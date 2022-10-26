News
Column: 7 reasons to root for Dusty Baker, whose unconventional managerial career has him back in the World Series for a 3rd time
Dusty Baker is back in the World Series for another shot at an elusive title.
His Houston Astros are prohibitive favorites against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 118th World Series, which begins Friday at Minute Maid Park, and the toothpick-chewing, 73-year-old Baker once again will be in the spotlight.
In the final year of his contract, this could be Baker’s final shot at capping a managerial career that has defied convention. He has taken five franchises to the postseason yet probably has spent more time on the hot seat than any manager since Billy Martin.
Here are seven reminders of why Baker is someone you can root for, even if you have a difficult time liking the Astros.
1. King of heartbreak
The winningest manager of all time without a championship, Baker on Friday will become the oldest World Series manager, passing Jack McKeon, who was 72 years, 329 days when managing the Florida Marlins in Game 1 of the 2003 World Series against the New York Yankees.
Baker has had a few heartbreaking finishes. His 2002 San Francisco Giants lost the World Series to the Anaheim Angels in seven games after blowing a late lead in Game 6 with a 3-2 series advantage. His 2003 Chicago Cubs lost the National League Championship Series to the Marlins in seven games after blowing an eighth-inning lead in Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead. And last year his Astros lost the World Series in six games to the Atlanta Braves.
2. Co-invented the high-five
Facing Astros great J.R. Richard on the final day of the 1977 regular season, Baker needed one home run to join Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Steve Garvey, Reggie Smith and Ron Cey as the first foursome with 30-plus homers each in a season.
Baker homered in the sixth inning and was greeted at the plate by teammate Glenn Burke, who held his right hand over his head for Baker to slap. It was the beginning of the high-five.
The two repeated the act near the dugout after Baker’s grand slam against the Phillies in Game 2 of the 1977 NLCS. According to “Singled Out: The True Story of Glenn Burke,” a Los Angeles Times photo of that high-five was often mistaken as a shot of the original.
3. Hung out with Jimi Hendrix
In a recent Rolling Stone profile, Baker replayed the oft-told story of him smoking a joint with Hendrix in San Francisco.
“We were outside Carol Doda’s, which was a strip club we weren’t old enough to go in,” Baker said. “Plus, I better not be caught dead in there. Come on.
“So we were standing right there and saw Jimi standing outside on funky Broadway. (My friends) said, ‘Hey, man, offer Jimi a joint.’ So I did it, and then my friends came over and that’s how we met Jimi. I never saw him again after that.”
4. Feud with Tony La Russa
The feud mellowed with age and presumably ended when La Russa stepped down because of health issues at the end of a disappointing Chicago White Sox season. But it was at its peak in the summer of 2003, when Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood knocked down St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Morris a couple of times on high, inside fastballs.
“The Cardinals back then with Tony, they never did much wrong (but believed) most people were doing wrong to them,” Baker later said. “Know what I mean?”
Baker and La Russa shouted obscenities at each other from the dugouts, and Morris ripped Baker.
“Really, if he thinks (the fight) has been on so far, he’s got a whole decade full of us coming,” Baker said of Morris. “This is just the beginning. They’ve been beating up on us for a long time, from my understanding, so the best thing for him to do is just leave us alone. Just play your game and be quiet.”
The Cardinals went on to win the World Series under La Russa in 2006 and 2011.
“Boy, was I wrong,” Baker said years later.
5. Mood-music managing
During 2003 spring training, Baker told the Tribune’s Terry Armour he liked every kind of music except country, and he brought CDs to camp of Whitney Houston, Tupac, Missy Elliott, Sting, Ludacris, Ja Rule, John Lee Hooker, Morcheeba, St Germain, Santana, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Shaggy, Mutabaruka, Nelly, Uncle Kracker and 50 Cent. One of his songs on replay was Tupac’s “Better Dayz.”
”If I need to slow down on the highway, I listen to jazz,” Baker said. “I listen to certain things if I need to be aggressive, certain things when I need to think.”
Baker noted his wife, Melissa, turns down his music in their truck.
“That’s the only thing she does that bothers me,” he said. “I told her, ‘Didn’t you ever see that movie with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker where Tucker tells Jackie Chan, ‘Never touch a black man’s radio’?”
While working for ESPN during the 2007 World Series before starting his next gig as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, Baker ran into a group of Reds fans at a Denver bar and promised them one thing: more Tupac at Great American Ballpark.
6. Uncle Dusty
Baker’s status as a player’s manager is well-chronicled, whether it’s bringing them food or turning them on to music.
“As a manager, I love Dusty,” Astros ace Justin Verlander said in August. “He’s such a good communicator. He’s a very kind person and obviously has a wealth of baseball information. I enjoy talking with him and playing for him.”
