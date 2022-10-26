News
Check out these cheap AirPod alternatives now
Buying a new pair of wireless headphones is much more difficult now than before. If you’re drowning in options, this pair can be a breath of fresh air. Flux 8 TWS headphones come with a wireless charging case that doubles as a portable power bank to charge your phone or other devices.
Normally, these headphones are $99, but we’re having an Overstock sale October 24-31 at 11:59 p.m. and offering a ton of great deals. That includes the Flux 7 headphones and charging case for just $24.99. No promo code needed.
Headphones with case that can charge your phone
These headphones are the real deal. The sound quality is excellent and you can use them to access your voice assistant with just the press of a button. Set up auto-pairing so they automatically connect to your phone once they’ve left their charger and enjoy crisp, crisp sound with a comfortable fit. They are also IPX4 waterproof, so they are safe from splashing water. You can listen to music in the rain or go jogging without worrying about sweat and humidity.
These could also be great headphones to wear if you want to focus. With intelligent noise reduction, you can shut out the sounds of your busy surroundings and focus on the task at hand, whether that’s studying or playing along to your favorite tunes.
A standout feature of these headphones is the case. It has a semi-transparent top with a small screen inside. On this screen, you can see the charge level of the case and the two headphones.
The case contains a 2000 mAh lithium polymer battery. Of course, this is enough to charge your earphones several times, but you can also use them as a charger for your phone or other USB-charged devices. Simply open the USB cover and plug in your device. Now you can carry extra charges wherever you take your headphones.
Bring a spare battery anywhere
During our overstock sale, get the Flux 7 TWS earphones with wireless charging case and power bank on sale for $24.99. That’s 75% off for a deal you won’t beat anywhere else, even on Amazon. Sale ends October 31 at 11:59 p.m. No promo code needed.
Prices subject to change.
News
Archaeologists discover 2,700-year-old rock carvings in Iraq | Archeology
Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings depicting war scenes and trees from the Assyrian Empire, an archaeologist has said.
The marble slab carvings were discovered in Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, where experts have been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate, which was razed by state militants Islamic in 2016.
IS invaded large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014 and waged a campaign of systematic destruction of priceless museums and archaeological sites in its fervor to erase history.
Fadhil Mohammed, the head of the restoration work, said the team was surprised to discover eight murals with inscriptions, decorative designs and writings.
The Mashki Gate was one of the largest gates in Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in the historical region of Mesopotamia.
The engravings discovered show a fighter preparing to shoot an arrow and palms, among other things.
“The writings show that these murals were built or made during the reign of King Sennacherib,” Mohammed added, referring to the king of the Neo-Assyrian Empire who reigned from 705 to 681 BC.
The territory of today’s Iraq was home to some of the world’s first cities. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonians and Assyrians once lived.
Iraqi forces backed by a US-led international coalition liberated Mosul from IS in 2017 and the extremists lost the last strip of land they once controlled two years later.
News
Jacob Elordi channels Elvis Presley, alongside ‘Priscilla’ star Cailee Spaeny in the film’s first set photos
Jacob Elordi has channeled his inner Elvis Presley in the first photos from Sofia Copolla’s upcoming film “Priscilla,” alongside Cailee Spaeny, who is set to play Priscilla Presley.
The two were spotted filming on a set in Toronto. The ‘Euphoria’ star donned a tailored navy suit with slicked back black hair and ‘The Craft: Legacy’ actress wore a pink dress while sporting Priscilla’s signature beehive hairstyle.
The new film will be based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir “Elvis & Me,” which chronicles her personal life with Elvis.
JACOB ELORDI IS THE NEXT ELVIS PRESLEY IN SOFIA COPPOLA’S NEW FILM ‘PRISCILLA’
Meanwhile, model Kaia Gerber appears to have several ties to “The King of Rock n’ Roll.”
Gerber can tick off her list that she’s now dated two actors who have played Elvis — her current boyfriend, Austin Butler, and her ex, Elordi.
Butler played the music legend in Baz Luhrmann’s version of “Elvis,” as Elordi is also cast as “The King” in the upcoming A24 movie.
However, this isn’t the first time Elordi has dressed up as a music legend.
