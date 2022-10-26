News
Celebrity ‘deepfakes’ have started appearing in ads, with or without their permission
Celebrity deepfakes are coming to advertising.
Among the recent entries: Last year, Russian telecommunications company MegaFon ran an ad in which a simulacrum of Hollywood legend Bruce Willis helps defuse a bomb.
And last month, a promotional video for machine learning company Paperspace Co. showed telling likenesses of actors Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio.
None of these celebrities has ever spent a moment filming these campaigns. In the case of Messrs. Musk, Cruise and DiCaprio, they never even agreed to bond the companies in question.
All digital simulation videos were created with so-called deepfake technology, which uses computer-generated renderings to make Hollywood and business notables say and do things they never actually said or did.
Some of the ads are broad parodies, and the best-case scenario digital-to-analog mesh might not fool a discerning viewer. Even so, the growing adoption of deepfake software could eventually profoundly shape the industry while creating new legal and ethical questions, experts have said.
Authorized deepfakes could allow marketers to feature huge stars in ads without requiring them to appear on set or in front of cameras, reducing costs and opening up new creative possibilities.
But unauthorized, they create a legal gray area: Celebrities could struggle to contain a proliferation of unauthorized digital reproductions of themselves and the manipulation of their brand and reputation, experts have said.
“We have enough trouble with fake news. Now we have deepfakes, which are looking more and more convincing,” said Ari Lightman, professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.
US lawmakers have started tackling the phenomenon of deepfakes. In 2019, Virginia banned the use of deepfakes in so-called revenge porn, Texas banned them in political campaigning, and California banned them in both cases. Last year, the US National Defense Authorization Act tasked the Department of Homeland Security with producing annual reports on threats posed by technology.
But experts said they were unaware of any laws dealing specifically with the use of deepfakes in advertisements.
Celebrities have had some success suing advertisers for unauthorized use of their images under so-called publicity rights laws, said Aaron Moss, chairman of the litigation department at law firm Greenberg Glusker. He cited Woody Allen’s $5 million settlement with American Apparel in 2009 over the director’s unapproved appearance on a billboard advertising the risque clothing brand.
Paperspace and reAlpha have had attorneys review the videos and have taken steps to ensure viewers understand that the celebrities depicted do not actually endorse the companies’ products or participate in the making of the videos. said the companies.
The Paperspace video originally appeared on its own website and was designed to educate users about deepfake technology, said Daniel Kobran, chief operating officer.
reAlpha’s Musk video included “strong disclaimers” establishing it as satire, said chief marketing officer Christie Currie. So did a similar reAlpha video posted last year, in which an ersatz version of the Tesla Inc.
The chef sat in a bubble bath and explained the concept of regulatory A+ investing, or equity crowdfunding.
The first Musk video was uploaded days after reAlpha launched a regulatory A+ public offering in 2021. The video eventually racked up 1.2 million views on YouTube and sparked active interest in reAlpha from “22,000 people in 83 countries,” Ms Currie said in an email. She added that the company avoided linking the video directly to its fundraising efforts.
“There’s obviously always a bit of a risk with any kind of parody content,” Ms. Currie said in an interview, “but generally as long as it’s meant to be educational, satirical, and you have disclaimers in place, it doesn’t shouldn’t be a problem as long as you don’t push a transaction.
“Many of these companies deliberately go as close to the line as possible in order to almost troll the celebrities they are targeting.”
The likelihood of someone of Mr. Musk’s stature suing a startup over a deepfake video is low, and those companies might decide the risk is well worth the considerable publicity it would generate for them, Mr. Moss said.
“A lot of these companies deliberately get as close to the line as possible in order to almost troll the celebrities they are targeting,” he said.
But the ease of creating deepfakes means some celebrities could soon be inundated with ads featuring their unauthorized, but very convincing, likenesses, Moss said. It would be “death by a thousand cuts” if celebrities tried to go after every small business or individual creator who used the software, he added.
At the same time, the wording of contracts written years before the technology existed can be vague enough to allow marketers to use existing footage to create new deepfake videos. Because of this, actors, athletes and other celebrities will at some point begin inserting clauses prohibiting any further use of their likeness into any commercial contracts they sign, Carnegie Mellon’s Mr. Lightman said.
Tesla did not respond to requests for comment on the videos.
Bruce Willis’ announcement recently led to reports that the actor had signed a contract granting Deepcake, a digital production company based in Tbilisi, Georgia, the rights to his image. Deepcake said the reports were inaccurate.
