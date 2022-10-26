News
Competitive anglers accused of cheating at Ohio tournament plead not guilty to felony charges
A pair of competitive anglers bamboozled by suspicious tournament officials after they allegedly put lead weights and fish nets in their catch pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Wednesday.
Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were indicted by a grand jury for cheating, attempted robbery and possession of the tools of crime – all felonies – earlier this month, the county attorney’s office said. of Cuyahoga.
During their arraignment at a Cleveland courthouse, Runyan and Cominsky pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on personal bonds of $2,500, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 9.
ABC News has contacted its attorneys for comment.
Authorities said the pair had participated in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament in Cleveland on September 30, where anglers competed to see who could catch the heaviest walleye. Tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious when he noticed their walleyes weighed significantly more than expected, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Video of Fischer slicing the fish shows him pulling out several round weights and fillets of fish as the crowd reacts angrily. Cominsky and Runyan were disqualified and ordered to leave, and Cleveland police responded to the scene, according to the district attorney’s office.
A total of 10 weights were found inside the walleyes – eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces, the prosecutor’s office said. The couple had also stuffed walleye fillets inside the fish.
If the two men had won the tournament, they would have received $28,760, prosecutors said.
“I take all crimes very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but criminal,” Cuyahoga County District Attorney Michael O’Malley said in a statement on Tuesday. October 12.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Hermitage Police Department in Pennsylvania seized Cominsky’s boat and trailer used in the tournament on Tuesday. , the prosecutor’s office said. The indictment cites both the charge of possession of criminal tools and the fact that they were “intended for use in the commission of a crime”.
In addition to the felony charges, the two men were charged with unlawful possession of wildlife, a misdemeanor, for the alleged possession of pieces of walleye on their boat, the prosecutor’s office said.
Felony charges carry a sentence of up to 12 months in prison and misdemeanor a sentence of up to 30 days in prison, the prosecutor’s office said. A conviction for illegally owning wild animals could also lead to an indefinite suspension of their fishing licenses, he added.
Following the scandal, Fischer said “this type of behavior will not be tolerated” and pledged to implement changes to the tournament to “protect the integrity” of the sport.
“[We] witnessed one of the most disgusting and dishonest acts the fishing world has ever seen in real time,” he said in a video statement released October 3. “There have always been stories of dishonesty in competition, but personally I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
The father of accused killer Antoine Darnique Suggs has admitted to helping his son after he allegedly killed four people in an SUV in St. Paul and then ditched it with the bodies inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year.
Darren Lee Osborne pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court to one count of aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact in the shooting deaths of siblings Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, and Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, both of St. Paul; and friends Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; and Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul.
Osborne followed Suggs to a western Wisconsin, where Suggs abandoned the SUV, and then gave his son a ride back to Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint against him.
A plea agreement states that prosecutors will seek a 58-month prison term, which is “middle of the box” under state sentencing guidelines. A third-degree assault charge related to a separate earlier 2021 case will be dismissed.
Prosecutors have agreed to offer help in resolving the case against Osborne, 57, of St. Paul, in Dunn County District Court, where he is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse.
Osborne’s plea came a day before he was scheduled to go to trial. Osborne, also known as Darren Lee McWright, will remain jailed ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 9 before Judge Mark Ireland.
Suggs, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was charged with four counts of second-degree murder with intent in connection with the Sept. 12, 2021, killings, which prosecutors say took place in a Mercedes-Benz SUV he had borrowed. He remains jailed in lieu of $10 million bail ahead of a trial scheduled for March 20.
Suggs also faces four counts of hiding a corpse in Dunn County.
Police are still uncertain what caused Suggs to allegedly kill the four people he was seen with at a West Seventh Street bar that early Sunday morning.
Suggs, after shooting the four victims, drove around for hours before asking his father to follow him to Wisconsin, where he dumped the SUV in a cornfield about 65 miles from St. Paul, according to charges.
Later, when Suggs was alone with his father, Suggs told him that “he snapped and shot a couple of people” and that the “shooting happened in the vehicle on Seventh Street,” the complaint against Osborne states.
After following Suggs to Wisconsin, Osborne dropped him off in Minneapolis. Osborne denied knowing there were bodies in the SUV. When the two headed for the border, they left their phones in St. Paul.
