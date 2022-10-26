News
Chipmaker SK Hynix cuts capital expenditure
South Korea’s SK Hynix, one of the world’s largest chipmakers by revenue, has halved its planned investment for next year due to deteriorating market conditions, as the downturn in the semiconductor industry continues.
wsj
News
Lisa Jarvis: Trans kids don’t have the ‘regrets’ some Republicans cynically claim
A new study confirms what experts in transgender medicine have known for years: The overwhelming majority — 98% — of adolescents who begin gender-affirming treatment continue that treatment into adulthood.
The research, published in the prestigious medical journal the Lancet, adds to a large and ever-growing body of evidence that gender-affirming care, a broad term that includes physical and mental health services, is critical health care for transgender youth. That evidence is compelling enough that a laundry list of medical societies, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, have affirmed their support of access to this kind of care.
It’s a body of evidence that Republicans cynically ignore when introducing state-level bans on transgender care — bans that tend to target transgender youth. They claim to be protecting kids, but families and scientific research say they are causing them harm.
This week, proceedings began in a lawsuit brought by families in Arkansas to challenge the “SAFE” (Save Adolescents From Experimentation) Act. Passed last year, but on hold while the case winds through the courts, the law bans doctors from performing or making referrals to gender transition care, including hormones that block puberty or gender reassignment surgeries.
Judges have blocked enforcement of similar laws in Alabama and Arizona. Other proposed bills targeting access to health care for trans youth are proliferating as midterm elections approach. Some proposed laws go so far as to criminalize prescribing or helping an adolescent access gender-affirming care. Others would define gender-affirming care as child abuse.
The sponsors of these bills claim they are withholding health care from trans kids to protect them. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge told Time that the law will protect children from making “life-altering, permanent decisions that they may desire to make as an underage child but could regret as an adult.”
The science clearly proves this argument wrong. On a fundamental level, Rutledge and the many others who promote this line of thinking misconstrue how puberty blockers work. The effect of these drugs can be reversed by ending treatment. And in the Lancet study, Dutch researchers asked whether adolescents who began gender-affirming care — in this case puberty blockers followed by hormones (either estrogen or testosterone) — continued that care into adulthood. Nearly all of them did.
The results “are consistent with what those of us who actually take care of transgender people think we are seeing in our clinical practices,” says Joshua Safer, the Executive Director of the Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery. Of the very few patients in his practice who have voiced regrets about gender-affirming therapy, any doubts were related to a lack of support for their transition, not because they questioned their gender identity. In a similar vein, a recent survey found that familial pressure and social stigma were among the main reasons a small fraction of transgender people choose to go back to living as their sex assigned at birth.
In other words, gender-affirming care is not harming kids. The harm comes from a society that can’t support their mere existence. Republicans who use false claims about the dangers of health care for trans youth to fire up their base seem more than happy to nurture that type of society.
Blocking access to gender-affirming care comes with impossibly high stakes for some children and their families. Studies show that gender-affirming therapy can significantly lower the risk of suicidal thoughts and overall improve the well-being of transgender youth. For families with children using these drugs, those benefits far outweigh the potential health risks associated with taking them.
This is “literally a do or die situation,” says Karen Young. When in middle school, transgender children cycled through depression, acts of self-harm, and hospitalizations. Puberty blockers, which her child began at 12, and the more recent introduction of estrogen, helped pull them out of that terrifying stage.
But Young also lives in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis recently ended gender-affirming coverage for Medicaid recipients. His decision came two days after her now 14-year-old child was approved by the state insurance to receive an implant that delivers puberty-blocking drugs steadily over the course of a year. Young had the medical device, but no one to implant it. She spent weeks looking for a hospital in another state that had availability, then more time negotiating with the hospital in Florida, which feared legal consequences of mailing it across state lines.
That procedure and everything related to it will be out-of-pocket costs for Young’s family. So will all of her child’s routine visits to an endocrinologist, their estrogen treatment, and much more.
Young feels privileged to be able to navigate the increasingly difficult system and afford — though it’s tough — the care her child needs. She worries about the families who don’t have that luxury — and of course fears for people in states where such care could be barred altogether.