In 2020, Deepcake was hired by MegaFon and worked with other advertising agencies and production companies to develop the deepfake campaign under a contract between Mr. Willis and MegaFon that has since expired, according to a carrier. word of Deepcake. Deepcake was not a party to that contract, the spokesperson noted, referring requests for further details to MegaFon.
Representatives for MegaFon did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Mr. Willis’ publicist did not respond to questions about whether he had a contract with MegaFon. In March, Mr Willis’ family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring.
Companies most often request deepfake videos of celebrities to use internally for training, communications, parties or other purposes, but not for ads, said Daynen Biggs, owner of Slack Shack Films, which has produces Elon Musk’s videos. A client recently requested a video featuring former President Donald Trump as Mr. Potter, the wealthy villain from the classic film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Mr. Biggs said.
“Deepfake technology has the potential to be extremely harmful,” Biggs said. “We always make sure that what we create is not harmful or misleading, but an entertaining and fun way to share a message.”
But experts and practitioners say deepfake technology will become increasingly popular in advertising because it can help brands and agencies produce more content faster while eliminating many production-related expenses.
“In six months, we’ve created 10 completely different designs and concepts with digital Bruce Willis working with different directors,” the Deepcake spokesperson said. “It’s hard to imagine such a production with a real actor.”
Write to Patrick Coffee at [email protected]
Corrections & Amplifications
Machine learning company Paperspace recently released a promotional video about the deepfake technology on its own site. An earlier version of this article in two cases misspelled the company name as Paperscape. (Corrected October 25.)
News
Celtic hopes of Europa League qualification after Shakhtar draw | Champions League
Celtic will not play in European football beyond the World Cup break after being held 1-1 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Giorgos Giakoumakis put the hosts ahead at half-time but a brilliant finish from Mykhaylo Mudryk earned the visitors a point and made it 10 Champions League home games without a win for Celtic, a streak dating back to nine years. The result relegated Celtic to bottom place in Group F ahead of their final game against holders Real Madrid in Spain next week and blocked their escape route to the Europa League.
Ange Postecoglou said: “We know the areas where we have failed in this campaign and those are the areas where we obviously need to improve. But that only comes with experience, learning and improvement.
“It’s our job – to take what we’ve learned this year and improve for next year. But we have to qualify again. We haven’t competed in this competition for five years. If you do that makes it very difficult to intervene and have an impact.
“Our job and my responsibility is to make sure we are there every year. If we are there every year and continue to contribute, we can have more impact.
The Scottish champions didn’t quite create the quality of chances they had in previous group matches, but Kyogo Furuhashi missed a great chance to put them back in front. However, the visitors then produced a strong contender for the season’s misfire.
Celtic’s tally of a point and two goals from their opening four matches was no reward for their attacking ambition and Postecoglou were even bolder in their approach for their final home game in this season’s competition. The Celtic manager employed a 4-2-4 formation with Giakoumakis and Furuhashi starting together for only the second time.
Furuhashi dropped deep to create Celtic’s first shot chance, leading to Giakoumakis hitting an early effort from 25 yards out. Shakhtar took the sting out of the game early on and Celtic needed solid cover from Greg Taylor to stop the visitors’ main threat, Mudryk, from dribbling Joe Hart.
Giakoumakis missed on target and Matt O’Riley went wide from 20 yards, but Celtic took the lead in the 34th minute with their first real chance. Sead Haksabanovic struggled to make set pieces count in the first half, but he made the difference by reaching the boundary line and driving into a low cross. Liel Abada’s effort was blocked and Giakoumakis returned the ball seven yards out.
Celtic kept the pressure on and O’Riley and Giakoumakis forced saves from long range. But the hosts had Hart to thank for taking the lead at half-time. Mudryk was played by Lassina Traore and the keeper did well to reduce the angle and block the Ukrainian winger’s shot with his chest.
Mudryk was at the heart of another chance for the visitors which ended with Oleksandr Zubkov sliding to hit the side netting, and the 21-year-old quickly did it all himself in the 58th minute.
Celtic lost the ball just inside Shakhtar’s half and Mudryk quickly sprinted towards the penalty area. Mudryk cut inside and made room for himself to shoot into the roof of the net from 20 yards out.
Celtic had an excellent chance to regain the lead early when Giakoumakis played Furuhashi, but the Japanese striker missed a weak effort directly at the goalkeeper. The home side had a huge let go after another searing break from Mudryk, who scored what looked like a certain goal for Danylo Sikan. But the substitute nonchalantly caught an open goal from six yards out.
