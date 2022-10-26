UNITED NATIONS – Russia asks the UN Security Council to create a commission to investigate its allegations that the United States and Ukraine violate the convention banning the use of biological weapons because of activities carried out in biological laboratories in Ukraine.
Christmas Island red crab migration underway
The red crab migration season has started on Christmas Island in Australia.
In footage filmed by David Watchorn over the weekend, crustaceans rush onto roads and infrastructure.
According to Parks Australia, every year millions of large crabs emerge from the forest and head into the water to breed. The migration begins with the first rains of the rainy season.
Although it is usually in October or November, it can sometimes be as late as January.
PHOTOS THAT STUN: 23 INCREDIBLE PHOTOS OF OUR LIVING WORLD FROM NIKON’S MICROSCOPY CONTEST
The exact timing and speed of the migration is determined by the phase of the moon.
The male crabs that lead the migration are then joined by the females.
If it starts raining too late to meet their egg-laying date, some crabs will migrate the following month.
Once on shore, the crabs bathe to replenish moisture before the male crabs retreat to the lower terraces of the island to dig burrows.
KNIFE MAN FIGHTS CROCODILE WHO HAD HIS FRIEND’S HEAD IN A VIRUS: REPORT
The female crabs then join the males on the terraces to mate in or near the burrows.
Each female crab, which stays in the burrow for more than two weeks, can produce up to 100,000 eggs.
The male crabs will take a second bath before beginning the return journey.
When the moon reaches its last quarter, the crabs gather on the shore, releasing their eggs into the water.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Red crab larvae hatch from the eggs as soon as they come into contact with water.
The Red Crab Migration is Christmas Island’s biggest tourist attraction.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman missing at practice, but two starters return
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was one of three key offensive starters missing at practice Tuesday.
Bateman, who was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through, was absent for the open portion of practice Tuesday. He has been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were not practicing for the second straight day. All three played significant snaps in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
On defense, starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) and starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) were also missing again. Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quadriceps) were back after sitting out Monday’s session.
Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after Tuesday’s practice. Game statuses for Thursday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be announced Wednesday.
This article will be updated.
Airlines have passengers. Now they need the planes
The first American-made Airbus airliner rolls down the assembly line at the company’s factory in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., September 13, 2015. Picture taken September 13, 2015.
Alwyn Scott | Reuters
Demand for air travel shows no signs of slowing, airline executives said this month. But new planes are in short supply, they warned, limiting growth and keeping fares high.
Jet Blue Airways said on Tuesday it was supposed to receive 29 planes from Airbus next year but will only get about 22.
“I think we are all well aware that they are grappling with ramp-up challenges related to labor and supply chain,” JetBlue Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley said. during the New York-based carrier’s quarterly call. “We are working hand in hand with them to manage these.”
Last week, American airlines Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said the carrier plans to take delivery of 19 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in 2023, compared to the 27 it previously forecast based on manufacturer indications.
This means airlines that had parked planes and reduced growth are now struggling to grow. Along with the shortage of pilots, the problems could make cheap flights even more elusive.
Frames to Boeing and its main rival, Airbus, have said in recent months that supply chain problems and labor shortages have prevented companies from ramping up production to meet the resumption of air travel.
Boeing and Airbus, which both declined to comment, are expected to report results on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
The problems were felt among manufacturers’ suppliers, such as engine manufacturers.
“As we take many actions across our businesses every day to mitigate the impacts of supply chain constraints and labor availability…we expect these pressures to continue to persist. next year as well,” said Raytheon Technologies Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday.
Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney engines fly on both Boeing and Airbus aircraft, and its Collins Aerospace unit supplies both manufacturers.
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Reunite on TV: All the Details
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph cook up something irresistible.
Longtime and old best friends Saturday Night Live the co-stars reunite again to host the second season of Peacock’s cooking competition series Cooking.
Upcoming episodes, which sees the Parks and recreation star taking over the co-hosting duties of Andy Sambergwill follow a new batch of bakers as they compete in a series of exciting and hilarious challenges designed by Amy and Maya for the chance to win some serious cash, but only if they can impress the grand jury. mothers.
“This year’s challenges will be filled with explosions, instruments of destruction, smashed cakes and more,” the streamer announced on October 25. “The second season of Cooking marks the first time the Emmy winners have hosted a series together.”
Amy and Maya added in a joint statement, “This season’s coziest cooking contest is Cooking: Season 2! This season has it all: grandmas, artful baking, goofy butter songs, cash prizes, best friends, family, and did we mention butter?”
A ‘nail bandit’ littered Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Many Dallas drivers have been extra careful behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called “nail bandit.” Police said he covered busy intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear.
Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money and convenience flowing from her right front tire.
“I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we walked into the garage, and he said, ‘Mom, what’s that noise? ? “”, Did she say.
The next morning, her tire was deflated and she called a tow truck. She discovered that one of her recent stops had been frequented by the Nail Bandit.
