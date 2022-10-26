News
Black Chyna Slaps TikToker Ava Louise With A Cease And Desist Letter Over Kidnapping And S-x Trafficking Claims
Ava Louise, the very Tiktoker who claims Kanye West is gay and his partner was the late Virgil Abloh may be facing charges on the kidnapping and s-x-trafficking claims against Blac Chyna. According to Ava, she was held hostage and was made to sign NDA while Chyna made plans to s-x traffic her. Chyna claims… Read More »Black Chyna Slaps TikToker Ava Louise With A Cease And Desist Letter Over Kidnapping And S-x Trafficking Claims
Nikola Vučević is finding a role with the Chicago Bulls that has an increased emphasis on ball movement and points in the paint
A year and a half after his arrival, the Chicago Bulls finally fit center Nikola Vučević into a role that uses the full scope of his abilities.
The Bulls never found a way to consistently work Vučević into their offense last season. But this season Vučević is making the impact the Bulls need from the All-Star center — 18.3 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
While outside shooting and downhill movement to the rim are important, one aspect of the offense is clear after four games: To sustain a well-rounded attack, the Bulls need to feed Vučević in the paint.
“I’m not a big analytics guy, but the numbers do show when you get to the paint and create shots from there, it’s a much higher percentage,” Vučević said Monday. “That’s just common sense. The defense collapses and you make one or two extra passes and they’re in rotation. You’re going to get wide-open shots. It’s something we knew we had issues with in the past and are trying to work on. So far it’s been much better than last year.”
Preventing stagnancy is a focus for the Bulls this season. Last season they often stalled on offense, relying on the individual talents of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to bail them out from a lack of creativity. But this season’s offensive approach is different, especially for Vučević.
Point guard Ayo Dosunmu often triggers plays by dumping a pass back to Vučević, who then sparks action to either side of the arc to develop the onset of a play. That movement doesn’t pin the center down at the low block or out on a corner. Instead it rotates him down the arc, along the baseline, through the paint and back up to the top of the arc for constant rotation.
When used correctly, the result is a more explosive, efficient version of Vučević. The Bulls saw that in their win Monday against the Boston Celtics in which Vučević scored 18 points to balance the offense alongside Dosunmu (22 points) and DeRozan (25 points).
“It’s not just about establishing me inside — it’s about not getting stagnant,” Vučević said. “Last year a lot of times we would just separate and whoever had the mismatch (would) go. That’s where I think our offense got stagnant a lot.”
Vučević’s success against the Celtics was built around the size mismatch between the teams. The Celtics boast one of the best defenses in the league, but their starting lineup doesn’t include a player taller than 6-foot-9. They rely on a switch-heavy defense to swarm opposing teams, a tactic that allowed Vučević to body up against smaller players such as Marcus Smart.
The Bulls won’t always hold the size advantage — they were challenged inside in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who used the towering duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to pound the paint.
But learning to exploit switches effectively will help the Bulls establish and sustain a better rhythm for Vučević.
“We have to be able to recognize that and get him the ball early, get him touches,” Dosunmu said. “He’s one of the best finishing bigs around the rim in the league. That’s very important.”
Florida judge orders DeSantis to turn over migrant flight records
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but attorneys representing the Florida Center for Government Accountability said they anticipate there will be an appeal.
DeSantis said he launched the Migrant Relocation Program — which is paid for from interest earned on billions in Covid-19 relief aid provided to Florida by Congress — as part of an effort to draw attention to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. But the thefts were strongly condemned by Democrats, who called it a “political stunt” and akin to human trafficking. The Treasury Department watchdog is currently investigating whether DeSantis misused money tied to Covid-19 relief dollars.
Amid widespread attention to the thefts, numerous news outlets and other groups filed registration requests in late September seeking information on how the thefts were coordinated and whether they involved senior officials. of the DeSantis administration.
The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed a lawsuit earlier this month, claiming the failure to turn over the records was an “undue delay.” The administration has since turned over some records, including redacted copies of waivers signed by the migrants who flew on the flights as well as information showing the involvement of DeSantis’ top aides.
The governor’s office pushed back the lawsuit and said it had been inundated with requests to register despite a small staff. In a response filed last week, the administration also said it would eventually release all information by December 1.
During Tuesday’s hour-long hearing, Andrew King, assistant general counsel for DeSantis, argued that the center was “weaponizing the public records law so they could blow everybody.” King also revealed during the hearing that Uthmeier had no phone logs and even if he did, it would not be a public record. The governor’s office previously released text messages between Uthmeier and Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ security czar, that showed the two officials coordinating the flights.
Nick Meros, assistant general counsel for DeSantis, tried to chat with Marsh after the judge delivered his decision on the bench. Meros argued the decision would set a “precedent” and force the administration to “play favorites” with how it responds to public records requests.
Marsh countered that he was compelled by law and that the administration “failed” to turn over the records, citing for example that the administration blocked the names of those who signed waivers to board a plane.
DeSantis’ attorneys said they withheld the information because of an ongoing federal lawsuit in which a Massachusetts judge is allowing the names of migrants who filed the lawsuit to be kept confidential. But after being questioned by Marsh, they acknowledged that Florida had not been asked to keep this information confidential.
The judge, who was appointed by the Republican at the time, the governor. Rick Scottalso pointed out that under the law he could have required the DeSantis administration to turn over the records within 48 hours, but instead gave the governor’s office nearly three weeks.