I once asked Baker what’s the biggest misperception about him. He said it’s the widely held theory he is “too easy” on his players and avoids disciplining anyone.
“Go ask my daughter, my wife, my nephews, my players, understand?” he said. “I’m firm but fair. I was raised strictly. They say you end up being like your parents. Go ask the people who knew me. Go ask my godchildren who gets in their face in my own family structure. If someone is acting bad, it’s ‘I’m going to go tell Uncle Dusty.’ They know I’ll jack ‘em up in a minute.”
7. A wise guy’s wise guy
When Cubs reliever Antonio Alfonseca was ejected from a Cubs-Cardinals game for bumping an umpire, Baker called it “assault with a deadly belly.” He nicknamed the interview room in the bowels of Wrigley Field “The Dungeon.” Upon arriving in Chicago he told the media, “My name is Dusty, not Messiah.”
After the 2003 season, he spent most of the next three years in Chicago hearing his job status was in jeopardy. Asked in 2006 why his Cubs players couldn’t ignore the distraction of a manager constantly on the hot seat, he replied: “I don’t know. Maybe the same reason why you can’t stop writing it.”
Better days would come, and now Baker is back for one more shot.
BYJU dismissals will be investigated, says Kerala government
BYJU’S has laid off around 100 staff from its media content division in Kerala, days after announcing a plan to improve profitability by March next year by cutting staff by 5% to cut costs .
The BYJU spokesperson said the company “is on the path to profitability and aims to achieve it by March 2023.”
“One measure is the streamlining of up to 5% of our 50,000 employees across product, content, media and technology teams in a phased manner,” the spokesperson said.
These distressed employees met Kerala General Education and Labor Minister V Sivankutty who said on social media that his ministry would take the matter seriously and investigate it.
“At the technopark, Thiruvananthapuram employees of BYJU app came to meet me along with office members of the IT employee welfare organization Echo of Technopark. The employees have many complaints, including losses jobs. The Department of Labor will carry out a serious inspection on this matter,” the Minister said.
The layoff of around 100 employees follows the Edtech giant’s announcement that it would cut up to 2,500 jobs, or 5% of its workforce, to cut costs as it s is striving to achieve enterprise-level profitability by March 2023.
Spokesperson of Edtech company, in response to the social media post of Kerala ministers, said that labor contract rules were strictly followed during the restructuring process at BYJU’S, and it was done with compassion and fairness.
“We understand that this is a difficult situation, so to make it less painful, we have created a dedicated outplacement team who will help affected employees find suitable employment,” the spokesperson said. .
“In a groundbreaking move, BYJU’S has also decided to rehire them if they do not find employment within 12 months of their separation date from us. All departing employees are made aware of all these provisions and benefits” , the spokesperson added.
Co-founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran of Edtech, which is one of India’s most popular startups, comes from a small seaside village of Azhikode in Kerala.
BYJU’S also caught the attention of the government by delaying the publication of its financial statements for 2021.
Major Edtech BYJU’S recorded revenue of Rs 2,428 crores in the financial year that ended in 2021, but reported a loss of Rs 4,588 crores for 2021, making it the largest loss-making startup in the country.
Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will Ryan Poles be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
Coming off a surprising 33-14 road victory over the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears begin a short week of practice before Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
With quarterback Justin Fields producing his most complete performance of the season, Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag opens with a question about how the play-calling factored into Fields’ night.
It seemed like the Bears called plays that finally cater to Justin Fields’ strengths. Do you think it’s a credit to the coaching staff that they were able to adjust or a mark against them that it took them this long? — @gucasliogito
The Bears executed across the board offensively, and Fields was a big part of that. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and a deflected interception, and he ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. When an offense dominates on third down (11 of 18), it sustains drives, and that’s how the Bears scored on five consecutive possessions.
I don’t believe there was as much new stuff as you imagine. More striking was the execution that clearly had been lacking. You reference playing to Fields’ strengths, and that is obviously his rare athletic ability. Well, they’ve been moving the pocket all season. They’ve been rolling him out. They’ve had bootlegs. They’ve run play action.
The pass concepts didn’t change against the Patriots. What was a little different based on the matchup is the Bears put in more man beaters because of New England’s coverage tendencies. The Patriots are very man-heavy, so in the first quarter when offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sprinted Fields out, the Bears had a pick route to get Darnell Mooney open in the flat. It resulted in a 20-yard gain. They used bootlegs to let wide receivers run from defensive backs on crossers. None of this was new.