Several families have come forward to sue the state of Florida over the ban. As judges there, the one in Arkansas this week and others around the country weigh the evidence, they should be paying attention to the stories of families like Young’s. And they should recognize that these aren’t just anecdotes — these lived experiences are reflected in the science.
For this column, Lisa Jarvis had assistance from Elaine He.
News
The charity founded by Jeremy Hunt donated 66% of its income to the chief executive | Adam Smith
A charity founded by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has paid more than £110,000 – two-thirds of its earnings – to its former political adviser Adam Smith, who lost his job following a lobbying scandal.
Patient Safety Watch, which was set up to research preventable harm in healthcare, paid Smith, as sole employee and chief executive, about 66% of his revenue in the year ending in January 2022.
The charity is partly funded by Hunt but also solicits donations from the general public on its website.
It was set up in 2019 to conduct research, but appears to have produced no papers since then. A message on its website reads, “We have an ambitious research program addressing a wide variety of patient safety issues. We will post details of our upcoming research on these pages.
However, the reports page says: “Our reports will be posted here – please check back soon for our first search….”
Its main output appears to be blogging and publishing newsletters from Hunt in his capacity as founder and trustee of the charity. The charity’s annual accounts explain that it chose not to publish its research – some of which has been completed – as the NHS remained under significant Covid-related pressure and would only do so “when the climate will be good”.
Smith resigned as Hunt’s adviser as culture secretary in 2012 after the Leveson inquiry, following a scandal in which he exchanged messages with a lobbyist from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. The company was seeking permission to take over BSkyB (now Sky) at the time, with Hunt in a quasi-judicial role.
When he resigned, Smith said he acted without the authority of his boss and left the impression of too close a relationship between News Corp and the Department of Digital, Culture, media and sports.
Smith is currently employed by Hunt as a parliamentary aide, returning to work for him in 2020.
Smith’s £110,000-£120,000 salary, first reported by the civil society publication, represents more than two-thirds of the charity’s annual income of £164,400 for the financial year ending in January 2022. Its annual accounts show that £106,000 of its income came from donations and bequests, and a further £58,400 from other business activities.
Accounts show his sole employee received a salary of £47,232 in 2020, and this more than doubled to £113,600 in 2021. His 2022 accounts refer to a salary bracket of £110,000 at £120,000.
The three administrators of Patient Safety Watch do not receive any compensation. The directors are Hunt, charity worker James Titcombe and chartered accountant David Grunberg.
Hunt and Patient Safety Watch did not respond to a request for comment.
theguardian
News
Nevada’s Adam Laxalt says Democrats must ‘hijack’ Green New Deal: ‘They can’t run on it’
America’s sudden economic decline under President Biden and the Democrats over the past two years is a testament to the fact that the left must hijack its most radical policies, because voters would never support them if they ran for them. , Nevada senatorial candidate Adam Laxalt said Tuesday.
At a “Hannity” town hall in the Silver State, Republican nominee against Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., told Hannity that America is now feeling the effects of unpopular Green New Deal-style policies.
“Whether [Democrats] were to run for the Green New Deal and its offshoots, they would get no votes. We all know they pushed it to the back – and the very first election in modern times where people can actually vote on this – with gas prices they’re going to lose dramatically on this issue said Laxalt, explaining that the left instituted its long-standing political dream essentially without the consent of the governed:
“That’s my problem with the Democrats and the Left: Go sell it. Go tell America the Green New Deal will equal – it’s going to be way over $6 a gallon – We all know if it doesn’t didn’t operate the reserve strategy, it would be over six dollars in this state right now,” he said.
PENNSYLVANIA’S DOUG MASTRIANO SAYS NATION’S FUTURE DEPENDS ON KEYSTONE STATE GOVERNOR’S RACE
On Tuesday, the American Automobile Association tagged Nevada’s average gasoline price at $5.05 a gallon, lower than California’s but higher than the two highest-taxed states on gasoline, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Of transplants from neighboring Golden State, Laxalt joked that he welcomes them to Nevada, but asks them to leave their politics behind: “Don’t make California our Nevada.
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has joined Laxalt. The Republican, waging his own Senate election battle and also considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, agreed with Laxalt’s position on leftist politics.
