students are all 15 or 16 years old. All were listed in stable condition. Sack said four people were shot or scratched, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle – apparently from jumping from the three-story building.
The South St. Louis school was locked down, with seven security guards at the gates, St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said. A security guard initially became alarmed when he saw Harris trying to enter through one of the doors. He was armed with a gun and “there was no mystery about what was going to happen. He took it out and came in aggressively and violently,” Sack said.
This guard alerted school officials and ensured that the police were contacted.
Harris still managed to get inside – Sack declined to say how, saying he didn’t want to “make it easy” for anyone wanting to break into a school.
At least 3 people were killed, including the shooter, and 7 others injured in a shooting at a St. Louis school on Monday.
Police offered this timeline of events: A 911 call came in at 9:11 a.m. alerting police to an active shooter. Officers – some on leave wearing street clothes – arrived at 9:15 a.m.
Police located Harris at 9:23 a.m. on the third floor of the school, where he had barricaded himself in a classroom. Police said in a news release that when Harris fired at officers, they returned fire and ran through the door.
At 9:25 a.m., when Harris pointed his rifle at police, they fired several shots. He was secured by police at 9.32am
Police say Alexandria was found in a hallway and died at the scene. Kuczka was found in a classroom and died in a hospital.
Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.
It was the 40th school shooting this year resulting in injury or death, according to an Education Week tally – the highest number since it began tracking shootings in 2018. Deadly attacks include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died. Monday’s shooting in St. Louis took place the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December 2021.
For now, the survivors are coping with the trauma.
The shooter pointed his gun at Raymond Parks, a dance teacher at the school, but did not shoot him, Parks said. The children in his class escaped outside, and Parks stopped traffic and asked someone to call the police. They came quickly.
“You couldn’t have asked for better,” Parks said of the police response.
Ashley Rench said she was teaching advanced algebra to second graders when she heard a loud bang. Then the school intercom announced, “Miles Davis is in the building.
“This is our code for intruders,” Rench said.
The shooter attempted to open the classroom door but did not force entry, she said. When the police started knocking, she wasn’t sure at first if it was really law enforcement until she could peek out and see some police.
“Let’s go! she says to the children.
___
Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri. Associated Press writers Margaret Stafford and Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.
News
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
MONTREAL — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves for the Wild.
Cole Caufield scored his fifth goal of the season for Montreal. Jake Allen had 28 saves on 30 shots.
After getting promoted from the fourth line, Duhaime orchestrated most of the Wild’s offense.
During a 3-on-1 rush with his new linemates, his shot caught a piece of Allen and the rebound bounced off the end boards to the side of the net where Eriksson Ek swatted the puck behind Allen just 5 minutes, 52 seconds into the first period.
Caufield’s shot from the right side slipped inside the near post 1:07 into the second period to erase the Canadiens’ deficit before a special teams battle ensued.
Each side took two penalties apiece, a scoreless struggle with both power plays finishing 0 for 3.
But the Wild reignited when Duhaime returned. He took a pass from Frederick Gaudreau and skated in alone against Allen before lifting in the go-ahead goal at 12:48 during just his second shift of the period.
The goal gave Duhaime a score in consecutive games for the first time in his career after the 25-year-old also capitalized on a short-handed breakaway on Saturday at Boston. His only other two-point effort in his NHL career, another goal-and-assist performance came Nov. 7, 2021, against the Islanders.
After Jon Merrill impeded Mike Hoffman during a breakaway, Hoffman was awarded a penalty shot 5:50 into the third that Fleury blocked with his left pad. The save was the 14th in Wild history against 22 penalty shots, and Fleury is 22 for 28 in his career.
NOTES
Fleury played in his 944th game, moving into sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time list for games by a goaltender.
UP NEXT
Wild: At Ottawa on Thursday night in the third of a five-game trip.
News
John Fetterman changes tone on fracking, says he supports development of Pennsylvania’s rich energy resources
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman declared his unequivocal support for fracking on Tuesday — pivoting 180 degrees on the burning issue of tapping into an abundant energy resource in Pennsylvania.
During his first and only debate with Republican Mehmet Oz, Mr. Fetterman said he had always supported fracking despite being asked about previous statements he had made to the contrary.
“I have always supported fracking and I always believe that energy independence is essential,” he said.
Mr. Fetterman took a different stance on hydraulic fracturing in 2016.
“I’m not in favor of fracking and I said if we did it right in this state, we wouldn’t have fracking,” he said. “Industry is a stain on our state and our natural resources.”