O’Riley forced a decent save from long range and stroked an early effort wide from 15 yards, but Celtic generally lacked conviction in his passes around the Shakhtar box, despite some decent crosses from substitute James Forrest. The visitors knew a point would be enough to give them the chance to finish second despite RB Leipzig’s win over Real Madrid and they came under late pressure.
News
Ford unveils 2023 Escape for sale alongside Bronco Sport SUV
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite
Ford
DETROIT — Ford engine is updating its popular Escape as part of a two-pronged sales strategy alongside the newer, more rugged Bronco Sport in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.
Ford expects the new design of the 2023 Escape, combined with additional convenience and safety technologies, to help maintain or even increase sales of the vehicle.
“The Escape is already our fourth best-selling vehicle in our portfolio, and we believe we have an opportunity to grow further,” Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager, said during a press briefing.
Along with the update, Ford is also adding a new ST sports package which the company says will account for around half of the vehicle’s sales going forward. It will be available in three models, starting at $995. It features darker styling, larger wheels, and other features.
The 2023 Escape’s starting price ranges from around $29,000 for an entry-level model to $40,000 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. This compares to the current lineup which costs around $27,000 to $41,000.
The 2023 Escape should start arriving in dealer showrooms early next year. The automaker began taking reservations for the vehicle on Tuesday.
The goal is to differentiate the mainstream Escape from the more rugged Bronco Sport, allowing each vehicle to form a niche in the compact vehicle segment, according to Escape brand manager Adrienne Zaski.
“This segment is vast. It may seem trivialized. We believe that with the improvements we have here, we are going to be able to break out of the sea of similarity,” she said.
US sales of the Escape surpassed the Bronco Sport by approximately 30,000 units during the third quarter of this year. The Bronco Sport started arriving at Ford dealerships in the middle of last year.
Both vehicles share the same vehicle platform or underpinnings, but are produced in different factories. The Bronco Sport is manufactured at a plant in Mexico, while the Escape is produced at Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky.
The 2023 Escape features similar headlights as the electric Mustang Mach-E and is also available with a full LED light bar in the front of the vehicle. Other updates include a refreshed interior, including larger screens; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and additional security features.
The Escape retains its powertrain options, including a traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Each model in the new line is aiming for an EPA-estimated range of at least 400 miles per tank, according to Ford. The front-drive hybrid targets an EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles.
Ford said the plug-in hybrid electric model accounts for only about 7-8% of current unit sales. Depending on the costs of parts and raw materials, the automaker may seek to increase sales of these vehicles, according to Zaski. Sales of the traditional hybrid are limited due to supply chain issues and account for about 15-20% of sales, Patterson said.
News
High school girls soccer: Ponies advance with quarterfinal victory over Lakeville South
The Stillwater girls soccer team won a state title a year ago. But the Ponies graduated 12 seniors from that team, opening the door for a number of newcomers to step into the starting lineup.
That includes five freshmen, all of whom have heard tales from their older teammates of what it’s like to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in November.
“They’ve told us about how fun the experience is there,” freshman forward Rylee Lawrence said. “It’s such a different environment with everyone being in the stands and playing in such a big arena. We really want to do that too.”
Tuesday night, Lawrence made sure that will happen, scoring the game’s only goal with 23:49 to play as No. 3 seed Stillwater beat unseeded Lakeville South 1-0 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup at White Bear Lake High School.
The Ponies (17-2-0) advance to meet the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 seed Rosemount and unseeded St. Michael-Albertville — scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Irondale High School — in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It’s more or less just to not let down the seniors,” Lawrence said. “They want to go back, and this is their last chance to play at the Bank again. We want to help make that happen for them.”
The unseeded Cougars, meanwhile, finished their season 10-6-2 overall. Lakeville South had won seven in a row entering play Tuesday.
“I expected this game would be pretty competitive,” said Cougars head coach Olivia Mehlhorn, whose team was making its first state tournament appearance since 2019. “I think people underestimated us a little bit. I knew we had a strong team and we’ve been playing better and better as the season has gone along. I was ready for us to come out tonight and prove it.”
Neither team had a lot of scoring chances during a first half in which no one managed a shot-on-goal. Stillwater had perhaps the best chance with just under 15 minutes to play before halftime, but freshman forward Alayna Muths’ shot sailed just wide of the Lakeville South net.
“We don’t have a lot of returning girls from last year,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said. “These are big games and I think sometimes the nerves set in a little bit.
“The girls battled and we played hard. It was just more of a nervous first half.”
But the Ponies settled down after halftime and got on the board when Cougars goalkeeper Jaidyn Stewman came up to challenge Lawrence. She collided with a defender, Lawrence got past and put the ball in the open net. Stewman left the game briefly, but returned moments later.