Osborne said it wasn’t until they returned to Minnesota that Suggs told him the bodies were in the Mercedes-Benz, which was found by a farmer in the Town of Sheridan the afternoon of the same day.
Suggs flew back to his residence in Arizona, but turned himself in to authorities five days later.
My family eats aluminum foil with their hands so I don’t have to do the dishes
Call it the tin-imalist challenge.
A mother in the UK has come up with a controversial way to avoid having to do the dishes – by feeding her family aluminum foil with their hands. Photos depicting his MacGyver-style life hack are currently blowing minds online as viewers wonder if his shortcut really pays off.
“They really enjoyed it. It was something fun,” Rebecca Cubberly, 28, told Kennedy News. She concocted the shortcut to save time and money while cleaning up after meals for her husband Karl, 30, and two children Jack, six, and Evie, four.
“I normally spend about half an hour cleaning up after a meal like this and that’s a long time to spend cooking and cleaning up after a long day,” the mother-of-two lamented. She also wanted a way to provide her children with a sumptuous meal during their school holidays without breaking the bank.
To perform the hack, Cubberly laid strips of aluminum foil on the dining table as a discount tablecloth. The mom then adorned it with vegetables, nachos, cheese, wraps and ground meat, which she cooked in an air fryer to further tone down the number of dishes. As a final cutlery-saving measure, she instructed the family to eat the energy-efficient smorgasbord using only their hands.
Due to the spartan dinner, the inventive parent was left with only “a knife and a cutting board to clean.”
“Normally you have five bowls and a washing pan and we didn’t even use cutlery. Cubberly gushed. “They ate every last morsel, there was nothing left, so I just had to pick up the foil.”
She added: “I didn’t use the dishwasher and only a little water for the cutting board.”
As a result of her meal hack, Cubberly had an extra half hour to spend with her kids. “I have this extra time that I normally spend doing the dishes that I can spend with the kids and it’s kind of an effortless treat,” she said, adding that “her kids loved the paper aluminum”.
Better yet, the Briton said the hack saved her from having to do the “hard work” of washing her children, which she left to her husband while she “does the dishes”.
Cubberly has since posted photos of the barebones arrangement on social media, where he has divided critics, with some calling his shortcut ingenious.
“People said it was a smart idea, how brilliant it was and a nice idea to save washing the dishes,” said the Briton.
Meanwhile others have accused her of potentially harming the environment with one reviewer writing: ‘No dishes but that’s ok [the tinfoil] remain in a landfill for up to 400 years.
However, Cubberly claimed she “blew the foil into recycling” while the other components of the meal generated minimal waste.
“I didn’t buy taco seasoning, I made my own at home,” she said. I bought wraps that have wrapper but there were enough wraps for my kids lunch and everything has wrapper. You cannot get wraps without packaging.
Not to mention that the Cubberly hack is way cheaper than eating out.
“You can take your kids halfway to a restaurant and it would be £50 and it would cost me five bucks,” she explained. “We had as much fun as if we had gone out.
In light of the din-foil’s success, Cubberly says she’s “going to start over 100 percent.”
“We’re going to try it with a lot of different things like pizza and plow or when we have a tough tea or when I’m just not in the mood to wash up,” the mum explained. “I hope others will do the same.”
Rep. Randy Weber on Biden’s energy crises
Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a breakdown of the debates in Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan. The Republicans did well, but mentally incapacitated Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman from Pennsylvania stole the show. What is happening in this race is a shame. Alex plays and analyzes the surreal clips. Also at the opening: former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan gets a shave; Alex updates on Mayor Eric Adams’ Potemkin “tent city” for illegal aliens in New York; and the new “midtermmicron” variant of the Coronavirus has emerged and is wreaking havoc. Our guest is Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) whose district is home to much of our strategic petroleum reserves. He is 100% convinced that President Biden is exhausting him for political purposes. He discusses this as part of a broad conversation about the energy issues facing our country, and then he shares his thoughts on the downstream effects of our open southern border. Who is to blame? He names names.
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.