When Gerber and Elordi dated in 2020, the couple dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
The two transformed into the famous couple with the help of celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser.
After a year of dating, the duo decided to go their separate ways and go their separate ways.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Following the breakup, Gerber then grew closer to Butler, as the couple reportedly tied the knot in December 2021 and publicly stepped out together on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In addition to her recurring love interests for actors who portrayed “The King of Rock ‘n Roll,” Gerber, daughter of model Cindy Crawford, also has an older brother named Presley.
News
France-Germany relationship in question as Scholz goes it alone on politics
Officials have denied problems in Franco-German relations, but Chancellor Scholz’s focus on domestic politics is unnerving some lawmakers in Europe.
Omer Messinger | Getty Images News | Getty Images
New tensions between France and Germany challenge their relationship at a time when their unity is essential for a wider European policy to tackle the energy crisis.
The leaders of the two nations will meet in Paris on Wednesday, but this meeting was almost canceled.
It was originally supposed to be a wider discussion including government ministers, then it was announced that it was postponed, and eventually it turned into just a meeting between the two heads of state.
“The historic Franco-German commitment to close cooperation seems questioned, or at least questioned, today,” Alberto Alemanno, professor of European law at HEC Business School, told CNBC.
He added that the action of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “creates the deepest divisions within the Union”.
France and Germany are the two largest economies in the European Union and two of the founding nations of this political grouping. Their unity is essential for the development of EU policies.
France and Germany have had their differences on how to deal with the energy crisis. While, for example, France has championed a cap on gas prices in Europe, the German government only agreed to do so last week – and under several conditions.
Germany has also been criticized for approving a 200 billion euro ($200.2 billion) bailout aimed at supporting German businesses and families while blocking EU-level measures to collect more money and supporting European nations with less fiscal space.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said following the plan that the eurozone needed to work together and avoid fragmentation between the 19 countries that share the common currency.
In addition, the wider EU is concerned about Scholz’s upcoming trip to China and the willingness to do business with a nation that is increasingly seen as a rival to European countries. There are also problems with Germany’s long delay in delivering arms to Ukraine.
“The relationship is obviously strained, a development for which I primarily blame the German government,” Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank, said by email.
“Scholz leads the first three-party coalition in German history and as such has less control over its ‘domestic politics’ than previous German chancellors, in addition to being ideologically often opposed to coalition members in the Greens and the FDP,” he added.
‘Out of proportion’
French officials, however, have denied any sort of tension, but they have acknowledged that Germany’s three-party coalition makes any sort of deal slower to come by.
“It was out of proportion,” a French official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, told CNBC of the tension between Paris and Berlin.
Changes to the original gathering have been linked to scheduling issues, with German ministers saying it was a good week for family holidays. The Mayor said the postponement had “nothing to do with any political difficulties,” according to Politico.
The same official added that sometimes the two countries move “slower” on policy than would be desired, but “we are still talking to the Germans”.
Nevertheless, they added that the German coalition, in place since December, is relatively new and “there is a learning curve there”.
“It takes them a long time to find a common position,” the official said.
The German government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.
Scholz said last week that “when it comes to cooperation with France, President Macron and I meet very, very often.”
Analysts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group also noted that “frustration with Berlin has grown” across Europe.
“While criticism initially focused on what was perceived by many senior EU officials to be Berlin’s limited military support for [Kyiv]member states across the board have also begun to criticize Germany’s fiscal and energy policies,” they said in a note on Tuesday.
“The disappointment with Berlin has now gone so far that it actually risks weakening the Franco-German alliance – the EU’s most important bilateral relationship,” they added.
News
Dolphins-Lions predictions: Will Miami avoid road upset against 1-5 Detroit?