Junior forward Brooke Nelson was credited with the assist.
“I saw there was a gap and I called for the ball,” Lawrence said. “Once Brooke played it, I waited for the defenders to bite and to see what was going to happen.
“I kind of touched it and the goalie came out at me. But their defender hit the goalie and it rebounded backwards toward the net. It probably would have gone in even if I didn’t touch it, but I just had to stick my foot out.”
And that proved all the Ponies needed to seal a return trip to U.S. Bank Stadium and continue their quest to repeat as state champions.
“Everyone has to keep connecting and being able to play together,” Lawrence said. “Just like the team did last year. We all get along really well. We know how to find each other.
“We haven’t really had problems with scoring, so we just have to keep that momentum up.”
News
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Targaryen Style Man Bun and Sheer Corset
Machine Gun Kelly came ready to kill.
The “Bloody Valentine” singer looked ready for battle as he walked the red carpet at the TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City on October 25. , caged corset over her tattooed chest, long leather sleeves with built-in gloves, and black leather pants. He accessorized with a chained choker necklace and pointed toe ankle boots. (See all the TIME 100 Next Gala stars here)
Plus, the musician swept his platinum blonde hair up into a man bun that gave off some serious Targaryen family vibes. (Dragon House fans, IYKYK.)
Kelly, real name Baker Colsonwas joined at the event by his fiancée Megan Fox who started her own epic hair transformation. The Jennifer’s bodyy star swapped out her signature dark locks for Ariel-esque red, which she styled low and with a center part. Her new do’ was worn with a bombshell ensemble that included a strapless gold House Yeya dress, with a dangerously high slit, strappy metallic sandals, a box clutch and a deep magenta lip.
News
Dane County couple build the net-zero energy dream home
FITCHBURG, Wis. – Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return.
When Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel, an engaged couple from the Madison area, decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values.
The couple purchased land in Terravessa, a new home community east of County Highway MM in Fitchburg that promotes sustainable living, to build their net-zero energy home.
A net-zero energy home produces as much electricity on-site as it will consume in a year, nearly eliminating heating and cooling bills.
Frick and Friedel moved into their new home on Thursday.
“It’s been five months of a construction schedule,” Friedel said. “We are very excited. I also think it’s a cool thing to do. We have built a modern house with modern amenities. It seems normal. It just consumes less power and we’ll save money later.
“From my perspective, first of all, we’re helping the environment,” Frick said. “Secondly, we will have almost no electricity bills thanks to our solar panels and the fact that we are completely electric.”
The house was built by Tim O’Brien Homes. It’s 2,300 square feet, with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Its exposure to full sun and its 41 solar panels on the roof and the garage should cover its energy consumption all year round.
“We have more isolation than code requires,” Friedel said. “Our builder looked at the framing and structural details to minimize the amount of energy the house needs to operate.”
Frick and Friedel worked closely with Focus On Energy to design the house to be as energy efficient as possible. The organization offers owners and tenants rebates and incentives for energy-efficient projects and products.
“We have all appliances Energy Star certified,” Freidel said. “The refrigerator, dishwasher and a double oven are all electric and use less energy. The induction cooker is not necessarily more energy efficient, but a smarter way to use energy. We also have an electric fireplace, which will use less energy overall. »
An air source heat pump heats and cools the house, and a heat pump water heater provides hot water.
“This system alone compared to a normal water heater was a significant saving,” Frick said. “Up to 15% of total home energy consumption for the year.”
“Time will tell how well it works in the winter months compared to the summer months,” Friedel said. “That’s when we’ll really see the difference. In theory this should make us more comfortable, we won’t have heating and cooling fluctuations like you do with a furnace and it will work more efficiently. »
It costs more to build a net-zero energy home, but with tax rebates and incentives, it’s becoming more affordable and more common.
“It was surprisingly not much more expensive to be energy efficient,” Frick said. “The biggest investment was the solar panels. They cost $35,000, but we recoup 30% of the cost of the solar panels as a federal tax credit in addition to other rebates from Focus On Energy.
It will take Frick and Friedel eight to nine years to break even from solar panels. “It’ll be a lot quicker than that on home,” Friedel said. “The total lifespan of the panels is usually around 25 to 30 years.”
Not including the land, the house built with all energy efficiency after Focus On Energy rebates cost $485,000. Data from MLS and public records show that the current median price for single-family homes in Fitchburg is $449,900.
Kevin proposed to Jackie on the land they bought before the house was built. They are planning a wedding for the summer of next year.