The Bears were well-prepared. They did a really good job of scouting the Patriots and then designing a game plan based on that information. Getsy worked to create clear reads in the passing game for Fields. He has been doing that all season. The previous coaching staff did that. The Bears were playing for pressure on the wide receiver screen to Khalil Herbert for a touchdown. It was a fantastic call against the look from the Patriots, and Fields did a terrific job of delivering the ball before being sandwiched between defenders.
What the Bears introduced Monday was the designed quarterback runs. This wasn’t just a few sneaks here and there and zone read. They ran quarterback counter, QB sweep, QB draw. That created conflict for the Patriots and they didn’t respond quickly enough. The Bears hadn’t called a lot of designed runs for Fields through the first six games, so that was new — not new stuff in the playbook but stuff that Getsy finally leaned on with his call sheet.
You have to credit the coaches. They’re still learning how best to use their players in the scheme, and it’s a process. The mini-bye was super helpful. Now we’ll see how they react and respond during a short week of practice and a trip to Dallas.
Are the Bears now buyers or sellers in the trade market? — @dj_in_kc
I tend to believe they are likelier to be sellers. The thing is, I’m not sure they have a lot of assets they are willing to move that have considerable value. I addressed the possibility of a Robert Quinn trade Tuesday in 10 thoughts (No. 6).
“We’re always going to be active in terms of making phone calls or picking up the phone and just seeing if that is something that can improve our team and it makes sense for us,” general manager Ryan Poles said Monday when asked if he could be in the market for help at wide receiver. “Not only for now, because I’ve always talked about this — it’s sustaining success for a long period of time. It’s not the short fix all the time. Just blending that together is tough because it takes a lot of discipline to do. So that’s what we’re balancing.”
To me, this isn’t the season — in Year 1 of a new regime — when Poles would deem a “short fix” a good idea. I tend to doubt the Bears will be in the market for a wide receiver unless it’s a player-for-player swap. The Bears haven’t had problems acquiring No. 2 wide receivers, and a case can be made that’s what Darnell Mooney should be. I don’t think there’s a legitimate No. 1 that could be acquired, and if there were, would the cost be prohibitive?
We’ll see what shakes out before the 3 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline — and Poles clearly is willing to listen — but I don’t think his vision or plan would lead him to be a buyer.
One thing I’ve noticed this year is nobody seems to be throwing slants in short-yardage situations anymore, particularly the Bears. Why? — @carlso1
You’re right, we aren’t seeing a ton of slants from the Bears. But it’s still a staple play for a lot of teams, especially in short yardage. The Bears ran slant routes Monday night at New England. It’s never going out of style because it can defeat man and zone coverage. Against man, it’s winning the matchup at the line of scrimmage, and versus zone it’s relying on the quarterback to move a defender with his eyes to create a throwing window.
The Bears don’t have a lot of personnel that would make them top-tier. Fields hasn’t been reading the action and delivering the ball as fast as he needs to at all times, and GM Ryan Poles discussed that a little bit Monday. That might be a small issue here. You have to pull the trigger right away on a slant route. And the Bears are deficient at wide receiver. They don’t have electric athletes at the line of scrimmage with the exception of Darnell Mooney. They probably want him running other routes. They don’t have that big-bodied wide receiver who can create space with his frame and be a great target. Think about former Bears such as Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery.
What has been the greatest surprise about the Bears season to date? — Luke, Moline
The rushing offense has been the greatest development, and that’s a credit to the coaching staff — especially offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan — the running backs, quarterback Justin Fields, the tight ends and don’t forget the wide receivers, who have been doing a fine job blocking on the edges. The Bears have a dominant rushing attack and are playing a physical brand of ball. They lead the NFL in rushing through seven weeks, averaging 181 yards.
You have to go back to 2012 to find the last time the Bears finished in the top 10 in rushing. They were 10th that year at 123.1 yards per game. The last time they led the league in rushing was 1986, when they averaged 168.8 yards with Walter Payton leading the way in his second-to-last season. With David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert sharing the load and Fields tops among quarterbacks in rushing (364 yards), the Bears have been getting it done behind an offensive line that has made huge gains in terms of run blocking.
You expected the Bears to be more committed to the run this season. I don’t think anyone expected them to be quite this successful at it.
What’s more likely: Addressing center before the offseason via a trade or a free agent or a Round 1-2 draft pick? — @schmidtshow14
As I stated above, I would be surprised if the Bears are a buyer at the trade deadline. There’s no pressing need for GM Ryan Poles to make a move at this point. He established a plan when he arrived, and I don’t see anything in Week 8, with the team 3-4, that dictates he should deviate from that plan. What kind of center would be available? What would the price be? How much control would the team have with the player moving forward? I firmly believe Poles wants to maintain his draft capital looking ahead to April.
