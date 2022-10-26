NEW YORK — Jury selection in the Trump Organization tax evasion trial began Monday morning with the selection of about 130 prospective jurors, some of whom could serve on the panel that will decide whether the former president’s namesake company has committed crimes.
Concert review: Carrie Underwood embraces her inner Axl Rose at wild Target Center show
Carrie Underwood rocked Target Center on Tuesday night.
If that sounds like a trite observation, well, usually I’d agree with you. While the 39-year-old “American Idol” champ has always leaned heavily into pop and rock for her energetic, big-production shows, Underwood truly embraced her inner rock star Tuesday.
That’s not just because she offered an enthusiastic take on Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” near the end of the show. (In April, she invited Axl Rose to join her onstage at the Stagecoach festival for a pair of GNR classics and called it “the greatest night of my life.”) She injected rock energy at every turn, starting with Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” which blasted over the loudspeakers before she began her set.
She opened with a supercharged “Good Girl” followed by a rafters-rattling “Church Bells” and a massive “Undo It,” which ended with an audience singalong. And from there, she kept the pace brisk — yet still worked in multiple outfit changes — and the songs booming, whether they were her many chart toppers or lesser-known tracks from her ninth album “Denim and Rhinestones,” which she released back in June.
Before “She Don’t Know,” she emerged from a trap door in the stage clutching a glass of red wine and telling the crowd “in case you didn’t know, you are at a country music concert … we are so country up here, we’ve got two fiddlers.” During “Blown Away,” her strong, pure vocals cut through a whole lot of stage production. (Prior to her current tour, she played an extended residency in Las Vegas and clearly picked up a few new tips for razzle and dazzle in the process.)
“Cry Pretty” felt like an overblown GNR power ballad that wrapped with pyro. Underwood followed that by riding a trapeze swing that drifted over the heads of the general admission crowd on the floor and landed at a satellite stage on the other side of the arena. She strapped on a guitar and ran through “Two Black Cadillacs,” “Garden” and one of her signature songs, “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”
In order to get back to the main stage, Underwood climbed into a floating gyroscope-style metal globe with pink and blue neon wings and crooned “Crazy Angels.” Then she invited her opening act Jimmie Allen to join her for the title track of her new album, a relatively rare (for her, anyway) midtempo jam.
If all of that wasn’t enough, during “Poor Everybody Else,” she parked herself behind a drum kit and banged away. Never stop rocking, Carrie.
Criminal trial against Trump Organization begins as jurors are selected
Merchan declined to have members of the press present for the individual part of the screening of the proceedings, a decision that several news outlets have challenged.
Additional questioning of potential jurors took place later in the courtroom. Jury selection is expected to continue on Tuesday.
Before the solo sessions, Merchan read aloud the names of possible witnesses and people who might be mentioned during testimony — a list that included former President Donald Trump and other company executives. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, three of his adult children, were also on the list, along with longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and members of his family. His family reportedly received some of the benefits he got from the Trump Organization, including cars and apartments, but none of the relatives have been charged.
Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to 15 charges related to a long-running alleged fraud scheme within the organization, is expected to be one of the main witnesses against the company and has promised to discuss his role of orchestrator of an operation involving untaxed remuneration for the Trump Organization. frames. He avoided paying almost $1 million in taxes by omitting benefits he received from the company as undeclared compensation.
His testimony is believed to be limited to his direct involvement, and prosecutors hope to be able to prove that the company absorbs liability through its conduct. In the past, he has refused to cooperate against Trump on other matters the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is still investigating.
In exchange for his testimony, Weisselberg should receive a five-month prison sentence. He previously risked up to 15 years.
Prospective jurors on Monday were to tell the judge if they had any personal disputes based on the list of names or if they had “a good faith legitimate reason based solely on what you have heard so far on the business” to be unable to serve. This filtered out about half of the original 130.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he is still assessing whether Trump committed crimes by allegedly manipulating the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan and interest rates, or devaluing his assets to reduce his tax payable. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his children, and Weisselberg for fraud in connection with the alleged business practice.
The Trump Organization is on trial at a time when the former president faces investigations and legal proceedings stemming from false allegations of voter fraud, the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, as well as business entanglements and personal.
The Justice Department is assessing whether Trump and his staff illegally hoarded classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and Palm Beach residence, after leaving the White House, and the House committee investigating the events leading up to January 6 has called him to testify.
High school sports roundup: Mounds View girls pull off state soccer stunner
GIRLS SOCCER
Mounds View 3, No. 1 Wayzata 2, penalty kicks: Mounds View knocked off the top seed in the Class 3A state tournament with a quarterfinal stunner. The Mustangs received goals from Yazzy Abed and Emily Johnson — the latter coming in the final minutes of regulation to force extra sessions.