“The whole thing ended up taking half a day to do it,” she said. “It’s just a big nuisance.”
Neighbors have reported at least 30 incidents in the past six weeks, including 13 in Highland Park, four in University Park and many more on social media.
In Preston Hollow, around Hillcrest Road and the Northwest Highway, neighbors spotted the nails and started picking them up – collecting 325 of them – to dump more on the street.
“There were hundreds of them, and they were clumped together, and it was difficult because you had to extract them from the asphalt because it was hot,” said Laila Dolle, one of the neighbors who helped. “It seems very blind,” she said.
After weeks of concern and frustration, Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, on Oct. 24 in connection with another fatal driving incident that occurred Oct. 22 at Toyota’s corporate headquarters in Plano. .
In the October 22 incident, witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a suspect walk away. The suspects’ vehicle matched a vehicle that dropped multiple nails in the Toyota headquarters parking lot on Oct. 20 and 21, according to Toyota Security.
Highland Park and University Park Police confirm he is a suspect, with an MO, description and vehicle similar to what witnesses saw.
Drivers said they hoped he was off the streets for safety reasons.
“It’s so dangerous. We use these streets every day,” Dolle said.
“This guy really did some damage and just caused major pain to people in our community,” Bremer said.
Russia asks the UN to investigate allegations about Ukrainian biological laboratories
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, its ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia claimed that secret American laboratories in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare – a charge denied by the United States. and Ukraine.
The draft resolution would authorize the Security Council to set up a commission of its 15 members to investigate Russian claims and report to the council by November 30 and to the parties to the convention at a conference of examination in Geneva from November 28 to December . 16.
Nebenzia said in a letter that she was circulating the resolution, along with some 300 pages of documents, ahead of a Security Council meeting Moscow called Thursday on biological activities in Ukraine. He said Russia also plans to hold Council expert consultations on the draft resolution.
In March, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of using a Security Council meeting to “lie and spread disinformation” about biological weapons in a possible operation under false Moscow banner for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.
The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately comment on the Russian draft resolution.
An AP investigation in March found that Russia’s baseless claims about secret US biowarfare labs in Ukraine were taking root online, including in the US, bringing together COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, QAnon adherents and some supporters of former President Donald Trump — despite rebuttals from independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders, and White House and Pentagon officials.
Ukraine has a network of biological laboratories that have obtained funding and research support from the United States. But they are owned and operated by Ukraine and are part of an initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Program which aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly disease outbreaks, whether natural. or of human origin. American efforts date back to the 1990s to dismantle the former Soviet Union’s weapons of mass destruction program.
“The labs are not secret,” Filippa Lentzos, senior lecturer in science and international security at King’s College London, said in an email to The Associated Press in March. “They are not used in connection with biological weapons. This is all misinformation.
Nebenzia claimed in the letter to council members released on Tuesday that during what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, she obtained “a variety of documents and evidence that shed light on the true nature of the biological military activities of the United States and Ukraine on Ukrainian territory.
“Data analysis proves non-compliance by the US and Ukrainian sides with the provisions” of the Biological Weapons Convention, he said.
Nebenzia said Russia had tried “to get comprehensive answers” to questions about specific U.S. and Ukrainian activities and implementation of the convention, but “Washington and Kyiv did not provided the necessary explanations or taken immediate action to remedy the situation”.
He said a formal meeting of the 197 states parties to the convention had been convened by Russia in late August and early September on the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine, but a final report said that “it was not possible to reach consensus on the issues we have raised”. .”
The issues “remain open and require resolution,” Nebenzia said, which is why Russia is invoking Article VI of the convention. It gives states parties the right to ask the Security Council to investigate alleged violations.
The draft resolution also notes that Article VI requires states parties “to cooperate in the conduct of any investigation that the Security Council may initiate.”
Why India has nothing to prove to Britain on minorities
Minutes after it was announced that Rishi Sunak would become the UK’s next prime minister, leaders from India’s liberal stable tweeted praising the UK for allowing a member of the minority community to to occupy the top job, and quickly used it as an opportunity to question whether India would ever be progressive enough to do the same. As usual, this lot proved too mentally colonized, and too ignorant on many levels, to even have an opinion that should be taken seriously. However, this is a serious question regarding history and civilization, and so it is time for serious analysis to be advanced so that public discourse can see beyond these Nehruvian novices.
To begin, let’s refresh our memories of only eight and a half years ago. India had Manmohan Singh, a famous economist who belonged to one of the smallest minorities in the country, leading us as Prime Minister for the tenth consecutive year. How and why the leaders of the liberal brigade completely obliterated themselves about him and made their case as if he did not even exist or had never become the Prime Minister of India is to put it in the sweetest, most disrespectful terms. Not just Manmohan Singh, but as has been pointed out, India has had three Muslim presidents. What Liberal Brigade leaders mean by minority remains unclear, although if they included communities such as tribes in their definition, the incumbent president of India they have branded as a rubber stamp would also the case.