I don’t think there is a center on the street that the Bears view as a clear upgrade, and I say that without knowing the prognosis for Lucas Patrick, who was carted off the field in the first quarter Monday with a toe injury. The early hunch is Patrick could miss significant time. Sam Mustipher stepped in and played well, and despite what the masses say, he has had some solid games this season.
I’d be even more surprised if the Bears used a first-round pick on a center, and my hunch is that would be a rather unpopular position choice. Since 2000, only 11 centers have been taken in Round 1. There are more instances of centers selected in Round 2, but if the Bears want to fill that position, they likely could get a good one in Round 3. I’d lean heavily on positional value unless there’s a prospect who evaluators believe has the chance to be elite.
Where does the Bears’ upset over the Patriots rank with other unexpected wins during your time covering the team? — @rradulski
It was a really good win for a young team that had been struggling and entered with a three-game losing streak. The Bears didn’t just win the game. They dominated in all phases. I’m not going to minimize the effort, but let’s not pretend like this victory came with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Patriots started second-year pro Mac Jones and used him for three series before switching to rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.
In my opinion, the most impressive upset victories by the Bears in the last 22 seasons came against teams with elite quarterbacks. Monday’s game was the Bears’ 10th victory when they were an underdog of eight points or more since the beginning of the 2001 season. Nine of those 10 wins came on the road. I will highlight three that stand out to me:
- Sept. 19, 2004, at Lambeau Field: Bears 21, Packers 10.
Point spread: Packers by 9.
Defensive backs Mike Green and Bobby Gray intercepted Brett Favre and free safety Mike Brown returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown, while running back Thomas Jones led the offense with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown as first-year coach Lovie Smith won his first visit to Green Bay. It snapped a seven-game winning streak in the series for Favre.
- Sept. 7, 2008, at Lucas Oil Stadium: Bears 29, Colts 13.
Point spread: Colts by 10.
The Bears opened the season with an impressive road victory as rookie running back Matt Forte had a terrific debut, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown. Lance Briggs returned a fumble for a touchdown and Adewale Ogunleye tackled Colts running back Joseph Addai in the end zone for a safety. The Bears did a a heck of a job against Peyton Manning.
- Nov. 26, 2015, at Lambeau Field: Bears 17, Packers 13.
Point spread: Packers by 8½.
Cornerback Tracy Porter intercepted Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter, and the defense made a stand in the closing moments to win coach John Fox’s first trip to Lambeau with the Bears. Jay Cutler threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and took care of the ball after combining for 12 interceptions in his previous four trips to Lambeau. Before Monday, this was the last game the Bears won as an underdog of eight points or more.
Not all upsets are judged equally. The Bears’ first victory at New England was a big one for first-year coach Matt Eberflus. I rate these upsets higher because of the quarterbacks the Bears defeated.
Considering the Bears’ current record and outlook for the rest of this year, would it make sense to trade a star player like Roquan Smith to get the draft capital they have traded away? What type of draft-pick package could they realistically get? — Brian K., Cicero
This question has popped up multiple times the last few weeks. I go back to GM Ryan Poles’ reaction in early August when Smith — through NFL Network — made it known he wanted to be traded to a team that would sign him to the kind of contract extension he was seeking. Poles was adamant at the time he was not interested in dealing Smith.
What has changed since then? Did you expect the Bears record to be significantly different? Was the outlook for the season different during training camp than it is now? From my perspective, not much has changed. Those who held great optimism for this season during camp were viewing the roster and a first-year coaching staff with navy-and-orange sunglasses. Now those folks are excited again after a thorough dismantling of the Patriots.
Smith had a stat-stuffer game Monday with a game-high 12 tackles, a third-down sack and an interception. The Bears can control him for the 2023 season by using the franchise tag. They also could use the tag as a mechanism to create more time to negotiate a multiyear contract. If Poles thinks there’s a possibility he wants to keep Smith as a foundational piece for the defense, trading him wouldn’t make sense.
I don’t think the Bears would get nearly as much as some might expect in a trade. For starters, you’re talking about a rental player for a little more than half a season. You’re also talking about an off-the-ball linebacker, and in terms of positional value, that doesn’t rank too high. The only way a team would have significant interest is if an injury created a major hole in the middle of its defense.
The Bears also don’t have a clear replacement for Smith whom you would view as a potential starter moving forward. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think there has been a lot more talk about the possibility of trading Smith than is worthwhile.
I have a question about fair catches on punts. I remember seeing this done in a Bears preseason game and wondering if this rule was still in the books. Papa Bear George Halas was the coach and the player making the fair catch was Andy Livingston. After the fair catch, the coach decided the next play would be a free place kick for a field goal. The opposing team was not allowed to rush the kicker and had to stay 10 yards back. My thought is with kickers booming 60-yard field goals, why would somebody not try this on a short punt? — Jerry Z., Eastman Wis.
