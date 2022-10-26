Bq.1, Bq.1.1 Variants Resistant To Some Covid Treatments Continue To Gain Traction In The Us – Nbc Chicago

The BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 remains the dominant strain in the United States this week, but several other new forms of the virus are gaining ground, and doctors are warning that some treatments for the disease may not be effective against them .

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.5 accounts for about 62.2% of COVID cases in the United States. This subvariant has been the dominant strain of COVID since early July, but is rapidly declining as other strains take hold.

While the BA.4.6 subvariant is still the second most common at 11.3%, several BA.5 descendants are rapidly gaining traction. According to the CDC, BQ.1 is now responsible for 9.4% of cases, while BQ.1.1 is responsible for about 7.2% of cases.

These figures are causing some concern in the medical community, as the National Institutes of Health warns that some emerging subvariants may be resistant to monoclonal antibodies, depriving doctors of a key tool to fend off COVID.

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are likely to be resistant to bebtelovimab treatment, while BF.7 is also likely to be resistant to tixagevimab and cilgavimab. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, as well as BA.4.6, could also be resistant to these last two treatments.

The aforementioned monoclonal antibodies are recommended by the CDC for use when Paxlovid or remdesivir cannot be safely prescribed to non-hospitalized adults who are at high risk for severe COVID infection.

Paxlovid interacts with certain other medications and is not recommended for patients with severe kidney disease or certain other conditions, according to a Food and Drug Administration fact sheet.

Other COVID treatments should remain effective against new variants, and new bivalent COVID vaccines should also help prevent serious illness or death.

Although there are increases in specific variants of the virus, the United States as a whole is not seeing an increase in cases. However, the recent decline in cases has started to slow and authorities are warning that precautions may need to be taken to avoid a surge of the virus in autumn and winter.

This warning was also issued in Illinois, as experts warn of a potential increase in RSV and COVID cases. RSV cases are already on the rise, especially in children, and officials are concerned that COVID cases could also rise rapidly due to the slow absorption of new bivalent COVID boosters.

“As health care professionals, I think we can say we’re concerned,” said Dr. Gregory Huhn of Cook County Health. “Historically, we know that the coming months generally lead to an increase in COVID.”

Cases in Illinois are showing signs of increasing, with the state now averaging 1,818 cases per day. That number is still significantly lower than what the state has seen over the summer, but represents a 25% increase over last week’s data.

Three counties in Illinois now have “high transmission” rates of COVID, meaning the CDC recommends individuals wear masks in those areas.

Illinois has seen strong COVID surges in successive winters, including the omicron-induced surge in the winter of 2021-22 that ultimately led to a wave of illnesses that sickened more than 30,000 residents of Illinois per day.