When the moderate asked how he reconciles this position with his past comments, Mr. Fetterman repeated his answer.
“I have always believed that energy independence was essential,” he said.
Mr. Fetterman and Mr. Oz are locked in a neck and neck race to replace retired Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
Mr. Oz has made his support for fracking a major part of his campaign platform.
News
Obituary: John DeGidio served great Italian food and ‘made everybody laugh’
It didn’t matter if he knew you or not: John DeGidio would ask where you had eaten last night.
The second-generation owner of DeGidio’s, the classic old-school Italian restaurant on St. Paul’s West 7th Street, loved to connect with people about food, said his son Tony DeGidio. He’d drift over to strangers’ tables and drop in on their conversations about meals, restaurants, favorite dishes — as if he’d known them forever — and his comic one-liners were unparalleled, too.
DeGidio died Saturday surrounded by family. He was 86.
“He was a larger-than-life kind of guy, probably the funniest man I’ve ever met in my life,” his son-in-law Jason Tschida said. “He had a sense of humor that resonated with everyone from plumbers, electricians, lawyers, politicians.”
A GENERATIONAL LEGACY
John DeGidio was born Nov. 4, 1936, three years after his father, Joe, started what was then called DeGidio’s Royal Bar.
The bar opened in 1933, not coincidentally the same year Prohibition ended: Joe had evidently found previous success as a bootlegger under the nickname “Kid Bullets.” But the gangster-ish connections fell away as Joe fashioned the place into a bowling alley and gathering place for St. Paul’s Italian community.
In fact, John DeGidio’s first job at his father’s bar, in about 1948, was resetting bowling pins — a task that, before lanes were mechanized, had to be done by hand. John DeGidio bought the business in 1983 and, two years later, replaced the bowling lanes with the full-service restaurant that remains today.
“Just tells you how long he’d been there,” Tony DeGidio said. “Generations of people have gone through there in 60 years, obviously, and he knew a lot of those people’s kids. And he’d known them as kids!”
John DeGidio married Dottie Walsh in 1961, and about 20 years ago, he handed the business to two of their three children. Now, the restaurant is owned by his daughter Joanne and Tschida, her husband, and Tony DeGidio and his wife, Molly. The fourth generation is involved as well. Even non-family employees tend to stay for many years — a testament, Tony DeGidio said, to his father’s caring and personable nature.
“He had his family, obviously, but he also had his restaurant family,” Molly DeGidio said. “He took care of a lot of people.”
That was John DeGidio, she said: People-focused, food-focused, St. Paul-focused. He “loved West 7th,” Molly DeGidio said, and he actually grew up in a side-by-side duplex next to the Mancini family, who own Mancini’s restaurant down the street. And he supported organizations including Ronald McDonald House and Little Sisters of the Poor.
“He was the type of person that would take his shirt off his back for someone and he was absolutely brilliant when it came to food,” grandson Michael DeGidio said in an email. “He was a true legacy of West 7th.”
John DeGidio felt at home in the restaurant, Tschida said. He’d practically grown up there, after all, and thrived on making people laugh and feel just as comfortable as family.
“He really enjoyed being there all the time,” Tschida said. “He loved the staff, he loved the customers. Truly everything about it. It was in his blood.”
John DeGidio was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ann, and his brother Naldo. He’s survived by his wife, Dorothy (“Dottie”), children Thomas (Karen), Tony (Molly) and Joanne (Jason), as well as three siblings and seven grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Church of the Assumption, 51 7th St. W., St. Paul, with visitation beforehand starting at 9 a.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by O’Halloran & Murphy Funeral and Cremation Services of St. Paul.
News
Can the “Butcher of Syria” save Russia from another rout? – POLITICS
Press play to listen to this article
Russian General Sergei Surovikin is no stranger to mass murder and spreading terror.
In Chechnya, the shaven-headed veteran officer, who has the physique of a wrestler and an expression to match, has vowed to “destroy three Chechen fighters for every Russian soldier killed”. And he is bitterly remembered in northern Syria for reducing much of the city of Aleppo to rubble.
The 56-year-old air force general also oversaw the relentless targeting of clinics, hospitals and civilian infrastructure in the rebel-held Idlib region in 2019, an effort to break the will opponents and sending refugees to flee to Europe via neighboring Turkey. The 11-month campaign “showed complete disregard for the lives of the estimated 3 million civilians in the region,” Human Rights Watch noted in a scathing report.