The public records case is just one of many ongoing legal challenges surrounding the thefts. State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat from South Florida, has filed a lawsuit claiming that the $12 million budgeted to pay for the flights violates state laws surrounding the budget. .
This lawsuit argues that the DeSantis administration also ignored resettlement program guidelines established by state lawmakers. That lawsuit is due before a circuit court judge in November.
Rich Kid Sh-t! Beyoncés’ 10-year-old Daughter, Blue Ivy, Bid Over $80K On Ear Rings At The Wearable Art Gala
Seen something adorable today? Rich kid Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé, and Jay Z‘s 10-year-old bidding over $80,000 for a pair of earrings that once belonged to her mother is all you need to see. Blue Ivy seems to love the Lorraine Scharty earring and hence wanted it to stay but eventually, she lost it to… Read More »Rich Kid Sh-t! Beyoncés’ 10-year-old Daughter, Blue Ivy, Bid Over $80K On Ear Rings At The Wearable Art Gala
Girls tennis state tournament: Visitation savors first state appearance
Visitation junior Sarah Kodama said the Blazers considered Wednesday’s Class 2A state tournament appearance an event 150 years in the making
In the 150th year of the Mendota Heights school’s existence, this season marked Visitation tennis’ first trip to the big show. The end result — a 7-0 quarterfinal loss to third-seeded Rochester Mayo at Baseline Tennis Center — did not damper the season or the history this team made.
“The fact that I was a part of the program when this happened,” Kodama said, “it’s really cool.”
The Blazers had high hopes entering this fall. They wanted to reach the Section 3 finals. Anything beyond that may have been considered too lofty.
“We did not expect to be here,” Visitation freshman Kiersti Joerger said.
Visitation scored an unexpected upset over South St. Paul in that section final to take the program to new heights. Joerger’s victory in No. 4 singles was the sealing point.
“It was crazy,” she noted. “(My teammates) came and rushed, and it was just a great moment.”
“There was a lot of people crying,” Kodama added. “It was just a really happy moment.”
The good times rolled from there. On Monday, Visitation held a pep rally that included even the lower-school students. The program had its well-deserved spot in the sun.
“I feel like girls tennis is definitely overshadowed; you don’t see it very much,” Joerger said. “So being in the spotlight, being here and having people come to support us means a lot, and I think it’s something that should be talked about more.”
This team will be talked about for years to come. Joerger said the Blazers built a team throughout the fall, becoming closer with each passing day and match. Kodama said the group simply continued to fight to extend its time together. The end result was history, and perhaps a new precedent for Visitation tennis.
Kodama called Tuesday’s experience “a blur,” though she’s sure to never forget it. As for Monday’s pep rally, she hopes the young girls in attendance gained something from the event.
“I hope it showed them that anything is possible, as long as you work for it,” she said. “I hope they know that they can do this, because it’s accomplishable.”
The top four seeds all advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Top-seeded Minnetonka will meet No. 4 seed Elk River in the 8 a.m. semifinal Wednesday, while No. 2 seed Edina will play Mayo. The semifinal winners advance to the title match at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In Class A, Rochester Lourdes and Providence Academy will meet in one semifinal on Wednesday, while Breck and Litchfield will square off in the other.
Ukrainians abroad told not to return home this winter
Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk asked her compatriots to stay away from the worsening energy crisis in the country
Ukrainians who fled the country amid Russia’s military offensive are not expected to return home until spring, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said on Tuesday. Staying away would protect them from unnecessary risk and help the country”to surviveits worsening energy crisis, she added.
Speaking on national television on Tuesday, Vereshchuk claimed that Russia was losing on the battlefield and therefore turned to “terrorize the civilian population” by targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
“I will ask you not to come back, we have to survive the winter. Unfortunately, the power grids will not survive, you see what Russia is doing. You don’t need to. If you have the opportunity to stay, it is better to spend the winter abroad. Vereshchuk said.
She said she would like to see everyone come back in the spring to rebuild Ukrainian towns and villages together.
Read more
“Our children have to live and study here, but for now let’s stay back, because we understand that the situation will get worse and we have to survive the winter. We’ll survive the winter, and then we’ll think about everything else,” she added.
According to a poll released in late August by the kyiv-based Razumkov Center, more than 90% of Ukrainian refugees plan to return home at some point. More than 88% of those who intend to return plan to live in the same area where they lived before the Russian attack began on February 24.
Ukraine has been experiencing regular power cuts since Moscow launched massive strikes against its critical infrastructure, including power plants on October 10, accusing kyiv of terrorist attacks on Russian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has since asked his compatriots to ease the strain on the ailing energy system by limiting electricity consumption between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
On Monday, the head of state-owned energy giant Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said Ukraine was facing “the worst winter in history,” marked by “constant power outages.“He explained that the recent Russian airstrikes also hit oil refineries and destroyed”about 40% of power generation plants.
On the same day, Ukrainian online retailer Rozetka revealed that the past two weeks had seen a surge in demand for “necessary goods in the event of an energy crisis”, such as potbellied stoves, power banks, candles and gas burners.
Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album
Cardi B seems not bothered about the cheating rumors of her husband Offset or at least she is forming tough online. The belligerent in one of her dramas with Rah Ali has confirmed that all issues concerning his husband’s scandalous cheating will be addressed in his upcoming album. And we are wondering what Offset said… Read More »Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album