KARI LAKE TORCHES DEM NO-SHOW OPPONENT DEBATE
Scott said Democrats have “paternalistic” tendencies that lead them to believe they are the parent figures that all Americans need.
The North Charleston lawmaker, who is black, said Democrats do not align themselves with the electoral blocs they claim to best represent — African Americans and Hispanics.
He said that more than 70% of both groups agreed with Republicans on school choice, on the one hand, and that Democrats were more “bought and sold” by unions, while exercising the aforementioned paternalism in their politics – suggesting they know best.
Regarding claims by Democrats that Republicans are trying to usurp democracy and disenfranchise these minority groups, Scott criticized their extreme rhetoric on the subject.
He said it was important for all Americans to have confidence in their elections, adding that empirically, state-level legislative changes like those in Georgia were anything but the racist disenfranchisement policies that politicians like former state Rep. Stacey Abrams and President Biden claim to be. .
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Of those Democrats claiming the change was “Jim Crow 2.0,” Scott found it insulting that they would make such a comparison.
“That’s why I went to the Senate and said, these people must be smoking crack because they’ve literally lost their minds,” he said.
“They said asking a nonpartisan for water was Jim Crow 2.0, I’m a southerner, a black southerner. That’s offensive,” he said.
“I remember Jim Crow,” the 57-year-old said. “I remember the stories my grandfather told me when I look at the laws in Georgia. They’re so far from Jim Crow…This cycle, the highest African American turnout in Georgia history Republicans care about voting.”
Fox
News
‘It’s frickin’ four days’: How the Ravens get ready for the Buccaneers on a short week
Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen isn’t a big fan of cold tubs. Not a big fan of hot tubs, either, at least during the season.
But when you play 59 snaps in the seventh game of a 17-game NFL season on a Sunday afternoon, and the eighth game comes just four days later, priorities change. Suddenly, you’re a little more willing to take a dip in an ice bath.
“It’s frickin’ four days and stuff — excuse my language — but whatever you can do to refresh your mind, refresh your body, however you do that, whatever the best way for you, personally, that’s what you’ve got to do,” Queen said Tuesday in the Ravens’ locker room, where the team was packing its bags for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “So whatever I can get a head [start] on for this game, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Their prime-time matchup inside Raymond James Stadium doesn’t look like the potential Super Bowl showdown it was a month ago. The Ravens (4-3) are coming off an ugly victory Sunday over the Cleveland Browns and haven’t strung together two wins in a row this season. The Buccaneers (3-4) have dropped four of their past five games, including a 21-3 blowout loss Sunday to the rebuilding Carolina Panthers.
But whatever strategic tests await the teams Thursday, the physical challenges might be even greater. Eight Ravens and 11 Buccaneers players were listed on Tuesday’s injury report. In a normal game week, the Ravens would hold their first practice of the week on a Wednesday. This week, they’re flying to Tampa on Wednesday. Some players don’t feel fully recovered from the physical toil of a Sunday game until the following Friday. So, yes, Thursday night games are a sore spot for players and coaches.
“These guys are going to be out there playing on four days,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “You watch the Thursday night games and you see the effects of that; I think everyone can kind of see that if you’re a fan. So that’s a big challenge. Travel, when you’re on the road, it’s tough to travel on [Wednesday]. So we have to be mindful of that.
“Then, in terms of the game-plan stuff, just trying to put a game plan together that addresses the issues that you’re facing, like, for instance, the Buccaneers’ blitz package. Do it in a way that you can actually get it down quickly and execute it on Thursday night in real time. So those two things are the main issues.”
While “Thursday Night Football” has become an easy target for critics with its lower-stakes, lower-scoring matchups, its injury rate remains relatively stable. A 2021 analysis found that, in games from the 2012 to 2020 season, in-game injuries were slightly less common on Thursdays (1.55 injuries per 100 plays) than on other days (1.58).
But the short week is taxing in other ways. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who’s played in three Thursday night games since 2019 and seven total in his career, said managing the Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround is “all mental.”