Now he is repeating his Syrian playbook in Ukraine.
Two weeks ago, Vladimir Putin appointed Surovikin as overall commander of Russia’s so-called “special military operation”, much to the delight of Moscow hawks. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov praised Surovikin as “a true general and a warrior”. It will “improve the situation,” Kadyrov added in a social media post.
But reversing a string of stunning Ukrainian battlefield victories and turning the tide of the war may be beyond even the ruthless Surovikin. The Ukrainians have shown throughout the year that they are made for tough stuff and will not be intimidated by war crimes – and they have already suffered shelling and shelling from Russian generals just as little scrupulous.
But military officials and Western analysts note that there are already signs of more tactical consistency than was seen under his predecessor, General Alexander Dvornikov. “His tactics of war totally break the rules of war, but unfortunately they have proven effective in Syria,” a senior British military intelligence officer told POLITICO. “As a war strategist, he has a record of effectiveness – as vicious as he is,” the officer added.
Surovikin and other officials point to the targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a massive wave of attacks last week. Weekend strikes have led to power cuts across the country, leaving more than a million homes without electricity, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.
“These are vile strikes on critical objects,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “The world can and must stop this terror,” he said. “The geography of this latest mass strike is very broad,” Zelenskyy added. “Of course, we don’t have the technical capability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and drones. I am sure that, little by little, we will get there, with the help of our partners. Already now, we are shooting down a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones.
However, intercepting the majority of what is fired by the Russians at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is not enough to stop the disruption Surovikin is trying to cause with the strikes. The scale of damage to Ukraine’s electricity system over the weekend exceeded what was inflicted in the first wave of strikes on energy infrastructure on October 10, according to a Telegram post from Ukrenergo, the network operator. audience.
Cheap shots
About a third of the country’s power plants have been destroyed since the attacks began, according to Ukrainian authorities.
And for Russia, the cost of the air assault is cheap, because it relies on Iran’s Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, essentially flying bombs dubbed “kamikaze drones” because they are destroyed in the air. ‘impact.
The drones, which have a flight range of 2,500 kilometers, hover above a target until ordered to attack. With a wingspan of 2.5 metres, they can be difficult to identify on radar and only cost around €20,000 to manufacture, compared to, for example, cruise missiles costing up to €2 million to manufacture. produce.
Last week, the White House said Iranian drone experts — trainers and support technicians — had been deployed on the ground in Russia-annexed Crimea to help launch attacks on Ukraine. “Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground and through the supply of weapons that impact civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” national security spokesman John Kirby said.
But turning to Iran for help also demonstrates Russian weakness, according to a Pentagon adviser. The fact that they are using Iranian drones suggests that they are really out of missiles. “I don’t think their abilities are as good as they claim anyway. I always thought the Russians were a bit of a hollow force. They don’t have depth in range with abilities and they can’t really apply them very effectively. The fact that they are going to the Iranians for drone technology is a pretty sad statement about the once vaunted Russian military-industrial or Soviet military-industrial complex,” the adviser told POLITICO.
And while the drones help cause massive damage, their lightweight explosive payloads at 36kg pose a problem for the Russians – they are not powerful enough to cause “dismantling” damage to large power plants and are therefore rather intended to smaller substations. . Eventually, too, Western and Ukrainian experts will find ways to jam the GPS system the drones rely on to divert them from their target. Thus, they may have a short shelf life of effectiveness, Western officials say.
Not having sufficient depth in terms of capabilities is not the only problem facing Russian generals. One of the most debilitating problems for the Russians was the lack of small unit leadership and competent battlefield supervision.
Ukrainians since 2014 have been steeped in US military doctrine and training, which focuses on building a professional corps of corporals and sergeants who understand the big picture and are given delegated authority to take decisions on the battlefield as they lead their units, according to John Barranco, an Atlantic Council analyst who oversaw the initial operations of US Marines in Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and served in Iraq.
The Russians’ failure to put together such a cadre has plagued them in Ukraine, and it’s not a shortcoming Surovikin has time to correct. In fact, the situation is likely to get worse, with the Kremlin now throwing into battle insufficiently trained conscripts from Putin’s partial mobilization order.
russian retreat
After only a few days of training, the conscripts are already dying. And the conscripts are sent to what is now the crucial front at this stage of the war – the southern port city of Kherson – where Russian authorities have ordered all residents to leave ahead of a final advance by Ukrainian troops.