Another argument against their line of thinking is that India gave its largest minority two whole countries upon independence, and therefore India doesn’t really owe anyone an explanation. Moreover, the only state where the minority community is in the majority has never elected a chief minister from any other community. But these arguments are handy fruit for engaging with the liberal brigade in a superficial way. There is a need to expose their mentality, their hypocrisy and their sense of history, at more fundamental levels.
To begin with, the underlying assumption, while using an event like the rise of Sunak to preach to Indians, is that the British public as a whole has thrown their racial prejudices in the trash and risen above of these archaic considerations to elect someone who belongs to a minority. . The realities on the ground, in fact, indicate just the opposite. Sunak is unfortunately not the people’s choice; the country’s electoral mandate was never for him. Despite his admirable administrative background, despite his proven credentials in economics at a time when it is essential, Sunak only landed the top job as a last resort. The country seems to have adopted and exhausted all possible means to keep him out of power, until there is literally nothing left. A total disaster as Liz Truss first had a chance until lettuce beat her, and only after Boris Johnson refused to return to work and Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race, that this crown of thorns was placed on the man of Indian descent. .
This phenomenon was best demonstrated by a conversation a British caller had with an LBC host on live TV in the UK, which has now gone viral on social media. In it, the caller makes an inconsistent case against Sunak for minutes, despite being refuted by the host every step of the way. The caller struggles to find a single good reason for Sunak not to be prime minister, or to clearly demonstrate why one of the other options is better than Sunak. And yet he persists, until he is called out to be a racist who will only accept a white man for the highest position. The caller eventually admits it, telling the host that the country is, after all, eighty-five percent white. “These things are important, I’m sorry you don’t like it,” the caller tells the host at the end. In 2022, the mentality that Indians are the “white man’s burden,” or as Sunak’s predecessor Winston Churchill described us as “a beastly people with a beastly religion,” persists.
Essentially, Sunak becoming Prime Minister is not a flashy display of a mature democracy as India’s liberal brigade portrays it, but rather something that inadvertently eludes the goalkeeper, and an extremely vigilant goalkeeper. It is not a test that the UK passed with flying colors; the test has only just begun. It remains to be seen how the country will treat its first non-Christian Prime Minister, not directly elected by the people but simply a product of circumstances. Will the media target him constantly and for no reason? Will the people drive him out of office at the first opportunity? The UK litmus test has only just begun now. Yet for India’s liberal brigade, they have already passed the test with flying colors. That’s typical of them, as they have a long history of giving the UK a free pass on many issues.
The basic reason for the pass they keep giving the UK is that they basically subscribe to the British version of Indian history, especially the part about India’s freedom struggle. This version may have benefited their political masters at one time, but the only beneficiary today is the UK. Essentially, this version of our freedom struggle, more than giving undue credit to those who had little impact, casts the British as benign, reasonable colonizers, who responded positively to ideas like Ahimsah and satyagraha. This version allows the British to erase their own atrocities, thefts, racism and destruction, as well as versions about Indian revolutionaries, Subhas Chandra Bose’s INA, and Indian mutineers who literally drove the empire out. After all, they must pretend to be responsible members of the international community. Consequently, their PR machinery has been working overtime for decades and India’s liberal brigade, consciously or not, has become a key part of it.
Today it is claimed that there was no India before the arrival of the British, despite the fact that their society, which originally settled before the monarch took power, was known as East India Company name. It is claimed that the British gave us our railways and that we should be grateful to them, conveniently ignoring the fact that they plundered us in broad daylight, taking us from the wealthiest part of the world to generations of shortage. It is another fact that the East India Company has now been taken over by an Indian entrepreneur, and despite plundering the wealth of the whole world, the country has plunged itself into such an economic mess that a native man Indian has now been appointed to save them, but I digress.
Apart from stealing and completely destroying several indigenous cultures around the world, this empire committed genocides across the continent, caused famines, engaged in slavery and torture, introduced narcotics into entire kingdoms and caused conflicts that continue to plague the world today. And yet, when Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia or the Taliban are viewed as historically unacceptable models in the civilized world, colonial or imperial Britain gets a pass.
This is the level of distortion and evil that the Indian liberal brigade has internalized. Despite two centuries of colonialism, they continue to admire the empire, always ready to preach to their fellow Indians in the twinkling of an eye, and that too on how we must be more avant-garde and follow in the sacred footsteps of our former settlers. Obviously, memory was not their strong suit. But they must be reminded that liberalism, progressivism, multiculturalism and the rules-based order of which their favorite empire is a proud defender in the international community are values which are rather new to them and far from being still soaked.
The responsibility rests with the British alone, and will for many decades if not centuries to come. A country or civilization like India really has nothing to prove to anyone, much less a 21st century monarchy with an official state religion.
The writer is an author and political commentator. He is the author of the book, ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma: From Boy Wonder to CM’. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.