The fair-catch kick or free kick is a seldom-used tactic but remains legal. After a kickoff or punt is fielded by a fair catch, the offensive team has the option of attempting a kick from the line of scrimmage (there is no snap) that’s worth three points, the same as a field goal.
While I don’t have research available on preseason games from the Halas era, I can tell you the last time the Bears successfully used a fair-catch kick was to defeat the Packers 13-10 on Nov. 3, 1968. Cecil Turner fielded a punt with a fair catch on the Packers 43-yard line, and at the time the goal posts were on the goal line. Coach Jim Dooley sent out Mac Percival to attempt a free kick, and he nailed it with 26 seconds remaining, one of the strangest endings to a Bears-Packers game.
“I swear, I don’t think any of us knew the rule at the time,” Percival told the Tribune’s Fred Mitchell during a 2011 interview. “And Abe Gibron (then a Bears assistant coach) was the one who told Cecil Turner, ‘Make sure you fair catch on the punt from Donny (Anderson).’ So he did, and they said, ‘OK, let’s go out there and free kick.’
“Well, we had no idea what he was talking about. In fact, he had to tell us, ‘Well, you line up like you’re going to do a kickoff.’ Then (holder) Richie Petitbon had his leg out like he always does to hold it. An official came up and said: ‘No, you’re offsides. Pull your leg back so you won’t be offsides when you hold the ball.’ Then they told me to try to kick it, which was fairly easy because there was no rush and no hurry. It was kind of like just being out at practice. It was quite exciting.”
The last time a free kick was attempted in an NFL game was on Oct. 13, 2019, when the Carolina Panthers’ Joey Slye missed wide right from 60 yards at the end of the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game in London. The last successful free kick was on Nov. 21, 1976, when Ray Wersching of the San Diego Chargers connected from 45 yards at the end of the first half against the Buffalo Bills.
There have been some extreme efforts too. In 1979, Washington’s Mark Moseley was short on a 74-yard try with 54 seconds remaining. The New York Giants led 14-6 at the time, and Washington needed two scores in an era when there was no 2-point conversion. The next year, Fred Steinfort of the Denver Broncos was short from 73 yards at the end of the first half of a game at New England.
Why don’t you see this strategy more often? It’s really viable only at the end of a half. A team won’t fair catch a punt near midfield and elect for a 3-point try because that would mean giving up a short-field opportunity for a touchdown or a shorter, higher-percentage field goal.
Filmmaker behind Holocaust movie sues Meta after claiming he was ‘unfairly’ banned from Facebook
A month after Facebook banned advertising for his Holocaust film, director Joshua Newton and his son are suing parent company Meta Platforms, Inc. for $700 million, citing breach of contract, fraud and suffering emotionally inflicted intentionally.
Newton further alleges that Facebook has long been “subjected to anti-Semitic practices.”
In September, a digital media buyer tried to place ads for the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes when Facebook informed the buyer that they couldn’t because of the movie’s title.
They claimed the headline, which references the color of the eyes of a child killed by the Nazis, violated the company’s policy against content that “includes direct or indirect assertions of racial implications.” a person”.
The decision was appealed by the filmmakers, but Facebook upheld the ban, writing “After requesting a review of your Facebook account, we have confirmed that it does not comply with our advertising policies or guidelines. ‘other standards’.
“You can no longer advertise using Facebook products. This is our final decision.
The thriller, which was made in 2009 but recently wrapped, opened in 431 theaters in the United States in early September but failed to advertise on Facebook or Instagram.
Due to a problem with one of the cameras used to shoot the film, some footage was lost. Newton implemented newly developed artificial intelligence technology to repair the damaged frames, allowing the film to be released theatrically several years after packaging.
The film, which marks Roy Scheider’s last performance – he died in 2008 – played in just five theaters its second week, a reality which the Newtons believe was due to the Meta ban.
British filmmaker Joshua Newton has filed a $700 million lawsuit against Meta over his ban on promotional material relating to his rapturous holocaust Beautiful Blue Eyes
The film was the last acting appearance of Roy Scheider who died in 2008
The film was completed in 2009, but one of the cameras it was shot on was damaged. Filmmaker Newton used newly developed artificial intelligence technology to recreate parts of the project as he originally envisioned them, ultimately allowing the film to be released theatrically.
The Newtons’ lawsuit claims that Facebook caused “extreme emotional distress” and that their “lifelong efforts to perpetuate the memory of Holocaust victims, including hundreds of loved ones, received an irrevocable blow upon learning that without proper publicity, the film wouldn’t reach its intended audience and their voices would essentially be silence – thus allowing Holocaust deniers to achieve their goal – the exact opposition of the film’s purpose and the community standards promised by Facebook.