The city of Kherson is the only regional capital that Russia has managed to conquer since the beginning of the invasion. It was a key award for establishing a land bridge between Crimea and southern Ukraine, as well as opening the way for a potential assault on the main Black Sea port of Odessa.
But a Ukrainian counter-offensive that began this summer is now descending on the city of Kherson. Russia’s tactical position in the region is highly compromised, with paratrooper units entrenched on the west bank of the Dnieper, where they are very vulnerable. “From a battlefield geometry perspective, this is a terrible position for the Russians,” Jack Watling, a land warfare expert at Britain’s Royal United Services Institute, told POLITICO.
Watling, who conducted an operational analysis with the Ukrainian General Staff, says the Russians in the West Bank are some of their most capable troops, but cannot be reliably replenished “on the scale necessary to make them competitive” and that they won’t be able to counterattack.
“The Ukrainians have the initiative and can dictate the pace,” Watling said. “From a purely military point of view, the Russians would be much better off withdrawing from the city of Kherson and concentrating on holding the river. [from the east bank] then putting the bulk of their forces on the axis of Zaporizhzhia, but for political reasons they have been slow to do so and seem ready for delaying action.
This seems consistent with what the Ukrainian General Staff reported over the weekend. Russian troop movements occurred in the Kherson region, with some units preparing for urban combat, while others retreated.
In short, Surovikin is forced to attempt one of the most difficult military maneuvers – an orderly retreat to reposition forces, including poorly trained conscripts and units that lack cohesion. When more experienced Russian troops attempted the same move near Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine last month, they suffered a rout.
Violence alone will not save Russian conscripts from motivated and agile Ukrainian forces. Whether Surovikin has the tactical skills to navigate a dangerous retreat will be what matters.
News
The CMA Awards will open with a tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn
The Country Music Association Awards are set to begin with a tribute to country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90.
Lynn entered the music business at a young age and in 1971 released “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, the song for which she would become best known in her career. She went on to win the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award in 1967, 1972, and 1973. Her other hits include “One’s On the Way,” “Somebody Somewhere,” and “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’.”
The awards show will feature a handful of performances. Kelsea Ballerini is set to take the stage with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce to sing “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” along with a duet between HARDY and Lainey Wilson singing “wait in the truck.” The Zac Brown Band will team up with Jimmie Allen and Marcus King for “Out In the Middle.”
Other performers taking the stage that night include Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen, who will sing her hit “You Proof.”
PEYTON MANNING AND LUKE BRYAN “SYNC” FOR THE CMA AWARDS: “THIS IS NOT GOOD”
When it comes to hosting the show, Bryan and Peyton Manning are thrilled to have fun together on stage and aren’t the least bit nervous about the night of the show.
Bryan, who hosted the show in 2021, couldn’t pass up the chance to poke fun at his co-host this year, pointing out Manning’s increased appearance in commercials and various other TV appearances. .
“I’m definitely not nervous about him and Peyton messing up because he’s got all the television stuff,” Bryan explained. “Just look at the Super Bowl, it’s 83% of all Super Bowl commercials. The fun thing about the party is there’s always the beauty of being the host. It’ll be fun for Peyton and me right now.”
One element of the evening that Bryan never tires of is the energy he feels while hosting on stage. He compared the energy he feels when hosting to the energy professional athletes might feel when they walk onto the basketball or football court, in the sense that there is an audience cheering him on.
“You get fired up. Not to make silly analogies, but to me it’s like walking into a big football game, and the energy that comes out and starts the show, delivering funny jokes, roasting some of the artists there- low,” Bryan explained. “The play is a magical thing to experience, and it’s up to us to just be natural and have fun, and for the people back home to really see that we don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we take the night very seriously.”
Manning and Bryan, who have been friends for some time, have no problem cracking jokes at each other’s expense.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“Luke and I played golf together years ago in Indianapolis, before he was on a charity fundraiser for this children’s hospital that I’m very involved with,” Manning said. “A lot of golf courses, sometimes you show up in shorts, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you have to wear long pants,’ but that was different, because you could wear shorts at this club, but Luke didn’t. is shown in pants, but they were very tight pants. I was like, ‘Luke, you can’t wear those tight pants here.’ We cut them off and they became really tight shorts.”
Bryan added: “A good memory is when I played at Mile High Stadium and Peyton came out and he and Brandon Stokley, who played together for years, had a football game in the locker room and Peyton would have just teleported Stokley in the head with when he wasn’t looking, and it was fun to watch these two torture each other.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The CMAs are scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 9.
