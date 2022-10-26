BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner Steps Down

- The BitMEX native token, BMEX, will be listed before the end of next year.
- This past February, the business airdropped 1.5 million BMEX.
After Alexander Hoeptner quit “with immediate effect,” BitMEX nominated chief financial officer Stephan Lutz as interim CEO. The corporation has said that Lutz will remain in his capacity as CFO but would make no more statements about Hoeptner’s resignation.
Lutz stated:
“Together with the rest of the management team and our talented staff members, I will make sure that BitMEX continues to deliver great, innovative crypto trading products and a secure and stable trading environment for our clients.”
Launch of BMEX Token
Heoptner, formerly the CEO of the German stock exchange Borse Stuttgart GmbH, joined BitMEX in 2020. The BitMEX native token, BMEX, will be listed before the end of next year, according to an interview Hoeptner gave at Token2049 in Singapore earlier this month.
Hoeptner further added:
“If you launch a token in a market which clearly is not at all at the bottom, then your token will be drained down with the general environment.”
This past February, the business airdropped 1.5 million BMEX to both new and current exchange users. The corporation had previously announced that trading will commence in early Q2. As of Tuesday, BitMEX has $309 million in 24-hour trading volume and $2 million in spot deals, placing it as the 19th biggest derivatives exchange by volume, according to CoinGecko.
BitMEX anticipated that some in the Ethereum community would wish to fight the network’s transition to proof of stake in August, so they introduced a Tether-margined futures contract for ETHPOW. According to CoinGecko, the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW) has slumped 89% from its all-time high of $58.54 at the beginning of September to $6.38 on Tuesday morning.
Recommended For You:
BitMEX Exchange Bans Russian Users in EU From Operating Services