“At the end of the day, yeah, you just came off a game Sunday and you’ve got to play a Thursday night game,” Pierre-Paul said Tuesday. “Most teams don’t practice. They just do walk-throughs and stuff. But at the end of the day, it’s all mental. The physical part doesn’t go nowhere. You’ve just got to turn it on and turn it off. It’s easy to turn it on. It’s all mental with everybody around me. We did a great week of practice, and the mental part is all taken care of. Now we just have to figure the physical part out. I’m pretty sure we’ll do that.”
Preparation started in the hours after the Ravens’ win Sunday. Outside linebacker Justin Houston said in the locker room that he was getting ready “right now — like, literally.” Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he’d probably study film of Tampa Bay’s offense as he watched “Sunday Night Football.” To help with the team’s recovery, the Ravens held a short walk-through Monday night before returning to practice Tuesday afternoon. Quarterback Lamar Jackson called the week a “quick turnaround.”
“It’s only probably, like, two or three days before you’re traveling and doing all the necessary stuff to get to your opponent, and we’re going away again,” he said Monday. “So that’s about it, but it’s football. We’ve just got to get prepared.”
If there is a silver lining to the Ravens’ time crunch in Week 8, it’s the long wait for Week 9. The team’s next game, against the New Orleans Saints, isn’t until Nov. 7 — 11 days after Thursday’s game. Win or lose Thursday, the Ravens should be feeling better about that.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 1 1/2
()
News
Deutsche Bank Q3 2022 results
German Bank Wednesday crushed market expectations for the third quarter amid rising interest rates and market turbulence.
The bank reported net profit of 1.115 billion euros ($1.11 billion) for the quarter. Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.
“We are seeing the interest rate advantages come through in our corporate banking and our private banking, basically those with large deposit books and we are seeing our FIC [fixed income and currencies] companies are handling this environment extremely well,” James von Moltke, chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank, told CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche.
CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement that the bank was “on track” to meet its 2022 targets. Over the medium term, the bank said it aims to achieve returns on average tangible equity in excess of 10 % by 2025.
Here are some other highlights from the quarter:
- Revenues increased by 15% compared to a year ago and reached 6.92 billion euros.
- The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of bank solvency, stood at 13.3% from 13% a year ago.
Deutsch Bank reported third quarter earnings.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Looking at the bank’s individual divisions, investment banking revenue was up 6% from a year ago. In particular, revenues from Fixed Income and Currencies increased by 38% over the same period and helped offset the decline in performance from Credit Trading.
Against this backdrop, the bank said origination and advisory revenue fell 85% year-over-year, indicating a drop in transactions, as has been the case with some of its US peers. .
Corporate banking, however, saw the biggest revenue increase of any division, up 25% from a year ago.
Deutsche Bank also said it further reduced its exposure to Russian credit over the same period. The bank severed its ties with Russia following Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. As a result, additional contingent risk fell to €0.2 billion from €0.6 billion at the end of the second quarter.
Higher interest rates for longer?
The German bank recorded higher provisions compared to the same quarter a year ago. These amounted to 350 million euros at the end of the third quarter, against 117 million euros at the same date last year.
The bank said this reflected “more difficult macroeconomic forecasts”. Speaking to CNBC, von Moltke reiterated his expectation of a recession in 2023 in Germany and the wider European market.
Despite the weak growth forecast, Deutsche Bank believes the European Central Bank will continue to raise rates. Currently, the main ECB interest rate is at 0.75%.
“We think terminal rates have now started to converge towards our view and it would probably be more like 3% for the ECB and 5% maybe 5.5%…for the Fed. I think that’s important because the main thing is to get inflation under control and so we fully support central bank actions,” von Moltke said.
Deutsche Bank shares are down around 17% so far this year. The German lender beat expectations in the second quarter with a profit of 1.046 billion euros.
cnbc
News
Score a £5 free bet each with 888sport’s Acca Club
The Champions League returns this week for the start of another action-packed series and 888sport are offering a £5 free bet every week of the season with their new Acca Club.
Place a total of £20 or more in bets in a week on a multiple or Bet Builder and you will get a £5 free bet once your qualifying bet(s) have been settled.
888Sport – SCORE A FREE £5 BET EVERY WEEK WITH OUR ACCA CLUB*
With just two matches to play, all 32 teams have entered the commercial phase of this season’s group stage with something left to play for in this week’s fixtures.