The suit is for $700 million in damages. That broken down figure comes to $100 million for each Newton for breach of contract and claims for fraud and harmful addiction, and $500 million for emotional distress.
The thriller takes place against the backdrop of the Holocaust. Scheider played a Holocaust survivor who travels to Nuremberg and comes into contact with the former Nazi officer responsible for his family’s death.
Following the announcement that advertising for the film would be ‘permanently restricted’ on the social media giant, Joshua Newton said: ‘It’s the action of haters – and unfortunately there are many in our society – that seek to damage the film in order to trivialize the Holocaust.’
In a second statement, made to Rolling Stone, Newton said that by “banning advertising for the theatrical release of Beautiful Blue Eyes, Facebook has aided and abetted anti-Semitism.”
Following an earlier Rolling Stone story about the ban, Facebook opted to reverse the so-called final decision, which it said was a statement “made in error”.
But the family lawsuit alleged that “Facebook is historically known for allowing hate speech, racist and anti-Semitic content to flood its platform despite its offensive, derogatory and dangerous nature”.
“Due to Facebook’s failure to uphold its own community standards and guided by its habitual acts of anti-Semitism, the creators of Beautiful Blue Eyes have been unjustly and wrongfully denied access to the Facebook platform to advertise the pre-theatrical release of the film and theme song, which negatively impacted box office sales and will undoubtedly have a consequent negative effect on global ancillary sales,” it read.
The film follows a New York City Police Department cop (Scheider) who has been haunted by the murder of his family during World War II for decades.
When he believes he has located the still-living Nazi responsible for their deaths, he enlists his estranged son – played by Newton’s son, Alexander Newton – to help him get revenge.
The film centers on an NYPD officer who finds the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of his family during the Holocaust. He finds his estranged son for revenge
The Newtons are suing Facebook’s parent company, Meta, for banning advertising of their film and banning Alexander Newton’s promotional music video and artist’s personal page.
In addition to breach of contract and fraud, the Newtons have accused Facebook of being ‘the object of long-standing anti-Semitic practices’
Alexander, who performs the film’s title song, also had a music video he made for the film banned from Facebook. His personal artist page was also banned.
In a personal statement, young Newton wrote, “My song ‘Beautiful Blue Eyes’ was meant to promote the film to millions of Facebook users.”
‘Who bans a song but a totalitarian regime?’ he added.
Strangely, a publicist for the film was also unceremoniously kicked off Twitter after tweeting a link to Rolling Stone’s first story about the Facebook-banned film.
She, Ursula Mae, had her account suspended immediately after tweeting the link for “violating our rules against permanent suspension”.
‘Your account is permanently suspended. After careful review, we have determined that your account has violated Twitter’s rules,” the company informed.
She said she had never posted anything on the social media site in short form that would break its rules.
The elder Newton – a British filmmaker – is the son of two Holocaust survivors and based the film on his late father’s experiences.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers scouting report for Week 8: Who has the edge?
The Ravens survived another fourth-quarter scare to hold off the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a humiliating 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, leaving the team in a “dark place,” in coach Todd Bowles’ words. Which of these waffling would-be contenders will have the advantage when they match up Thursday night?
Ravens passing game vs. Buccaneers pass defense
The Ravens largely kept their passing attack in the holster against the Browns as Lamar Jackson attempted just 16 passes and threw for 120 yards, his lowest total since the last game of the 2020 season. No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman returned after missing two games because of a foot sprain and made an immediate impact with a team-high four catches on five targets. Tight end Mark Andrews, who missed two practices last week, went without a catch for the first time since his rookie season. The Ravens also need to do more to get the ball to Devin Duvernay, who caught two of the three passes thrown his way for 42 yards. Might this be the week we see wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed to the team’s practice squad last week but was not called up to face the Browns? Jackson’s passing production took a notable dip after Week 3 and has not rebounded. He has struggled to punish pressure but has also failed to find open receivers when he has ample time to throw. He will try to regain his form against one of the league’s best pass defenses.
The Buccaneers blitz on 27.8% of drop backs and rank 11th in pressure percentage, according to Pro-Football Reference. Cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are standouts, though Winfield was in concussion protocol Monday, and Bowles said he’s unlikely to play against the Ravens. Lavonte David is one of the league’s top all-around linebackers. Defensive tackle Vita Vea is a menace rushing from the inside. Baltimore native Shaquil Barrett is a formidable edge rusher. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt against Tampa Bay.
EDGE: Buccaneers
Buccaneers passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
At age 45, Tom Brady is still an accurate passer who makes some terrific throws outside the numbers and avoids turnovers, but he’s not consistently punishing opponents downfield. The Buccaneers rank 16th in yards per attempt after ranking fifth in 2021, and they’re 26th in third-down efficiency after ranking second in 2021. Those numbers help explain why a Brady-led team is averaging a shocking 17.7 points per game. Wide receiver Mike Evans (33 catches, 453 yards, three touchdowns) is Brady’s most productive target while his running mate, Chris Godwin, is averaging a career-low 10.1 yards per catch. Brady frequently checks down to running back Leonard Fournette, who leads the Buccaneers with 34 catches on 39 targets, three of those for touchdowns. Tampa Bay has not found a suitable replacement for retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, though Brady will spread the ball around to Cameron Brate and Cade Otton. The Buccaneers have solid pass blockers in guard Shaq Mason and tackles Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith, and Brady gets rid of the ball quicker than any quarterback in the league. So the Ravens probably will not roll up five sacks as they did against the Browns.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston made a welcome return from the groin injury that cost him three games with two sacks and a forced fumble on just 16 snaps. Brady might not test the Ravens on the back end, but he will test the depth of their secondary by throwing to many different targets. Safety Geno Stone has played well filling in for injured Marcus Williams, but the Ravens will also need good work from cornerbacks Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Brandon Stephens and safety Kyle Hamilton. After a rough start, the Ravens rank eighth in pass-defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, so they’re trending in the right direction.
EDGE: Even
Ravens running game vs. Buccaneers run defense
The Ravens ran 44 times on 63 offensive plays against the Browns, choosing to grind out a win behind the power running of Gus Edwards (16 carries, 66 yards, two touchdowns), who played for the first time since January 2021. Kenyan Drake (11 carries, 5 yards) could not find any room on the outside against the Browns after he produced a big game the week before against the New York Giants. Justice Hill ran well in his return from the hamstring injury that cost him two games, but he fumbled to end a likely scoring drive at a key juncture of the fourth quarter. Jackson remains the ace in the hole, leading the Ravens with 510 rushing yards. While the team averaged 3.6 yards per carry against Cleveland, he averaged 5.9.
The Buccaneers gave up 173 rushing yards in their loss to the Panthers and 189 in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, so this could be another game the Ravens attempt to control on the ground. Middle linebacker Devin White has graded terribly against the run, according to Pro Football Focus, and Vea, the team’s top interior defender, makes more impact as a pass rusher than as a run stuffer.
EDGE: Ravens
Buccaneers running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Buccaneers don’t bother much with the run, ranking 31st in attempts and 32nd in rushing yards per game. Fournette, who averages 3.5 yards per carry, is their only significant ground threat, and he’s no Nick Chubb or Saquon Barkley.
The Ravens have played the pass better than the run this season, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes do not always take the best angles or bring down ball carriers with one hit. But Tampa Bay seems unlikely to exploit this relative weakness.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Buccaneers special teams
The Ravens beat the Browns thanks to a dominant special teams performance. Justin Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter. Punter Jordan Stout played his best game as a pro. Duvernay returned a punt 46 yards to set up a field goal in the second quarter. Linebacker Malik Harrison’s field-goal block clinched the game. They rank first in special-teams DVOA by a mile, and we saw why.
The Buccaneers rank 24th in special-teams DVOA. Kicker Ryan Succop has made 16 of 17 field-goal attempts, so he hasn’t been the problem. But opponents have averaged 27.6 yards per kickoff return, and Tampa Bay has not answered with big plays from its return game.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Buccaneers intangibles
The Ravens seem to make life difficult for themselves every week, but at least they had a chance to exhale after holding on against the Browns. For all their ups and downs, they lead the AFC North and will face just one team with a current winning record over their last 10 games. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, came out of their loss to the Panthers sounding like a team in crisis. Brady has always defied those who would bury him prematurely, and the Buccaneers are just two seasons removed from a Super Bowl win. So it’s too early to cross them off.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
Can Tom Brady pick the Ravens apart with quick throws? Can the Ravens pound the Buccaneers with another run-first game plan? Neither team has reached peak form through the first seven weeks, but the Buccaneers have struggled against lesser competition and have lost twice at home. The Ravens will exploit Tampa Bay’s disadvantages on special teams and in the power game to grind out another narrow victory. Ravens 26, Buccaneers 22
UK leader Rishi Sunak faces opposition in parliament for first time
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held the first meeting of his new cabinet before facing the opposition in parliament on Wednesday for the first time as leader.
Sunak took office on Tuesday and appointed a government that mixes allies and experienced ministers from the governments of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as he tries to tackle Britain’s myriad economic problems.
Sunak’s office said the composition “reflects a unified party” and aims to ensure “that in these uncertain times there is continuity at the heart of government”.