After scoreless overtime periods, the game went to a penalty shootout, which unseeded Mounds View won 2-1 to advance to the state semifinals.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 1 Hill-Murray 4, Austin 0: The top seed in Class 2A remained unbeaten on the season thanks to another shutout. The Pioneers have allowed just two goals all season.
Jacob Dinzeo scored twice for Hill-Murray, while Isaiah Cruz and Jeronimo Laklia each added goals.
FOOTBALL
Central 36, North St. Paul 22: Leading 7-6 at the half, Central exploded for three third quarter touchdowns to lock down its Class 5A, Section 4 quarterfinal victory. The Minutemen (4-5) will travel to Highland Park for the section semifinal Saturday at 3 p.m.
Lavontae Cox ran in three scores for Central. The lone first-half score from North St. Paul (0-9) came via an 80-yard kickoff return from Cass Lee.
Two Rivers 33, Hastings 28: Two Rivers (2-7) stunned third-seeded Hastings in its Class 5A, Section 3 quarterfinal, fewer than three weeks after Hastings (4-5) beat the Warriors 42-6 during the regular season.
Jonny Youness threw a pair of scoring strikes. One of those went to Gabriel Goldenman, who caught a touchdown pass, ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown. Two Rivers led 24-14 at the break, before Hastings rallied to take a 28-27 lead after three frames.
But Goldenman’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth proved to be the difference.
Two Rivers will meet Bloomington Kennedy in a section semifinal on Saturday.
St. Agnes 35, Maple Lake 33: The Aggies (8-1) cruised into the Class 2A, Section 4 semifinals thanks to three touchdown showings from Landen Mickelson and Aidan Walsh. Mickelson ran for a score and threw for two others, including a 25-yard scoring strike to Walsh, who also ran in two touchdowns.
St. Agnes will meet Central Public Schools in a Saturday semifinal, after Central Public Schools upset Concordia Academy 35-24 on Tuesday.
Over 1,000 people affected and several houses damaged by Cyclone Sitrang in Assam
Guwahati:
The situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1,100 people from 83 villages were affected by the deluge caused by cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’.
Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which brought heavy rains and a storm to Assam.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1,146 people were affected by the storm.
Sitrang damaged 325,501 hectares of crops, officials said.
Many trees and utility poles were also uprooted in various parts of the state’s Nagaon district due to Monday night’s cyclonic storm.
According to reports, several houses in Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia and Boraligaon areas of Assam’s central district were damaged by the storm.
No casualties from the storm have been reported in the area so far.
“Several houses were damaged and many trees uprooted during the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village leader, I have visited the entire village and will submit the damage report to our circle officer,” said the village chief.
Meanwhile, tides have battered the coast of Bakkhali beach in southern 24 Parganas in West Bengal amid the warning of cyclone ‘Sitrang’.
Civil Protection warns tourists and locals not to venture near the sea.
Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the remnant of Cyclone Storm “Sitrang” which created a deep depression over Bangladesh has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north- northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong. .
Earlier on Monday, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang was issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.
Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain in isolated places is expected to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
High school football: Cretin-Derham Hall holds off Tartan
Its 17-point lead whittled to three, and momentum having clearly moved to the other side, Jaydn Harris said the Cretin-Derham Hall defensive mindset was one more series.
Problem was the Raiders had allowed Tartan back into Tuesday’s Class 5A, Section 4 quarterfinal.
Starting at its own 17 with 8:03 to play, Tartan converted a fourth-and-9 near midfield. But three plays later, Harris recovered a fumble with 2 minutes, 39 seconds to play, and Cretin-Derham Hall held off Tartan 23-20.
It was Tartan’s third turnover of the night.
“Coach called the right call … he dropped the ball, and I dove on it.” Harris said.
Theto Hatley ran for 13 of his 73 yards on first down, and the Raiders were able to run out the clock.
The Raiders (2-7) are next at top-seeded Mahtomedi in a section semifinal scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. The 7-1 Zephyrs beat Cretin-Derham Hall 33-17 in Week 2.
It’s unlikely the young Raiders will make a Prep Bowl run, but late-season success can only help a program that has many starters with a 10 or 11 for their grade.
“We haven’t turned the corner by any means, but we’ve gotten better. Guys are starting to grasp what we’re doing. We still got a long way to go, but it’s a nice victory,” said coach Steve Walsh.
Ethan Kaemmer threw two touchdown passes to Jessie Hawkins and another to Anthony Wessel for the Titans (2-7).
Kaemmer did a nice job of avoiding a sack and throwing against his body to connect with Hawkins for a 27-yard touchdown reception in the second, and the pair hooked up for a 46-yard score to get the Titans within 23-13 in the third.
Wessel snagged a 31-yard catch from Kaemmer early in the fourth quarter to get the Titans within three points.
Kaemmer finished with 143 yards passing.
“I told him that’s the best he has ever played,” said Tartan coach Matt Diediker.