UN weather agency: Greenhouse gases reach new record in 2021
By JAMEY KEATEN (Associated Press)
GENEVA (AP) — The three main greenhouse gases hit record high levels in the atmosphere last year, the U.N. weather agency said Wednesday, calling it an “ominous” sign as war in Ukraine, rising costs of food and fuel, and other worries have elbowed in on longtime concerns about global warming in recent months.
“More bad news for the planet,” the World Meteorological Organization said in a statement along with its latest annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. It’s one of several reports released in recent days looking at several aspects of humanity’s struggle with climate change in the run up to the U.N.’s latest climate conference, in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.
Of the three main types of heat-trapping greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — the biggest jump from 2020 to 2021 was in methane, whose concentrations in the air came in with the biggest year-on-year increase since regular measurements began four decades ago, WMO said.
“The continuing rise in concentrations of the main heat-trapping gases, including the record acceleration in methane levels, shows that we are heading in the wrong direction,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.
Methane is more potent at trapping heat than carbon dioxide, but doesn’t stay in the atmosphere nearly as long as carbon dioxide and there’s 200 times more carbon dioxide in the air than methane. Over a 20-year time-period, a molecule of methane traps about 81 times the heat as a molecule of carbon dioxide but over a century it goes down to trapping 28 times more heat per molecule than carbon dioxide, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Since pre-industrial times, which WMO sets at around the year 1750, CO2 concentrations in the air have increased by nearly 50% to 415.7 parts per million, with the U.S., China and Europe responsible for the bulk of emissions. Methane is up 162% to 1,908 parts per billion, and nitrous oxide — whose human-made sources are things like biomass burning, industrial processes and fertilizer use — is up about one-quarter to 334.5 parts per million.
Earlier on Wednesday the U.N’s climate office said current pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on course to blow past the limit for global warming countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord.
It said its latest estimate based on 193 national emissions targets would see temperatures rise to 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial averages by the end of the century, a full degree higher than the ambitious goal set in the Paris pact to limit warming by 1.5 C (2.7 F).
“We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5 degrees Celsius world,” the head of the U.N. climate office, Simon Stiell, said in a statement. “To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years.”
The report found that emissions will also increase by 10.6% by 2030 from 2010 levels, a slight decrease from the 13.7% estimates last year.
A report published Wednesday by Climate Action Tracker who track nations’ pledges to reduce warming found that of 40 indicators for reducing emissions — like weaning off coal, ramping up electric vehicles or reducing deforestation — the world wasn’t on track for any of them to match the levels of emissions reductions scientists say are needed to limit warming to 1.5C. Over half of the indicators showed the world is “well off track” to cutting emissions but added that promising progress has been made.
Climatologists and environmental advocates have been raising their voices for years about the impact of climate change, by pointing to vast changes in the weather in recent decades like forest fires in China and western United States, drought in the horn of Africa and unprecedented flooding in Pakistan – to name only a few.
CO2 remains the single most important greenhouse gas generated by human activity — mainly from burning of fossil fuels and cement production — amounting to about two-thirds of the warming effect on the climate, known as radiative forcing. Over the last decade, carbon dioxide has been responsible for about four-fifths of that warming effect.
Methane accounts for about more than one-sixth of the warming effect, said WMO. Three-fifths of methane reaches the atmosphere through the burps and farts of livestock, rice farming, use of fossil fuels, biomass burning and landfills; the rest comes from natural sources like wetlands and termites.
Rob Jackson, who heads the Global Carbon Project, suggested that the spikes in methane over the last two years were “mysterious” — either blips related to the coronavirus pandemic, which temporary dented emissions, or a sign of “a dangerous acceleration in methane emissions from wetlands and other systems we’ve been worrying about for decades.”
“Concentrations of methane and nitrous oxide are not just rising, they’re rising faster than ever. While not losing our focus on carbon dioxide, we need to pay more attention to the ‘other’ greenhouse gases,” he added. “Fortunately, methane is beginning to get the attention it deserves” through initiatives like the Global Methane Pledge, a capping effort supported by the U.S. and European Union, among others.
Nitrous oxide remains “mostly ignored,” he added.
Taalas, who has been repeating warnings about global warming for years, says the focus should remain on CO2.
