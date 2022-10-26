News
DJ Mighty Mouse dies in his sleep in a Spanish villa
DJ Mighty Mouse dies in his sleep in a Spanish villa: a music producer suffers from an aortic aneurysm
- DJ, real name Matthew Ward, died suddenly in Spain
- He was a pioneer of the house and disco revival in the UK in the 2000s.
- Two days before his death, he teased new music to his devoted fans
Cult DJ Mighty Mouse has died “suddenly” at his Spanish home from an apparent aortic aneurysm.
The producer, whose real name is Matthew Ward, was a pioneer of the British house and disco scene of the 2000s.
His label Defected Records announced his death last night, saying he leaves behind partner Ellen and mother Judy.
Their message read: “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward, aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.
“We are all lost without his enormous presence and his talent.
“Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his mum, Judy, as well as his extended family and many, many friends and fans.
“We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family at this terrible time.”
The international DJ made his breakthrough with his critically acclaimed Disco Circus series of mixes.
He has since been a regular on BBC Radio 1 dance shows and has collaborated with top DJs such as Groove Armada, Pete Tong, Craig Charles, Andrew Weatheral and Dimitri de Paris.
Just two days before his sudden death, Mighty Mouse posted about new music he was due to release.
The DJ has also been booked to play at a Halloween party in Newcastle this Saturday.
Tributes have been pouring in for the star since his death was announced by fans and fellow DJs.
Fellow DJ Simon Dunmore said: ‘Sending love and condolences to Matthew’s family and friends. RIP Mighty mouse.’
Musician Lee Mortimer, known as Friend Within, wrote: “What sad news.
“Incredible musical talent. RIP Mighty mouse.’
DJ Jason Dee added: “I saw him in Sydney in 2019 supporting Late Nite Tuff Guy and he was excellent.
‘He played his Abba remix and it rocked the place.
“That was long before his editing had strong support around the world.”
dailymail us
Who was Leslie Jordan? How the ‘Will and Grace’ actor became a pandemic social media star – NBC Chicago
Leslie Jordan was known to many for his acting roles on hit shows like “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story,” but during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s transformed into a social media superstar.
The Emmy-winning actor is believed to have died in a car accident in Hollywood on Monday morning after suffering a type of medical incident.
“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and a joy to work with, but he provided emotional sanctuary for the nation at the time. one of his toughest times. he lacked size which he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, entertainer, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he left the world at the peak of his life professional and personal is the only consolation one can have today,” Jordan’s spokesperson told NBC News by phone.
Jordan, known for his short stature of 4’11” and who has appeared in ‘Will & Grace’, ‘The Cool Kids’ and the movie ‘The Help’ among others, has become an even more notable star during the pandemic with his thoughts on social media that have become memes.
Jordan gained an unexpected new audience in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near his family in his hometown. He broke the similarity by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.
Many of Jordan’s videos included him asking “How are you?” and some included stories about Hollywood or his childhood growing up with identical twin sisters and their “mom,” as he called her. Other times he did stupid things like complete an indoor obstacle course.
“Someone called from California and said, ‘Oh, honey, you’ve gone viral. And I said, ‘No, no, I don’t have Covid. I’m just in Tennessee,” Jordan said. Celebrities such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Alba and Anderson Cooper, as well as brands such as Reebok and Lululemon, would post comments.
Soon he became obsessed with how many views and subscribers he had, as not much else was going on.
“For a while there, it was like an obsession. And I thought, ‘This is ridiculous. Stop, stop, stop. ′ You know, it almost became, ‘If this doesn’t happen on Instagram, that didn’t happen.’ And I thought, ‘You’re 65, first of all. You’re not a teenager.
The spotlights have opened up new opportunities. Earlier this month he released a gospel album titled “Company’s Comin’” featuring Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and Tanya Tucker. He has written a new book, “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived”.
In fact, his last message to his beloved fans was an Instagram post just a day before his death.
NBC Chicago
Heathrow says it needs 25,000 more staff; Barclays beats forecasts with £2bn profit – business live | Currencies
Key events
The pound continues its rally
On the markets, the FTSE 100 index opened a bit lower. It was down 0.1% at 7,005. Germany’s Dax was down a similar amount while France’s CAC was flat and Italy’s borsa lost 0.4%.
The pound continues to rally, rising 0.7% to $1.1546. It’s back to how it was before Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget on September 23. Against the euro, the pound sterling gained 0.26% to €1.1540.
Sunak plans to delay Oct. 31 budget statement – report
Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying the budget statement due next week to plug a £40billion gap in the country’s finances, The Times reported.
Sunak is expected to meet Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt today to discuss his proposals to raise taxes and cut public spending.
The declaration had been put forward by the Liz Truss government from November 23 due to market turbulence caused by the mini-budget of its chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. But it could even be pushed back and turned into a full budget, the newspaper reported.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said a short delay in the announcement would not be a bad thing. He told BBC radio 4’s Today programme:
What we want to do is make sure we get it right. If that means a short delay, to make sure we’re doing things right, I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing at all.
Our economics editor Larry Elliott thinks the budget plan should be delayed.
Introduction: Heathrow says it needs 25,000 additional staff; Barclays beats forecasts with £2bn profit
Hello and welcome to our live and continuous coverage of business, the economy and the financial markets.
Heathrow warned that a cap on the number of passengers could be reintroduced on some of the busiest days to avoid travel chaos over Christmas.
Europe’s busiest airport has also admitted that it still lacks 25,000 staff to cope with peak-hour passenger numbers.
The airport operator, which is due to lift the current cap of 100,000 passengers per day introduced during the summer holiday travel chaos on October 29, said it was in talks with airlines on a ceiling on “peak days before Christmas”. He explained:
We are working with the airlines to agree a very targeted mechanism which, if necessary, would align supply and demand on a small number of peak days in the run up to Christmas. This would encourage demand towards less busy periods, protecting the heaviest peaks and avoiding flight cancellations due to pressure on resources.
Speaking on BBC 4 radio’s Today programme, Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said:
We don’t want to have a cap at all, we want to get back to full capacity as soon as possible. The reason for a cap is to ensure that we maintain a balance between supply and demand. It was absolutely the right thing to do during the summer.
The summer was better than people expected. The service was much better than people expected, almost back to 2019 levels, based on the feedback people gave us. Passenger numbers were also better and we went from one of the quietest airports in Europe to the busiest airport in Europe. Unfortunately, we are still in the red, but hopefully if we can get the regulatory settlement right, that can change. But it hasn’t been easy, it has certainly been difficult.
A number of banks reported bumper profits for the three months to the end of September. Barclays made a pre-tax profit of £2bn for the third quarter, up 6% from a year earlier, when analysts had expected a drop to £1.8bn. German Bank, Germany’s largest bank, beat market expectations with a net profit of 1.1 billion euros in the third quarter. Based in London Standard charterwhich focuses on Asia, also reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.4 billion, up 40%.
Higher revenue helped offset the £381m Barclays had set aside to deal with possible defaults as it braced for a potential rise in bad debts as customers were struggling with skyrocketing food and energy bills. The bank said:
Payment defaults remained below historic levels and coverage levels were broadly maintained at portfolio level given an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Deteriorating macroeconomic forecasts have resulted in higher charges, partially offset by the consumption of post-economic uncertainty model adjustments, which were established in previous periods in anticipation of future deterioration, which is now captured in the modeled production.
Yesterday the FTSE 100 was hit by HSBC setting aside $1.1 billion to protect against possible defaults in the third quarter, more than expected.
Asian stock markets rose cautiously, with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.8%.
In the United States, the Nasdaq closed up 2.25% on Tuesday, despite disappointing figures from the owner of Google Alphabet. Revenues fell below analysts’ expectations in the third quarter as they continue to struggle an industry-wide technological slowdown.
Michael Hewson summarizes Tuesday’s action on Wall Street.
The Nasdaq 100 led last night’s gains for US stocks, with a third successive positive daily close, but there was still some trepidation surrounding the results of Microsoft and Alphabet, owner of Google, who both closed higher, not only on the slowdown we might see in their latest quarterly numbers, but also on the kind of outlook these two big tech giants would paint.
In any event, it was a mixed bag with Alphabet missing expectations, while Microsoft managed to outperform, but shares of both fell further after hours, although this weakness does not appear to be weighing on the market unduly. European opening today, due to strong gains in Asian markets.
Alphabet’s failure came as less of a surprise given the slowdown seen in Snap’s numbers last week, with failures across all of its core businesses.
Agenda
-
10am BST: 7-year-old UK Treasury gilt auction
-
12pm BST: US MBA mortgage applications for the week of October 21
-
1.30pm BST: US trade for September
-
15:00 BST: Bank of Canada interest rate decision (forecast: 75bp hike to 4%)
-
3:00 p.m. BST: US new home sales for September
theguardian
New York teacher, US Coast Guard member who lost an eye, won’t let ‘freak accident’ define his life
A New York community rallies around a beloved educator after he suffers a terrifying accident and loses sight in one of his eyes.
Thomas “TJ” Foley, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and auto shop instructor on Long Island, was in his garage Oct. 1 polishing a piece of metal when the machine he was using exploded, his wife Christina Sabbiondo told Fox. Digital News.
Since then, family and friends have done what they can to help Foley as he recovers from that horrific incident.
WISCONSIN FATHER-SON DUO THANKS AMERICA’S MILITARY HEROES ‘FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS’
“The support and the fundraising page that was created for me, it’s just an amazing thing to have all these people watching over you,” Foley, 41, told Fox News Digital.
“It means a lot to me. It helps take a lot of the weight off Christina’s shoulders as she’s had to worry about my day-to-day life, in addition to taking care of me. It’s tough.”
Sabbiondo, who is also a teacher, said on the day of the “life-changing” accident, she was doing homework inside the couple’s house while he worked in the garage.
“He was preparing a piece of tubing for an off-road Jeep,” she said.
“He was using a bench grinder, so it basically has 2 sides. One side has a spinning stone wheel and the other side has a spoked wheel. He was using the side with the spoked wheel.”
Sabbiondo said Foley was operating the machine when suddenly a “loud explosion” occurred. Foley wore the necessary eye protection equipment and followed proper safety protocols.
“He doesn’t remember much else,” she added. “He passed out very briefly, and he was able to come out of the garage to call me.”
“At the time, I had just seen a very deep gash in his head – lots of blood, and I called 911,” Sabbiondo said.
“He kept looking at himself in the mirror because he couldn’t see… At the time of the accident, he could only see a small white light out of the corner of his eye.”
Foley was taken to hospital; doctors determined that his eye was badly injured.
He underwent surgery, led by specialists in neuro-ophthalmology and plastic and reconstructive surgeons.
VIRGINIA DAD, A VETERAN, COLLEGE GRADUATE ALONGSIDE HIS DAUGHTER
In total, he underwent about four surgeries that night, Sabbiondo said.
“I had no idea it was going to be this bad,” she said. “I was hoping he wouldn’t lose his sight. He always takes such good care of his eyes, and then it happened. It was a really big blow for him.”
Doctors said when the machine exploded, the eye protection equipment Foley was wearing saved his life – although the pressure against his head was so strong he still lost his sight, according to Sabbiondo.
“He’s a good person – he absolutely didn’t deserve this to happen to him,” she said.
“Safety is his priority,” she said. “Protection saved his life – [it] just didn’t save his eye.”
Doctors inserted titanium plates to reconstruct Foley’s upper eye socket and cheek. He also suffered fractures in his lower eye socket, as well as a fractured skull.
Foley wore the necessary eye protection equipment and followed proper safety protocols, his wife and friends said.
He now has a blind eye and will be set up to have a prosthesis.
“It’s a lot to process,” Sabbiondo said.
“When he was in the hospital, he was very upset about [the vision loss]but at the same time he had no idea [that] he could have died. I’m just grateful, and so is he, that he’s still alive – no brain damage… He has a severe concussion,” she added. “Doctors are amazed at how he is healing.
Sabbiondo and Foley have been married for 11 years. The couple met at Queens College in New York, where they were both studying to become teachers.
“Everybody keeps telling TJ he owes me and I’m a soldier, but for me there’s no other way,” Sabbiondo said. “TJ is everything to me. He owes me nothing because I know he would do the same for me. He’s my best friend – and I’m so grateful I didn’t lose him.”
She continued: “What good would it do anyone if I cried all the time? Nothing will give him back his sight. I have to be strong for him and for us. All we can do is we adapt together and overcome.”
4 VETERANS ROWING 3,000 MILES ACROSS THE ATLANTIC TO HELP US SERVICE MEMBERS WITH PTSD
Sabbiondo said her husband was loved by the students he teaches at Freeport High School in Freeport, New York.
Even during his recovery, Foley asked Sabbiondo to check in with the school to make sure his students are being taken care of and doing well.
“He loves helping them succeed,” Sabbiondo said. “He likes to be a positive male role model for them.”
She added, “They really look up to him. He’ll tell me sometimes they want to stay in his store and not go to their other classes.”
She continued, “He’s an amazing husband and he would do anything for me. He keeps thanking me and telling me he’s sorry for what happened.”
Since the accident, students have sent recovery letters to Foley.
Additionally, friends, family and neighbors raised more than $14,000 to help cover Foley’s medical bills through a fundraising site, helpacop.com.
Drew Vukov, a friend of Foley’s who served in the same Coast Guard unit with him for 10 years, helped lead the charge by collecting donations.
“I wanted him to focus on getting better and healing and take away the financial aspect or any negative issues.”
“I don’t want him to worry about a bill, a loss of income,” Vukov, a border control and symptom protection officer, says of Foley.
“He has insurance, but I know it won’t cover everything. I wanted him to focus on getting better and healing and taking out the financial aspect or any negative issues.”
Vukov and members of the U.S. Coast Guard stopped by Foley’s home to deliver food and help with landscaping and household chores.
“He’s a very valued friend,” Vukov told Fox News Digital.
“The reason it’s so easy to do is that if the situation had been reversed, he would be there for us – so, it deserves it.”
Foley said his ultimate goal was to get to a point where it looked like this incident never happened.
“I don’t know if it’s possible, but I won’t let this freak accident define the rest of my life,” he said.
“It’s amazing how in a second your whole life can change.”
Vukov said all funds donated through helpacop.com/product/tj-needs-our-help will go directly to Foley.
Foley is a veteran and serving member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. He is currently Machinery Technician 2nd Class – an MK2 – at Shinnecock Station in Hampton Bays, New York.
Fox
Apple confirms iPhone will get USB-C charging to comply with EU law
Apple will “comply” with European Union regulations that require electronic devices to be equipped with USB-C charging, said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing. That means Apple’s iPhones, which currently use its proprietary Lightning charging standard, will have to change to support USB-C.
Jakub Porzyck | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Apple will have to comply with a European Union law that requires electronic devices to have a common charging standard – known as USB-C – the company’s chief marketing officer has confirmed.
“Obviously we’ll have to comply,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said Tuesday at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference.
On Monday, EU member state ministers gave final approval to the Common Charger Act, which means that by 2024 electronic devices, including mobile phones and tablets, will have to support USB-C charging.
The stamp of approval from the European Council comes after other EU legislative bodies voted in favor of the law which took around 10 years to draft.
Apple’s iPhone uses its own Lightning charger. Under future European legislation, the iPhone should support USB-C.
Joswiak didn’t say when Apple would introduce USB-C to its flagship smartphone, but it should happen by 2024.
Analysts previously told CNBC that iPhones slated for release in 2023 could feature USB-C charging and that Apple is likely to introduce the standard globally, not just in the European Union. .
European lawmakers say the rules will reduce waste because consumers don’t have to buy a new charger every time they buy a device. The EU said this would reduce production and disposal of new chargers.
Joswiak criticized the EU for the charges law, admitting the two sides were “a bit at odds”.
“We think the approach would have been better for the environment and for our customers if the government weren’t so prescriptive,” Joswiak said.
cnbc
How Hailey Bieber Avoids Comparing Rhode to Kardashian-Jenner Brands
According to court documents obtained by E! News June 22, the founders of RHODE, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickersstates, “There is no doubt that Ms. Bieber and her companies are aware of Rhode’s superior rights.”
The following month, Hailey won a legal victory in the lawsuit when a judge ruled in her favor on the trademark infringement suit. Despite Purna and Phoebe’s legal loss, they vowed to continue pressing charges.
“We remain confident that we will win at trial,” a spokesperson for RHODE told E! News on July 23. “‘Rhode’ is our name and brand, we built it, and federal and state laws protect it. We ask Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we’ve spent the past nine years to build.”
3 charged after torturing man at Murfreesboro hotel, police say
MURFRESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) — Three people have been arrested after a man was held hostage and tortured at a hotel in Murfreesboro, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Harry Kiningham, 41, Joshua Frazier, 37, and Jessica Mortensen, 25, have all been charged in connection with the kidnapping, robbery and extortion case.
A preliminary investigation showed that Mortensen contacted a 24-year-old man from College Grove, Tennessee via Facebook Messenger. The pair agreed to meet at a hotel to have sex for $300 at 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said.
Once inside the hotel, Kiningham and Frazier approached the victim, claiming to be Nashville police officers. Police said the men forced the victim to strip naked and give him his bank details, before taking him to the bank and forcing him to withdraw thousands of dollars. After nearly 10 hours, police said the victim was dropped off at his home in College Grove. The three suspects were eventually arrested.
Frazier, Mortensen and Kiningham are being held on $33,500 bail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Hearings are set for January 26 before the Court of General Sessions.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
Cnn