Junior quarterback Miles Bollinger was 12 of 18 for 149 yards for the Raiders. His 12-yard run gave Cretin-Derham Hall a 23-6 third-quarter lead.
A first quarter that took 18 minutes in real time saw each team with one possession.
The Titans opened with a 12-play drive, but after a penalty negated a gain to the 5, Tartan fumbled two plays later.
Six runs by Hatley led Cretin-Derham Hall to the Tartan 4. His seventh carry of the 11-play drive — and the first play of the second quarter — put six points on the board.
Hatley carried much of the ground load with coaches being careful with Nolan Harris, who has a sprained finger.
“[Harris] is such a powerful runner that we had to have some plays for him. Theto adds some explosiveness,” Walsh said.
“He’s a senior and I’m a sophomore, so I thought I’d have to wait for my turn. I got my opportunity and let it be known,” Hatley said.
Camron Vang laid out horizontally to the ground — cue the SportsCenter music — to haul in an 11-yard reception for a 13-0 Raiders lead midway through the quarter. Hatley gained 55 yards on a swing pass earlier in the drive.
Aidan Macke added a 25-yard field goal for a 16-6 halftime lead.
Tartan hoped to follow a similar script to 2021 when it won the season’s first game, lost seven straight, then knocked off St. Paul Central and Highland Park in the postseason before falling to Mahtomedi in the section final.
This year, the Titans opened with wins over Two Rivers and South St. Paul before coming up short in six consecutive regular-season games. However, there was no playoff magic this time.
“Our kids responded to the challenge presented them at both halftime and then in the moment they rose to the challenge,” Diediker said. “We’ve been part of some excitement here over the years, and that was right there. I’m glad they got to experience that part, but they also experienced the gut-wrenching part.”
White House encourages vaccine recalls: ‘Avoid a scary Thanksgiving’
The Biden administration is pushing for Americans to get their updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the holidays.
The official White House Twitter account posted a graphic urging Americans to roll up their sleeves and get the updated COVID vaccine.
“You can’t see it, but you can hear it!” the graphic cautioned with bold letters. “Get your COVID shot every year before Halloween and avoid a spooky Thanksgiving.”
The surge is in preparation for a possible increase in cases and hospitalizations during the winter months.
More than 20 million people in the United States received an updated COVID vaccine last week. The vaccine has been reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, the most dominant strains in the United States.
BIDEN WARNS MOST COVID-RELATED DEATHS THIS YEAR WILL BE RESULT OF PEOPLE NOT BEING UPDATED ON THEIR VACCINES
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that was not enough.
“We need everyone to take action and get their updated vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.
BIDEN ADMIN SPENDS $1M TO RESEARCH HOW ‘MISINFORMATION’ AFFECTS CONFIDENCE IN VACCINES
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot update from a member of the White House Medical Unit. He had to delay getting his recall, per federal health guidelines, because of his infection over the summer.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.
Former Pentagon chief dies — RT World News
Ashton Carter, who served as Secretary of Defense under former US President Barack Obama, has died aged 68. Carter oversaw the arming of Ukraine and the US intervention in Syria, and welcomed transgender troops into the US military.
Carter’s family announced his death on Tuesday, saying the former Pentagon chief had suffered a heart attack the night before. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Carter served as Obama’s second Secretary of Defense, succeeding Chuck Hagel in 2015 and serving in the role until James Mattis was appointed by Donald Trump in 2017.
As a US-backed coup overthrew democratically elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych a year earlier, Carter promised early in his term to increase US military aid to the pro-Western replacement. by Yanukovych, Piotr Poroshenko. With the United States sending more than $1 billion to kyiv during his tenure, Carter said in 2019 that this aid “was critical” in rebuilding the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The US air campaign in Syria began several months before Carter was nominated, and Carter told US lawmakers during his confirmation hearing that he would ensure that “lasting defeat” of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). However, he was a vocal critic of Russia’s campaign against the terror group and claimed in 2015 that Moscow would invite retaliation from Islamist militants for its actions.
The Russian military operation in Syria ultimately resulted in the defeat of terrorist groups in the country, including ISIS.
Back in the United States, Carter was hailed by liberals and condemned by conservatives for his 2016 decision to allow transgender people to openly join and serve in the military. This decision remains controversial to this day. Mattis reinstated the transgender ban in 2018, while current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin overturned it again in 2021.
A physicist by training, Carter had served in the US government since the 1990s. After leading the Clinton administration’s policy toward the former Soviet Union, he worked on Pentagon procurement during Obama’s first term and was promoted to Under Secretary of Defense in 2011.
While the Obama administration signed a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, Carter had previously been a proponent of “preventive” military strikes against the Islamic Republic. He also supported the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and spoke out in favor of the bombing of North Korea in 2006.
You can share this story on social media:
