Border watchdog left ‘speechless’ by Kent migrant center failures | Immigration and asylum

The Border Watchdog said he was left speechless by ‘miserable conditions’ during a visit to a migrant processing center in Manston, which has already passed the point of being unsafe.

Independent Chief Borders and Immigration Inspector David Neal also became concerned after discovering that some of those monitoring the site were not specifically qualified to do so.

He said following his visit to the Ramsgate site on Monday he had urgently raised the issue with Home Secretary and Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor.

Migrants are supposed to be held in the short-term detention centre, which opened in January, for 24 hours while they undergo checks before being transferred to migrant detention centers or detention centres. asylum – currently hotels.

Mitie Care & Custody operates Manston and has specially trained and Home Office accredited detention officers on site. However, there are also private security personnel on site who do not have the same specialized training.

Neal told a Home Affairs select committee testimony session that in addition to his concerns about some of the site staff, he had spoken to a family from Afghanistan living in a marquee for 32 days and to two families from Iraq and Syria living in the tent accommodation. for two weeks sleeping on kit mats with blankets.

“It’s pretty miserable conditions,” he said.

The Home Office could face hundreds of requests for illegal detention, as many people are illegally detained longer than the five-day deadline.

Committee member Stuart McDonald MP said: ‘It appears to have descended into a state of utter chaos and disaster.

Officials said that as the year progressed, it became increasingly difficult to move people.

They confirmed that around 3,000 people are being held there at a site designed for 1,000 with a maximum of 1,600. This is more than any prison or immigration detention center in the UK.

At the time of Neal’s visit, there were 2,800 people in Manston and 190 at nearby Western Jetfoil, including 24 en route from Western Jetfoil to Manston.

He said: ‘The numbers that have been described are clearly beyond the capacity of the site.

The lack of officers and guards to match the number of people was “alarming enough”, he said, adding: “When I found out that I was frankly speechless and not someone one who is normally speechless.”

He said the situation in Manston showed a “creeping lack of ambition on the part of the Home Office”.

“It’s a really dangerous situation. It fails to address the vulnerability,” he said, adding that there were risks in terms of fire, disorder and infection at the site.

He said that, as revealed by the Guardian, cases of diphtheria had been confirmed, but officials did not provide specific details of the tests carried out to check whether there were more cases than the four cases of which Neal had been informed.

Home Office officials told the committee there was 24/7 medical care available at the site and they were trying to move people out of Manston as quickly as possible.