Dolphins (4-3) at Detroit Lions (1-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points; over/under is 51.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 4-3): Dolphins 24, Lions 23
Playing in a dome is perfect for the Dolphins’ speed and Tua Tagovailoa’s game. The Lions’ offense seem to like their home, too, averaging 38.7 points there and 10 points on the road. Should be a tight game, but Detroit holds the No. 1 pick right now because it keeps finding ways to lose. The reeling Lions have dropped four straight games.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 3-4): Dolphins 28, Lions 24
The offense should have no problems scoring against the defense that allows the league’s most points per per game (32.3). The Dolphins’ defense might struggle a bit as it recovers from yet another injury in the secondary (safety Brandon Jones), but should do just enough to help the team pull out a road win. The Dolphins should get on a roll as five of their next six games are against teams with losing records.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 5-2): Dolphins 31, Lions 20
I like Miami’s speed in the dome in Detroit and against the Lions’ defense that is dead last in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa will be sharper in his second game back, more consistently connecting with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, plus this could be a big afternoon for Raheem Mostert and the run game. It’s encouraging that the defense is holding up despite all the injuries in the secondary.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 5-2): Dolphins 24, Lions 17
The Dolphins are so dinged up, nothing is a gimme. Detroit is 1-5 — but also coming off two lopsided defeats, after keeping it close in their first three losses. The Lions were outscored 43-6 against the Patriots and Cowboys, and they are looking to prove to those were an aberration. Luckily for the Dolphins, playing in a dome means they can take advantage of their speed and they don’t have to face the cold (yet). Also luckily — the Lions’ defense is not good. If Miami’s offense can get back into their groove a little bit and the defense can step up again, Dolphins should move to 5-3.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 4-3): Dolphins 23, Lions 21
The Dolphins’ offense has been inconsistent all season, but with Tua Tagovailoa having a full game under his belt Miami should win its second straight game after a three-game skid. The Dolphins will, however, have to do a better job in the red zone. An emphasis will be getting Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle more involved near the goal line as as neither speedster has scored a touchdown since Week 2.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 4-3): Dolphins 37, Lions 27
The Lions, early in the season, had been the team with a putrid defense, but a potent offense, averaging 35 points a game in their first four. However, Detroit has seen its electric running back D’Andre Swift get sidelined by injuries and also their No. 2 wideout DJ Chark. Then, on Sunday in Dallas, their No. 1 receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown went out with a concussion, and now the Lions have scored six points combined the past two games. One thing Miami has to be careful about is Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions moved the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft from defensive end to more of a pure edge-rusher the past two games, and he was Detroit’s lone bright spot Sunday at Dallas, putting on a couple stellar moves to sack Dak Prescott 1.5 times. He has been lining up a lot on Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side in this reimagining.
News
Giuliana Rancic shares the biggest lessons 10 years after breast cancer
You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.
The message is the one that Giuliana Rancic kept close to her heart – and her bedside – when she battled breast cancer in 2011. But 10 years after surviving the disease, the fashion designer is reflecting on her journey and celebrating how far she’s come.
“My biggest discovery about myself after cancer and treatment was realizing that I was stronger than I thought I was,” Giuliana shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. “I love knowing that I came out of this experience a stronger woman.”
When she was first diagnosed, the former E ! New The co-presenter said she was afraid of what the future would hold. But as she continues to share her story, the 48-year-old realizes she was never alone in her fight.
“I would love to know how many other survivors and women battling breast cancer there were,” she said. “I would also like to know how desperately the medical field needs the support to continue the work it is doing to find a life-saving cure.”
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
Coming off a surprising 33-14 road victory over the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears begin a short week of practice before Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
With quarterback Justin Fields producing his most complete performance of the season, Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag opens with a question about how the play-calling factored into Fields’ night.
It seemed like the Bears called plays that finally cater to Justin Fields’ strengths. Do you think it’s a credit to the coaching staff that they were able to adjust or a mark against them that it took them this long? — @gucasliogito
The Bears executed across the board offensively, and Fields was a big part of that. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and a deflected interception, and he ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. When an offense dominates on third down (11 of 18), it sustains drives, and that’s how the Bears scored on five consecutive possessions.
I don’t believe there was as much new stuff as you imagine. More striking was the execution that clearly had been lacking. You reference playing to Fields’ strengths, and that is obviously his rare athletic ability. Well, they’ve been moving the pocket all season. They’ve been rolling him out. They’ve had bootlegs. They’ve run play action.