All six British sides are in action again, with Manchester City and Chelsea claiming top spot in their respective groups with one game to spare.
Tonight’s games see Liverpool, Rangers and Tottenham in action, as well as Barcelona taking on Bayern Munich in the exhibition game.
Champions League matches this week
Tuesday (kick-off 8 p.m. unless otherwise specified):
- Salzburg 1-2 chelsea (5:45 p.m.)
- Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen (5:45 p.m.)
- PSG 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
- Benfica 4-3 Juventus
- Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
- Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
- Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City
Wednesday (kick-off 8 p.m. unless otherwise specified):
- Club Brugge – Porto (5:45 p.m.)
- Inter Milan – Viktoria Pilsen (5:45 p.m.)
- Ajax vs. liverpool
- Napoli against Rangers
- Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen
- Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille
- Tottenham against Sporting Lisbon
Your multiple must consist of a minimum of three legs and must have odds of at least 1/2 per leg, and must be placed on the football.
Or, if you choose a Bet Builder as your qualifying bet, the combined odds must be 2/1 or greater.
All bets must be settled by the end of the week to qualify, so you can bet on any of the Premier League openers this weekend.
888Sport – SCORE A FREE £5 BET EVERY WEEK WITH OUR ACCA CLUB*
BAGS MAN
Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Score Lewandowski at 40/1 with Parimatch
UNDISPUTED
Katie Taylor vs Karen Carabajal: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Boxing Bets
BETTING BONUS
Free bets and offers from Bet365, Betfred, SkyBet and more
THRILLER UCL
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets with bet365!
HE IS BACK
The Super 6 is back: Predict six scores correctly for the chance to win £1m for free
TO ME, TO YOU
Dortmund v Man City: Ask Haaland and De Bruyne to help each other 40/1!
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*18+ • Place bets totaling £20 or more on multiples or Bet Builder • Multiple bets must contain 3 or more selections • Minimum odds per leg – 1.50, minimum odds for Bet Builder – 3.00 • Single bets must be settled within the same week period to qualify (Monday 00:00:00 GMT to Sunday 23:59:59 GMT) – Free bet will be credited immediately after settlement of the qualifying bet and is valid for 3 days • You can participate in this offer once a week only • Bets on virtual races and sports do not count • Withdrawal restrictions and full terms and conditions apply
BAGS MAN
Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Score Lewandowski at 40/1 with Parimatch
UNDISPUTED
Katie Taylor vs Karen Carabajal: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Boxing Bets
BETTING BONUS
Free bets and offers from Bet365, Betfred, SkyBet and more
THRILLER UCL
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets with bet365!
HE IS BACK
The Super 6 is back: Predict six scores correctly for the chance to win £1m for free
TO ME, TO YOU
Dortmund v Man City: Ask Haaland and De Bruyne to help each other 40/1!
BAGS MAN
Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Score Lewandowski at 40/1 with Parimatch
UNDISPUTED
Katie Taylor vs Karen Carabajal: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Boxing Bets
BETTING BONUS
Free bets and offers from Bet365, Betfred, SkyBet and more
THRILLER UCL
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets with bet365!
HE IS BACK
The Super 6 is back: Predict six scores correctly for the chance to win £1m for free
TO ME, TO YOU
Dortmund v Man City: Ask Haaland and De Bruyne to help each other 40/1!
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Chipmaker SK Hynix cuts capital expenditure
BabyDoge HODLers Rising as the Price Soars Up
Lisa Jarvis: Trans kids don’t have the ‘regrets’ some Republicans cynically claim
The charity founded by Jeremy Hunt donated 66% of its income to the chief executive | Adam Smith
Twitter Purchase by Elon Musk Likely To Be Closed This Week
Nevada’s Adam Laxalt says Democrats must ‘hijack’ Green New Deal: ‘They can’t run on it’
‘It’s frickin’ four days’: How the Ravens get ready for the Buccaneers on a short week
Deutsche Bank Q3 2022 results
UK Passes Bill Recognizing Crypto as Regulated Financial Instruments
Score a £5 free bet each with 888sport’s Acca Club
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella