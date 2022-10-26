News
Dearborn dads force school board to shut down – setting example for American men
The most perverted in our society will always seek out the most vulnerable, and lately, literary perversion has crept into schools and libraries across the country through progressive, tax-paid influence.
These evil actors have attempted to weaponize our parental instincts to protect our children from anything that is not age appropriate by claiming that our objections are politically or religiously motivated.
In recent weeks, Dearborn, Michigan, has become another battleground as parents show up in force at school board meetings in fierce opposition to the availability of books with highly sexually explicit content and instructions.
One of the books that parents particularly objected to, “This Is Gay,” was accessible to students despite explicit details about a variety of sex acts and even suggestions on where to find sex partners.
“I’m a 43 year old man, embarrassed to say this stuff, and yet you say it’s good that it’s in the hands of my children. Shame on you,” a father fumed at a recent meeting.
This heavy-handed response from the community led the school board to abruptly end one meeting early and hold another later at a larger venue capable of supporting the number of people in the community who wanted their voices heard.
The central focus of media and social media was aimed at residents’ religious demographics—Dearborn has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita. But to me, their religion took precedence over what was vastly different in Dearborn compared to any other school board showdowns we’ve seen: The speakers were mostly male.
It wasn’t just fathers who were outraged enough to voice their opposition to explicit books on school shelves; community elders also made their presence known. Righteous male indignation permeated these meetings as men felt that schools were encroaching on the innocence of children in their community.
For the first time since these national battles against school boards began, I have seen men come together to make it clear that any action to exploit the vulnerability of their children will receive an equal and opposite reaction. They weren’t worried about being “cancelled” or labeled “toxicly masculine” because they’re like most fathers: we’d rather risk death than let our children stay in harm’s way.
Despite being falsely accused of being anti-LGBT because of their Muslim faith, they have stood firm in insisting that sexual perversion, regardless of their orientation, is unacceptable, and they will stumble upon without hesitation. the sword of slander to protect their children from it.
While both parents have a duty to protect their children, I saw the lack of male representation at these school board meetings as a troubling sign of the state of fathers today. Too many people have left the burden of protection solely to mothers.
What’s happening across our country at school board meetings isn’t a minor squabble over lunch food selections — it’s about stemming the tide of inappropriate sexual content before it becomes normalized. and justified as beneficial to your child’s education.
The progressive perverts pushing this content are cowards, and the only way to change course is when the public exposes their deeds. But the audience can’t just be attentive mothers.
We need our fathers to take ownership of protecting our offspring from the indoctrination and immorality perpetrated by state officials and employees, and we need our mothers to advocate for their participation as well.
The Dearborn men led the charge there – and it soon forced their school district to create a book review committee, offering parents a process to challenge the age-appropriateness of books in libraries of their district. Our most vulnerable need their fathers to fight for them as hard as the one in Dearborn.
Our protection is love, and we must protect with love.
Adam B. Coleman is the author of “Black Victim to Black Victor” and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing. Follow on Substack: adambcoleman.substack.com.
New York Post
BQ.1, BQ.1.1 variants resistant to some COVID treatments continue to gain traction in the US – NBC Chicago
The BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 remains the dominant strain in the United States this week, but several other new forms of the virus are gaining ground, and doctors are warning that some treatments for the disease may not be effective against them .
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.5 accounts for about 62.2% of COVID cases in the United States. This subvariant has been the dominant strain of COVID since early July, but is rapidly declining as other strains take hold.
While the BA.4.6 subvariant is still the second most common at 11.3%, several BA.5 descendants are rapidly gaining traction. According to the CDC, BQ.1 is now responsible for 9.4% of cases, while BQ.1.1 is responsible for about 7.2% of cases.
These figures are causing some concern in the medical community, as the National Institutes of Health warns that some emerging subvariants may be resistant to monoclonal antibodies, depriving doctors of a key tool to fend off COVID.
BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are likely to be resistant to bebtelovimab treatment, while BF.7 is also likely to be resistant to tixagevimab and cilgavimab. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, as well as BA.4.6, could also be resistant to these last two treatments.
The aforementioned monoclonal antibodies are recommended by the CDC for use when Paxlovid or remdesivir cannot be safely prescribed to non-hospitalized adults who are at high risk for severe COVID infection.
Paxlovid interacts with certain other medications and is not recommended for patients with severe kidney disease or certain other conditions, according to a Food and Drug Administration fact sheet.
Other COVID treatments should remain effective against new variants, and new bivalent COVID vaccines should also help prevent serious illness or death.
Although there are increases in specific variants of the virus, the United States as a whole is not seeing an increase in cases. However, the recent decline in cases has started to slow and authorities are warning that precautions may need to be taken to avoid a surge of the virus in autumn and winter.
This warning was also issued in Illinois, as experts warn of a potential increase in RSV and COVID cases. RSV cases are already on the rise, especially in children, and officials are concerned that COVID cases could also rise rapidly due to the slow absorption of new bivalent COVID boosters.
“As health care professionals, I think we can say we’re concerned,” said Dr. Gregory Huhn of Cook County Health. “Historically, we know that the coming months generally lead to an increase in COVID.”
Cases in Illinois are showing signs of increasing, with the state now averaging 1,818 cases per day. That number is still significantly lower than what the state has seen over the summer, but represents a 25% increase over last week’s data.
Three counties in Illinois now have “high transmission” rates of COVID, meaning the CDC recommends individuals wear masks in those areas.
Illinois has seen strong COVID surges in successive winters, including the omicron-induced surge in the winter of 2021-22 that ultimately led to a wave of illnesses that sickened more than 30,000 residents of Illinois per day.
NBC Chicago
The Russian-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know as of Day 245 of the Invasion | world news
Donetsk Oblast has been hit hard over the past day, with at least 15 Russian strikes killing seven civilians and wounding three others. Ukraine’s national police said the strikes also destroyed 19 residential buildings and a power line.
Further south, a car explosion near the office of Russian propaganda channel ZaTV in Russian-occupied Melitopol injured at least five people, including company employees, authorities said. While investigators were still investigating the blast, Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official from occupied Zaporizhia Oblast, reportedly told Russian state media that the blast was from an “improvised explosive device”.
Russia has pleaded before the UN Security Council that Ukraine is preparing to use a ‘dirty bomb’ on its own territory, a claim dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials as disinformation and a pretext to escalate the war.
Ukraine’s foreign minister said inspectors from the UN’s nuclear watchdog would soon inspect two Ukrainian sites at the request of Kyiv, adding that he feared Moscow ‘dirty bomb’ claims set up ‘false flag’ operation.
The US Congressional Progressive Caucus withdrew a letter to the White House calling for a negotiated settlementconfirmed its president, Pramila Jayapal.
Vladimir Putin said Russia must speed up decision-making in the military campaign in Ukraine.
Moscow was generally in favor of the idea of creating a safe zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantMikhail Ulyanov, Russian ambassador to international institutions in Vienna, told the Tass news agency.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his promise to retake the city of Kherson, which would be a big setback for Putin.
Russia has notified the United States of its intention to carry out annual exercises of its nuclear forces, the US government said, adding it reduced the risk of miscalculation at a time of “reckless” Russian nuclear rhetoric.
The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, promised Zelenskiy that the UK’s support for Ukraine would be constant and “stronger than ever” under his tenure as Prime Minister.
A Russian court has dismissed WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against a nine-year sentence for possession and smuggling of vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner’s lawyer said she hoped she could be freed in a prisoner exchange with the United States.
The United States is considering shipment of old Hawk air defense equipment storage to Ukraine, two U.S. officials told Reuters.
Zelenskiy and the European hosts of a donor conference presented a vision of a future Ukraine as a member of the European Union and a major exporter of green energy to the mainland.
The European Commission has urged EU countries and businesses to donate more money and equipment to support the energy sector in Ukrainemore than a third of which was destroyed by Russian missile and drone strikes.
Ukraine’s external financing needs will be around $3 billion per month until 2023 in the best case, but could reach $5 billion, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Russian assets and those of Russian oligarchs amount to “a huge pot of gold” which should be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. “We have to make sure the offender pays for the reconstruction. Russia should pay Ukraine war damages, war reparations.
Police rescue eight-year-old boy whose parents were killed in the Russian shell strikes in Bakhmut, it was reported. Iuliia Mendel, a former spokeswoman for Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the boy’s mother was seven months pregnant when she died “in the street” with her father.
The Ukrainian authorities believe that Russian forces lost nearly 68,420 men since the start of the invasion.
Refugees who fled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to stay abroad this winter due to power cuts created by Moscow’s bombing of energy infrastructure, a Ukrainian minister has said.
theguardian
Judge Jeanine Pirro slams Democratic candidate for cop career joke: It’s the ‘hardest job you can have’
Fox News Judge Jeanine Pirro said on “The Five” on Tuesday. that it’s “not funny” to joke that a politician’s job is harder than a police officer’s after Florida Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings’ attempt at humor.
JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: You know, from my recollection, I can’t think of any member of Congress who was killed in the line of duty. And I don’t think that’s a joke. You know, I think putting on that badge and that uniform every day is the the hardest job you can have. Especially saying goodbye to your wife, your husband, whatever it is, and therefore shame on her. It’s not funny. But I also think the fact that she votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time – 100% of the time— tells me she’s not interested in the law enforcement issues we hope she’s relying on… the fact that she was the chief of police.
FLORIDA SENATE: DEMOCRAT VAL DEMINGS WON’T SAY IF SHE WILL ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS
And in the end, I think she’s as clueless as everyone about defunding the police, revival and all that nonsense. I don’t think that’s a joke. But you know, nationally, I don’t know if anyone realizes that, apparently 45% of the national police are retiring, 18% quit. It is enormous! It means that they have been so demoralized, not by the right, but by the left.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
Black Chyna Slaps TikToker Ava Louise With A Cease And Desist Letter Over Kidnapping And S-x Trafficking Claims
Ava Louise, the very Tiktoker who claims Kanye West is gay and his partner was the late Virgil Abloh may be facing charges on the kidnapping and s-x-trafficking claims against Blac Chyna. According to Ava, she was held hostage and was made to sign NDA while Chyna made plans to s-x traffic her. Chyna claims… Read More »Black Chyna Slaps TikToker Ava Louise With A Cease And Desist Letter Over Kidnapping And S-x Trafficking Claims
The post Black Chyna Slaps TikToker Ava Louise With A Cease And Desist Letter Over Kidnapping And S-x Trafficking Claims appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Nikola Vučević is finding a role with the Chicago Bulls that has an increased emphasis on ball movement and points in the paint
A year and a half after his arrival, the Chicago Bulls finally fit center Nikola Vučević into a role that uses the full scope of his abilities.
The Bulls never found a way to consistently work Vučević into their offense last season. But this season Vučević is making the impact the Bulls need from the All-Star center — 18.3 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
While outside shooting and downhill movement to the rim are important, one aspect of the offense is clear after four games: To sustain a well-rounded attack, the Bulls need to feed Vučević in the paint.
“I’m not a big analytics guy, but the numbers do show when you get to the paint and create shots from there, it’s a much higher percentage,” Vučević said Monday. “That’s just common sense. The defense collapses and you make one or two extra passes and they’re in rotation. You’re going to get wide-open shots. It’s something we knew we had issues with in the past and are trying to work on. So far it’s been much better than last year.”
Preventing stagnancy is a focus for the Bulls this season. Last season they often stalled on offense, relying on the individual talents of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to bail them out from a lack of creativity. But this season’s offensive approach is different, especially for Vučević.