The pass concepts didn’t change against the Patriots. What was a little different based on the matchup is the Bears put in more man beaters because of New England’s coverage tendencies. The Patriots are very man-heavy, so in the first quarter when offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sprinted Fields out, the Bears had a pick route to get Darnell Mooney open in the flat. It resulted in a 20-yard gain. They used bootlegs to let wide receivers run from defensive backs on crossers. None of this was new.
The Bears were well-prepared. They did a really good job of scouting the Patriots and then designing a game plan based on that information. Getsy worked to create clear reads in the passing game for Fields. He has been doing that all season. The previous coaching staff did that. The Bears were playing for pressure on the wide receiver screen to Khalil Herbert for a touchdown. It was a fantastic call against the look from the Patriots, and Fields did a terrific job of delivering the ball before being sandwiched between defenders.
What the Bears introduced Monday was the designed quarterback runs. This wasn’t just a few sneaks here and there and zone read. They ran quarterback counter, QB sweep, QB draw. That created conflict for the Patriots and they didn’t respond quickly enough. The Bears hadn’t called a lot of designed runs for Fields through the first six games, so that was new — not new stuff in the playbook but stuff that Getsy finally leaned on with his call sheet.
You have to credit the coaches. They’re still learning how best to use their players in the scheme, and it’s a process. The mini-bye was super helpful. Now we’ll see how they react and respond during a short week of practice and a trip to Dallas.
Are the Bears now buyers or sellers in the trade market? — @dj_in_kc
I tend to believe they are likelier to be sellers. The thing is, I’m not sure they have a lot of assets they are willing to move that have considerable value. I addressed the possibility of a Robert Quinn trade Tuesday in 10 thoughts (No. 6).
“We’re always going to be active in terms of making phone calls or picking up the phone and just seeing if that is something that can improve our team and it makes sense for us,” general manager Ryan Poles said Monday when asked if he could be in the market for help at wide receiver. “Not only for now, because I’ve always talked about this — it’s sustaining success for a long period of time. It’s not the short fix all the time. Just blending that together is tough because it takes a lot of discipline to do. So that’s what we’re balancing.”
To me, this isn’t the season — in Year 1 of a new regime — when Poles would deem a “short fix” a good idea. I tend to doubt the Bears will be in the market for a wide receiver unless it’s a player-for-player swap. The Bears haven’t had problems acquiring No. 2 wide receivers, and a case can be made that’s what Darnell Mooney should be. I don’t think there’s a legitimate No. 1 that could be acquired, and if there were, would the cost be prohibitive?
We’ll see what shakes out before the 3 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline — and Poles clearly is willing to listen — but I don’t think his vision or plan would lead him to be a buyer.
One thing I’ve noticed this year is nobody seems to be throwing slants in short-yardage situations anymore, particularly the Bears. Why? — @carlso1
You’re right, we aren’t seeing a ton of slants from the Bears. But it’s still a staple play for a lot of teams, especially in short yardage. The Bears ran slant routes Monday night at New England. It’s never going out of style because it can defeat man and zone coverage. Against man, it’s winning the matchup at the line of scrimmage, and versus zone it’s relying on the quarterback to move a defender with his eyes to create a throwing window.
The Bears don’t have a lot of personnel that would make them top-tier. Fields hasn’t been reading the action and delivering the ball as fast as he needs to at all times, and GM Ryan Poles discussed that a little bit Monday. That might be a small issue here. You have to pull the trigger right away on a slant route. And the Bears are deficient at wide receiver. They don’t have electric athletes at the line of scrimmage with the exception of Darnell Mooney. They probably want him running other routes. They don’t have that big-bodied wide receiver who can create space with his frame and be a great target. Think about former Bears such as Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery.
What has been the greatest surprise about the Bears season to date? — Luke, Moline
The rushing offense has been the greatest development, and that’s a credit to the coaching staff — especially offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan — the running backs, quarterback Justin Fields, the tight ends and don’t forget the wide receivers, who have been doing a fine job blocking on the edges. The Bears have a dominant rushing attack and are playing a physical brand of ball. They lead the NFL in rushing through seven weeks, averaging 181 yards.
