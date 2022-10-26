Chipotle Mexican Grill (Cmg) Third Quarter 2022 Results

The most perverted in our society will always seek out the most vulnerable, and lately, literary perversion has crept into schools and libraries across the country through progressive, tax-paid influence.

These evil actors have attempted to weaponize our parental instincts to protect our children from anything that is not age appropriate by claiming that our objections are politically or religiously motivated.

In recent weeks, Dearborn, Michigan, has become another battleground as parents show up in force at school board meetings in fierce opposition to the availability of books with highly sexually explicit content and instructions.

One of the books that parents particularly objected to, “This Is Gay,” was accessible to students despite explicit details about a variety of sex acts and even suggestions on where to find sex partners.

“I’m a 43 year old man, embarrassed to say this stuff, and yet you say it’s good that it’s in the hands of my children. Shame on you,” a father fumed at a recent meeting.

One of the most contested books by parents was called “This is Gay”. AFP via Getty Images

This heavy-handed response from the community led the school board to abruptly end one meeting early and hold another later at a larger venue capable of supporting the number of people in the community who wanted their voices heard.

The central focus of media and social media was aimed at residents’ religious demographics—Dearborn has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita. But to me, their religion took precedence over what was vastly different in Dearborn compared to any other school board showdowns we’ve seen: The speakers were mostly male.

It wasn’t just fathers who were outraged enough to voice their opposition to explicit books on school shelves; community elders also made their presence known. Righteous male indignation permeated these meetings as men felt that schools were encroaching on the innocence of children in their community.

Those who oppose book bans have condemned the efforts as politically and religiously motivated. AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since these national battles against school boards began, I have seen men come together to make it clear that any action to exploit the vulnerability of their children will receive an equal and opposite reaction. They weren’t worried about being “cancelled” or labeled “toxicly masculine” because they’re like most fathers: we’d rather risk death than let our children stay in harm’s way.

Despite being falsely accused of being anti-LGBT because of their Muslim faith, they have stood firm in insisting that sexual perversion, regardless of their orientation, is unacceptable, and they will stumble upon without hesitation. the sword of slander to protect their children from it.

While both parents have a duty to protect their children, I saw the lack of male representation at these school board meetings as a troubling sign of the state of fathers today. Too many people have left the burden of protection solely to mothers.

What’s happening across our country at school board meetings isn’t a minor squabble over lunch food selections — it’s about stemming the tide of inappropriate sexual content before it becomes normalized. and justified as beneficial to your child’s education.

The progressive perverts pushing this content are cowards, and the only way to change course is when the public exposes their deeds. But the audience can’t just be attentive mothers.

We need our fathers to take ownership of protecting our offspring from the indoctrination and immorality perpetrated by state officials and employees, and we need our mothers to advocate for their participation as well.

The Dearborn men led the charge there – and it soon forced their school district to create a book review committee, offering parents a process to challenge the age-appropriateness of books in libraries of their district. Our most vulnerable need their fathers to fight for them as hard as the one in Dearborn.

Our protection is love, and we must protect with love.

Adam B. Coleman is the author of “Black Victim to Black Victor” and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing. Follow on Substack: adambcoleman.substack.com.