“We already have fond memories of a key milestone in this house,” Friedel said. “I hope for the ease of living in this house, less worries, comfort and a family. All things classic.
News
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE commentary: Barca are on the brink of Champions League group stage elimination for the second consecutive year
Barcelona host Bayern Munich at Camp Nou as they aim to prevent Champions League elimination.
Robert Lewandowski’s stoppage-time equalizer in Barca’s 3-3 draw with Inter Milan two weeks ago was just enough to keep the LaLiga side in the competition.
But hopes for Xavi’s side are still dim and they are now on the verge of a group stage exit for the second straight year for the first time since 1999.
If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the previous kick-off, Barcelona will be confirmed to finish in third place and drop out of the Europa League regardless of their result.
They will face Bayern who will be looking to continue their 100 per cent record so far in Europe this season and secure top spot in Group C.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: talkSPORT coverage
This Champions League clash will take place on Wednesday, October 26.
Kick-off at Camp Nou is scheduled for 8 p.m.
talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the game with commentary from Ian Danter and former England defender Danny Mills.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
HORRENDOUS
Shakhtar striker Sikan produces ‘worst miss ever’ in Champions League
showcase
Rudiger’s nightmare as Chelsea target Real Madrid’s first defeat of the season
UCL
Dortmund 0-0 City REACTION LIVE: Bellingham and Co. in last 16 after Mahrez pen miss
spell?
Potter’s brilliant record and bizarre omens have fans dreaming of Champions League glory
HAAL-OFF
Haaland retired at half-time and Guardiola was stunned by Mahrez’s missed penalty
stunning
Messi scores outrageous goal outside start as stats highlight PSG’s brilliant form
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Team News
Barcelona will be without centre-backs Ronaldo Araujo and Andreas Christensen, both injured.
Memphis Depay takes a hit and could miss for the hosts while Sergi Roberto is also injured.
As for Bayern, their return goalscorers Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane are both expected to be unavailable.
Manuel Neuer is also ruled out through injury while former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is set to start on Wednesday.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: What has been said?
Barca boss Xavi remains hopeful despite his team’s slim chance of going through.
He said, “It’s not a miracle we’re asking for. There is still a small hope.
“There are always uncertainties when you depend on other outcomes. It’s an uncomfortable situation. But we have to go out and play the game.
“These things happen in football. And why can’t something happen tomorrow? It’s not in our hands, but there is still a little hope.
“We should never lose that hope. It’s a shame we didn’t score points in Munich or Milan. This competition has been cruel to us. We can only wait and see what happens.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: The facts of the match
- All four of Leroy Sané’s UEFA Champions League goals this season have come from a carry (going more than 5 meters with the ball); the most by any player in the competition this term.
- Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been directly involved in five goals in his last two UEFA Champions League appearances (two goals, three assists), as many as he has been in his 21 appearances in the league. previously combined competition.
- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 52 goals in 53 home games in the UEFA Champions League (38 for Bayern Munich, nine for Borussia Dortmund and five for Barcelona). His five goals at Spotify Camp Nou for his current club are the most ever scored by a Barcelona player in his first two home games in the competition.
- No team has scored more goals with more than 10 assists in the build-up than Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this season (3), with one coming in the reverse game against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena last month.
- If Bayern Munich win this match, it will only be the fifth time that Barcelona have been beaten twice by the same team in a UEFA Champions League campaign. Indeed, Bayern have been responsible for three of the previous four (1998-99, 2012-13 and 2021-22), with Dynamo Kyiv being the only other side to manage it (in 1997-98).
- Barcelona could be knocked out in the group stage in back-to-back UEFA Champions League campaigns for only the second time, having done so in 1997-98 and 1998-99 under Louis van Gaal.
- Bayern have suffered just one defeat in one of their previous five away trips to face Spanish sides in the UEFA Champions League (W2 D2), although that loss came on the most recent – 0-1 against Villarreal in the quarter-finals of last season. leg.
- Barcelona have lost their last two home games against German opponents in European competition – 0-3 against Bayern Munich in September 2021 in the UEFA Champions League and 2-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt in April this year in the UEFA Europa League. They have never lost three times in a row at home to German opponents.
- Bayern Munich have won three of their five UEFA Champions League away matches against Barcelona (L2), the most of any team in the competition’s history. Along with Juventus and Real Madrid, they are one of three teams to have won more than they lost to Barca in the Champions League.
- Barcelona have lost nine of their 12 UEFA Champions League matches against Bayern Munich (W2 D1), including the last five in a row. Only Bayern Munich themselves against Real Madrid (10) have lost more games to a single opponent in Champions League history.
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
Sports