You have to go back to 2012 to find the last time the Bears finished in the top 10 in rushing. They were 10th that year at 123.1 yards per game. The last time they led the league in rushing was 1986, when they averaged 168.8 yards with Walter Payton leading the way in his second-to-last season. With David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert sharing the load and Fields tops among quarterbacks in rushing (364 yards), the Bears have been getting it done behind an offensive line that has made huge gains in terms of run blocking.
You expected the Bears to be more committed to the run this season. I don’t think anyone expected them to be quite this successful at it.
What’s more likely: Addressing center before the offseason via a trade or a free agent or a Round 1-2 draft pick? — @schmidtshow14
As I stated above, I would be surprised if the Bears are a buyer at the trade deadline. There’s no pressing need for GM Ryan Poles to make a move at this point. He established a plan when he arrived, and I don’t see anything in Week 8, with the team 3-4, that dictates he should deviate from that plan. What kind of center would be available? What would the price be? How much control would the team have with the player moving forward? I firmly believe Poles wants to maintain his draft capital looking ahead to April.
I don’t think there is a center on the street that the Bears view as a clear upgrade, and I say that without knowing the prognosis for Lucas Patrick, who was carted off the field in the first quarter Monday with a toe injury. The early hunch is Patrick could miss significant time. Sam Mustipher stepped in and played well, and despite what the masses say, he has had some solid games this season.
I’d be even more surprised if the Bears used a first-round pick on a center, and my hunch is that would be a rather unpopular position choice. Since 2000, only 11 centers have been taken in Round 1. There are more instances of centers selected in Round 2, but if the Bears want to fill that position, they likely could get a good one in Round 3. I’d lean heavily on positional value unless there’s a prospect who evaluators believe has the chance to be elite.
Where does the Bears’ upset over the Patriots rank with other unexpected wins during your time covering the team? — @rradulski
It was a really good win for a young team that had been struggling and entered with a three-game losing streak. The Bears didn’t just win the game. They dominated in all phases. I’m not going to minimize the effort, but let’s not pretend like this victory came with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Patriots started second-year pro Mac Jones and used him for three series before switching to rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.
In my opinion, the most impressive upset victories by the Bears in the last 22 seasons came against teams with elite quarterbacks. Monday’s game was the Bears’ 10th victory when they were an underdog of eight points or more since the beginning of the 2001 season. Nine of those 10 wins came on the road. I will highlight three that stand out to me:
- Sept. 19, 2004, at Lambeau Field: Bears 21, Packers 10
Point spread: Packers by 9.
Defensive backs Mike Green and Bobby Gray intercepted Brett Favre and free safety Mike Brown returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown, while running back Thomas Jones led the offense with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown as first-year coach Lovie Smith won his first visit to Green Bay. It snapped a seven-game winning streak in the series for Favre.
- Sept. 7, 2008, at Lucas Oil Stadium: Bears 29, Colts 13
Point spread: Colts by 10.
The Bears opened the season with an impressive road victory as rookie running back Matt Forte had a terrific debut, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown. Lance Briggs returned a fumble for a touchdown and Adewale Ogunleye tackled Colts running back Joseph Addai in the end zone for a safety. The Bears did a a heck of a job against Peyton Manning.
- Nov. 26, 2015, at Lambeau Field: Bears 17, Packers 13
Point spread: Packers by 8½.
Cornerback Tracy Porter intercepted Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter, and the defense made a stand in the closing moments to win coach John Fox’s first trip to Lambeau with the Bears. Jay Cutler threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and took care of the ball after combining for 12 interceptions in his previous four trips to Lambeau. Before Monday, this was the last game the Bears won as an underdog of eight points or more.
Not all upsets are judged equally. The Bears’ first victory at New England was a big one for first-year coach Matt Eberflus. I rate these upsets higher because of the quarterbacks the Bears defeated.
Considering the Bears’ current record and outlook for the rest of this year, would it make sense to trade a star player like Roquan Smith to get the draft capital they have traded away? What type of draft-pick package could they realistically get? — Brian K., Cicero
This question has popped up multiple times the last few weeks. I go back to GM Ryan Poles’ reaction in early August when Smith — through NFL Network — made it known he wanted to be traded to a team that would sign him to the kind of contract extension he was seeking. Poles was adamant at the time he was not interested in dealing Smith.
