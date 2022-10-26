Blockchain
Cardano Price Looks Optimistic, How Long Will The Bullish Momentum Last?
Cardano price has brought the bulls back to its chart. In the last 24 hours, ADA has appreciated over 7%. This price movement could be termed a rally.
ADA had made no progress in the last week. However, it has soared up considerably over the past 24 hours. Technical indicators have sided with the bulls as demand for the altcoin rose.
If the current price momentum continues over the next trading sessions, ADA could expect the bulls to regain better control over the market.
The demand for the altcoin showed considerable appreciation, which has led to an increase in the number of buyers on the one-day chart.
Cardano price has to keep moving upwards to avoid the chance of price volatility. It is, however, implied that the chance of a price pullback always remains after a rally.
At the present moment, the Cardano price is trading 87% lower than its all-time high, secured in September, 2021. A move above its immediate resistance mark will provide a clear path for the altcoin.
Cardano Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ADA was trading at $0.39 at the time of writing. The coin picked up bullish momentum the moment it crossed the $0.36 price mark.
The overhead resistance mark stood at $0.41 and a push above that level will help Cardano price to sustain the bullish price action.
Moving above the $0.41 resistance mark can push Cardano to $0.44. On the flipside, a pullback can drag Cardano price to $0.36 on the one day chart.
Further fall from that level will cause ADA to trade near the $0.33 level. The amount of Cardano traded in the last trading session increased signifying that buying strength had increased.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin rallied and so the demand for the coin also witnessed an increase. After being under the control of sellers over the past trading sessions, Cardano price made a considerable recovery.
The Relative Strength Index swung past the zero-line, which meant that buyers were more than sellers at the time of writing.
Cardano price was above the 20-SMA line, and that meant more demand for the coin, along with buyers driving the price momentum in the market.
Other major technical indicators also signalled the buyers’ taking over on the one-day chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates overall price direction and the strength of the price momentum.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green signal bars, which was buy signal for the coin.
The Awesome Oscillator also depicts the price movement of the altcoin. AO painted green histograms which aligned with the bulls at the time of writing.
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Registers Gains, Is This A Rebound?
Ethereum price has moved up on its chart over the last 24 hours. The altcoin witnessed a 4% growth in the same time frame. This has pushed the price of the altcoin closer to the immediate resistance.
Once the Ethereum price moves above the closest resistance level, the bulls could definitely take control of the market. Technical indicators of the altcoin have pointed towards bullish signals.
However, it is too soon to say if the bulls will remain on the chart over the next trading sessions. Bitcoin price also logged minor gains, which have turned certain altcoins green over the last 24 hours.
In the last week, Ethereum price appreciated by 4%. This indicated that most of the gains made by the altcoin were registered over the last day.
The crucial price mark for the altcoin remains at $1,400. If the bulls can maintain their momentum, the altcoin could break through the $1,400 barrier in the coming trading sessions.
Buying strength has seen a considerable increase as ETH moved north over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1,380 at the time of writing. The coin has finally moved upwards after a phase of consolidation. The bulls could push past the $1,400 level over the next trading session if they hold the momentum.
The bulls will gain further control if that level is crossed. The other resistance mark for the coin stands at $1,500. A move above the $1,500 level could propel the price of Ethereum to $1,680.
On the other hand, a small drop in price will bring Ethereum to $1,340 and then to $1,268. The amount of Ethereum traded in the last session increased, signifying bullish price action.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin’s northbound movement brought buyers back into the market. The technical indicators had signalled that the bulls had re-surfaced along with the buyers.
The Relative Strength Index zoomed above the half-line in an indication that buyers have outnumbered sellers in the market.
Ethereum price was above the 20-SMA, which meant that demand for the altcoin had increased and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators were also in accordance with the buyers. Ethereum had depicted buy signal on the one-day chart.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the overall price direction of the asset.
The MACD continued to display green signal bars above the half-line, which meant that there were buy signal for the crypto.
Bollinger Bands measure the price volatility and the chance of price fluctuation. The bands were super constricted and this reading is often associated with explosive price action.
Blockchain
Crypto Market Drops To Extreme Fear As Bitcoin Struggles To Hold $19,000
The crypto market sentiment has been on the decline over the last year and it has come in tandem with the decline in bitcoin price. Bitcoin, which moves the entirety of the crypto market most times, has had a tough go of it in recent times. Now, as the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to struggle to hold a good value in the market, sentiment has plunged towards 3-month lows.
Market In Extreme Fear
The crypto market is now entering what is one of the longest fear trends in recent history. Over the last six months, there has not been any significant recovery in market sentiment. The last time that the crypto market had come close to completely exiting the fear territory was back in August when there was some recovery in the market.
During this time, the price of bitcoin had seen a run-up that put it above $25,000. However, it had stopped just short of entering the green territory and has remained down since then.
For three months now, market sentiment has remained muted and has not seen any positive movement. The score for last week came out to 22 which put the market firmly in the extreme fear territory, also following the same theme for the month of September.
Market sentiment in extreme fear | Source: alternative.com
It was expected that the market would see some recovery in the month of October but there hasn’t been much green in the market since then. The present score for the market sentiment is 20, which shows even more decline in investor sentiment.
Bitcoin Carries The Market
Bitcoin has dominated the crypto market since its inception, even though the dominance is now lower than what it used to be. Nevertheless, the bitcoin price movement still determines the market direction most of the time and sets the tone for investor sentiment. Given this, for the crypto market to finally leave the fear territory, there would need to be a surge in the price of bitcoin.
However, one thing that comes with negative investor sentiment is the refusal to put money into the market. People are more likely to invest when prices are going up instead of down even though the latter is a better time to get into the market.
BTC fails to reclaim $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin’s current price does not spark confidence in the hearts of investors, hence the reluctance for investors to want to purchase cryptocurrencies. To do so, the price of the digital asset would have to cross $20,000 once more, which is currently not in the cards given that the cryptocurrency is trading below its 50-day moving average.
Bears are already mounting significant resistance at $19,600, and given the constant sell pressure on BTC, it is likely that the price of bitcoin will revisit $19,000 before testing the resistance at $19,600. But a successful test of this resistance level will see BTC aiming for the next significant resistance at $20,200.
Featured image from Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Bulls Against The Ropes, Why Aptos Is At Risk Of Crashing To $7
The cryptocurrency of the hour, Aptos (APT), is losing bullish momentum and heading for a correction. Dubbed a “Solana Killer,” the APT token was launched last week, attracting the attention of market participants.
The hype around APT generated over $150 million in Open Interest, $3 billion in futures volume, and $1 billion in spot volume in less than a day. At the time of writing, Aptos trades at $8.70, with a 10% loss in the last 24 hours alone.
After 1 day: $150 mil open interest, $3 bil futures volume, $1 bil spot volume…
This is going to suck so much liquidity from the market.$APT https://t.co/iMupyE21It
— Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral) October 19, 2022
Aptos Stepping Into The Danger Zone
As seen in the chart below, APT’s price hit an all-time high of $10.2 before crashing into its current levels. The cryptocurrency has been trading sideways in a tight channel over the past two days, but the price action hints at further downside pressure.
According to a pseudonym analyst, Aptos sits at critical support north of $8.11. If the token fails to hold its current levels, the price might return to the pre-rally region.
As seen in the chart below, this downside move could retrace APT’s price back to the $7 region. If that zone operates as support, the token might prevent more downside and follow the general sentiment in the market, which hints at bullish momentum.
Otherwise, the next support area is around $6.7, possibly lowering its launch levels. The pseudonym analyst said the following about APT’s price action and the crypto market in general:
APT Bounce here, or it’s heading down to the green zone, I reckon (…) A lot of assets, including $BTC & $SPX, are breaking above the 4H 200MA & EMA’s. This tends to be a good indication of a low to mid timeframe reversal. Of course prices do have to hold these levels in case of a retest to confirm such a reversal.
Can PancakeSwap Save APT’s Price?
Traders betting on further downside pressure should be wary; current support levels might hold solely on cryptocurrency-generated hype. In addition, the team behind PancakeSwap will launch this protocol on Aptos.
The implementation will include PancakeSwap’s native token CAKE, with the potential to onboard its users. The team behind the crypto exchange said:
Aptos is the first blockchain which PancakeSwap will be fully integrated with. PancakeSwap will be deploying its CAKE token natively on Aptos along with its key products, making the CAKE token truly multichain for the first time (…). Additionally, Aptos and PancakeSwap users and projects will be able to enjoy all the core beloved products of PancakeSwap such as Swap, Farm, Pools and IFO.
It remains to be seen if this exchange implementation on Aptos will persuade PancakeSwap users to adopt the platform.
Blockchain
Australia’s Leading Web3 Founders Launch Upside DAO with $5M in Funding
The DAO re-invests capital, capabilities & connections to help retention and attract the best Web3 talent to Australia
SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upside, a Web3 focussed Investment Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), today announces it has raised $5 million in capital to deploy in support of the best Web3 startups, with a focus on Australia. To that end, Upside DAO is also announcing the first recipients of its investment funding.
Upside DAO is comprised of some of Australia’s most celebrated Web3 founders and contributors, including organisations such as Apollo Capital, Banxa, Caleb & Brown, FTX Australia, Ren Protocol, Synthetix, Chainflip, and ZedRun (Virtually Human Studios). The DAO also includes industry specialists such as Mike Bacina (Piper Alderman), Luke Bortoli (Afterpay) & Chloe White (Genesis Block).
Together, the group highlights Australia’s strong track record in the Web3 and digital assets industry. The DAO was created to leverage this position of strength by reinvesting the collective capital, capabilities and connections of its members back into the Australian ecosystem. Upside is not a traditional investment fund. It has been established as a DAO, which means investment decisions and advisory for portfolio teams are coordinated by the members.
Upside’s initial investments include:
- Reservoir – a developer platform that enables next-generation NFT products to be delivered to market.
- PrePO – a decentralised synthetic assets exchange allowing anyone, anywhere to gain exposure to any pre-IPO company or pre-token crypto project
- Mirror Planet – a rich metaverse world overlayed onto real streets and buildings using Google Maps
- Astro Lab (France) – next generation yield farming using automated, multi-chain strategies
“The unification of Australia’s best Web3 expats is a great starting point. To truly capitalise on this generational opportunity broad collaboration will be required. The show of unity from our most seasoned industry participants is a strong signal of the collective’s intention to re-invest into the Australian ecosystem,” said Kyall Walker, Co-Founder and GM of Upside DAO. “Many of our members have had to go abroad to scale their companies and protocols. We want the next wave of great Australian Web3 founders to build global companies from right here.”
“Our investment into local infrastructure such as a Community Hub will go a long way to engaging other sectors. We are in the process of building out a 700m2 co-working, digital gallery and activation space in Cremorne Melbourne. This will act as a melting pot for the likes of Financial Information Services, Gaming and the Arts to come together and support Web3 founders who are building innovative products for consumers.”
Cryptocurrency along with the technology sector more broadly has seen a lot of value wiped out in recent months. Though these conditions might affect the appetite of retailers to invest, it usually creates the right conditions for finding and backing founders building the next great companies.
As Apollo Capital Chief Investment Officer Henrik Andersson points out, “A bear market is a perfect time to launch the investment DAO as capital dries up and teams need to look at institutional capital to fund their business ambitions. We are excited to join Upside DAO and work with other like-minded Australian crypto natives to find, back and support the next generation of Web3 founders to build great products for users.”
Upside launches publicly with an impressive portfolio of early investments under its belt across DeFi, Web3 tools, infrastructure, Metaverse and GameFi. “There is certainly no shortage of great founders right now building the essential tools and emerging products / services that will grow the Web3 industry globally. The teams we’ve backed are all exceptional, driven and resourceful. We believe they’ll onboard and uplift many Web3 users in their respective domains.”
About Upside DAO
Upside is an investment DAO & incubator that supports Australian founders to build global Web3 organisations. The DAO is comprised of Australia’s most successful Web3 founders & contributors. The goal is to re-invest capital, capabilities and connections back into the Australian ecosystem.
Contacts
Media:
Ethan Lyle, [email protected]
Blockchain
Klaytn (KLAY) Cracks 30% Gains As Price Breaks Downtrend, Is $0.4 Possible?
- KLAY’s price shows strength as the price holds strong above the key support zone to avoid price retesting lower point on the daily chart.
- KLAY rejected to trend higher above $0.3 as the price faced a sharp rejection to a region of key Support of $0.2.
- The price of KLAY continues to hold strong above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims to rally toward $0.4.
Klaytn (KLAY) has maintained its strong price trend as it approaches the $0.3 region, where it was previously rejected. With few exceptions, the crypto market has seen little volatility in recent weeks, with many altcoins and major crypto players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continuing to move in a range. Despite the market’s uncertainty, Klaytn (KLAY) has had a great time rallying, with the price aiming for a possible high of $0.4. (Data from Binance)
Klaytn (KLAY) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite the fact that many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of KLAY has been a standout performer, as it has rallied and held strong at key support zones, demonstrating the strength of buyers who are unwilling to give up prices to sellers.
KLAY’s price has recently declined from an all-time high of more than $4 to a region of $0.13 before rallying to a high of $0.3. KLAY’s price faced resistance from $0.3 to break higher.
After the price of KLAY was rejected at $0.3, it fell to a region of $0.13, where it appeared to have formed strong Support and, most likely, a demand zone for future buy orders. KLAY rallied from $0.13 to a high of $0.2 as the price broke above to rally with greater strength to $0.3, where it met resistance and fell back to $0.2.
The overall structure of KLAY appears to be favorable, with a high probability of price retesting the $0.3 and higher ranges. If KLAY fails to hold above $0.2, we may see a retest of $0.15.
Weekly resistance for the price of KLAY – $0.3.
Weekly Support for the price of KLAY – $0.2-0.15.
Price Analysis Of KLAY On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of KLAY continues to hold strong and trade above the key Support formed at 50 EMA after breaking out from its descending triangle on the daily timeframe. The price of $0.19 corresponds to the 50 EMA acting as Support for KLAY price.
A break and close below this region would lead to the price of KLAY retesting a lower region of $0.15, KLAY’s price needs to hold $0.2 to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the KLAY price – $0.25-$0.3.
Daily Support for the KLAY price – $0.15.
Featured Image From CoinRepublic, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Cathedra Bitcoin Announces Grant of RSUs
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CBIT #Bitcoin–Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSX-V: CBIT; OTCQX: CBTTF) (“Cathedra” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, announces the granting of 487,244 restricted share units (“RSUs“) to an officer of the Company in accordance with the Company’s equity compensation incentive plan (“Incentive Plan“) as compensation for ongoing services rendered to the Company. Each RSU, once vested, will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company. The RSUs vest sixty percent (60%) twelve (12) months following October 25, 2022; and (ii) twenty percent (20%) every six (6) months thereafter, such that one hundred percent (100%) of the RSUs will be vested twenty-four (24) months following October 25, 2022, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“). The RSUs expire on October 25, 2027.
About Cathedra Bitcoin
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSX-V: CBIT; OTCQX: CBTTF) is a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure.
Cathedra believes sound money and abundant energy are the fundamental ingredients to human progress and is committed to advancing both by working closely with the energy sector to secure the Bitcoin network. Today, Cathedra’s diversified bitcoin mining operations total 203 PH/s and span three states and five locations in the United States. The Company is focused on expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.
For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.
Cautionary Statement
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. Other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning: the intentions and future actions of senior management, the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company, as well as the Company’s ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue increasing as currently anticipated; the ability to profitably liquidate current and future digital currency inventory; volatility of network difficulty and, digital currency prices and the resulting significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the construction and operation of expanded blockchain infrastructure as currently planned; and the regulatory environment of cryptocurrency in applicable jurisdictions.
Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.
This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company’s normal course of business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.
Contacts
Media and Investor Relations Inquiries
Please contact:
Sean Ty
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Cardano Price Looks Optimistic, How Long Will The Bullish Momentum Last?
Most EU residents cut spending for the most part – Bloomberg – RT Business News
Driver arrested on suspicion of murder in Porter Ranch crash
Concert review: Carrie Underwood embraces her inner Axl Rose at wild Target Center show
Criminal trial against Trump Organization begins as jurors are selected
High school sports roundup: Mounds View girls pull off state soccer stunner
Over 1,000 people affected and several houses damaged by Cyclone Sitrang in Assam
High school football: Cretin-Derham Hall holds off Tartan
White House encourages vaccine recalls: ‘Avoid a scary Thanksgiving’
Former Pentagon chief dies — RT World News
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health