But in the ordinary session of the House of Commons known as Prime Minister’s Questions, opposition politicians are likely to focus on the baggage new ministers carry from the governments of Johnson – who resigned in July after a series of ethical scandals – and of Truss, whose government lasted only seven weeks.
A package of unfunded tax cuts that Truss unveiled last month spooked financial markets with the prospect of ballooning debt, drove the pound to record highs and forced the Bank of England to intervene , weakening Britain’s fragile economy and shattering Truss’ authority within the Conservative Party.
Sunak is seen by conservatives as a pair of safe hands that they hope can stabilize an economy sliding into recession – and stem the party’s slump in popularity.
Sunak brought in people from different wings of the Conservative Party for his Cabinet. He removed a dozen members of Truss’ government, but kept several figures in place, including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
He is facing backlash for reappointing Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who resigned last week after breaking ethics rules by sending a sensitive government email from a private account. She used her resignation letter to criticize Truss, hastening the then Prime Minister’s demise.
A right-wing Tory leader who infuriates the Liberals, Braverman is tasked with carrying out a controversial and stalled plan to send asylum seekers arriving in Britain one-way to Rwanda.
Opponents expressed astonishment that Braverman could return to work less than a week after his resignation and before an investigation into his breach of ethics rules.
Skillfully defended the choice.
“People make mistakes in their work,” he told the BBC. “No one is going to work with the intention of making a mistake.”
Sunak has also kept in place Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt, whom Truss appointed two weeks ago to stabilize markets. Its withdrawal would probably have triggered new tremors.
Hunt is expected to explain soon how the government plans to find billions of pounds (dollars) to plug a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy, and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing plans.
The government has not confirmed whether Hunt’s statement, due October 31, will be delayed due to the change in prime minister.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
High inflation pushes half of American workers to consider a second job
New York, New York– More than half of Americans plan to take on additional jobs to help pay for daily expenses and meet the rising cost of living as inflation remains high.
According to a new study from Qualtrics, a software technology company, employees in the United States are fighting soaring prices for basic necessities like groceries, housing and gasoline by looking for ways to boost their incomes and reduce their expenses. The survey of more than 1,000 full-time employees found that 38% of workers have looked for a second job, while 14% are considering doing so.
“As budgets tighten, workers are looking for ways to cope with the rising cost of living, including finding new jobs,” said Dr. Benjamin Granger, chief workplace psychologist at Qualtrics.
Working parents are particularly hard hit as nearly 70% said their pay was not keeping up with costs, the survey found. About 47% of employees with children have looked for a second job, a rate higher than that of all employees. According to a recent estimate from the Brookings Institution, the cost of raising a child through high school has jumped to more than $300,000, about $26,000 more than two years ago.
It’s not unusual for American workers to have multiple jobs, especially with more people exploiting the gig economy and doing independently managed work like freelancing or growing a hustle. parallel. In September, 7.8 million Americans held more than one job, or 4.9% of the total workforce, reports the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A record 440,000 Americans were working two full-time jobs in August, up from 308,000 in February 2020.
The hiring season during the holidays could present opportunities for job seekers to increase their income. Searches for seasonal positions on Indeed are at their highest since 2019. On the other hand, demand for vacationers has slowed compared to last year, as retailers anticipate lower sales, but still remain above pre-levels the pandemic. Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, is one of many companies that announced holiday payroll cuts in anticipation of lower sales.
“High inflation and easing COVID-19 concerns may encourage more people to look for seasonal work this winter. At the same time, employers are pulling back from the 2021 hot holiday hiring levels and offering fewer incentives to potential workers – possibly due to recession concerns,” Indeed’s statement said.
Tiffany Perkins, a marketing professional at a private school in Brooklyn, decided to take a part-time job in September as a restaurant hostess. Although she’s always done side gigs like offering doula services, selling homemade beauty products, and participating in focus groups for extra money, it’s not enough to cover her bills because the price of food and utilities increases.
“I budget to zero, I have a very tight salary to paycheck lifestyle. I got used to it. I can do odd jobs, earn a little extra money and be fine,” Perkins said. “Saving has always been difficult for me, I’m a single mom so I’ve always been day to day prioritizing a certain lifestyle for my child and their future. As opposed to securing my immediate financial goals, I always think longer term. I feel like I’ve always been in survival mode, but lately it’s been 10 times survival because it seems almost impossible.
With this new commitment, she now works 7 days a week and admits to being exhausted, but she is happy to be able to make up for the necessary expenses and to be able to give her son a present for his birthday.
“This weekly paycheck can really fill the void for the weeks when I’m not getting pay from my full-time job and helps me stay afloat and really catch up on some things that have been saved for so long,” said Perkins. “I may not be able to move forward, but at least I can cover what needs to be covered without robbing Peter to pay Paul and get things done.”