What has changed since then? Did you expect the Bears record to be significantly different? Was the outlook for the season different during training camp than it is now? From my perspective, not much has changed. Those who held great optimism for this season during camp were viewing the roster and a first-year coaching staff with navy-and-orange sunglasses. Now those folks are excited again after a thorough dismantling of the Patriots.
Smith had a stat-stuffer game Monday with a game-high 12 tackles, a third-down sack and an interception. The Bears can control him for the 2023 season by using the franchise tag. They also could use the tag as a mechanism to create more time to negotiate a multiyear contract. If Poles thinks there’s a possibility he wants to keep Smith as a foundational piece for the defense, trading him wouldn’t make sense.
I don’t think the Bears would get nearly as much as some might expect in a trade. For starters, you’re talking about a rental player for a little more than half a season. You’re also talking about an off-the-ball linebacker, and in terms of positional value, that doesn’t rank too high. The only way a team would have significant interest is if an injury created a major hole in the middle of its defense.
The Bears also don’t have a clear replacement for Smith whom you would view as a potential starter moving forward. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think there has been a lot more talk about the possibility of trading Smith than is worthwhile.
I have a question about fair catches on punts. I remember seeing this done in a Bears preseason game and wondering if this rule was still in the books. Papa Bear George Halas was the coach and the player making the fair catch was Andy Livingston. After the fair catch, the coach decided the next play would be a free place kick for a field goal. The opposing team was not allowed to rush the kicker and had to stay 10 yards back. My thought is with kickers booming 60-yard field goals, why would somebody not try this on a short punt? — Jerry Z., Eastman Wis.
The fair-catch kick or free kick is a seldom-used tactic but remains legal. After a kickoff or punt is fielded by a fair catch, the offensive team has the option of attempting a kick from the line of scrimmage (there is no snap) that’s worth three points, the same as a field goal.
While I don’t have research available on preseason games from the Halas era, I can tell you the last time the Bears successfully used a fair-catch kick was to defeat the Packers 13-10 on Nov. 3, 1968. Cecil Turner fielded a punt with a fair catch on the Packers 43-yard line, and at the time the goal posts were on the goal line. Coach Jim Dooley sent out Mac Percival to attempt a free kick, and he nailed it with 26 seconds remaining, one of the strangest endings to a Bears-Packers game.
“I swear, I don’t think any of us knew the rule at the time,” Percival told the Tribune’s Fred Mitchell during a 2011 interview. “And Abe Gibron (then a Bears assistant coach) was the one who told Cecil Turner, ‘Make sure you fair catch on the punt from Donny (Anderson).’ So he did, and they said, ‘OK, let’s go out there and free kick.’
“Well, we had no idea what he was talking about. In fact, he had to tell us, ‘Well, you line up like you’re going to do a kickoff.’ Then (holder) Richie Petitbon had his leg out like he always does to hold it. An official came up and said: ‘No, you’re offsides. Pull your leg back so you won’t be offsides when you hold the ball.’ Then they told me to try to kick it, which was fairly easy because there was no rush and no hurry. It was kind of like just being out at practice. It was quite exciting.”
The last time a free kick was attempted in an NFL game was on Oct. 13, 2019, when the Carolina Panthers’ Joey Slye missed wide right from 60 yards at the end of the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game in London. The last successful free kick was on Nov. 21, 1976, when Ray Wersching of the San Diego Chargers connected from 45 yards at the end of the first half against the Buffalo Bills.
There have been some extreme efforts too. In 1979, Washington’s Mark Moseley was short on a 74-yard try with 54 seconds remaining. The New York Giants led 14-6 at the time, and Washington needed two scores in an era when there was no 2-point conversion. The next year, Fred Steinfort of the Denver Broncos was short from 73 yards at the end of the first half of a game at New England.
Why don’t you see this strategy more often? It’s really viable only at the end of a half. A team won’t fair catch a punt near midfield and elect for a 3-point try because that would mean giving up a short-field opportunity for a touchdown or a shorter, higher-percentage field goal.
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