“As the top and most urgent priority, we have to slash carbon dioxide emissions which are the main driver of climate change and associated extreme weather, and which will affect climate for thousands of years through polar ice loss, ocean warming and sea level rise,” he said.
NASA announced that an instrument on the International Space Station designed to look at mineral dust turned out to be a useful tool to find “super emitters” of methane from orbit. NASA shared three images showing plumes several miles long that are spewing methane.
A group of a dozen leaks from pipeline and other gas infrastructure in Turkmenistan is leaking 55 tons of methane per hour, about the same as the infamous 2015 Aliso Canyon leak, drilling in New Mexico that’s spewing 18 tons per hour and a landfill in Iran that’s emitting 8 tons per hour.
“We’re looking in places where no one is planning to look for methane,” said NASA instrument scientist Robert Green. “If it’s there we’ll see it.”
___
Science writer Seth Borenstein in Washington and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.
3 men found guilty of supporting a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were found guilty on all charges on Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court .
Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and Paul Bellar have been found guilty of providing “material support” to an act of terrorism as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.
They held gun drills in rural Jackson County with a ringleader of the scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other officials in 2020 and said he wanted the kidnap.
Jurors read and heard violent, anti-government screeds and support for the “boogaloo,” a civil war that could be sparked by a shocking kidnapping. Prosecutors said the COVID-19 restrictions ordered by Whitmer proved helpful in recruiting more people for the Watchmen.
“The facts are slowly flowing,” Assistant State Attorney General Bill Rollstin told jurors in Jackson, Michigan, “and you start to see – wow – things have happened that the people knew about…. When you see how close Adam Fox got to the governor, you can see how a very bad event was thwarted.
Morrison, 28, Musico, 44, and Bellar, 24, were also convicted of a felony with a firearm and gang membership. Prosecutors said the Wolverine Watchmen was a criminal enterprise.
The verdicts “are further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics,” said Whitmer, who did not participate as a witness or spectator in the trial in state or federal cases. . “Those who seek to sow discord by pursuing violent conspiracies will be held accountable under the law.
Morrison, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, and Musico watched the verdicts via video away from the courtroom. Judge Thomas Wilson ordered all three to be jailed pending sentencing on December 15.
Defense attorneys argued that the three men severed ties with Fox in late summer 2020 when Whitmer’s plot came to fruition. Unlike Fox and others, they didn’t travel to northern Michigan to scout the governor’s vacation home or participate in a key weekend practice session at a “shooting house.”
“In this country you are allowed to speak, but you are only convicted if you follow the march,” Musico’s attorney Kareem Johnson said in his closing remarks.
Defense attorneys could not plead entrapment. But they attacked the tactics of Dan Chappel, an army veteran and undercover informant. He took instructions from FBI agents, secretly recorded conversations, and produced a deep cache of messages exchanged with the men.
Whitmer, a Democrat seeking re-election on Nov. 8, was never physically injured. Undercover agents and informants were inside Fox’s group for months. The scheme was halted with 14 arrests in October 2020.
Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court in August. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted last spring. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty.
Five of the 14 men face charges in state court in County Antrim, the site of Whitmer’s second home. A judge there has yet to determine if there is probable cause to send them to trial.
———
Follow Ed White at
Listen to episode 56 of ‘Marchand et Ourand’ feat. Joe Davis
Just days before calling his first World Series game, Fox Sports’ Joe Davis joins the group to talk about how his meteoric career took off. Davis, who replaced play-by-play legends Vin Scully on Dodgers games and Joe Buck on national games, tells listeners how he approached the NLCS and what was going through his mind before the game-winning home run of Bryce Harper’s eighth round. He also talks about his accomplished family, including his Oscar-winning brother, his producer sister, and his father, who works as a spotter on his NFL games.
Andrew Marchand and John Ourand open the module by discussing two stories they unveiled this week. The duo discuss Jim Nantz’s decision to step down as lead announcer for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and CBS’s decision to replace Nantz with Ian Eagle. The two also discuss the NBA’s decision to require regional sports network announcers to attend every game this season. Other topics include updates on the Big 12 and Pac-12 media rights negotiations and this weekend’s NWSL Championship, which CBS will air on its primetime television network.