Point guard Ayo Dosunmu often triggers plays by dumping a pass back to Vučević, who then sparks action to either side of the arc to develop the onset of a play. That movement doesn’t pin the center down at the low block or out on a corner. Instead it rotates him down the arc, along the baseline, through the paint and back up to the top of the arc for constant rotation.
When used correctly, the result is a more explosive, efficient version of Vučević. The Bulls saw that in their win Monday against the Boston Celtics in which Vučević scored 18 points to balance the offense alongside Dosunmu (22 points) and DeRozan (25 points).
“It’s not just about establishing me inside — it’s about not getting stagnant,” Vučević said. “Last year a lot of times we would just separate and whoever had the mismatch (would) go. That’s where I think our offense got stagnant a lot.”
Vučević’s success against the Celtics was built around the size mismatch between the teams. The Celtics boast one of the best defenses in the league, but their starting lineup doesn’t include a player taller than 6-foot-9. They rely on a switch-heavy defense to swarm opposing teams, a tactic that allowed Vučević to body up against smaller players such as Marcus Smart.
The Bulls won’t always hold the size advantage — they were challenged inside in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who used the towering duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to pound the paint.
But learning to exploit switches effectively will help the Bulls establish and sustain a better rhythm for Vučević.
“We have to be able to recognize that and get him the ball early, get him touches,” Dosunmu said. “He’s one of the best finishing bigs around the rim in the league. That’s very important.”
()
Florida judge orders DeSantis to turn over migrant flight records
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but attorneys representing the Florida Center for Government Accountability said they anticipate there will be an appeal.
DeSantis said he launched the Migrant Relocation Program — which is paid for from interest earned on billions in Covid-19 relief aid provided to Florida by Congress — as part of an effort to draw attention to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. But the thefts were strongly condemned by Democrats, who called it a “political stunt” and akin to human trafficking. The Treasury Department watchdog is currently investigating whether DeSantis misused money tied to Covid-19 relief dollars.
Amid widespread attention to the thefts, numerous news outlets and other groups filed registration requests in late September seeking information on how the thefts were coordinated and whether they involved senior officials. of the DeSantis administration.
The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed a lawsuit earlier this month, claiming the failure to turn over the records was an “undue delay.” The administration has since turned over some records, including redacted copies of waivers signed by the migrants who flew on the flights as well as information showing the involvement of DeSantis’ top aides.
The governor’s office pushed back the lawsuit and said it had been inundated with requests to register despite a small staff. In a response filed last week, the administration also said it would eventually release all information by December 1.
During Tuesday’s hour-long hearing, Andrew King, assistant general counsel for DeSantis, argued that the center was “weaponizing the public records law so they could blow everybody.” King also revealed during the hearing that Uthmeier had no phone logs and even if he did, it would not be a public record. The governor’s office previously released text messages between Uthmeier and Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ security czar, that showed the two officials coordinating the flights.
Nick Meros, assistant general counsel for DeSantis, tried to chat with Marsh after the judge delivered his decision on the bench. Meros argued the decision would set a “precedent” and force the administration to “play favorites” with how it responds to public records requests.
Marsh countered that he was compelled by law and that the administration “failed” to turn over the records, citing for example that the administration blocked the names of those who signed waivers to board a plane.
DeSantis’ attorneys said they withheld the information because of an ongoing federal lawsuit in which a Massachusetts judge is allowing the names of migrants who filed the lawsuit to be kept confidential. But after being questioned by Marsh, they acknowledged that Florida had not been asked to keep this information confidential.
The judge, who was appointed by the Republican at the time, the governor. Rick Scottalso pointed out that under the law he could have required the DeSantis administration to turn over the records within 48 hours, but instead gave the governor’s office nearly three weeks.
The public records case is just one of many ongoing legal challenges surrounding the thefts. State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat from South Florida, has filed a lawsuit claiming that the $12 million budgeted to pay for the flights violates state laws surrounding the budget. .
This lawsuit argues that the DeSantis administration also ignored resettlement program guidelines established by state lawmakers. That lawsuit is due before a circuit court judge in November.
Politices
